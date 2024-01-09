Jonathan Majors gave a ‘classic DARVO’ interview to ABC following his conviction

Jonathan Majors was arrested last March for assaulting his girlfriend Grace. We soon learned the extent of the abusive relationship, and Majors’ lawyer made the mistake of releasing Jonathan and Grace’s text messages, which showed plainly that Grace was terrified of him and that he had hurt her so badly that she lost consciousness. The issue went to trial and the verdict was mixed – Majors was acquitted of two of the charges but found guilty of one count of reckless assault and one count of harassment. Majors was promptly fired from Marvel, where he had a multi-year, multi-picture deal. When Majors was arrested last March, he lost everything else – his agent, his publicist, all of the other roles he was up for. This would be the moment to simply do his time, go away for a year or whatever and stop lying. Instead, Majors agreed to a TV interview with ABC News and it’s the worst.

The Guardian had an interesting piece about how this interview was classic DARVO and that ABC’s Linsey Davis refused to push back on any of Majors’ answers. I believe that, which is why I could only watch a couple of minutes of this mess. Going off secondary coverage, it looks like Majors said he was “shocked and afraid” when he heard the guilty verdict and he called himself “brave” for telling his side of the story?? Grace’s lawyer released a statement about the interview as well:

An attorney for Jabbari, Brittany Henderson, alleged in a statement to ABC News in response to Majors’ interview that he “continues to take no accountability for his actions.”

“His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process,” Henderson said in the statement. “The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”

[From People]

Yep. During his trial, the jury heard how Majors had told Grace to “act more like Coretta Scott King” because he’s “a great man” doing great things. During this ABC interview, Majors describes his current girlfriend Meagan Good as “Coretta.” He said, “She’s an angel, she’s held me down like a Coretta. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.” Black Twitter is having a field day with that alone.

7 Responses to “Jonathan Majors gave a ‘classic DARVO’ interview to ABC following his conviction”

  1. Jay says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Why would ABC even air this interview? Are there just tons of people who want to hear Majors’ “side”? Why would Disney (who own ABC) try to rehabilitate his image now, after they have fired him? I don’t get it.

    Reply
  2. Kaybeells says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:28 am

    In his own mind, he is Martin Luther King. The guy is delusional.

    Reply
  3. K8erade says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I’m not normally one for wishing harm on someone but this guy makes it REAL hard for me to keep my thoughts peaceful.

    Also Coretta Scott King is vomiting in heaven every time this douche says her name.

    Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:31 am

    Classic I’m the victim with fake tears. ABC should be ashamed of themselves for putting this piece of SH*T out there. Comparing his now girlfriend to Corey’s Scott King for stand up for him is outrageous. He ain’t who he thinks he is that’s for sure.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:32 am

    Wait…so Marvel (owned by Disney) fires this guy. Then ABC news (owned by, you guessed it, Disney!) gives him a platform for his nonsense and makes advertising revenue off giving him that platform?

    Well that’s dark.

    Reply
  6. Brassy Rebel says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:34 am

    When I saw the promo for this, I wanted to be sure to miss it because I knew it would go down just like this. However, I must admit I did not have Majors comparing himself to Dr. King on my bingo card. Nor did I see him trivializing Coretta Scott King. ABC and Disney owe everyone, especially the King family, an apology for giving a platform to this creep.

    Reply
  7. Scorpio says:
    January 9, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Talk about a narcissist. This man has not contributed to any justice program, has not sacrificed, has not even marched or even (as far as we know) even attended a demonstration. He’s spoken up on no cause. He’s an actor. Everything that he says is wild. On Twitter someone mentioned that Dr. King cheated on Coretta multiple times (documented) and with white women as well as black – so maybe that’s the only fair comparison.

    Reply

