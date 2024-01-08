The NY Times published a column asserting that Taylor Swift is a closeted gay woman

Several days ago, the New York Times published a guest column by editor Anna Marks. The op-ed? “Look What We Made Taylor Swift Do.” It is an overwrought and bonkers piece about how Taylor Swift is not only a queer woman but that her relationships with men are all a lie and she has a responsibility to come out of the closet. Let me be clear: I also believe that Taylor has left enough bread crumbs – in the form of Easter eggs within her albums, lyrics, dates, photos, etc – to indicate that she’s probably bisexual. I also think that she went through a queerbaiting phase, where she was really trying to promote herself as especially “aligned” with the LGBTQ+ community to sell an album (although she said clearly, at the time, in Vogue interview that she’s not PART of the LGBTQ community).
We’ve openly discussed all of that on this blog, and many of other Swift-fans and Swift-watchers have analyzed all of this online for years. It’s speculation, and given the fact that Taylor Swift has an enormous, global fanbase who pore over every single thing she does and says, of course people are going to wonder about all of those Easter eggs and bread crumbs. “Speculating on the internet” is not the same thing as a New York Times columnist publishing an op-ed full of assertions that Taylor is living a lie, that she’s a closeted queer woman who feels that she must remain in the closet to keep her fans. Anna Marks really crossed a line, and Taylor and her team are really pissed off.
A controversial New York Times opinion piece that openly speculated this week whether Taylor Swift is a closeted queer person has drawn the ire of the pop superstar’s associates, CNN has learned.
“Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics,” a person close to the situation, who requested anonymity to speak candidly, told CNN. “This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans. There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” the person added.
In the 5,000-word piece, written in The Times’ opinion section, editor Anna Marks strung together a long list of LGBTQ references — some overt, some perceived — Swift has weaved into her songs and performances. Marks suggested that Swift had, perhaps, for years been trying to signal that she identifies with the queer community.
“In isolation, a single dropped hairpin is perhaps meaningless or accidental, but considered together, they’re the unfurling of a ballerina bun after a long performance,” Marks wrote. “Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”
Swift has in the past embraced the LGBTQ community, taking stands in support of her fans amid a record number of anti-gay bills introduced around the country, calling her concerts a “safe space” for LGBTQ people. But she has denied that she is a member of the LGBTQ community. In a 2019 interview with Vogue magazine, Swift said she has simply aimed to be a good ally to the LGBTQ community as their rights come under attack.
“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” Swift told the magazine. “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”
Swift also wrote in the prologue to her re-recorded “1989” album, which was released last year, that she surrounded herself with female friends because society speculated incessantly about whether she was romantically involved with males she was publicly seen with.
“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that — right? I would learn later on that people could and people would,” she wrote.
It is highly unusual for a reputable news organization like The Times to publish an article speculating on a person’s sexuality, let alone a figure of immense cultural significance who has previously denied the insinuations. Such pieces are widely considered to be inappropriate, and The Times received some criticism from readers for its decision to publish its piece on Swift.
Yeah… here’s the thing, Taylor Swift could come out if she was, in fact, bisexual or gay. All of these assertions and suppositions are built on this false idea that Taylor Swift Is Too Famous To Be Out, when that’s not the case. The overwhelming majority of her fans would still obsessively follow her and buy everything she sells. It’s also galling because Taylor really has gone on the record about this several times, and she’s also made a point of calling herself an LGBTQ ally. She’s performed her allyship publicly for years and that alone is very important. Anyway, I’m sure Taylor’s comms guru is the unnamed “source” in CNN’s piece and Tree might need to go on the record to blast the Times.
Another example of conspiracy theories starting to gain credibility. Disappointing.
the fact that she has flat out said that she’s not a part of the community and has requested people stop assuming she’s in gay relationships with her female friends should be enough for any “fan”.
most of the so called “bread crumbs” are incredibly reaching and require you to ignore what she has SAID the songs are about.
I also think queerbaiting and doing some performative allyship are two different things. everyone gave her shit for not speaking out in alliance and then when she did, everyone said it was too much and just a cover for her being bi.
imagine the reaction if someone wrote this piece about an openly gay musician claiming they were actually straight. deranged!
Ikr? If she were gay or bi, she has no reason to hide it. She will continue to be Taylor Swift. The New York Times has been garbage for a while now.
So I agree that NYT shouldn’t have put this out there as assertions of fact. But I also think it’s naive at best to say that she has no reason to stay closeted, if being queer is truly her identity. Queer people are in danger every day in this country. We are openly discriminated against, told we don’t matter, beaten, killed.
Taylor has a lot more power and security than most of us have, but she’d be more vulnerable too.
There are still MANY closeted celebs, who are closeted for many reasons. IF Taylor is queer, and I do think there’s a good chance, I don’t blame her for not being open about it, esp in this country, at this point in our history.
1) This is none of our business.
2) You don’t get to decide someone’s sexuality
3) It’s weird that it’s 2024 and people still care about this because…
4) This is none of our business.
Perfectly said. The Times has had some doozies in the past few years, but this is straight up unprofessional and inappropriate.
All.of this *and* don’t speculate on anyone’s sexuality.
Correct on all counts!
Why can’t people let this go?
100% This. The fact that the Times would publish this at all shows that they really continue to slide further into a pit. The bar is in hell.
It is so strange to watch such a once respected publication’s slow dissent.
