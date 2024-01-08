Princess Kate might become a Lady of the Garter for her 42nd birthday

The Princess of Wales turns 42 years old on January 9th. After her first full year as PoW, it feels like people are really underwhelmed by Kate’s whole (lazy) deal. Part of it might be familiarity breeding contempt, but Kate and her people spent the Cambridge years promising to be keen once Kate got the upgrade, and now that the title upgrade has happened, Kate is still the same old person only her hairpieces have gotten even cheaper and more obvious. Anyway, Becky English had a lengthy piece about Kate’s birthday and what the future will hold for Katie Keen. Some highlights:
The birthday celebrations will be low key. ‘They’ll be at Windsor as the children are just about to start back at school, so it will just be family,’ a source says, almost apologetically. ‘But to be honest, that’s just the way she likes it.’
People expect her to step up: While William has had to step up as the new Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and take on a whole host of further responsibilities, the demands have also been noticeable for his wife. And things are going to start shifting up a gear.
Kate might get a Garter robe: There is much chatter in royal circles that King Charles might even seal his daughter-in-law’s new position in the near future by appointing her as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by Edward III almost 700 years ago, inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the gallantry of his Knights of the Round Table. The appointment, personally chosen by the monarch for service to the crown or national life, would cement her seniority and place her alongside Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, Princess Alexandra (and the Royal Knights who include her husband Prince William, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester). Many senior figures believe that after more than ten years of peerless royal service she deserves a place in their ranks in her own right.
Keen royal warrants: There is also talk that the Princess – as well as her husband – might be given the power to issue her own Royal Warrants for the first time. Pressure is growing on the King to decide which members of the family he should permit to issue these sought-after marks of honour, a tradition which dates back to the Middle Ages and enables senior royals to allow companies who regularly provide them with goods or services to use their coat of arms. Holding a Royal Warrant, which can be displayed on their business premises, products, packaging, stationery, advertising and vehicles, offers huge commercial kudos both at home and abroad.
Kate’s royal warrants could boost the local economy: The prospect of Princess of Wales warrants would be welcome in many quarters. Several existing holders I have spoken to believe the value to British businesses of having the Princess of Wales officially endorse them would be almost incalculable. ‘It would be a huge boost to British industry,’ said one. ‘Interest would go through the roof, particularly in areas such as fashion and lifestyle.’ A royal source told me that the issue of whether the Prince and Princess of Wales would get the power to issue their own Royal Warrants was a ‘grey area’ and that a final decision rested with Buckingham Palace. ‘They are aware of it. Hopefully something will happen sooner rather than later,’ they added.
Kate could go on another solo overseas trip: I am also told this year may see the Princess of Wales undertake her first solo royal overseas visit for two years, the last being to Denmark in February 2022. While there is nothing in the diary yet, it is said to be something that the Princess is ‘actively considering’, in addition to a working trip to Rome with her husband this spring, which I exclusively revealed in the Mail last month, and is long overdue. For while the Waleses are a formidable force together, travelling abroad on her own would give Catherine a chance to spread her wings and better highlight the causes she is personally passionate about.
Lazy Kate: Indeed, the Princess’s workload is something that often prompts debate — and can elicit complaints that she is not pulling her weight. The annual round-up of royal engagements published last month (unofficial, but rarely disagreed with by palace aides) calculated that she carried out just 134 engagements in the previous 12 months – approximately one every three days. It is without doubt a fraction of those carried out by other senior royals well into pensionable age, including the King (516), Princess Anne (410) and even the 79-year-old Duke of Gloucester (190), and quietly noted to be a ‘little on the low side’.
Kate is rankled by the lazy label: This is something that rankles those close to her, however, who stress that she and her husband have long made clear their desire to be more involved with a smaller number of charities, both in front of and behind the scenes. One tells me: ‘What the court circular numbers don’t show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public. Like her husband, she is deep in the reeds of the planning, something which isn’t reflected in the number of engagements undertaken each year. It’s irritating.’
Living in Adelaide Cottage: While the sad death of Queen Elizabeth in the autumn of that year — on the day the children started at Lambrook School — put paid to plans for them to spend more time with Gan-Gan, the move has been ‘good for them all’, says one who knows them well. There’s a trampoline in the garden and the children can often be seen cycling around the Windsor estate with their parents.
