Jonathan Majors arrested for assault & harassment for abusing his girlfriend

I didn’t know much about Jonathan Majors before his big PR push this year, as he began promoting Creed III, his Marvel role as Kang (in the latest Ant-Man movie) and his Sundance hit Magazine Dreams. Majors has been around for a while, but this year has been his major breakout and breakthrough. He covered Ebony, he covered Men’s Health, he did the international promotional blitz for Creed III and he presented at the Oscars. Like, everything was going well and he had “arrived.” And now this – Majors was arrested in New York over the weekend for brutally assaulting his girlfriend.

Jonathan Majors, star of Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested Saturday in New York City for an alleged domestic dispute, according to police.

According to a statement from the NYPD given to PEOPLE, “On Saturday, March 25, 2023 at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment located in the vicinity of West 22nd Street and 8th Avenue, within the confines of the 10 Precinct.”

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was identified by the police and was listed as charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. The victim was not identified.

A rep for Majors told PEOPLE, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

[From People]

TMZ had additional details about the assault. Majors was in a taxi with his girlfriend, and they were returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. His girlfriend tried to look at Majors’ phone because it appeared another woman was texting him. Majors then “allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her. We’re also told the alleged victim claims he put his hands around her neck during this. Our sources say the woman was dropped off somewhere and that JM spent the night elsewhere. It appears the girlfriend went to police the following morning (Sat.) and reported a crime.” TMZ also reports that Majors was released without bail on Saturday night and he’s been charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment. This is… awful. This poor woman.

After this news came out, the New York acting community began gossiping and… I mean, these are all rumors, totally unsubstantiated, but it seems like people in Jonathan Majors’ social circle are not at all surprised that he was arrested for battery and assault. Allegedly, it was just a matter of time and there are more victims out there.

On Sunday, Majors’ lawyer issued another statement claiming that there’s video footage from the taxi and “two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.” His lawyer also claimed that Majors’ girlfriend is “having an emotional crisis.” One of two things is happening: Majors has an entire team around him, including the full weight of Marvel, and they are all trying to sully his victim before the case gets going. OR they’ve offered her a significant amount of money to recant. This is insane.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

22 Responses to “Jonathan Majors arrested for assault & harassment for abusing his girlfriend”

  1. K8erade says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:47 am

    Wow, and I really liked Jonathan as an actor. But I’m not interested in anything else he’s been in. I’ve lost any and all respect I’ve had for him.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      March 27, 2023 at 8:12 am

      I also liked him as an actor. Holy s$+t, that NY gossip link above is damning. And the fact that this woman is saying she was assaulted and strangled (this last one is the red flag in murders with DV!), and JM’s argument is that she was having a mental health crisis?! Who strangles someone having a mental health crisis—in what world is that considered okay?!
      EmilyC’s comment below is spot on: I would also be having an emotional crisis if I were assaulted by my bf.

      Reply
  2. Emily_C says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:49 am

    I would also have an emotional crisis if my boyfriend assaulted me.

    Reply
  3. Mia4s says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:52 am

    Oh his defence attorney is letting us all know the victim recanted? Gee I’m sure that’s totally on the up and up. Ugh. And yeah I’ll bet she was having an “emotional crisis”….after her boyfriend tried to strangle her. 😒 These statements, along with the number of “really not surprised” comments coming out of the New York theatre scene? F**k off his team, f**k off Marvel, and anyone trying to protect your investment.

    He’ll likely walk this time….and then we will sit back and wait for the next victim. Stop the world I want to get off.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      March 27, 2023 at 8:47 am

      My rape report never went anywhere because I was interrogated for several hours with police officers and investigators who were pushing me to recant. I had 120 written messages and several email conversations proving he had done that to other women under ‘they asked for it’.

      I always believed the trauma I sustained during the interrogation and the process after reporting almost equalled my rapes. I’m one of those who would advise not to report (in the UK), unfortunately. I got entirely broken inside and 12 years later I cannot even talk about it.

      And my ex bf wasn’t famous. This poor woman never had any chance.

