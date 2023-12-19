Jonathan Majors found guilty of reckless assault & harassment in NYC

Jonathan Majors was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March of this year. The description of the assault was horrific, and it was abundantly clear that Majors was a serial abuser. Even the text messages HIS lawyer released made him look worse, and soon enough, Rolling Stone did a deep dive on his history of aggressive, toxic and violent behavior towards friends, colleagues and partners. Majors’ trial had been happening for weeks, and on Monday, the jury came back with a verdict: guilty on two charges, reckless assault and harassment.
A New York jury found Marvel actor Jonathan Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. The verdict was reached by a six-person jury after roughly over four hours of deliberation spread across three days. Jonathan Majors, wearing a gray suit and black dress shirt and tie, sat with his attorneys, with family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, behind him as the verdict was read. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6. The charges carry a sentence of up to one year in prison.
On two other charges, he was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. In a statement after the verdict, the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said Majors “looks forward to fully clearing his name,” implying he may appeal. She continued, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”
I’m begging everyone to just take everything at face value. There is no conspiracy here, Majors isn’t being railroaded – he’s a serial abuser who finally had to face justice. Finally, there are some repercussions. I hope he goes to prison for a long time. Also: whatever Meagan Good is being paid to be his girlfriend, it’s not enough. She needs to GTFO.
Meanwhile, Marvel fired Majors soon after the verdict was read out. Majors’ Kang was supposed to be the centerpiece of Marvel’s next phase, but now Majors is out and no one knows what Marvel will do with any of it. The easiest choice would be to simply recast the role, surely. They haven’t even started filming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so it seems extremely likely that they’ll just recast. Which is probably why “John Boyega” was trending with the news – people want Boyega to join the MCU. Boyega would be an interesting choice. So would Colman Domingo. Or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Disney should do Ezra Miller now ( not excusing Majors – he got what he deserved).
Ezra is done because they are completely rebooting the entire DCEU.
Disney doesn’t employ Ezra Miller. The Flash is DC Comics, not MCU. Warner Brothers, not Disney, makes the DC films. The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films too
Sometimes victims of abuse do get justice and it’s a good day when that happens.
I am not excusing Majors, but it would be nice for a famous white male abuser to also be brought to justice as well.
Exactly. Where is this energy for Brad Pitt?
Well, just for one Brad Pitt hasn’t been taken to trial. I don’t believe there were any charges.. but the court of public opinion is definitely choosing to ignore his abuse. I like the Kang character,, and although he’s a fantastic actor, I never did warm to Majors so I’m excited to see who they cast. In Iron Man, they recast Terence Howard and it worked out fine. Although I liked Terence Howard in that role – he was more charming and funny – Don Cheadle was really great!
Danny Masterson. Nicholas Cage. Charlie Sheen. Stephen Seagal. Tom Sizemore. Christian Slater. Vanilla Ice. Vince Neil. Josh Brolin. Edward Furlong. Kevin Spacey. Charlie Rose. Russell Brand. Jonah Hill. Conor McGregor. Chris Noth. Armie Hammer. Harvey Weinstein. Matt Lauer.
I didn’t know these 3 were problematic
Nicholas Cage
Christian Slater
Chris Noth
If the maximum sentence is one year in prison, he’s not going to prison for long. Pity. I do hope he gets some prison time. And maybe we can hope that his career is over.
I think it probably is. He never got big enough as an actor to have a plausible rehabilitation after he’s done the time. Nor does he have a cult following that would root for him to get back. Does he even have any real apologists? He just wouldn’t be worth the risk.
I don’t think any prison time will serve him well. I hope he gets probation with court mandated therapy and anger management. He was also seen alone today in NYC. When before Megan was always by his side. I hope Meagan Good walked away for her safety.
It’s refreshing to see abuse victims get some justice, especially in a public trial like this one.
Please no Boyega, he has limited range and cannot do menace. If you feel you have to commit to the Kang Story (you absolutely don’t, audiences won’t care either way) Mr. Abdul-Mateen is a more than suitable replacement.
There’s a big burly actor I’ve been seeing in ads for a movie recently…. the guy from Joy Ride I think… he would be good as this character. I feel like they need someone who is bulky and can also do bad guy.
Pretty sure John Boyega wants nothing more to do with Disney.
Yes to Yahya Abdul-Mateen!
Oh, I love the idea of John Boyega taking over! But considering how badly he was burnt by his Star Wars experience, I wouldn’t blame him in the slightest for not wanting to go near another big [Disney-owned] franchise again for a while, if ever.
My thoughts exactly. Not fair, but i can totally see that this sort of set up isn’t for him right now.
I was going to say the same. I wonder if he would even do it. It seems like Star Wars took a lot out of him. I like the idea of Yahya Abdul-Mateen!
