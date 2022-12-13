Maybe people should just let Sam Smith wear fabulous sparkly jumpsuits in peace

I’ve loved Sam Smith for years. They’ve been through it, from their early success and coming-out, to the backlash over anything and everything, to announcing thye are non-binary. Sam has won Grammys and an Oscar and they’ve always been completely open about their process of self-acceptance, weight struggles and more. Sam is in a much better place now in every way – not dieting into oblivion, doing what they want musically, having fun.
Currently, Sam has a huge hit with Kim Petras called “Unholy.” I love that song, it’s dirty, stupid and fun (meaning a very good pop song). As such, Sam was invited to perform at Capital’s Jingle Ball at the O2 in London. These photos are from the red carpet, and as you can see, Sam wore a great coat over a sparkly jumpsuit. People didn’t get to see the jumpsuit until they were on stage with Kim Petras performing “Unholy”:
I think that performance was so fun and cool. Sam rocked the song just like they rocked the fabulous silver jumpsuit. Unfortunately, as soon as this performance came out, people were making fun of Sam. Because Sam is not slim like, say, Harry Styles. Harry Styles literally wears the same kind of sparkly, fabulous gear. The difference is that Sam is a queer, nonbinary person who has well-documented struggle with weight and self-love. Anyway, people had Sam’s back and it actually made me emotional to see how many people were calling out the hate.
I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. pic.twitter.com/KjOYxrDQOz
It’s actually gross constantly seeing people tear into Sam Smith for their appearance when there’s a lot of us, myself included, who have a similar body type to them. God forbid a queer person dresses/expresses themself unapologetically, apparently only thin people are allowed 🤡
I thought Sam looked fabulous in the jumpsuit. People are so stupid SMH.
Agree. People are being stupid and mean and he looks awesome.
Sam Smith is great.
I have weight struggles too and have a lot of empathy for them. Carry on Sam. You are wonderful, talented and brave.
I was stounded when Howard Stern called Sam Smith “fat, gay and ugly” years ago. After that Sam lost like 40 pounds and became rail thin. And of course as most of us know, dieting into oblivion does not work for a long time and he gained all the weight back. As long as he is happy let him be whatever weight he chooses to be.
Like…damn. The double standards are unreal. Leave Sam Smith alone! They are brave AF and an absolute joy. Be more like Sam and less like…that.
That jumpsuit looks great in him and is a beautiful show outfit. Id wear it to be extra at xmas
The jumpsuit is kind of reminiscent of glam rock of the seventies outfits doesn’t it?
Agree. The straps on the jumpsuit could be a bit wider, but otherwise great.
Leave Sam alone. And Lizzo. And the rest of us with rolls and curves who want to wear a freaking sparkly jumpsuit. What are people so afraid of. Why gatekeep so hard for the thinnest body only? Is it because that is the only way some people have to feel superior?
Sam’s is the better jumpsuit, Harry’s clothes wear him. Revolting that an average sized individual like Sam Smith is being called “fat” like this
Right? Sam’s just fine & they looked fab in that jumpsuit. Is everybody but the skinny supposed to wear a tent? Are we back to that kind of thinking? And I liked that song! Sam’s got a great voice, I can’t say Kim Petras contributed much….
People hate to see fat people be joyful, happy, sexy and loving life. They just want us to be miserable and hiding in the background. Sam is not even fat – he is normal.
Exactly! There’s no need to hide. We all deserve to shine and be happy just as we are.
I love their confidence and joy 🙂
Somehow I only discovered this song a few days ago, newest obsession. Love them.
Sam looked fab in the jumpsuit – they have the personality and stage presence to also pull it off.
They look gorgeous, free and happy. I wish we could have a better societal conversation about what makes people attractive because Sam’s cute fashion and big smile make them seem like a really cool person to be around.
This song is a witchy banger and Sam looks fab. Anyone who expresses their gift in the clothes they like is appealing, period.
Fully agree. Shine on Sam!!!!!