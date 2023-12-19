‘The Crown’ viewers have rediscovered Carole Middleton’s Kris Jenner vibe

Over the weekend, I finished watching the final episodes of The Crown. Season 6 was a wreck, honestly. The writers were all over the place, the casting was all over the place, they skipped over and completely rewrote such big storylines. I found it interesting to see what was included, like William concisely blaming Charles for Diana’s death and all of the stuff about Operation Paget (the British investigation into Diana’s death). It felt like Peter Morgan was actually leaving some room for people to believe what they want. Morgan also left the impression that everyone knew that the wheels would come off the whole operation once QEII died.
As we discussed last week, The Crown also covered the Middletons’ schemes to throw Kate into William’s path. The show placed Carole in the center of the machinations, which I think is real… but The Crown soft-pedaled Kate’s machinations too. They portrayed Kate as just meekly going along with her mom’s plot to change universities, follow William around on a gap year and bring home a prince come hell or high water. All of this has brought up some vintage gossip – as Carole’s machinations were paying off circa 2010-2012, many people noted that Carole stage-managed her daughter’s relationship perfectly and there were comparisons to Kris Jenner back then. Now that people are watching this season of The Crown, the Kris Jenner comparison has come up again.
Fans of The Crown have likened the portrayal of Kate Middleton’s mum in the smash hit series to that of Kris Jenner. Viewers of the popular Netflix drama have taken to X formerly known as Twitter, to compare the Princess of Wales mother Carole Middleton – played by House of the Dragon actress Eve Best – to the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, both 68.
The sixth and final instalment of the show visits the blossoming romance between Kate and Prince William as they both attend St Andrew’s University in 2001, of which eagle-eyed fans have noted Carole’s instrumental matchmaking as a major influence in the couple’s soon-to-be high profile relationship.
Fans have dubbed the mother of the future queen, the ‘British Kris Jenner’ due to the latter’s ‘momager’-style antics that have seen her regularly interfere in her children’s love lives. Taking to X, and accompanied by the now famous ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie’ meme, one person wrote: ‘Kate Middleton’s mom is the British Kris Jenner’.
Another said: ‘Kate’s Mum is our Kris Jenner’. One fan joked: ‘Kate’s mum staged her with a prince, the Kardashians got Kris Jenner, and my mum is shouting at me about going out after 7pm it is well’. A fourth said: ‘Carole Middleton walked so Kris Jenner could run’.
Stating a similar sentiment, another wrote: ‘Everyone forgets, before Kris Jenner, there was Carol E Middleton, give her the flowers due!’
One added: ‘Watching The Crown and discovering that Carole Middleton is a British Kris Jenner was not on my bingo card. I have a whole new view of Will and Kate’s relationship’.
Well, that’s one good thing about The Crown’s final season. At least two new generations have been introduced to the fact that Kate and Carole plotted heavily to honey-trap Prince William. Wait until they find out that William has mostly cut his ties with the Middletons, right around the time that Carole began telling people that she was more of a mother to William than Diana ever was. Wait until they find out that the Middletons’ cover story of a super-successful business financing their lifestyles was all a big scam. At least Kris Jenner is a legitimately successful manager and businesswoman, you know?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
I saw a few derangers being upset about how Carole was protrayed in the Crown. Whatever.
It really shocks, doesn’t it. What do they think was going on? I’m not watching this series simply because I wasn’t prepared to sit through a complete distortion of Kate and Carole’s manipulation. Is Kate shown as equally complicit?
No. Both her and Pegs are portrayed as some love sick puppies who absolutely couldn’t stand to be apart. It’s actually pretty ridiculous.
@Steph
Haha I bet William doesn’t like that very much..
As much as he tries to distance himself from her ineptitude and awkwardness when they are together in public, it just doesn’t work that way,they are one in the eyes of the public, so he better suck it up lol.
Bugger. That is completely wrong. Kate was willing to go along with the whole farce.
The actor who plays Kate is so convincing as an alluring young woman with gravitas and so expressive behind her eyes. I look at Kate’s pics back then and she just looked like a regular college girl with (at most) mischief in her eyes. They really did her a huge assist, finding someone who has major main character energy.
And Harry is portrayed as a “metro clown.” Nothing wrong with “metro clowns” but that’s just not his vibe at all, even during his partying years. Despite being the supposed “muck up,” the Crown Harry looks quite intellectual because of who they cast, making him plummier than the fictional Will.
