Bill Hader and Ali Wong had a fling earlier this year

Bill Hader and Ali Wong were a thing for a hot minute earlier this year, but it’s done now, so don’t get too excited. Ali divorced her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, last April. Bill split with Anna Kendrick sometime before last summer. Between then and now, Bill and Ali coupled up for what sources are saying was at least two months. But they were just too busy to be together. Also, according to sources, all their comedy friends who knew about it were super-stoked about the pairing. But they also agreed not to say anything out of respect for Ali’s divorce. So I guess the statute of limitations is lifted? And now we know it was, it was great, but it’s not anymore.
Ali Wong and Bill Hader had a brief rebound romance with each other after she divorced Justin Hakuta and he split from Anna Kendrick earlier this year.
Sources tell Page Six the funny couple started dating “at least two months ago,” but the romance has already ended.
“They’re no longer dating. They dated very briefly. They’re just super busy with things, but [the split] was certainly amicable. They’re certainly friends,” an insider told us.
Stand-up star Wong and “Barry” co-creator Hader kept their fling under wraps in light of her divorce, we’re told.
“Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it. [Their friends] helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce,” another source said.
It’s so weird reporting on Bill’s love life because it’s always in the past tense. Granted we knew he was married to Maggie Carey, but they were so low key, we didn’t talk about them until they were signing their papers. Then we reported on his thing with Rachel Bilson when that already had one foot in the grave. Only we didn’t know it was on life-support until – you guessed it, years after the fact when Rachel talked about it on her podcast. We only learned about his two-year relationship with Anna Kendrick when they broke up. And here we are getting confirmation of his thing with Ali now that it’s hit the skids. This article said the hush-hush was about Ali‘s divorce, which I’m sure was a factor, but it’s also Bill’s MO. Ali probably asked Bill if it was cool if they kept things on the down low and Bill was all, “trust me, no problem.” After all, it was Rachel who dished their split. Neither Anna nor Bill ever spoke about their thing. Not sure why this thing with Ali is coming out now, though. Two months really is a fling, especially when one of them just got out of an eight-year marriage.
Anyway, there you have it. Bill was dating Ali. They were great together. But now, Bill may or may not be single. Who knows, we’ll find out if he was available after his next breakup.
What is his hook? What makes it great and then done? Is he super nice and then just eases away? Is he amazing in bed?
I’m kind of interested in knowing…
Yeah, I think Bill Hader is like the Gen X Pete Davidson. He’s cute and he’s got lowkey BDE. And he’s probably a really nice guy, even though he always has one foot out the door.
Lol Hader is totally the gen x Pete Davidson.
When asked on a podcast what she missed the most about Hader, Rachel said “his d$ck” so there you go.
I’m gen Y and don’t fancy Pete at all nor find him funny. I find Bill funny and not ugly, so yeah I’d sleep with him once 😀 and then bye.
I meant the comparison more in terms of their shared ability to reel in lots of famous women. I agree that Pete is not my cup of tea either, and Bill is objectively cuter. But they both have reps as nice guys with a certain je ne sais quoi.
They say they key for a dude to get all the ladies he might care to is to have a reputation among the ladies for being good in bed and keeping his damn mouth shut about his love life. Bill Hader is probably doing very well in in the dating department.
I always forget she’s divorced! I think it’s because she talked so much about her ex in her stand-up. It seems to be a curse to talk too much about your spouse in stand-up.
I men her whole last special was about monogamy was terrible, how she wished she was single ever since she became famous and how great it would be to f#$^ other dudes, so I don’t think it was talking about the ex more than it was about the actual content of those jokes. *shrug*
I think Bill is so hot and charming. A friend met him a while back at a film festival of some sort and said he was really nice. That’s all I got.
Interesting. I love her and thought her and Justin Hukuta seemed well matched, with him being super supportive of her career. But who knows. As for Bill Hader, I guess the pairing made sense in terms of two comedians together? In any case, would love her to get with Keanu in real life if he were single (they were amazing together in ‘Only Be My Maybe’).
I kind of love this.
I’m really glad that she’s enjoying herself and he seems like he’d be a fun fling.
All I’ve got is her Netflix special Don Wong is hilarious. I don’t get his appeal.
I seem to be the only person who finds her grating! The way she spoke about her husband, monogamy and the obligation to work when “we had it so easy when it was just staying at home” was so silly.
Bill Hader… I don’t know. Probably a super charming man in person.
I don’t know her stand up at all but I found both the leads really unlikeable In Always be my Maybe. And I really wanted to like it.
I wonder which one put this out there. Who would have ever known (or cared) otherwise?
Damn I would get too excited too! Ali Wong is everything! Lucky 🍀 Bill gets to hang w all the hot ladies like he’s got that BDE hmmm
I love her comedy but the last special was almost entirely about her personal life and when you assume she loved her husband, it was funny. But the fact that they divorced soon after makes it a little harsh and mean in hindsight. Same the other way around. It’s cute when the guy is so chill to let his wife talk about him like that but then you divorce and … it sounds different. Yikes. Maybe comedians shouldn’t make their whole program about their spouses.
A guy I went to high school with is making a comfortable living as a comedian, he’s married to someone my brother graduated with. I enjoyed some of his podcasts and different things because I know his wife and I know her family (small town), so his jokes about in laws are ppl I know.
My husband found his special uncomfortable because he’s kind of a dick and most of his act revolves around his wife being a princess. His wife has always been kind of a princess, but also she zings him back in real life. If I didn’t know that about their dynamic, I wouldn’t enjoy it. Basing your connect comedy act on a relationship could easily be disastrous.