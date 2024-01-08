Reese Witherspoon in Monique Lhuillier at the Golden Globes: preppy cute?

Reese Witherspoon brought her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, as her date to the Golden Globes. On one hand there’s a real effort to nepotize Deacon but on the other I see how it would be fun to have your son with you at an event like that. If my college-aged son would go with me to a work event I would be thrilled. Reese wore a black off the shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown with a pale pink across the front. As I’ve been saying this morning I dig the bow trend as it’s a subtle nod to Christmas. It was over too soon this year! This is very preppy and very Reese.

Her hair and makeup are great!
As Kaiser often says, yell at me if you want but I think Emily Blunt’s bronze and white tulle Sarah Burton for McQueen gown was a disaster. It’s two different gowns put together, both of them bad. I do like to see Emily and John Krasinski together on the red carpet though and I hope they stay together forever. Also I did not like Oppenheimer and could not get into it, but the only Nolan film I’ve liked is Dunkirk.

Jodie Foster was also nominated in the Supporting Actress category for Nyad. She was in a very goth Alberta Ferretti gown with a silver sequin collar. Nyad is out now on Netflix I am putting it in my queue!

Nominee Abby Elliott (The Bear) was a bombshell in this off the shoulder black gown with a sheer waist. She just had a baby boy last summer, her second child with husband Billy Kennedy. They also have a three and a half-year-old daughter.

Slay.
15 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon in Monique Lhuillier at the Golden Globes: preppy cute?”

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    January 8, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I remember Deacon was on some magazine cover receantly, are they pushing him for modelling or acting?
    Is that woman with John Emily Blunt’s sister? She sure does not look like Emily. Sarcasm aside, she shouldn’t hqve changed a thing about her face. I can see where they were going with her dress but it’s badly executed. The color of the skirt is home ec level off

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    January 8, 2024 at 7:47 am

    I did not like Reese’s outfit at all – it was a little too late 80s for me and I thought her hair was a hot mess. I think if the dress didn’t have that one shouldered bow (and just had the pink satin at the top) and her hair was better it would have been a knockout look, but as it was – I was disappointed.

    I loved Emily Blunt’s from the waist up but did not like that skirt. But she can be kind of a mess on the red carpet, as much as I love her, lol. It’s like she’s always trying to go for drama and old school glamour and sometimes she would be better off taking a page from Jen Aniston lol and going simpler.

    Reply
  3. D says:
    January 8, 2024 at 7:58 am

    Jodi Foster is aging soooo well. She looks just like herself, only older and I think almost more beautiful.

    Reply
  4. Jillian says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:01 am

    I’m always so surprised when movie stars have bangs one day and then not the next. I don’t realize they clip them on.
    If I get bangs, I’m stuck with them.

    I love Abby Elliott‘s dress. I’ve never seen The Bear

    Reply
  5. AB says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:17 am

    Abby Elliott looks fantastic, omg that dress 😍

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Reese look disheveled to me. Hate the dress. Jodie looks like she is auditioning for the role of librarian in a film about Germany in the 1940s.

    Reply
  7. greenmonster says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:31 am

    I am getting Brenda Walsh/Kelly Taylor vibes from Reese’s dress.

    Reply
  8. Kate says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:50 am

    Really hated Emily Blunt’s dress. She still looks gorgeous because impossible to not, but that dress does not deserve her. I would have sworn she found it in Heidi Klum’s 2007 archives.

    Reply
  9. kim says:
    January 8, 2024 at 8:53 am

    Did anyone else notice Emily Blunt’s McQueen gown’s gold pattern placement really unflatteringly emphasized the shape of her lower abdomen? It’s a truly bad gown. At the very least, I hope she loved it and felt comfortable.

    Reply
    • BW says:
      January 8, 2024 at 9:06 am

      I thought I was the only one seeing a sequined vagina, womb and fallopian tubes.

      Reply
    • Jane Q. Doe says:
      January 8, 2024 at 9:14 am

      Thank you! I thought the same thing – for a sec, I was like “Wait, is she pregnant??” (She’s 40, so not impossible)
      I’ve felt for a while that she’s also messed with her face a bit.

      Reply

