Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck briefly walked the Globes carpet together

Jennifer Lopez actually attended the Golden Globes as the “wife of” a nominee, Ben Affleck. Affleck’s Air was nominated for Best Comedy. While Ben was on the Globes carpet for a moment – long enough for a handful of arrival photos – Jennifer basically had to walk the rest of the carpet solo. Ben went inside and sat with Matt Damon and Matt’s wife Luciana. The two couples were seated next to each other for the whole show!

It’s a shame Ben didn’t stick around the carpet because this would have been Bennifer’s first Globes carpet in something like 21 years, right? Maybe that’s why Ben avoided it. Jennifer wore this pretty pink Nicole Felicia Couture – it’s very girly and Barbie, so it sort of suited the night. In any case, I think Ben and Jen are fine and she understands that Ben doesn’t want to schmooze on the red carpet.

One amazing thing happened on the carpet – Brie Larson completely freaked out when she met J.Lo. Brie told her, live on Entertainment Tonight, that she became an actress because of Jennifer’s performance in Selena. J.Lo was gracious.

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/utJk30zWOp — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) January 8, 2024

