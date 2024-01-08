Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck briefly walked the Globes carpet together

Jennifer Lopez actually attended the Golden Globes as the “wife of” a nominee, Ben Affleck. Affleck’s Air was nominated for Best Comedy. While Ben was on the Globes carpet for a moment – long enough for a handful of arrival photos – Jennifer basically had to walk the rest of the carpet solo. Ben went inside and sat with Matt Damon and Matt’s wife Luciana. The two couples were seated next to each other for the whole show!
It’s a shame Ben didn’t stick around the carpet because this would have been Bennifer’s first Globes carpet in something like 21 years, right? Maybe that’s why Ben avoided it. Jennifer wore this pretty pink Nicole Felicia Couture – it’s very girly and Barbie, so it sort of suited the night. In any case, I think Ben and Jen are fine and she understands that Ben doesn’t want to schmooze on the red carpet.
One amazing thing happened on the carpet – Brie Larson completely freaked out when she met J.Lo. Brie told her, live on Entertainment Tonight, that she became an actress because of Jennifer’s performance in Selena. J.Lo was gracious.
JLo looks great. One thing I have to give her hers due is she knows how to do glamour. And Barbie Pink – on trend. Well done. She looks stunning.
And Brie losing it was cute. I too would get emotional if I met the person who inspired me on my career path.
The dress is fun but Brie was a bit over the top, especially considering that one is actually an actress and the other is known for her marriages, figure, and bad singing.
ehh I wouldn’t say J.Lo is a bad actress…. there are way worse! And Selena was an iconic role.
That was really harsh and inaccurate. She might not be your taste but her marriages aren’t why she is famous.
Exactly. It’s so dismissive and disrespectful. J-Lo has done some very well-regarded films, been nominated at the Globes, has had a long and successful music career and accomplished so much. She might have had a lot of press about her marriages and butt, but she’s not famous because of that.
I agree it was over the top, but then I heard what Brie said to JLo. And I if I met the person who was an inspiration for me on my career (and was as a festive get together and MAYBE a glass of champagne was consumed before hand) – I get it.
What is funny is that JLo is now old enough to be getting swooned at by younger actresses as being an inspiration. wonder how that makes her feel. I am close to her age, so I find it kinda funny for JLo.
Seraphina, I totally agree. It was such a funny, sweet moment–at first I thought Brie was doing a bit, but then realized she was completely genuine. It was a sweet, funny moment to see J Lo seamlessly step into the role of the gracious grand dame and receive respect and praise for her career from a younger actress. (I also loved that J Lo waived hi to Brie’s mom.)
JLo is an underrated actress–tell me you’ve seen Soderburgh’s Out of Sight? Hustlers? After seeing Out of Sight in 1998, I have never understood why she didn’t focus her career in film.
You don’t stick around for decades only thanks through gossip.
JLO is a hard worker, a business woman a decent actress and dancer.
You should watch Out of Sight!
JLo looks fabulous.
Jlo should’ve gone without the cape – the dress suits her really well, but the cape is a lot of look for someone who isn’t nominated.
I agree with you. It looked fine when she was sitting but so cumbersome on the red carpet. When you need two people to help you carry your train in back of you it’s too big. Anyway I know why Ben skipped the red carpet but I don’t know why jlo did it since she wasn’t a presenter or nominated. She had to put up with inane comments of the guy who asked what does Ben think of you putting on your wedding again in the video?
Disagree, I think the cape made the look! Otherwise, it’s just a slightly too tight pink mermaid dress.
This is a really short-sighted comment. I am not a fan of JLo but I can tell you that she was and is an inspiration to many young Latinas and others as well. Working in education, it was not uncommon to read essays from young girls who admired her success and how she was able to achieve fame and wanted to be like her. You might not have any use for her but don’t assume that others don’t. Not to take away from Brie, because I know she’s been through a lot with the toxic Marvel fandom, but there are million actresses just like her. I didn’t even remember that she won an Oscar until you just said it. I love that she was emotional about meeting her idol and it seemed like Jennifer really appreciated her kind words. I don’t see any need to pit the women against each other.
JLo looks amazing. That dress is a little over the top but she makes it work, it doesn’t wear her, she’s wearing it.
I saw the clip of Ben going inside and sitting with Matt and the announcer made it sound like it was a surprise – they were like “check out this clip of Ben surprising Matt!” like they made it sound like Matt didn’t know Ben was going to be there. And then they presented together. It was just weird, why try to make something seem so different from what it actually is?
I think they meant literally surprised him in that moment. Matt looked surprised and pleased to see Ben, so I’m guessing he hadn’t realized he’d show up so early and that he wasn’t doing the carpet.
I love Jlo’s dress. She was cute during the Will Farrell and Kristen dancing segment. She was full of life and having fun in the audience. Affleck on the other hand always looks miserable with Jennifer and also with Matt presenting. In the photo posted Affleck can’t even make his face smile. Just strange.
JLo looks incredible, absolutely stunning. At this point I think Ben just has severe mental health struggles and she spends a lot of her time worrying about him and cajoling him to do the industry things he needs to do to maintain his “brand.”