Taylor Swift went for a snake-y green Gucci gown for the 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift’s style is so… not what it could be. She’s one of the richest women in the world, she’s tall and she has a nice figure, and every designer would love to make custom looks for her. That’s what Gucci did – they customized this green gown for Taylor for the Golden Globes. I’m sure hours of work went into it. So why does it look like an off-the-rack mall dress? It’s the weirdest thing. Don’t get me wrong, I actually think Taylor looks fine, even good here. But when I think about what she could be wearing and how her style could really be next-level, it just makes me sad. Her bangs also make me sad! Sigh. At least Taylor became the meme of the night – her icy stare and champagne sip when Jo Koy bombed a joke about her was EPIC. She also hung out with Selena Gomez, Emma Stone and Bill Hader.

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes. "The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift take a selfie together at the #GoldenGlobes 📸 Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/SRjurzGCp8 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 8, 2024

Julia Garner also wore Gucci – she’s a Gucci ambassador. They gave her an okay dress. Gucci played it very safe for the Globes.