Will…was very much shy and “awww shucks,” which was his image then since he still greatly resembled Diana. But I doubt the real Will had to be encouraged to hook up with girls…
Lux. I understand where you’re coming from. Meg looks so beautiful in comparison, as well, and much more character to her. Kate was apparently very dull. Just look at the see through dress scene; I’ve seen a photo, and Meg B is far above. (Oswin down thread says it wasn’t even a dress, more a skirt without the top.)
Honestly the last season is so bad that the Middleton plot is the only spark. Will is as dull as he is in real life. Harry is a Brit movie cliche, the aristo who thinks he’s funny, sans charm and charisma.
The Crown couldn’t survive Diana’s death. No wonder she comes back as a ghost.
Agreed, this season is pretty bad. I am particularly tired of listening to all the royals lament how hard their duties are. None of them seem to have talents or passions that are worthy of pursuing. It’s not like they wanted to be/were gifted enough to be surgeons or generals or actors/singers, whatever. They all seem to be perfectly mediocre people who would never reach any kind of fame or wealth if they weren’t born on home base. Yet to hear them speak, they are giving up SO much to be royals. Come on, people, the only thing you’re giving up is the freedom to be lazy. The Queen wanted to breed horses, Charles wanted no limitations on who he marries, William wanted to party and date, i.e. they wanted to keep all the money and palaces, but ditch all the annoying duties. Hardly deep valuable pursuits, but rather frivolous self-serving wants.
Glad they showed who and what Carol is a groomer so her daughter could catch a prince. Can’t was very willing to go along with it. They were both willing to want a cheating prince with warts. Well they got what they paid for.
@Susan Collins … I’m glad they included Kate’s choice to wear that see-through nightie thingy (I refuse to call it a dress) at the fashion show. That was Kate’s choice, not her mother’s. I’d hoped that if they included that obvious stroll down the Cat Walk in The Crown, younger British people might see Kate’s true keen self as well as her mother’s keen push.
One can hope.
I just wish they would have shown that it was actually a skirt supposed to be worn with a large wool sweater! Kate went against the designers wishes, secretly chucked the sweater back stage and wore it as a dress to show off her body, especially to William (this information comes directly from the designer)
Yvette- you shouldn’t call it a dress. Iirc, it was a skirt she turned into a dress by hiking it up.
The press and the middletons use that nightgown thing as kate’s sacrifice. Which I guess would be a funny aside if she did anything else. The only thing she has is The Nightgown. The press use to call it The Lingerie Show and i think it was a lingerie fashion show.
So for all W&K call Harry and Meghan “the Kardashians,” it’s really Kate who’s the most like Kim. Sold access to her girly bits for fame and fortune.
Exactly. And literally nearly exposed her girly bits by walking down a catwalk looking very standard with a see through dress on. All I think is William was thankfully easily pleased. (Thankfully for Kate and her mum, that is.)
The Queen and Charles forced Will to get married. And none of the women William wanted would say yes. Kate was just the default.
@sparrow — And not even a see-through dress! It was actually a skirt, and she would’ve worn a top with it, but Keen Kathy said nope! Gonna hike it up over my knickers and give Willy a show!
Wow, Oswin! I didn’t know that. Thank you for the info. If everyone on here pieced together their bits of Kate knowledge, we’d have the complete story. This is the thing I didn’t want to happen in the show; I didn’t want Carole to be the only one seen to be planning the whole thing when, in fact, Kate was equally as bad.
Wasn’t there also reporting that Uncle Gary praised K’s bedroom skills to W at dinner? Sounds like he and Carole but her through a training course. I guess if you’re going to set a business objective, you have to do it right…
Ugh. Lascivious Uncle Gary is a disgusting creep.
My question is *how* did he know about her bedroom skills? Doesn’t sound like typical dinner patter to me. “ Oi Uncle Gary, did I tell you I *finally* perfected the Glug Glug today?”
@MoonTheLoon,
DM does have a piece on the elite “sex club” founded by Emma Sayles (schoolmate of Kate’s from Doyle House) where a patron left after he saw his niece on the other side of the room
Maybe not right away? 😬
What surprises is that some didn’t know this or sincerely believed K&W was a love story. At some visit earlier this year, Kate told people “I never wanted to be a royal but I fell in love with William”. Kate, you were in this up to your neck.
Here’s a lesson for Kate’s “Arly Yahs”:
being groomed by your scheming, social-climbing mom to catch a Prince. Then, mean girl every other woman who is viewed as a threat.