During all of the coronation fuss, I kept thinking how weird it was that Kate wasn’t already a member of the Order of the Garter or the Order of the Thistle. I kind of shrugged it off because I think it takes forever for the “married-in” royals to get those kinds of honors, but yeah, it definitely feels like QEII made a point of not giving Kate specific honors, and Charles is doing the same. It would be a big deal (in those circles) if Kate became a Lady of the Garter or whatever. As for Kate’s laziness… yeah, they’re irritated by Kate’s refusal to do more. I think even Charles and Camilla are probably half-annoyed by Will and Kate’s laziness, even though Charles and Camilla are also extremely jealous of the heir and the wig.
Also: “What the court circular numbers don’t show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public.” What programs?? She’s re-launched her Early Years bullsh-t three different times and each time, it’s the same old “awareness raising” word salad. What’s worse – the idea that Kate is too lazy and ignorant to do anything, or that she actually believes that she’s working her fingers to the bone on all of this asinine busywork?
The working behind the scenes excuse has been used for Kate for many years. And what peerless service did Kate do. If Kate is rankled over criticism it shows she may believe her own publicity and not think she can improve.
The only thing Kate spends “hours and hours” planning is how to do the least amount of work for the most amount of time. This is the same bs talking points they recycle every other week, complete with the promise that Kate will soon ramp up her work and travel. Fool me once etc.
Too bad shopping doesn’t count. Her numbers would be through the roof.
No!!!!! She spends hours and hours copying the looks of more stylish women. It takes real effort to stalk the looks of Meghan and Princess Mary and to futilely attempt to recreate them.
And if working out was an activity that the royals were tracked on Kate would win hands down. Everyone comments on how thin she is but I notice how much muscle she has. Definitely fitter than her husband.
It doesn’t even make sense because her end of year CC numbers have always included things like, took a meeting or had a phone call. Lies and more lies. But what else should we expect from the rota rats?
I had the same thought, SussexWatcher.
EXACTLY what I was going to say. Her end of year numbers include phone calls, “early years” meetings, etc. She isn’t doing a damn thing behind the scenes that isn’t being counted in the CC.
This part time royal is making the rota start doing a bit of complaining.
She needs to step up and do something besides copy other women.
Unless she expects along with her husband that people outside of Britain will just give her respect just because they have a title that means nothing even in Britain.
Respect is earned and if the rota is doing low key complaining and they’re padding the approval ratings. It won’t take long before the public starts to relook at why they need a monarchy in the first place
When even the future of it can’t be bothered to get out and do more work
100% and that context is key because 134 engagements annually / 1 every 3 days (which is pathetic on its own) becomes maybe a phone call every 3 days. So like, a strategic zoom meeting on Monday with “an advisor,” aka her stylist to discuss which of Meghan’s lewks she’ll kopykeen next, and then a 45-minute wigtastic tour of a charity 10 minutes from home on a Thursday and that’s a rigorous week of work for the Princess of Wails. Unfuckingbelievable that they continue to get millions of taxpayer’s dollars for this.
Well, WE know that, but I’ll bet Becky’s readers don’t! They’ll assume that it’s true, that Kate is secretly doing all kinds of planning work bts. But it’s interesting that she even has to provide an explanation – makes me think that even Kate apologists are starting to struggle to find reasons why her work numbers are being outstripped threefold by octogenarians.
What’s going on with the Epstein names? Why aren’t we hearing more about this? The BM are doing their most to divert attention that I’m really getting bored of this.
If Waity is handed an Order of the Garter, it will be a big slap in the face to Sophie and the Duchess of Gloucester who have both carried out many more engagements than her. It might happen though as a “reward” for sticking it out with Whiny Willie.
If she doesn’t like being labeled lazy then she should get off her a** and do something constructive not just breeze in for photo ops but I doubt that will happen. She wants adulation without doing anything. Hey Can’t people in hell want ice water.
Kate? Lady of the Garter? Please no!
Don’t worry- she’ll skip the parade to avoid setting the expectation she’ll be there every year.
“What the court circular numbers don’t show is the hours and hours she spends with the team designing the programmes you see in public.”
