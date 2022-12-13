Maybe people should just let Sam Smith wear fabulous sparkly jumpsuits in peace

I’ve loved Sam Smith for years. They’ve been through it, from their early success and coming-out, to the backlash over anything and everything, to announcing thye are non-binary. Sam has won Grammys and an Oscar and they’ve always been completely open about their process of self-acceptance, weight struggles and more. Sam is in a much better place now in every way – not dieting into oblivion, doing what they want musically, having fun.

Currently, Sam has a huge hit with Kim Petras called “Unholy.” I love that song, it’s dirty, stupid and fun (meaning a very good pop song). As such, Sam was invited to perform at Capital’s Jingle Ball at the O2 in London. These photos are from the red carpet, and as you can see, Sam wore a great coat over a sparkly jumpsuit. People didn’t get to see the jumpsuit until they were on stage with Kim Petras performing “Unholy”:

I think that performance was so fun and cool. Sam rocked the song just like they rocked the fabulous silver jumpsuit. Unfortunately, as soon as this performance came out, people were making fun of Sam. Because Sam is not slim like, say, Harry Styles. Harry Styles literally wears the same kind of sparkly, fabulous gear. The difference is that Sam is a queer, nonbinary person who has well-documented struggle with weight and self-love. Anyway, people had Sam’s back and it actually made me emotional to see how many people were calling out the hate.

I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. pic.twitter.com/KjOYxrDQOz — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) December 11, 2022

It’s actually gross constantly seeing people tear into Sam Smith for their appearance when there’s a lot of us, myself included, who have a similar body type to them. God forbid a queer person dresses/expresses themself unapologetically, apparently only thin people are allowed 🤡 — 🎄 (@spicebagsupreme) December 12, 2022