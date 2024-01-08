Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both won Golden Globes for ‘Beef’

Last night it was fun to see Ali Wong and Bill Hader, both nominees and dating (maybe for two years it’s hard to tell), kiss when her name was announced! Ali won Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series for Beef. When ET’s Melvin Robert asked her in an interview after the awards about kissing Bill she played coy and said she didn’t remember much.
Ali was in a white column gown with a single off the shoulder strap. I love how elegantly it’s draped and I also appreciate that she wore her signature glasses.
OK I like them together!
Here is Ali’s acceptance speech, it was short and sweet.
Steven Yeun also won Best Actor for Beef! I can so relate to his admission in his acceptance speech that he thinks of himself as isolated and separate, that was deep, and I like how he lightened it by saying that it sounded like the plot to Frozen. The AP, ET and I think some other outlets are reporting that Ali and Steven are the first Asian-American actors to win in the limited series category, but a lot of people are pointing out that Darren Criss, who is Filipino, won in 2019. (I have not seen Beef yet due to the things we found out about actor David Choe.)
Nominee Greta Lee was also in white, in Loewe. Look at how gorgeous she is! This dress is amazing. I saw Past Lives over the break and I think she can definitely act and that we’ll be seeing Greta at the Oscars. The nominations come out on January 23.
Elizabeth Olsen was in a white Vivienne Westwood corset gown with lace panels at the waist and hem. I don’t like this gown or her styling. Her makeup is so unflattering. Elizabeth was nominated in the same category as Ali, for Love & Death.
Ali Wong was delightful-but if I were her I’d steer clear of Bill Hader.
Oh no, why? I love her, too.
If I was Bill, I’d steer clear of Ali Wong. She really insulted her husband in all three stand-ups I watched of hers. Viciously insulted her own husband, while she was pregnant with his children, twice. The third time, he asked for a divorce. I don’t blame him. I was cringing at those jokes, not laughing.
I haven’t watched Beef for the same reason but I will someday. Her previous Netflix movie (I can’t remember the name, Keanu was in it) was really funny. These white/cream dresses are all beautiful.
I was so happy to see both of them win for Beef, I was telling everyone I know that their performances were just amazing (I watched it before the David Choe stuff came out). The show was a unique combination of bonkers and poignant and truly they knocked their roles out of the park. Very well deserved wins.
Yes their acting and the show itself was outstanding. I like her and was impressed with how well she does drama.
I really like both of them so I’m happy they won, but man I just could not get into Beef at all. Sounds like it’s for the best I didn’t give it views.
Greta Lee looks incredible! I wonder if it’s for the best that we don’t have a view of the bedsheet-y back. That ivory is so rich-looking compared to the other white gowns. Can’t wait to see more of her.
I hated Beef but they are both decent actors so congrats!
Beef was amazing, Ali and Steven were great in it and i was rooting for them to win !
Greta looks amazing here too, i usually allways love whatever Loewe makes so thats not suprising haha
The panels look so weird in Olsens dress, there was so many weird dresses with bad hem / bottom details last night.
This is why integrity matters – because prior to finding out the disgusting things about David Cho, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were both people I personally enjoyed and rooted for, and now their wins are forever entangled with their decision to support an abuser. Sad. And FWIW, I was midway through BEEF when the story broke and his role could have literallly been done by anyone, he wasn’t “crucial” to the story he’s just their friend and so they don’t care about his vile, racist abusive history. That’s it, and it’s gross. Congrats, though…