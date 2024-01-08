Issa Rae in gold Balmain at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?

Embed from Getty Images
Presenter Issa Rae was such a standout last night in this incredible gold sequin Balmain gown. I love the art deco styling of this, there is such artistry to that design. She also probably appreciates the fact that it’s full length as I heard a few celebrities on ET’s red carpet livestream say it was cold out.

Embed from Getty Images

Issa had a sweet moment with a couple of girls who know her as President Barbie! I know a lot of people say it shouldn’t happen but I want a Barbie sequel.

Embed from Getty Images

Issa’s costar America Ferrera was in Dolce & Gabbana, which a lot of women were wearing last night. This dress would be so pretty without the weird dangling flower things. It doesn’t need those at all!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Nominee Quinta Brunson was also in Balmain, in a champagne gown with cutout stripes along the sides and back. Like Issa’s gown, this has such thoughtful details and I love it.

Embed from Getty Images

William Stanford Davis, Mr. Johnson, looking like a million bucks! Abbott Elementary is back on February 7!
Embed from Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Safiyaa, styled by her talented daughter Ivy Coco. She always looks good on the carpet.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Nominee Elle Fanning was in a cream colored vintage Balmain gown with a lopsided bow at the bodice. There were so many bows last night and I appreciated how festive they looked. On another actress this might be a bit twee but Elle just looks like a pretty princess. She’s always adorable, isn’t she?

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

2 Responses to “Issa Rae in gold Balmain at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?”

  1. Danbury says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:36 am

    I love that President Barbie clip. Adorable

  2. Nikomikaelx says:
    January 8, 2024 at 6:58 am

    I love the flowers on Americas dress! It would have been so boring without them IMO. Issa looked great, and the color/tone of the dress really worked great on her, would have liked a different hair maybe?

    Sheryl allways looks amazing!