I knew I recognized her from somewhere! She plays Rhaeyna (or Rhaeyna?) Valarion!
Anywho, who are the two new generations? I don’t know who the target audience for this show is. The older and younger?
SAME. I kept staring at her picture thinking I’ve seen her in something else, but just couldn’t put my finger in where. In House of the Dragon, she plays Rhaeyns, also known as “the Queen that never was”, and I know in the Crown she’s playing Carole, but uhhhhhh
She also played Wallis Simpson in The King’s Speech. Fantastic actress!
Thank you! I knew I knew her from another show.
Though the only person I see when I look at the thumbnail is Jennifer Aniston, if she hadn’t gone crazy with the Botox and fillers.
same, I thought JA took some no makeup role
Eve Best plays Rhaenys Velaryon (born Targaryen), the Queen Who Never Was. She also played the 1st headmistress of the school in Netflix The Winx Saga (season 1, only appeared a handful of times in season 2).
I think they mean Gen Z. Even if they don’t watch the show, there are clips and comparisons going on social media. Kate is just some middle age white Karen to them. But finding out she chased William at university changes things a bit.
Kris Jenner for the win. At least all of her children have become independently wealthy and not dependent on men and titles.
This! Kris Jenner “stage-managed” her children into their own successful careers. The men that the Kardashians have dated have all become more famous by proxy to the Kardashians. Carol Middleton encouraged her daughter to marry a rich man and look the other way.
Yes & Kris Jenner hasn’t gone bankrupt owing millions to creditors. Kris probably resents the comparison.
I’m not a Kris Jenner fan, and that’s understating it, but what she’s done; she’s done to an extraordinarily high level and with an amazing degree of talent and cunning.
Carole Middleton isn’t even a fraction of what Kris Jenner is.
Seriously. Comparing Carole to Kris Jenner is an insult to Kris Jenner. I’m offended on KJ’s behalf.
Kris Jenner is a LEGEND and probably the best that ever played the game. (At least to date.) What she has done and sustained is incredible. Some of it was being in the right place at the right time with the right people, but she rode the wave and momentum (the phenomenon of the OJ trial through the current Industrial Revolution we’ve been living through) with mind-blowing instinct and skill. I’m very interested to see the documentary Brian Grazer does on her. I don’t think people fully understand yet how impressive Kris is.
I’m not going to say anything bad about Carole, but it’s like comparing apples to oranges. Maybe you can say they’re both fruit, but Carole is nowhere even in the same league.
@December- unless raging narcissism impresses you, there’s nothing to be impressed by. They’re famous and rich beyond dreams of avarice. But they all also have obvious massive mental issues. I’m happy being “po” and sane. I’m not impressed by or reverent towards people like them, either.
ma midds may have got what she wanted but she achieved absolutely nothing with it.
Carole is still clinging onto the idea of Kate ‘becoming’ a star. That’s why she obsessed with her becoming queen, cos she thinks that will be when she finally reaps her rewards, because it didn’t happen after the wedding like she thought. She needs to stop trying to make Kate ‘happen’, Kate just doesn’t have ‘it’.
If Ma midds was as smart as Kris, she would have pushed Pippa front and centre instead.
I had forgotten that both Kris and Carole were once flight attendants. But one is definitely smarter than the other. Kris’s daughters has their own billion dollar empire they created.
The other ones aren’t worth much if they’re not attached to their husbands.
And I’m not even a Kris fan.
The BRF has really stopped supporting the Middletons.
2024 is going to be quite interesting.
Yeah, the shots across the bow KC is putting out there are seriously racking up. 😂
Please don’t delete! I know it has nothing to do with this particular post.
Over about the last year reading this site has become hard. I’m on my phone. It is constantly jumping around. I’ll be in the middle of a sentence then the page just moves to another section of the post. Do any CBers know how I can stop this?
It’s the same for me. They need to get some tech support to address this.
Agreed. It’s almost impossible to read one article without the screen jumping around wildly.
I understand ads are needed to help pay for Celebitchy, but maybe different ads are needed to help the user experience.
@laura @snuffles do you read from a phone or a computer?
@steph
Phone. Always my iPhone.
Same here. It is becoming distractingly difficult to read articles and comments from my phone, which is my main way of consuming this site.
Yup. I have to view CB on my laptop now. It started getting ridiculous on my phone.
