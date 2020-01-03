Bill Hader & Rachel Bilson were spotted together again, this time in LA

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have been seen out and about again, and it looks like all of this is definitely happening. Just before Christmas, they were seen in Tulsa, Oklahoma together getting coffee. Tulsa is Hader’s hometown, and it was thought that Rachel perhaps spent the holiday with Hader and his family, and maybe she brought her daughter along too. In recent years, Bilson and Hader have both gone through big breakups (in Hader’s case, it was a divorce), but what was interesting to me is that they first met when they were both in long-term relationships with other people. They’ve known each other for years, having been in a movie together… which was directed by Hader’s then-wife. Anyway, Rachel and Bill were seen together again, this time in LA:

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson continue to fuel dating rumors https://t.co/s5mBLGcUSv pic.twitter.com/G9NVoPrdy4 — Page Six (@PageSix) January 1, 2020

They were apparently seen at Ralph’s, picking up groceries ahead of New Year’s.

Funnyman Bill Hader and eternal “O.C.” darling Rachel Bilson continue to give life to the rumors that the pair are an item after getting snapped grocery shopping at a Los Angeles Ralph’s on New Year’s Eve. They’d been seen getting coffee together earlier this month. The pair certainly seem to be gearing up for a cozy night in. Their provisions include not one, but two flavors of La Croix (mango and apricot), a case of Coca-Cola mini and firewood. Hader, 41, was dressed in a red hoodie, while Bilson, 38, wore a white tee and an animal print sweater. Bilson was previously in an on-again-off-again relationship with Hayden Christensen for almost 10 years before calling it quits for good in 2017. The pair share a 5-year-old daughter. In an interview over the summer, the actress admitted it was hard dating as a single mom. At the time, she added that her daughter hasn’t met any guy she’s dated yet. Hader was previously married from 2006-2018 to director Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three children. Addressing the split, he told Variety, “I’m friends with my ex-wife.”

[From Page Six]

Many commenters said previously that they didn’t think there was anything shady happening, and I guess I mostly agree. I doubt that Bilson and Hader have been having some torrid-yet-quiet affair for years. It’s more likely that they were coworkers and friends, then they got together a while after their respective relationships fell apart. Still, I feel like not enough people are talking about how utterly random they are as a couple! I would have never put them together.