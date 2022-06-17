“Rachel Bilson confirms she dated Bill Hader, two years after their split” links

Rachel Bilson confirms that she dated Bill Hader. They were together for about a year and apparently the breakup was rough. [Just Jared]

Idris Elba looks like a sexy Easter Egg in this ensemble. [RCFA]

Justin Bieber postponed his tour dates because of his health issues. [Seriously OMG]

Bam Margera is back in rehab, he was found after escaping. [Dlisted]

Harry Styles’s acting career is just as major as his music career. [LaineyGossip]

Review of Cha Cha Real Smooth. [Pajiba]

Please pay attention to Julia Fox! [Go Fug Yourself]

Do you have a group-chat ghost? [Gawker]

VP Harris is launching a task force on online harassment. [Towleroad]

The Jan. 6th committee reveals that Donald Trump called Mike Pence a “p–sy” for not helping him overthrow the government. [Buzzfeed]

I’m not sure about Ariana DeBose’s yellow shorts-suit. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Hailey Bieber reveals her biggest fashion inspo. [Egotastic]