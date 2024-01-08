Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were actually kind of hot together at the Globes??

So many people hate Timothee Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner, but they’ve been together for almost a year and I actually enjoy their vibe the more I see of them. At last night’s Golden Globes, Timothee walked the carpet solo. Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the carpet at all – she just quietly slipped into the event and sat with her boyfriend. She didn’t make a big show of any of it – she was just there to support him and he loved that. They were talking and kissing throughout the night. We know because during the commercial breaks, so much of the behind-the-scenes footage was of them. Watch this and tell me they’re not a real couple:

People are like “it wasn’t even a real kiss!” Y’all see the way he’s looking at her? Y’all see the tactile way she’s interacting with him? They’re genuinely into each other. No one believed they were real OR that it would last, but guess what? They’re actually kind of hot together. I can’t believe I’m writing that either, but there you go.

Also: there’s a rumor that Selena Gomez beefed with Timmy and Kylie AT the Globes – lip-readers suggested that was what Selena told Taylor Swift, that Kylie refused to take a photo with her. Selena disputes it!

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.

8 Responses to “Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were actually kind of hot together at the Globes??”

  1. Nikomikaelx says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:43 am

    He was nominated for Wonka btw.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:44 am

    They’re cute.

    Reply
  3. SAS says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:48 am

    Yeah, that tennis match or whatever it was they went to, the Beyoncé concert and then this. They are super cute, legit low key, and smitten with each other!

    Still don’t like her dress here though.

    Reply
  4. Xantha says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Count me in as one of the few people who believed that this relationship was legit right from the start. People forget that Kylie had her first child completely out of the limelight so it’s not impossible that they were dating on the down low for months.

    And I agree they have clear chemistry.

    Reply
  5. Kimmy says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:55 am

    This is the first time I have found Timmy hot. He’s a great actor and pretty to look at, but yeah….they are hot together.

    Reply
  6. Escondista says:
    January 8, 2024 at 9:08 am

    Timmy has been totally into nepo baby rich girls for a long time (no shade just reality). Totally buy it.

    Reply
  7. Belli says:
    January 8, 2024 at 9:14 am

    I was rooting for them at the start if only because it forced the image his most parasocial stans created of him to crumble, but since then I’ve started rooting for them for real. They’re legit cute together and totally smitten.

    Reply