Wait…what? I thought behind the scenes meetings *were* going in the court circular…. for Kate. Didn’t they include some meetings with Jason or something?
Yes, Kate’s numbers always include private meetings, phone calls, etc. The phone calls seem to have become less frequent in the CC but about once a week or twice a month there’s this –
The Princess of Wales “this morning held an Early Years Meeting.” No indication of who attended, how long it was, etc. It really just seems like she has a zoom call once a week to be like “early years still important? good.”
Royals giving themselves titles is even more hilarious than celebrities giving each other awards.
What I see is a series of “maybes” and “coulds”. I’m guessing the brief from KP was about more empty promises rather than concrete actions. Kathy may take a solo trip, may get her order of the garter threads, may get something else. However, if this is the way they want to celebrate her b-day it’s fine by me. I still remember the shade against Meghan and Leticia from last year (or the year before?)
Keening season is now extending into the New Year.
Interestingly, Sophie isn’t a lady of the garter. I thought she was supposedly so close to QE? And now W&K may be allowed to “merch” items with their own royal warrant? Isn’t that considered gross when they want to accuse H&M of endorsing something?
If she’s made Lady of the Garter then it’s safe to assume she and the Middletons are not going anywhere. She and William will lead separate lives and barely tolerate each other in public but she will get the consort crown.
Now will William insist she be addressed as Queen or Queen Consort will be the next editorial.
Getting the EY Institute (or whatever it’s called) at KP made me think that there wasn’t going to be a divorce in the near future for WanK. The Institute and the ad nauseam PR surrounding her EY school project wouldn’t have been necessary if W was planning to divorce K.
Look over there 👉🏽 (TM Jaida Essence Hall) Blah blah blah Kkkeen is keening. Blah blah blah new robes and feathered hats.
Anything to distract the people from the pedo trafficker living amongst them. Bread and circuses.
And don’t make me laugh about Kkkeen getting a royal warrant and thinking that’ll boost sales. She’s never been the influencer they claim she is because everything she’s “sold out” was already several years old so of course is sold out.
I don’t see it happening because Camilla had to wait for a long time for it. Besides everytime she gets promoted she spends more and do less and less. And being rewarded for what? Being racist? Fantastic.
Royal warrants are kind of fun to have around. I have imported a handful of British luxury goods over the last 20 years, and each one with the royal warrant seems somehow to justify the purchase. There may be other gullible consumers who would be also drawn to buy things for Kate’s warrant!
You’re not alone, Shawna. I saw a commercial at 18yo that said the Queen of England endorsed and used Pears shampoo. I used it for years because the queen did. Smh, I was naive.
Lolz… the garter hat is probably the only hairpiece worse than the Claire’s foil tiara Kate wore for the coronation. Camilla’s revenge, perhaps?
And where would she go on a solo trip? And when? First she has to prepare for Italy and then she’ll have to recover from Italy. Personally, I think the royal reporters want to travel and that’s why they push the royals to places.
I held a position once that required attendance at weekly planning meetings. We planned for a full year. No results, nothing achieved.
And then the stories about how Kate is keeping harry and Meghan from attending her birthday party. And derangers worried about Meghan and harry upstaging kate.
Kate hasn’t done anything of merit during her 12 years in the Firm top be awarded the Garter, under putting up with William’s cheating and being branded a royal racist by Pus Morgan points.
Buuutttt, could she get an honor for birthing the heir and the spares? That’s the most work she’s done IMO. The rest is fluff!
Even with Kate’s numbers being pumped up by all the coronation events, she still wins the race to the bottom. And does Kate ever have anything other than a low key birthday party at home with her kids and family? One thing the Crown did was remind the world that CRex really will fete Camilla–that 50th birthday party he threw for her even made the screenplay. But Wills has never thrown a blow-out party for Kate. Remember that joint fortieth that never happened?
This. I’ve been royal watching for several decades now, and the absence of details around Kate’s birthday is stunning considering the way the RF was covered years ago. They’re not even making up lies about him taking her out to dinner or anything. I think that’s so telling.
Well, speculation was that her previous special order (Victorian?) from QEII was a reward for sticking out the cheating allegations. So another ribbon from Charles would be a definite sign that Keen isn’t going anywhere. But I don’t see her getting it before Sophie!