I saw a picture of Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good leaving court yesterday. He carried a Bible. She carried his empty mug – something he’s spoken about – his mother said don’t let anyone fill your cup – so he walks around with a mug. Imagine your new bf being charged with dv, while you carry his literal empty cup?
What? He carries around an empty cup?
Yes, that was his bit. He carried an empty mug with him on all his red carpet events. It was the strangest attention grab thing before he was a known abuser. When I heard about his narcissism it made complete sense.
Yeah, I’m confused as well. Is it supposed to be some kind of metaphor? What the hell?
Well, he is the golden Bible carrying, future King & Obama, so of course, his future Mrs. King-Obama GF has the honored privilege of carrying his chalice. Ohh…noo…
I hope she decides to leave him. It’s only a matter of time that he starts abusing her too.. if he hasn’t already. And i don’t mean only physical abuse. A narcissist has many ways to abuse.
I suggest Idris Elba, he can be fierce and is very hot
Idris was in the Thor movies. I don’t think he would be given this role.
Idris already has a prominent role in the MCU. He’s Heimdahl
There is a lot that is wrong with this. It seems that in order to finally be convicted of abuse it you need to be a black man and the victim a white woman. I am glad he has been convicted, I just feel like the optics are shit and mired with racial bias because how are Miller and Depp, the South African white man that murdered his spouse all free and relatively unscathed?
It makes me angry as a black woman surviver of domestic abuse that will never see justice for the crimes that were perpetuated against me because my attacker was white wealthy male. He is an abusive man there is no disputing that but so were the others. And they have served no jail time.
let’s work on getting chris brown cancelled then? i feel like this is a win for all women of domestic violence. you forget ezra miller has been dropped by everyone too.
+100. I’m still shocked chris brown’s career is still thriving and ppl defend him publicly.
Chris Brown abused a Black woman, so the criticism still stands.
Exactly, LooneyTunes. It rather makes the point.
EXACTLY!! AND The police arrested her but the prosecutors didn’t want to press charges. The police had enough evidence to charge her for assault’ too. Also he had a shitty ass Lawyer. But the max he can serve is 1 YEAR! WTF.. and they dropped the intentional charges. Anyhoo not saying he wasn’t an angry verbally abusive a times. but come on… Ezra Miller anyone?? BS! And that went on for a long long time.
It is also important to remember this case was mostly about the altercation in the taxi. During the case, a lot worse evidence about previous abuses was presented. In one of them, he was asking her not to go to hospital due to her head injury he caused, because he will get in trouble and if that happens he will hurt himself. I have never been in an abusive relationship, it still surprises me how abused people protect their abusers so long because of the manipulation. She protected him and didn’t even get needed medical help in the past. She didn’t even want to report the incident in this case, but the prosecution doesn’t need the victim’s approval to make the case and he still tried to ruin her life the minute he got in trouble.
Yes and the CCTV footage documenting the taxi altercation was important, as were the text messages. That made the case easier for the jury to understand.
I have to say I don’t think Priya Chaudhry did her client any favors here. Her cross examination of Grace Jabbari was pretty brutal, including grilling Jabbari about her drinking while replaying police bodycam video of her half naked on the floor the morning after the altercation. Reports said some members of the jury looked away or covered their faces when she continued to replay that video. I have no doubt Majors directed the defense strategy, which backfired.
Imo, they were trying to recreate the Depp strategy. Humiliate the victim publicly and in court, release bots for misinformation and make everything chaotic. This time it didn’t work because he is just a new celebrity with no built-in fan base. Also, due to his lawyer’s tactics in the courtroom, the judge allowed the prosecution to present text messages of previous abuses to explain her unwillingness to go to hospital for medical help. However, it is sad that a lot of people believed the online misinformation. If she was a famous person, not behind the scenes worker, I don’t think she would get another job easily even though he is convicted. People here even say she abused him too when we saw the text messages of clear physical and psychological abuse by this horrible man. I hope she gets peace after what she went through.
My two issues with this is the difference in treatment of Black men accused and convicted of abuse versus white counterparts… secondly I was riding for that lady till it was revealed the way in which she went about getting him convicted from her false statements and micro aggressions and believe she should also be charged since they both abusers and liars as proven by their conduct… but it is what it is…
mutual abuse does not exist. but keep victim blaming.
there are no false statements and she did not convict him, it was the state of ny vs majors.
she tried to cover for him going by texts multiple times, lying for him in the hospital about her head injuries he caused her while he threatened her with su*cide.
People think reactive abuse = mutual abuse. That’s not how abuse dynamics work, guys.
Shame on you for victim blaming.
Victim-blaming at its finest…
Oh she hit him too in response so she must be an abuser.