It’s the same for me when I read this site on my phone. It’s a fairly recent occurrence, too, and it’s been driving me nuts. I’m glad someone brought this up!
Close the ads when they pop up especially the one at the top of the screen.
@tina
It’s not that simple. I’m assaulted by banner ads, pop up ads, ads that appear in the middle of scrolling, ads in the middle of the comment thread. The page jumps around and sometimes reloads while in the middle of reading or typing a response. It’s a LOT.
I close the pop-ups on my phone and laptop as soon as I can but on my phone it keeps jumping/re-loading. Reading the comments has become really difficult (as has posting).
It’s a problem on my phone but not on my work laptop (which blocks a lot of the ads anyway) o rmy personal laptop. I think its an issue with their mobile site.
I have the same problem on my iPad. It’s really irritating. Sometimes I just won’t bother even trying to comment. Very hit and miss.
It’s a partial fix at best, but: Try loading the page on your phone, then putting the phone in airplane mode. That stops additional ads from loading, and you can close whatever loaded before you put your phone in airplane mode. The comments will still be there, although as with the ads, no new comments will load. Good luck!
Hope this suggestion won’t get deleted.
Download an Ad Block extension for phone or web browser. It really helps. (But I know most websites owners hate Ad-Bloker, especially news outlets.)
Carole’s light blue dress probably cost her a lot of money–I’m guessing it’s Emilia Wickstead– but it shouldn’t flop like that at the top by the zipper.
Haha, everyone here is talking about the important stuff and all I can think of is who designed the back of that dress. It shouldn’t flop and rumple.
No mention of J e c c a Craig. William was not sitting home pining for Kate. He was involved with other women
Agree! They presented such an oversimplified version of events and made it seem like W was smitten with K almost immediately. I get that they can’t do an exact reenactment of things but anyone who has paid attention knows that this star-crossed lovers story is not it.
I do feel like they tried to show via W’s brief relationship with Lola (am I remembering the character’s name correctly?) that he tried to stay within his aristocratic circle but that those girls weren’t into him. It was again, oversimplified though.
The aristo girl was far too rough and beat in the face for what they were trying to do with her character. She wasn’t horsey enough. Plus, they slipped up by having Kate working in a pizza joint. That was like something out of a different story.
Julian Fellowes is aristo himself. He may have tea he wants to spill, but he still wants to stay in the royals good graces. Trust when I say that nothing depicted was portrayed without blessing from “ on high.”
I’m sorry what? Did Kate actually ever work in a pizza joint? Meghan famously worked at a yogurt shop. It’s like they’re trying to make Kate seem like Meghan, hard-working. Listen, lemme know if she actually worked at a pizza joint.
I know I keep repeating myself, but I personally thought this season was an absolute gem. I even thought the W/K stuff was pretty good. It’s all there, really: Carole stage-managing, William being petulant, Charles being a crappy father, and Harry smirking in the corner, wise to it all. Knowing what we know now, they let Kate off pretty easily, but most of the things I dislike about Kate are things I’ve learned since the wedding. I don’t know if I’m just in the Christmas spirit or just charmed with the nostalgia since the years covered in the 2nd half of season 6 were also my own formative years, but I thought it was all on point. Plus, on a shallow note, I just loved seeing all the old stuff from those old days: Club H, Eton water polo, Freshers week at St. Andrews, etc.
Everytime I look at that picture with Carole looking at kate at that flower show horse show whatever it was, I imagine kate saying to her mother, he doesn’t want me mum . We have done everything to get him and he still doesn’t want me and Carole looks on he will come back darling. We will make him come back. . Yes I think Carole is that conniving and Kate is that pathetic
I didn’t like the portrayal of Kate as playing hard to get and not very involved in the pursuit of William. The scene where she goes all women’s rights with W’s gf was bizarre too. I really can’t see her arguing with the object of her desire like that let alone W taking it and apologizing for it. Given his history, that kind of criticism would have been a no go. I also thought William came off as too shy when there’s tons of photos of him smiling at the crowds. Charles and Cam got handled too delicately. And to those saying Carole is no Kris J, I agree. Carole used her kids for access and fame. Kris played a different game.
Because I’m not prepared to sit thru the make believe of Kate and William being in love, I asked above whether Kate’s shown as a co manipulator with her mum. Apparently not. Apparently she’s seen as an innocent in love, and William equally so. Feels to me like someone wrote this script with a knowing half truth, making Carole the only one orchestrating the whole thing. Did someone get to them? Has it even shown the stalking switch to St Andrews etc.