The only new thing in this article is the speculation about Kate getting to parcel out “royal warrants”, to help support the British economy, don’t you know, and potentially use her name in a way that has real commercial value. But tell me again how it’s the Sussexes who are crass and out to make a buck from their royal ties… I don’t think Charles would be willing to give that up, but I have not seen this idea mentioned before. Everything else is boilerplate “promises to be keen” etc etc.
“peerless royal service” ????? Well, I suppose that is actually correct as she is without peer when it comes to laziness.
I guess flashing the general public and visiting dignitaries must be worth something in their world. Us peons would have been canned for doing that repeatedly.
This is wishing thinking and baiting by the Middletons. Now that she PoW they feel that she’s entitled to it, same goes for the royal warrant which I bet will get given to the Mid family businesses as ‘rewards’. This is all about the Middleton grft.
It seems no different to influencers demanding free stuff because they will give “exposure” to a brand. Even the promise of Kate being able to one day slap a “royal” label on something would be enough to score her and her family members some free swag. It certainly helped the Middletons secure credit…
They’re probably trying to distract from the fact that Andrew will be wearing his silly little robes for the next garter procession like “Look ! Princess Lazy can wear the robes now !”
And if she does more solo tours should we expect her to go full Diana in front of the Taj Mahal on us ?
This is an obvious deflection from KKKhate’s camp to push back on the growing public awareness that all is not well in the Waleses’ marriage.
The whole point is to muddy the waters, as in why would KC3 honor her in such a way if she and Pegs were on the brink of divorce. This is Triple K’s spin again, trying to give the impression she’s indispensable to the Firm.🙄
I’m not gonna hold my breath.
Does Kate have any friends? Genuine question no shades!
Of her own? I don’t think so. Most of the people labeled as Kate’s friend were first Pippa’s or William’s friend. The few friendships she made on her own were dumped after she married William – so I think they were there just to serve a purpose.. I’m thinking of people like Astrid Harbord (sp?) and the kitten killer lady.
I have my doubts that a lot of work is being done behind the scenes given the same staff were upset that Meghan asked them to do things and that she came to office on a regular basis. I believe Charles will give her the Lady of the Garter Honour soon so the press can talk about their “close” relationship.
I said a few weeks ago that that there were a lot of businesses and property owners who had a vested interest in seeing the Monarch survive… and I was told off by another poster…in any case…
That is why the powers that be (meaning…follow the money) want to keep the status quo of the RF and hate anyone that challenges it.
The oldest and most senior order of chilvary in England includes a child rapist. “Chivalry” and “child rapist” are mutually exclusive.
This is just another puff peace intended to deflect from the fact that, after 20 years of association with that cult, the most she has to show is a fertile womb. I mean, please give me the name of the two people out there who know what “order of the garter” mean, and actual gave a rat’s tail about it. So pathetic.
Lordy Day, I am so tired of the BRF.
If they aren’t busy plotting, backstabbing and planting lies about each other, they are busy giving themselves more useless titles, ribbons and shopping sprees.
I’m a history nerd, so I apologize if the following doesn’t make sense. Had to laugh at the subhead “Kate might get a Garter robe” because the last two words, spelled as one, is “garderobe,” or toilet, in medieval castles, especially royal ones.
(1) I agree with Digital Unicorn #22, that this is Team Keen chumming the waters for this honor, trying to drum up support because she knows securing this would mean her position was safe; they’d never elevate her to Lady of the Garter and then let Will divorce her. However, I think tying the subject with (albeit light) criticism of her low work numbers in this article suggests that the tabloids, and by extension whichever royal benefactor they happen to be in cahoots with at the moment, aren’t too keen on the idea themselves hence the shady tone of the article. If Kate had full royal protection at the moment this article would be so cloying it’d give us cavities.
(2) This narrative suits all the royals just fine, as Charles, Anne et al enjoy looking like dedicated workhorses comparatively, and I’m certain Will intends to completely do away with the court circular if he ever gets to the throne. He’ll go with the “more impact, less nonsense” excuse he floated in that interview a while back, but really it’s just lowering the bar even more than it already has been (the bar for the Wails is subterranean at this point).