People like you are the reasons why people like me never reported the abuse*
*I’m a victim of child physical violence, DV and then rape in adulthood
I agree latte. He ran away from her, didnt go back to his apartment, found her lying in his closet floor the next morming, he called police because he thought she overdosed, she told the cops “how did i grt here”, the cop filled out her domestic violence report for her, and he still got arrested and convicted. He ran away from her in 3 different directions.
The LOKI series showed that variants can be gender swapped. There are any number of fierce Black women who would make an excellent Kang the Conqueror.
Hope Marvel uses this to do a reset on the MCU. They are spinning things out too far and not focusing on the films they are making right now.
I don’t know if she would accept the role but Leslie Jones would be a terrific Kang.
Maybe I’m crazy, but I feel like putting your hands around someone’s throat and squeezing s/b a felony? Any way you look at it, he’s a scary person for a woman to be alone with.
From what I read, the prosecution dropped the charge for that incident, maybe they didn’t think they have enough evidence to convict since there was alcohol involved. The charges they won were about the altercation in the taxi. It is so hard to get conviction for domestic abuse cases since people expect a perfect victim. Even if this is a small victory for justice, he has now some record. He has a history of violence according to the people he worked with and he had relationship with, this is just the first time he got caught. If he does it again, at least there will be a record of previous conviction.
A DV victim of attack by choking or strangulation is more than 750% more likely to be killed by their offender in the next year. This man is undeniably dangerous and his GF and every other woman needs to stay away from him.
poor grace i hope she can heal. the pictures of her injuries are horrible, her ear was nearly sliced off.
i hope this man rots and his other victims come forward now as there are multiple abuse allegations that go back to his university days. what an absolute narcissistic serial abuser.
I was actually surprised he was convicted. It’s seems that people familiar with abuse or willing to carefully pay attention, pick up on the manipulation. But most people believe lawyers statements, social media onslaught, and rumors at face value.
As a New Yorker, I am proud of this jury and they got it right. I don’t think they were influenced by anything but the facts and testimony presented to them. Also, he wasn’t convicted of all the crimes he was convicted of two and acquitted of two.
Here’s the thing…HE HAD THE MAGICAL TOUCH with reaching the heights he did…SO QUICKLY even though the signs of being a DV abuser was ALL in his past…ALL he had to do was keep his HANDS to himself once he became famous & he couldn’t even DO THAT! And if we’re not talking about building a TIME MACHINE & going back & negating White Supremacy…I don’t want to hear why White abusers aren’t treated the same…WE KNOW WHY 😡 any day an abuser is scorned & shown for what they are is a GOOD DAY for me…today is a GOOD DAY☹️
Honestly, I don’t understand why people say he is a great actor. IMO he’s not even good. I watched Lovecraft Country, which I loved, but his presence was a major distraction because his acting was SO BAD. And everyone else around him was so good. I literally resorted to listening to his lines and imagining a better actor delivering them. That’s all I came here to say. Glad he was found guilty.
I actually loved him in Lovecraft Country. I was so disappointed to hear he’s such a violent creep. I’ll never be able to rewatch that.
Yeah, I though he was terrible as Kang. Pausing every three words for maximum dramatic effect isn’t acting.
I wonder what would have happened if, instead of coming out swinging at his victim, he immediately apologized, said he messed up, was getting help to change and deal with his issues.
People were guessing if he confessed, he would still get a record probably with no jail time, just community service. The problem was his big movie contracts would be in danger if he got the record. That would be the reason for him going all the way to deny and attack the victim. There was at least 50% chance it would work and the jury would find him innocent (Since it is a criminal case, there is a requirement of beyond a reasonable doubt.). So, the studio wouldn’t have a reason to fire him.
He did try to smooth things over in a roundabout way. And She used those text messages to convict him. He never shouldve communicated with her.
@Tif, you are lying all over this page. She didn’t use anything. He was prosecuted by state and the state used text messages to present the history of domestic violence done by him. The text messages where he was asking her not to go to hospital for her head injury are from other abuses he did to her. Also, the judge agreed the jury to see these messages because his lawyer pressured the victim to explain why she didn’t go to hospital if she was hurt. Messages showed he threatened to harm himself if she got medical help for her injuries in the past.
I am somewhat surprised it took Marvel so long to ditch him. Not sure if their “wait and see” approach was necessarily the best, and I guess they didn’t want to be accused of racism as this involved a man of color? Plus the whole presumption of innocence until proven guilty which is the official line of the US court system. I’m just trying to think of any other Marvel actors who were dumped due to abuse allegations and I can’t think of any? Terrence Howard was recast due to a salary dispute but I don’t think they’ve ever dealt with this kind of thing involving one of their actors?
I think Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been cast in the Wonder Man show but they’re not giving any more news about that one.