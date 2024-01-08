Jennifer Aniston wore Dolce & Gabbana & ‘Rachel hair’ to the 2024 Golden Globes

Since I don’t watch The Morning Show, I always forget that A) Jennifer Aniston has a reason to attend awards shows and B) that TMS is pretty well-received within the industry and the show is consistently nominated for things. So, Aniston didn’t just show up at the Golden Globes out of nowhere – The Morning Show was nominated, but Aniston was not nominated as an actress (she’s a producer on the show though). Jen decided to go retro, only this is just her style, forever and always. Black column dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with a retro “Rachel” hairstyle. Jen debuted the new/old haircut and people were excited to see The Rachel again. I saw video of Aniston’s arrival and her hair looked awful in motion. It looked thin and greasy.

Hannah Waddingham’s lace gown was kind of spectacular – looked gorgeous and sexy, which is kind of tough (in my opinion) to do in a fully lace dress. It was the right amount of sheer and lining and the neckline helped.

Allison Williams’ Giambattista Valli was the worst of the black dresses on this page. While Aniston’s gown was just boring, this Valli gown was overworked and it had too many elements. The peplum should have been edited out.

2 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston wore Dolce & Gabbana & ‘Rachel hair’ to the 2024 Golden Globes”

  1. Bettyrose says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:56 am

    TMS is a fun drama in the old school nighttime soap style, but Reese is the one with the acting chops. JA’s role is very entertaining but it’s not all that challenging by comparison to the prestige shows it’s up against.

  2. Fancyhat says:
    January 8, 2024 at 7:01 am

    Jennifer looks fantastic. She has some of the best hair in the business and I like her classic style.

    I loved The Morning Show first season but I abandoned it after the COVID second season

