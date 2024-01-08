Issa Rae in gold Balmain at the Golden Globes: one of the best looks?

Embed from Getty Images

Presenter Issa Rae was such a standout last night in this incredible gold sequin Balmain gown. I love the art deco styling of this, there is such artistry to that design. She also probably appreciates the fact that it’s full length as I heard a few celebrities on ET’s red carpet livestream say it was cold out.

Issa had a sweet moment with a couple of girls who know her as President Barbie! I know a lot of people say it shouldn’t happen but I want a Barbie sequel.

Issa’s costar America Ferrera was in Dolce & Gabbana, which a lot of women were wearing last night. This dress would be so pretty without the weird dangling flower things. It doesn’t need those at all!

Nominee Quinta Brunson was also in Balmain, in a champagne gown with cutout stripes along the sides and back. Like Issa’s gown, this has such thoughtful details and I love it.

William Stanford Davis, Mr. Johnson, looking like a million bucks! Abbott Elementary is back on February 7!

Sheryl Lee Ralph in Safiyaa, styled by her talented daughter Ivy Coco. She always looks good on the carpet.

Nominee Elle Fanning was in a cream colored vintage Balmain gown with a lopsided bow at the bodice. There were so many bows last night and I appreciated how festive they looked. On another actress this might be a bit twee but Elle just looks like a pretty princess. She’s always adorable, isn’t she?

