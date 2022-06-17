“Rachel Bilson confirms she dated Bill Hader, two years after their split” links

Rachel Bilson confirms that she dated Bill Hader. They were together for about a year and apparently the breakup was rough. [Just Jared]
My group chat of four doesn’t have a ghost by this exact definition but there is someone that won’t text for months and months even when we directly ask if they are ok and no one ever sees them but then will randomly text about something and gush about how they love us all. Then go silent again for months.
How close are you to this person? They could be going through a major depression or ptsd.
It can be crippling. My true friends know that if they hear from me, I’m doing ok; when I’m silent is when I’m really struggling.
Good point, Chanteloupe. I’m going to check on the ghost in my group chat.
I think Ariana DeBose looks fabulous in that shorts suit. She’s got great legs, and more importantly, she has that joie de vie to pull it off.
I just LOVE that outfit on her, it looks so springy and fun and she’s got the legs for it.
She looks magnificent it in and we should applaud her for her talent and fabulous legs and choices!! She nailed it!!!
Fun story: Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson and Aubrey Palaza know each other becasue they were all in the excellent, female focused sex comedy the To Do List, which Bill’s wife at the time, Maggie Carey, wrote and directed! It was a GREAT movie with a STACKED cast: Donald Glover, Connie Britton, Andy Samberg and so many others…
I do not like Idris’s powder blue suit, he should take it off.
I feel that way about everything he wears. He should just take it off. One layer at a time. I’d say just for me but I feel others will fight me for that.
I agree! I think we should be allowed for him to remove his clothing when we don’t “like” it, right? Seems sensible….
I would be happy to assist him as well! He mat need an additional hand.
Bill admitted that his divorce was primarily his fault. His ex wife did all the heavy lifting while he was beefing up his resume and working on perfecting the TV series Barry.
He and Rachel were dating when he was writing another season so it was wash, rinse, repeat.
If Bill wants to date and have another solid relationship, he needs to work on some things and find a proper balance.
Apparently he has been dating Anna Kendrick on the DL for almost a year now while doing another season of Barry, so maybe he finally figured it out.
It’s incredibly sad how Rachel was affected by the break up. It must have been brutal not to have the distractions at your fingertips. Though she sounds strong and has come out from the other side much stronger for it.
I alway wonder about celebrities that cheat. I cheated in the past but didn’t have to deal with noisy people watching my every move. It was so disrespectful to attend an awards ceremony but I don’t know how far the divorce had progressed. I am glad he is acknowledging that his wife carried the load in the relationship.
As for my cheating, it was before our marriage and I had checked out emotionally. But we resolved it, with therapy, and are celebrating 25 years of marriage this year. Cheater free I might add as well!!
I was a group chat ghost because the chat got ANNOYING AS HELL. I didn’t need to hear what everyone ate for breakfast! Justice for group chat ghosts! We’re living in the real world!
Same! I’m part of a group snapchat and during the pandemic I just couldn’t keep up with it. I was the only one in the group not working from home, so there were tons of package opening and other stupid videos. I never knew if the videos they sent would safe for work so I just stopped opening them at work. I was so drained from work that I when I came home I didn’t care what they got from Amazon.
I’m ignoring the Jan 6 hearings because it’s not going to be satisfying. But now after that headline I’m dragged into internal rage that the culture of toxic masculinity is driving so much this nation. VP Pence did not commit treason because he’s not manly enough, has feminine qualities. That’s the actual language being used here. I’m not sure we did survive those four years.
Unpopular (?) opinion: I hate group chats
Same.
I see your point. I am on several (street group chat / school group chat) and ignore most conversations. The most interesting people there don’t participate anyway.
But for work it’s so useful. That is, until two people exchange a lot and you feel like it’s as long as reading a novel to catch up. It has to be people you work really well with or it’s a nightmare.
Idris Elba looks really good! But I agree with the comment above. He will always look better without any suit 🤭
This reminds me in The Office when he plays a humorless supervisor and all the ladies try to get close to him. Then in the interviews he says, rather emotionlessly “I know the effect I have on women” and I had the impression it came from the heart – Elba’s heart. The man has incredible sex appeal. I can only imagine what it’s like to meet him in person.