Also when they pretended that kate went to the library. That was hilarious.
Kate is the opposite of a feminist. Making yourself available for a man’s whims for a decade is something entirely different.
Plus she couldn’t even support the MeToo dress in black effort. She is a mute Serena Joy.
The PMK vibe has always been strong with CM.
The fact that Kate married the Future King of England is CMs’ life achievement.
She worked for decades on it.
CM and Camilla both know how to manipulate and get the prize.
Can not take that away from them.
IRL, I have no money, power, etc.
I kind of wish my Mom had a bit more of CM in her, I work for my money and am tired of it.
Kate lives is a world of servants and extreme wealth, no tears for her from me.
I remember years ago a royal reporter ‘ cant think.of his name he died a few years ago’ was at a function with the Middletons and William. He was chatting about how desperate Kate will put up and shut up to be a royal and that Will loved Kate but wasnt in love with her but anyway at this event Will and Kate has broken up…Carol was pushing Kate all night to join Will but she refused and was embarassed that Will was ignoring her again !!!! . Mr Middleton was quietly chatting away however Carol was like Wills date or shadow for the evening and follwed him.around all. nite !!!
You see, I love this kind of info! How embarrassing! Until Meghan turned up Carole Middleton was portrayed as a money chasing idiot. After Meghan turned up she was portrayed as someone with only the best intentions and aspirations for her girls and thank heavens one of her English Rose daughters “saved us” from a Meghan. You have to laugh.
Thanks kit for the good story. I always thought one of the reasons william married kate was because he was lazy. You kinda confirmed it. No one wanted it and kate was right there.
Honestly, after season 4 hit Charles hard, I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that certain people used their mafia style invisible contracts to tank the last couple of seasons and paint Diana in the light Charles wanted everyone to see. Netflix may not be afraid of the BRF, but there are folks in entertainment who surely are fearful of how the BRF ties could impact on their career. We saw the first 4 seasons, these writers aren’t THIS terrible. I know many shows lose their charm by the end, but this make the GOT final season look like cinematic genius,!
It is interesting to see how Generation Z is learning about the BRF and how the Crown seems to be a primary vehicle for them, especially considering most of them were born after Diana died. The Crown is historical fiction and many of the scenes take a lot of creative liberties but the broad strokes are true in relation to historical events. And Carole stage managing her daughter to get the Ring of Doom–I didn’t believe those rumors for a long time and thought it was just a criticism due to Kate being a commoner. I didn’t know much about Kate when she got engaged to William apart from the Waity Katie nickname. But as time went on and I saw how uninteresting and useless she was, I was like how did she manage to hang on to William for so long in the dating years? The same stories about Carole’s interference kept popping up from various sources so I had to wonder if there was any truth to them. And now The Crown has gone along with that portrayal of Carole, influencing how Gen Z will view Kate and William’s “love story.” But when they got married in 2011, I just assumed they were a real love match. I definitely don’t think that now after over a decade of casual royal observance.
I bet there are some times within that mother/daughter relationship when it snaps and Carole comes back with “But Kate, sorry Catherine, I MADE YOU WHO YOU ARE!”.
The casting this season was so distracting, it looks like a parody.
A very flattering parody.
The Crown has *such access* to all these royal properties. My questions is what does the royal family (or perhaps KC) get in return? Is this his PR glow up?
Yikes!
Kris Jenner sucks but she can make a dollar, and that’s something about her that Carole just ain’t got.
Will can be as dull as he is or isn’t IRL. His public personality is not the point.
I do not care if William comes in to the palace at the end of the day, and hangs upside down like a bat in the living room of BP.
My expectation of William and Kate is do the public job as least as well as Phillip and Liz did, even into their 90’s.
Do your job. With no complaints. Plaster a smile on your face and Earn Your Keep.
Every privilege in the planet and all costs paid by working citizens.
Diana worked! And did a beautiful job when she was with people.
William had best, pick up some of Dianas’ best qualities and soon.
Or burn the monarchy down.
OK this is one of the funniest things I’ve ever read on this site I’m laughing so hard
“William comes in to the palace at the end of the day, and hangs upside down like a bat in the living room”
Not a fan of Kris, but none of her girls forced themselves to marry someone wealthy. They were able to make money on their own somehow. Carole’s daughters were thrown to wealthy men like doormats.