Jennifer Aniston wore Dolce & Gabbana & ‘Rachel hair’ to the 2024 Golden Globes

Since I don’t watch The Morning Show, I always forget that A) Jennifer Aniston has a reason to attend awards shows and B) that TMS is pretty well-received within the industry and the show is consistently nominated for things. So, Aniston didn’t just show up at the Golden Globes out of nowhere – The Morning Show was nominated, but Aniston was not nominated as an actress (she’s a producer on the show though). Jen decided to go retro, only this is just her style, forever and always. Black column dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with a retro “Rachel” hairstyle. Jen debuted the new/old haircut and people were excited to see The Rachel again. I saw video of Aniston’s arrival and her hair looked awful in motion. It looked thin and greasy.

#JenniferAniston stepped out on the 2024 #GoldenGlobes red carpet in a layered chop that paid homage to her beauty roots. See how she updated "The Rachel" cut for tonight's show: https://t.co/P4AE7QNwUx pic.twitter.com/3yVgDEEYO3 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 8, 2024

Hannah Waddingham’s lace gown was kind of spectacular – looked gorgeous and sexy, which is kind of tough (in my opinion) to do in a fully lace dress. It was the right amount of sheer and lining and the neckline helped.

Allison Williams’ Giambattista Valli was the worst of the black dresses on this page. While Aniston’s gown was just boring, this Valli gown was overworked and it had too many elements. The peplum should have been edited out.

