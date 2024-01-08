Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner were actually kind of hot together at the Globes??

So many people hate Timothee Chalamet’s relationship with Kylie Jenner, but they’ve been together for almost a year and I actually enjoy their vibe the more I see of them. At last night’s Golden Globes, Timothee walked the carpet solo. Kylie Jenner didn’t walk the carpet at all – she just quietly slipped into the event and sat with her boyfriend. She didn’t make a big show of any of it – she was just there to support him and he loved that. They were talking and kissing throughout the night. We know because during the commercial breaks, so much of the behind-the-scenes footage was of them. Watch this and tell me they’re not a real couple:

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

People are like “it wasn’t even a real kiss!” Y’all see the way he’s looking at her? Y’all see the tactile way she’s interacting with him? They’re genuinely into each other. No one believed they were real OR that it would last, but guess what? They’re actually kind of hot together. I can’t believe I’m writing that either, but there you go.

Also: there’s a rumor that Selena Gomez beefed with Timmy and Kylie AT the Globes – lip-readers suggested that was what Selena told Taylor Swift, that Kylie refused to take a photo with her. Selena disputes it!

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissing at the #GoldenGlobes . pic.twitter.com/5zDXNLHWgn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

Selena Gomez asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said,

"No". This is what people that attended the Golden Globes are reporting and in a different video you can hear them say “TIMOTHEE?!” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hXUG80sIgs — Shanna 🫶🏻💖 (@SunnyizFunny) January 8, 2024

Selena Gomez shuts down rumor she was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner with Taylor Swift at the #GoldenGlobes: "i did not say shit, I'm sick of y'all, hop off my dick & stop overanalyzing every damn move of me without knowing. This is getting ridiculous? And… pic.twitter.com/krh7hl9plS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024