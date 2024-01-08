Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to pick up a Golden Globe for ‘Poor Things’

Embed from Getty Images

It’s really looking like Emma Stone might be a Best Actress contender for Poor Things, which I still haven’t seen (full disclosure). People are raving about her performance, and she won the Best Actress in a Comedy Golden Globe last night. I think she’ll probably be short-listed for an Oscar nom too. Emma is a Louis Vuitton ambassador and they actually gave her a half-decent dress, although it coordinated too well with the Globes backdrop! I feel like her makeup has been really funky for months, or am I imagining that?

Sandra Huller also wore Louis Vuitton. She should be a bigger contender for Best Actress, she’s amazing in Anatomy of a Fall. This has a nice color and I like that she really tried, but I hope we see some different stuff on her this awards season.

Oprah also wore LV. Skinny legend! She’s really doing the most to wear purple to promote The Color Purple.

