Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both won Golden Globes for ‘Beef’

Embed from Getty Images

Last night it was fun to see Ali Wong and Bill Hader, both nominees and dating (maybe for two years it’s hard to tell), kiss when her name was announced! Ali won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. When ET’s Melvin Robert asked her in an interview after the awards about kissing Bill she played coy and said she didn’t remember much.

Ali was in a white column gown with a single off the shoulder strap. I love how elegantly it’s draped and I also appreciate that she wore her signature glasses.

Embed from Getty Images

OK I like them together!

Embed from Getty Images

Here is Ali’s acceptance speech, it was short and sweet.



Steven Yeun also won Best Actor for Beef! I can so relate to his admission in his acceptance speech that he thinks of himself as isolated and separate, that was deep, and I like how he lightened it by saying that it sounded like the plot to Frozen. The AP, ET and I think some other outlets are reporting that Ali and Steven are the first Asian-American actors to win in the limited series category, but a lot of people are pointing out that Darren Criss, who is Filipino, won in 2019. (I have not seen Beef yet due to the things we found out about actor David Choe.)

Nominee Greta Lee was also in white, in Loewe. Look at how gorgeous she is! This dress is amazing. I saw Past Lives over the break and I think she can definitely act and that we’ll be seeing Greta at the Oscars. The nominations come out on January 23.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen was in a white Vivienne Westwood corset gown with lace panels at the waist and hem. I don’t like this gown or her styling. Her makeup is so unflattering. Elizabeth was nominated in the same category as Ali, for Love & Death.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images