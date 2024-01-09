Jonathan Majors gave a ‘classic DARVO’ interview to ABC following his conviction

Jonathan Majors was arrested last March for assaulting his girlfriend Grace. We soon learned the extent of the abusive relationship, and Majors’ lawyer made the mistake of releasing Jonathan and Grace’s text messages, which showed plainly that Grace was terrified of him and that he had hurt her so badly that she lost consciousness. The issue went to trial and the verdict was mixed – Majors was acquitted of two of the charges but found guilty of one count of reckless assault and one count of harassment. Majors was promptly fired from Marvel, where he had a multi-year, multi-picture deal. When Majors was arrested last March, he lost everything else – his agent, his publicist, all of the other roles he was up for. This would be the moment to simply do his time, go away for a year or whatever and stop lying. Instead, Majors agreed to a TV interview with ABC News and it’s the worst.

The Guardian had an interesting piece about how this interview was classic DARVO and that ABC’s Linsey Davis refused to push back on any of Majors’ answers. I believe that, which is why I could only watch a couple of minutes of this mess. Going off secondary coverage, it looks like Majors said he was “shocked and afraid” when he heard the guilty verdict and he called himself “brave” for telling his side of the story?? Grace’s lawyer released a statement about the interview as well:

An attorney for Jabbari, Brittany Henderson, alleged in a statement to ABC News in response to Majors’ interview that he “continues to take no accountability for his actions.” “His denigration of our jury system is not dissimilar from the above-the-law attitude that he has maintained throughout this legal process,” Henderson said in the statement. “The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for the actions for which he was found guilty and should make the sentencing decisions fairly easy for the Court.”

Yep. During his trial, the jury heard how Majors had told Grace to “act more like Coretta Scott King” because he’s “a great man” doing great things. During this ABC interview, Majors describes his current girlfriend Meagan Good as “Coretta.” He said, “She’s an angel, she’s held me down like a Coretta. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.” Black Twitter is having a field day with that alone.

