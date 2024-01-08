Reese Witherspoon in Monique Lhuillier at the Golden Globes: preppy cute?

Embed from Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon brought her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, as her date to the Golden Globes. On one hand there’s a real effort to nepotize Deacon but on the other I see how it would be fun to have your son with you at an event like that. If my college-aged son would go with me to a work event I would be thrilled. Reese wore a black off the shoulder Monique Lhuillier gown with a pale pink across the front. As I’ve been saying this morning I dig the bow trend as it’s a subtle nod to Christmas. It was over too soon this year! This is very preppy and very Reese.

Her hair and makeup are great!

As Kaiser often says, yell at me if you want but I think Emily Blunt’s bronze and white tulle Sarah Burton for McQueen gown was a disaster. It’s two different gowns put together, both of them bad. I do like to see Emily and John Krasinski together on the red carpet though and I hope they stay together forever. Also I did not like Oppenheimer and could not get into it, but the only Nolan film I’ve liked is Dunkirk.

Jodie Foster was also nominated in the Supporting Actress category for Nyad. She was in a very goth Alberta Ferretti gown with a silver sequin collar. Nyad is out now on Netflix I am putting it in my queue!

Nominee Abby Elliott (The Bear) was a bombshell in this off the shoulder black gown with a sheer waist. She just had a baby boy last summer, her second child with husband Billy Kennedy. They also have a three and a half-year-old daughter.

Slay.

