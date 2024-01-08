Taylor Swift went for a snake-y green Gucci gown for the 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift’s style is so… not what it could be. She’s one of the richest women in the world, she’s tall and she has a nice figure, and every designer would love to make custom looks for her. That’s what Gucci did – they customized this green gown for Taylor for the Golden Globes. I’m sure hours of work went into it. So why does it look like an off-the-rack mall dress? It’s the weirdest thing. Don’t get me wrong, I actually think Taylor looks fine, even good here. But when I think about what she could be wearing and how her style could really be next-level, it just makes me sad. Her bangs also make me sad! Sigh. At least Taylor became the meme of the night – her icy stare and champagne sip when Jo Koy bombed a joke about her was EPIC. She also hung out with Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Bill Hader.

Julia Garner also wore Gucci – she’s a Gucci ambassador. They gave her an okay dress. Gucci played it very safe for the Globes.

19 Responses to “Taylor Swift went for a snake-y green Gucci gown for the 2024 Golden Globes”

  1. SAS says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:04 am

    I’m undecided on the dress but I LOVE her head styling. Gorgeous makeup and truly gorgeous hair. I really like that natural dark blonde and if she’s wearing extensions they’re flawless.

    Always adore Julia rocking her curls and her pixie cut.

  2. caroline says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:07 am

    These bangs are fine. You know what isn’t? The curly bangs she USED to wear ( I hope it’s in the past now).

    • CROWHOOD says:
      January 8, 2024 at 8:20 am

      I will never understand her bangs. She’s a beautiful, talented woman with 100inch legs and a stunning face. All I ever See when I look At her though is the bayanngs.

    • Mei says:
      January 8, 2024 at 8:41 am

      Pretty sure the curly bangs were her real hair. She’s had a more or less full fringe for a long time, maybe for a decade or more? and as her hair is naturally curly when she doesn’t straighten her fringe it’s curly too.

    • Harper says:
      January 8, 2024 at 8:43 am

      I will never understand the bangs hate. I love that Taylor isn’t wearing her hair parted in the center stick straight like everybody else. She can wear any look and this is what she comes back to so obviously she likes herself this way.

  3. Als says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:10 am

    No need for fashion in Tay’s case. She is larger than life.

  4. Becks1 says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:11 am

    I don’t understand her fashion. She’s one of the most famous people in the world, she’s a billionaire, she has a huge social media following – and she just rarely gets it 100% right. This dress is nice, but this is the best Gucci could do for her? And that’s without getting into her bangs/hair.

    It’s not a bad look for her overall – the color is nice, etc – but I feel like someone with her resources and status should hit it out of the park on the red carpet and she just never does.

  5. Izzy says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:11 am

    Gorgeous. And the joke was lame because it was clearly meant to be at her expense simply because she was in the room. Taylor Swift doesn’t control the cameras operated by the NFL or the Golden Globes broadcasters.

  6. dose of reality says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:11 am

    As a person who has to wear bangs for my face (NOT a good look without), I do not mind Taylor’s bangs…I like them. As for the dress, I like it……..not my fav of the night at all but definitely not the worst. I think she looks good.

  7. Michelle says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Oh her body’s “fine” is it? Lordie would love to see any one of us in that dress and see how “fine” we look.

  8. Tate says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Agree that her style is usually a little off but I think she looked great last night.

  9. Chaine says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:17 am

    I think the dress is fantastic, especially the color. Fits her like a glove. Pretty sure there isn’t anything like this on the rack at my mall.

  10. AB says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:23 am

    I love that shade of green, it’s very flattering on her. But the dress has a weird fit at the bust, like it’s a half size too small on top? Otherwise it’s pretty great.

  11. Jais says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Low-key appreciate her dedication to the bangs. She has a signature look. Thought she looked good in the green dress but would love to see her in some interesting gowns. Am trying to think who’s dress from the night I’d like to see her in. Issa’s was so good but that was Issa’s dress. Hmmm.

  12. Abby says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:27 am

    I loved the color of this dress, all but the way it fit in the bust. I loved her makeup, loved her matching green louboutin heels, but I didn’t love her hair styled this way. The pouf at the neck bothered me. But I love her and I think overall she looked great.

  13. Heather Lynn says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:36 am

    The back of Taylor’s dress is nice, but the bust is two sizes too small and makes her look flat and droopy, which she’s not. Probably designed by a man.

  14. Digital Unicorn says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:56 am

    I like Taylors hair and I know she gets a lot of stick about it – its fine and healthy looking. Not sure about the dress, ITA that she could look soo much better with the resources she has access to but she seems to have fun with her fashion to good for her.

  15. Kimmy says:
    January 8, 2024 at 9:13 am

    Love the color and the fit on the bodice is impeccable. If she was truly going for a snake-effect, I wish there was a little movement in the skirt. Seemed a little stiff.

    I do like how she’s been doing bangs pushed to the side recently with some retro curls in the hair. They are meh. Kinda heavy here.

