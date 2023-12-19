‘The Crown’ viewers have rediscovered Carole Middleton’s Kris Jenner vibe

Over the weekend, I finished watching the final episodes of The Crown. Season 6 was a wreck, honestly. The writers were all over the place, the casting was all over the place, they skipped over and completely rewrote such big storylines. I found it interesting to see what was included, like William concisely blaming Charles for Diana’s death and all of the stuff about Operation Paget (the British investigation into Diana’s death). It felt like Peter Morgan was actually leaving some room for people to believe what they want. Morgan also left the impression that everyone knew that the wheels would come off the whole operation once QEII died.

As we discussed last week, The Crown also covered the Middletons’ schemes to throw Kate into William’s path. The show placed Carole in the center of the machinations, which I think is real… but The Crown soft-pedaled Kate’s machinations too. They portrayed Kate as just meekly going along with her mom’s plot to change universities, follow William around on a gap year and bring home a prince come hell or high water. All of this has brought up some vintage gossip – as Carole’s machinations were paying off circa 2010-2012, many people noted that Carole stage-managed her daughter’s relationship perfectly and there were comparisons to Kris Jenner back then. Now that people are watching this season of The Crown, the Kris Jenner comparison has come up again.

Fans of The Crown have likened the portrayal of Kate Middleton’s mum in the smash hit series to that of Kris Jenner. Viewers of the popular Netflix drama have taken to X formerly known as Twitter, to compare the Princess of Wales mother Carole Middleton – played by House of the Dragon actress Eve Best – to the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner brood, both 68. The sixth and final instalment of the show visits the blossoming romance between Kate and Prince William as they both attend St Andrew’s University in 2001, of which eagle-eyed fans have noted Carole’s instrumental matchmaking as a major influence in the couple’s soon-to-be high profile relationship. Fans have dubbed the mother of the future queen, the ‘British Kris Jenner’ due to the latter’s ‘momager’-style antics that have seen her regularly interfere in her children’s love lives. Taking to X, and accompanied by the now famous ‘You’re doing amazing, sweetie’ meme, one person wrote: ‘Kate Middleton’s mom is the British Kris Jenner’. Another said: ‘Kate’s Mum is our Kris Jenner’. One fan joked: ‘Kate’s mum staged her with a prince, the Kardashians got Kris Jenner, and my mum is shouting at me about going out after 7pm it is well’. A fourth said: ‘Carole Middleton walked so Kris Jenner could run’. Stating a similar sentiment, another wrote: ‘Everyone forgets, before Kris Jenner, there was Carol E Middleton, give her the flowers due!’ One added: ‘Watching The Crown and discovering that Carole Middleton is a British Kris Jenner was not on my bingo card. I have a whole new view of Will and Kate’s relationship’.

[From The Daily Mail]

Well, that’s one good thing about The Crown’s final season. At least two new generations have been introduced to the fact that Kate and Carole plotted heavily to honey-trap Prince William. Wait until they find out that William has mostly cut his ties with the Middletons, right around the time that Carole began telling people that she was more of a mother to William than Diana ever was. Wait until they find out that the Middletons’ cover story of a super-successful business financing their lifestyles was all a big scam. At least Kris Jenner is a legitimately successful manager and businesswoman, you know?