Jonathan Majors found guilty of reckless assault & harassment in NYC

Jonathan Majors was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend Grace Jabbari in March of this year. The description of the assault was horrific, and it was abundantly clear that Majors was a serial abuser. Even the text messages HIS lawyer released made him look worse, and soon enough, Rolling Stone did a deep dive on his history of aggressive, toxic and violent behavior towards friends, colleagues and partners. Majors’ trial had been happening for weeks, and on Monday, the jury came back with a verdict: guilty on two charges, reckless assault and harassment.

A New York jury found Marvel actor Jonathan Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and guilty of harassment. The verdict was reached by a six-person jury after roughly over four hours of deliberation spread across three days. Jonathan Majors, wearing a gray suit and black dress shirt and tie, sat with his attorneys, with family members and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, behind him as the verdict was read. Sentencing is set for Feb. 6. The charges carry a sentence of up to one year in prison. On two other charges, he was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. In a statement after the verdict, the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said Majors “looks forward to fully clearing his name,” implying he may appeal. She continued, “Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends, and his fans for their love and support during these harrowing eight months.”

[From THR]

I’m begging everyone to just take everything at face value. There is no conspiracy here, Majors isn’t being railroaded – he’s a serial abuser who finally had to face justice. Finally, there are some repercussions. I hope he goes to prison for a long time. Also: whatever Meagan Good is being paid to be his girlfriend, it’s not enough. She needs to GTFO.

Meanwhile, Marvel fired Majors soon after the verdict was read out. Majors’ Kang was supposed to be the centerpiece of Marvel’s next phase, but now Majors is out and no one knows what Marvel will do with any of it. The easiest choice would be to simply recast the role, surely. They haven’t even started filming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, so it seems extremely likely that they’ll just recast. Which is probably why “John Boyega” was trending with the news – people want Boyega to join the MCU. Boyega would be an interesting choice. So would Colman Domingo. Or Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.