Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous actor to win a Golden Globe

Going into the full Oscar season, I have to admit that I’m quietly rooting for Sandra Huller for Best Actress, just because I loved Anatomy of a Fall so much. But it’s going to be another situation like last year, with Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh – choosing between two outstanding performances, the awards shows will absolutely want to give the Best Actress awards to “the first.” Last year, Oscar voters wanted Michelle to be the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. This year, they’ll want Lily Gladstone to be the first Native American/Indigenous woman to win Best Actress. Even though… Lily’s role really is more of a supporting part and even though Killers of the Flower Moon is kind of a slog and a bad script. Anyway, Lily won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. She wore a black-and-white Valentino ensemble and walked the carpet with Leo DiCaprio. In her speech, she spoke in the Blackfeet language and then English. This is all very moving.

Florence Pugh and Meryl Streep also wore Valentino – I loved both of these looks? They’re both solid and they suit Flo and Meryl. This was Meryl’s first big event since she split with Don Gummer. Her agent (Kevin Huvane) was her date, but there’s a rumor going around that she’s dating Martin Short. LMAO. I hope that’s true.

1 Response to “Lily Gladstone became the first Indigenous actor to win a Golden Globe”

  1. Danbury says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:45 am

    Life imitating art and the love story from Only Murders in the Building? I love it. Also, everyone looks great here and I haven’t seen Killers yet but definitely rooting for Lily. Leo is a lot of things but I do love how he’s constantly showing up for her

    Reply

