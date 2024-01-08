Rosamund Pike wore vintage Dior & a headpiece/veil to the Golden Globes

Dior dressed several of their favorite ladies at last night’s Golden Globes, and weirdly… I liked all of these looks. Usually there’s at least one big “miss” with Dior, but not at this awards show. Rosamund Pike was there as a nominee for Saltburn, and she wore this old-school vintage Dior, complete with a headpiece. The dress itself is a gorgeous archival piece, but the headpiece takes it to the next level. Rosamund also wants to cover her face a little bit because she had a skiing accident over the Christmas holiday and she was apparently quite banged up, although she looked healed in time for the Globes.

Natalie Portman’s Dior was absolutely gorgeous. The beading was next-level. I wish her hair & makeup were less severe.

Jennifer Lawrence wore a simple velvet gown which reads as black but I think it was a midnight blue. Her hair is crazy long right now! Anyway, she looked good – like a nominee who knew she wasn’t winning. She seemed happy that Emma Stone won.

Elizabeth Debicki also wore Dior and she picked up a Globe for The Crown. I’m glad she finally won something for her work as Princess Diana – she really was acting her ass off in the role. The construction on her dress was gorgeous too.