Anyway, get em Tree Paine.
This article does more to highlight the misogyny successful women face than anything else. The NYT was already on questionable journalistic grounds and this further underscores their lack of integrity. Shameful.
+1. Also deeply creepy to care so much about someone else’s sexuality to spend 5,000 word on it.
This is the NY Times running this. The grande dame of journalism is now a tabloid guttersnipe.
It’s disappointing to see what is supposed to be the flagship news source of our country debase themselves for clickbait, but they’ve been there for a while. This is certainly one of the most cringeworthy examples, but nothing new for them.
Thats it right there. This “piece” is bad enough, but the fact that it was read, edited, and published on the NYT is, honestly, shocking to me. And thats saying something given some of the other BS they have put out recently.
The entire Gaylor movement is so weird. I believe Taylor has profound female friendships. She is someone who romanticizes much of her life, including friendships. But if she says she is straight, then she is. Writing an entire article about Taylor’s sexuality is so unhinged.
…might this be an attempt by the NYT to increase circulation/clicks?
I’m shocked the Times allowed this, but the Times is becoming more right wing by the day. And right wingers have been coming after Taylor hard because she’s encouraging young women to vote. Some of the things they say about Taylor are horrible.
I thought outing people was just a terrible thing to do. Shame on NYT. You don’t have to be a swiftie to know that coming out is a personal choice and should never be coerced.
I personally firmly believe everyone is on a spectrum of sexuality and some people are all the way to one side, some people are firmly in the middle and some are just at various spots along the spectrum.
With that said, this is gross and weird of the NYT to publish. Taylor herself has pretty firmly said what she considers her sexuality to be and it’s really no one’s business but esp not the NYT.
Dear Taylor Swift’s team, leave Shawn Mendes’ name out of mouth! Don’t drag him into this mess. What you say the NYT is doing to Taylor, you are doing to Shawn Mendes by bringing his name into this mess.
You do understand that, “a person close to the situation, who requested anonymity to speak candidly”, doesn’t exist right. No one close to TS or her team said this. This is made up.
💯 It was unethical for the NYT to publish that dumb op-ed about Taylor, but also really wrong for Taylor’s camp to name check Shawn…. And I don’t believe that CNN invented their anonymous source.
Shawn made Himself part of the public record. He brought up the topic of the speculation over his sexuality himself in RS (I think?) and that is why it was discussed in that article. Major media has treated the rumors about him Very differently than they have the rumors about her. That’s the point, and it’s a valid one.
This is appalling. I expect this from a Buzzfeed or a Barstool–they make money on clicks and have low journalistic standards. Fine. But from the NY Times? Absolutely shameful. I don’t give a fig if TS is the gayest gay on the planet, or if she lives in a closet of her own making, or if she is passing the kitty to every man she sees–good for her! Live your life! I care that an institution of journalistic integrity just destroyed its opinion board reputation so they could summarize a reddit thread. What?? 2024, you were supposed to be better than this.
(And to be clear, I’m pretty disgusted for TS too. She doesn’t owe you her personal identity no matter what her public persona or art says. That’s like saying Kim K owes you sex because she gets naked for work sometimes. No.)
Man, this really hit a nerve this morning.
👏👏👏
Standing ovation!!!!
This is no one business but hers and yeah I agree that if she was she would come out as it was NOT affect her career in anyway – in fact it would very much benefit her image. Love her or loathe her she is clearly an ally for the community and always has been.
The New York Times have a history of targeting young women with sexist writings in a way they will never attack any man. Regarding Taylor, this is not even their first foray; I don’t specifically recall what they said a few years back in a multipage spread that drew some raised eyebrows. They also published a body shaming piece about Serena Williams, at a time when she was dominating women’s tennis. Regarding the at hand issue, unless we are dealing with an abject hypocrite, which Taylor is not, it should up to her whether she choses to disclose any information about her sexuality. It’s really, really sick that the NYT chose to do this.
Why even write this in the first place? It seems like this “journalist” has a grudge or something. More importantly why would the NYT give the go ahead and print it?
Yikes! This is appalling in so many different ways. I am simply stunned that the NYT published this.
I’ve speculated about this with coworkers a few times, mostly because one of my coworkers (a woman) who is gay does believe in the conspiracy theory that Taylor dated Karlie Kloss and that she dated men as beards to cover that. But that’s office watercooler gossip, same as all the Reddit/Twitter/forums/blogs that speculate about this. We aren’t going around publishing our opinions as facts in a national publication and I have to wonder who the heck approved Anna Marks’ op-ed. At least she had the sense to not bring up Karlie Kloss though I could tell she was dying to. I did learn from the article that the expression “dropping a hairpin” apparently means to reveal one’s sexual orientation through broad hints so I did learn something new, I had never heard of that before.
Sorry accidental double post!
As I said on another post, Taylor gets a lot of sh-t thrown at her because of her success. This may just be an article for the clicks but this is tantamount to trying to out her. For a supposed serious paper like the NYT to do this is just terrible and embarrassing.
I read the column and it was weird as hell. And it was written by an Opinion department editor, a woman who acknowledges the sexist undertones of so much of the coverage of Taylor Swift, then goes on a bender of speculation about whether Swift is “stuck in the shadowy, solitary recesses of the closet.”
I agree that Taylor may be bi. But she doesn’t owe anyone a public coming out. Fans don’t get to own every piece of the celebrities they support.