Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton to pick up a Golden Globe for ‘Poor Things’

It’s really looking like Emma Stone might be a Best Actress contender for Poor Things, which I still haven’t seen (full disclosure). People are raving about her performance, and she won the Best Actress in a Comedy Golden Globe last night. I think she’ll probably be short-listed for an Oscar nom too. Emma is a Louis Vuitton ambassador and they actually gave her a half-decent dress, although it coordinated too well with the Globes backdrop! I feel like her makeup has been really funky for months, or am I imagining that?
Sandra Huller also wore Louis Vuitton. She should be a bigger contender for Best Actress, she’s amazing in Anatomy of a Fall. This has a nice color and I like that she really tried, but I hope we see some different stuff on her this awards season.
Oprah also wore LV. Skinny legend! She’s really doing the most to wear purple to promote The Color Purple.
I feel it’s something about the eyebrows. It’s changed her look
^. This!
It’s like her MUA heard “eyes or lips, pick one to emphasize and make dramatic, never both” and thought “Eyebrows!”
It somehow is making her look both overly harsh and washed out at the same time, because the contrast on her face isn’t balanced.
Yes it’s the brows. She almost looks like a different person, and not in a good way. The dress is so pretty but it is also contributing to her looking washed out. I think she needs more vibrant color clothing to balance the eyebrows.
Agree re the eyebrows. There was always something a bit odd about her face – whether it was her teeth or her jaw. But now those eyebrows – I know the character had bad eyebrows in the movie and now so does she – ha! She actually almost looks a bit like Lindsay Lohan in some of those pix!
It is the brows and the eyes both. It almost looks like she’s had some really bad work done, but I think (hope) it is just makeup. It’s very harsh.
Her brows have been strong since LaLaLand and I don’t think it’s the best look for her, but easy to fix so I don’t know why she doesn’t. Maybe she should get bangs.
Oprah looks absolutely stunning, top to toe.
I think it’s the heavy brows Emma’s had since Poor Things that are throwing things off? Her actual makeup is so pretty and glow-y.
Emma’s dress is only good compared to her other LV red carpet looks. It looks ill-fitting and the color is so wrong. Oprah looks like the wax figure version of her 40 yo self.
I am not a fan of Emma’s dress – at all. They could have done so much better. And I get it Oprah, Pink for Barbie and Purple for The Color Purple.
I think if I saw that second picture of Emma Stone out of context I would have no idea who she was. I don’t know if its the eyebrows or makeup or what, but she looks different in these pics. The dress washed her out and was not great.
Oprah looked amazing.
What a strong year for best actress contenders. Emma is amazing in Poor Things and that role requires her to make such a huge physical and emotional story arc. I also really loved Greta Lee in Past Lives, and Carey in Maestro, and Lilly as well. I wish more people would get to see Origin, Aunjaune was amazing in it but it is such a difficult movie.
You are right about Sandra in Anatomy of a Fall though. I LOVED that performance. It was my favourite of the year alongside Emma’s. She is absolutely incredible in a role that is so contained, playing a complicated, character who is not sympathetic. I need more people to see that film so we can talk about what it is saying about marriage, motherhood, and ambition.
I love some of the other gowns Oprah has worn promoting the movie, but this one looks cheap and a little lumpy? Not my fave shade of purple either. It’s bugging me that I can see the zipper pull dangling under her arm, too.
I wish Christian Siriano did Oprah’s dress for the Globes. The one he did for her National Portrait was fantastic.