      Reply
  4. BETINA says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:54 am

    I found it interesting how quickly people from the NYC and Yale community started being like “yeah we knew this about him”. I went to Yale just after his time (2 years later) and let me tell you, the group chats are buzzing with people who overlapped with him around 2016. People are really not surprised.

    Reply
  5. Olga says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:56 am

    Well… there was a camera in the taxi and they have the whole situation recorded.. if the video proves he hasn’t done anything to his girlfriend than the case is closed… From what I read – he was the one who called 911, not her.

    Reply
    • CommentingBunny says:
      March 27, 2023 at 8:03 am

      And where did you read that? Because I haven’t seen that reported by reputable source.

      Reply
      • Olga says:
        March 27, 2023 at 8:11 am

        ”Police sources say Majors called 911 himself to report his concern about his girlfriend, with whom he lives. When police arrived, sources say the girlfriend told a different story — that she and Majors were in a cab on the way home from Brooklyn when he physically attacked her.

        Patrol officers noticed marks on the woman’s body, and they placed Majors under arrest.”

        That’s what I read on several pages.

        Yesterday I was like “what an asshole he is” but after his attorney’s statement I decided that In this case I will wait with taking sides because it seems not so obvious situation..

    • AlpineWitch says:
      March 27, 2023 at 8:43 am

      That’s not reported anywhere on reputable sites.

      They all report she called 911.

      And I’m tired to read that women are not abused but having a mental health crisis, did she hurt herself in the neck, how???

      Reply
      • Olga says:
        March 27, 2023 at 8:49 am

        The taxi recording is crucial in this case.. until it is made public (if at all) there will be only guesses and disputes..

      • AlpineWitch says:
        March 27, 2023 at 8:54 am

        Taxi recording would be proof only if he remained in the taxi and he had done nothing up to that point.
        I doubt they’ll release it though.

  6. Léna says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:59 am

    Crazy how quickly they silenced the victim. Poor woman.

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 27, 2023 at 7:59 am

    When I saw his lawyers’ statement, I was expecting an imminent release of all the supposedly exculpatory material. But crickets. Do all NYC taxis have video cameras because that would make for some interesting viewing aside from this case? Anyway, I haven’t heard that the woman has recanted anything so this looks more like he is trying to pull a Woody Allen by using his fame and fortune to smear the alleged victim.

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Yikes. I would be pretty upset if my man was texting other women too. I wonder if we’ll see the video.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:07 am

    Such a a disappointment. A scary one at that. I hope that the woman will be okay and that she has a great support system.

    It’s better to be alone than being treated shabbily by your partner. Always.

    Reply
  10. Emmi says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Someone sat down this woman and let her know just how ugly it will get for her if she goes through with this so she “recanted”. That means no investigation, right? Great. So from here on out, every time he comes up, it was just a “one-time allegation” and a “story” from an unrealiable woman. Kinda like … Michael Fassbender? His “story” also never hurt his career and nobody talks about it anymore, especially because he got himself a pretty, young wife and a baby. But JM is Black, so he may not have an easy time. I don’t even know anymore.

    Reply
  11. Tarzana says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:31 am

    Always felt a peculiar vibe from him. This was probably it.

    Reply
  12. ML says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:35 am

    Weird: Pagesix is the NY gossip site (part of the really scary NY Post). The Post has an article on this, but Pagesix doesn’t seem to have covered it at all. TMZ (toxic CA site) did.
    Next, one of the comments on the Post site (be careful, many commenters are racist and this place is ugly) was that since JM wasn’t charged with strangulation, he was able to be released without bail. Considering the woman has visible injuries to her face and neck, and she just (was forced to?) recanted, this might be a lot nastier. Someone seems to be protecting JM.

    Reply
  13. ncboudicca says:
    March 27, 2023 at 8:37 am

    What a bummer, I really liked him as Kang in “Loki”.

    If what some of the commenters are saying about this being a pattern is true, I hope someone with firsthand knowledge is calling TMZ now before his lawyer smothers this incident and everyone pretends it didn’t happen.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment