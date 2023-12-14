‘The Crown’ portrays Carole Middleton as managing & meddling in Kate’s relationship

The Crown’s final episodes dropped today, and it looks like I’m getting something on my wishlist: a somewhat accurate portrait of how Carole Middleton stage-managed her daughter’s relationship with Prince William. Keep in mind, even Kate’s sugary biographers can’t avoid that historical reality, that Carole groomed Kate to do whatever was necessary to secure that specific ring. Katie Nicholl has written about it, so has Tina Brown, all of the royalist, palace-approved media knows it for a fact: without Carole’s management, Kate and William would have been a short college fling and nothing more. Once Carole and Kate got their claws into William, they never let him go. Well, at least some of that makes it to The Crown:
Carole Middleton is portrayed in The Crown as a meddling “Mrs Bennet” figure who carefully masterminded her daughter’s relationship with Prince William. The mother-of-three features heavily in the second part of the sixth and final series, released on Thursday, orchestrating the Princess of Wales’s switch from Edinburgh University to St Andrews as well as a place on the same gap year expedition to Chile as the future King.
When a newly single Kate tells her mother that the Prince will attend the fashion show in which she is due to take part, Mrs Middleton replies: “Heels not flats, you still want to show off those legs. It’s our duty to make use of the assets God has given us. Does he know you’re back on the market? Maybe find a way of letting him know.” Her daughter replies: “Honestly, you’re worse than Mrs Bennet.”
Mrs Middleton had earlier encouraged her to buy a specific glittery dress because “it’ll show off your figure, which the boys will love”. Elsewhere, when the Princess of Wales tries to tell her mother to back off, pointing out that he is a “royal prince”, Mrs Middleton gives her a pep talk. “When I first met your father he was way out of my reach, I was just a lowly stewardess. Trolley dolly,” she said. “I felt like the luckiest woman in the world … Then I realised that maybe it was the other way around, that he’d been lucky to have me. Never underestimate yourself. Never think there’s anything in this world you’re not good enough for.”
Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the episodes but sources close to the Middleton family suggested the portrayal of Mrs Middleton was unlikely to be well received. One said it was important to note that The Crown was a work of fiction.
Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, produced one scene in which Mrs Middleton and her daughter met Princess Diana and Prince William during a shopping trip in 1996. When the late Princess asks Kate’s name, Mrs Middleton answers for her, saying: “Catherine”. Her daughter replies: “Kate’s fine,” and her eyes meet the Prince’s.
At home in Bucklebury, the future Princess is shown cutting out pictures of the Prince and sticking them in a scrapbook. She also has a Prince William magazine. But years later, she chastises her mother for encouraging her to sign up for an art course in Florence which the Prince was expected to join as well as the gap year Raleigh expedition to Chile. “I thought you’d thank me. You said you liked him,” Mrs Middleton responds, insisting her reasons were not sinister.
“Yes but then I grew up,” Kate replies. “Once you had the idea fixed in your head you never stopped.” She adds: “You don’t know him. What if William isn’t right for me? What about what I want?”
“You don’t know him. What if William isn’t right for me? What about what I want?” Yeah, Kate never said or felt this. She was single-minded in her pursuit of William, and it was an effort she shared with her mother. I wonder if the recent attempts to cover up that historical reality are an effort to spare William, honestly – the whole thing makes him seem so dumb, like he was too stupid to understand that he was preyed on by this grifter family and he got conned and honey-trapped by Carole and Kate.
Have not watched this season. Their pink tinted glasses portrayal of Cowmill and Charlie is beyond the pale for me.
The entire thing is bonkers to me.
Sounds like they got Carole right. But Kate? She never said, “Honestly, you’re worse than Mrs. Bennet.” She has no idea who Mrs. Bennet is, then or now.
Oh precisely, and what’s this nonsense about Mike Middleton being such a catch? He was a flight dispatcher of BA, not the Chairman of the Board. He was middle class to Carole’s working class, which probably mattered immensely to her.
Flight dispatcher is not a middle class profession.
@Bravo: His family background, not his profession. Allegedly, he was left a trust to educate the three kids privately, which the press reported on many years after Waity Khhatie married Pegs.
That is my first reaction. Kate is obviously not a reader.
Well, there was that 2005 movie 😀
She never said that, and she never said “what if William isn’t right for me.” Nope. She was all in with the William stalking.
@MSFF Michael Middleton is one of four sons of Peter Middleton who was an airline pilot. The family background could be described as upper middle class with links to the aristocracy. There is a Middleton family firm of solicitors based in Leeds, Yorkshire. All four of the Middleton brothers attended Clifton College, which is classified as a ‘public school i.e. a fee paying private boarding school in Bristol.
Peter Middleton died in 2010 leaving £500,000 to be divided between his sons. It is likely that his sons’ education was at least partly paid for with assistance from a family trust fund established by his aunt Olive Lupton. However, these funds are believed to have been used up by the time Michael Middleton’s children were born.
There is no inherited wealth to explain the lifestyle of Carole and Michael Middleton. Their first family home was a four bedroomed farmhouse (actually half of an original large farmhouse) and was being bought on a mortgage. They moved to a much larger property in Bucklebury when Kate was 12 or 13. This house and some adjoining land cost them over a £million with no further mortgage. Their business, Party Pieces, was believed to be making a profit of around £130,000 a year. There has never been any official explanation to account for their millionaire lifestyle. Money laundering for Carole’s brother’s alleged drug dealing is one possibility.
Ya they had to be living on credit hard by the time the waity years even started. Honestly does the palace not do any financial vetting?
Kate was an active participant in all this.kate was after that ring. The part about her meeting Diana was a bit much. Kate even said she never met diana.
As much as Debicki has done a good job as Diana, Morgan has inserted her too much with the ghost Diana stuff. Diana would not have been a fan of Carole or Kate and had she been around, the Middletons would not have made the inroads they did.
I agree. If Diana had lived she wouldn’t have stood for Kitty’s stalking her son.
Much like Diana’s dad, Earl John Spencer, drunk out of his mind on her wedding saying to the cameras how Diana will do her duty for the country… *barf*
Charles sure didn’t he was a bad husband
Drunk? No. He was recovering from a stroke and his gait and speech were impaired. It was widely covered at the time, even before the wedding took place, that his walking Diana down the aisle would be a challenge for him, and he was widely praised for being able to do so.
John Spencer had a “better” one than that: he called Diana “fine breeding stock” on camera. Poor woman.
He was ill, not drunk. It was touch and go that he’d even be able to walk Diana down the aisle due to the after-effects of a serious stroke.
I will never watch this shitshow, but if you do, feel free to report if the whole story is rewritten and a lie or whether at least a little bit of the truth comes across! 🙂
I really enjoyed the first 4 seasons – but season 5 just put me off the show. It felt like the creator had been intimidated by the Palace hate campaign (which even roped in government officials). So I don’t plan to watch season 6. It is a shame because the first 4 seasons were stellar – and then the show just ends with what looks to be a whimper, which really is one of the worst ways a long-standing television series can end. Endings matter – and a bad ending can poison the legacy of a show. I also think that the show should have ended after season 4 – because the closer we come to the present, the more difficult it becomes because it is about real persons. It can’t really be a period piece anymore.
This is how I feel. Loved the first two seasons even with the realization that a lot of complexity couldn’t/wouldn’t be covered. Was meh on Season three but got into it at the end, and loved four. I couldn’t even finish Season 5. I don’t know if it was because criticism of the Queen however light was easier when it was in reference to events 50 years ago or if establishment pressure got to him, but it has totally fallen off and I honestly think it’s going to be one of those shows where people say in the future ” nothing after season XYZ exists”.
I agree with this. I didn’t even finish the last season, and I have no desire to watch this season.
I always thought the best ending for the show would have been just with Diana going to Paris, maybe even getting in the car that night. Peter Morgan did a whole damn movie about the events after, we don’t need it played out again.
But if they were going to insist on showing her death again, then I thought the natural ending would have been Margaret’s death, QM’s death, and then the queen’s golden jubilee, all 2002. Still 20 years ago, there’s still some space, and it would have made sense – her mother and sister are dead, but the Crown still goes on.
Instead Morgan capitulated to the royals and its become another attempt to rehab Charles and camilla, yet again.
@Dee LOL I say that about West Wing. Nothing after Season 4 exists for me. I ended up liking the last season (Jimmy Smits!) but the first four seasons are definitely the best and the ones that I watch over and over again.
Same, Sam. I have no issue with CarolE’s portrayal here, though it seems like they tried to fluff up K’s image a bit. The Middletons “won” (if marrying into this family counts as anything other than losing), but given PW’s place in society, there were definitely many more like these two.
Which brings me to the other family: PW and his family did such an incredibly poor job? Nah, they didn’t care. His family is filled with people whose main qualification in a wife is womb space and continuing to live as if they are single whenever they are not in the public eye.
Nothing says groomer more then when your mother tells you “its your duty to use what god has given you” to catch yourself a prince. My god she threw her at him and he used her. This proves this was no love match just a gold digger pimping out her daughter. Glad The Crown portrayed her this accurately.
Kate was an active participant. She even would rush over to protect William from other women flirting with him
The anecdote of her saying she was Williams girlfriend when she wasn’t to keep other women away. This story appeared in several biographies of Kate
Yes I know she was but I’m talking about how Carol was her groomer.
Although they get the Carole part right, it also looks like Kate is infantilized in this show too as if she wasn’t an active participant in pursuing William.
Seems like Kate was just as relentless in her pursuit for William. And eventually he must have thought that she’ll do for the job. I wonder if, looking back all these years later, she’s happy just being tolerated.
The Middletons have the characteristics of an enmeshed family. There is a wealth of literature about this. Enmeshed families have an unhealthy level of closeness and co dependency. Parents are overinvolved with their children’s lives. The result can be children who never fully grow up because they don’t know how to be independent.
“Never think there’s anything in this world you’re not good enough for.”
Whatever Kate does, she barely deserves a passing grade.
Unless they hand her a participation medal.
“… sources close to the Middleton family suggested the portrayal of Mrs Middleton was unlikely to be well received.”
Looks like it’s purely a *them* problem then. I mean, chewing gum while one is being introduced to QEII for the first time. Smoking, drinking, signet ring. Perfecting her grifting for years. Undoing behavior-related things Nanny Maria has taught the kids.
That quote really jumped out at me. I don’t believe for one second that Carole was giving Kate this kind of positive reinforcement. If Kate had high self esteem and believed she could do anything, she would have tolerated a lot less toxic behavior from Will.
I doubt the writers will dare include scenes of William being turned down by aristo ladies and his settling for Kate. I wonder how they will include scenes about j e c c a Craig.
I know. Exactly why I’m not going to watch. Unless they portray Kate’s desperation in its full and truthful horror, why bother. Her stalking is accepted by everyone, inc her fans. How are they going to get round Waity Katy? If this stuff isn’t in the show, what does this say about the writers’ fear of the BRF or possibly the meddling of the BRF in this series.
I was all on board until he put in that they met Diana. What utter nonsense.
I’ve seen the Lifetime movie a zillion times and plan to savor these final episodes. The part about Kate having another boyfriend she conveniently breaks up with always seemed like a strategy. It’s straight from the Rules girl playbook. Carole absolutely owned that book.
There was a Prince William magazine? What the hell?
It’s about the only thing that’s accurate in this last instalment. The portrayal /betrayal of Diana is terrible.
I wonder at what point William realized how Kate and her mother did all this to land him-and if he was charmed initially but is now icked out?
Am so glad Netflix mentions Kate’s chasing of William in Chile, the year before St Andrew’s. She missed him.
Omid Scobie says she spent her Gap year in Italy studying Art & Italian. She didn’t stay 1 semester. She chased William around, and, as a backup plan to meet billionaires, she worked month of August at a marina in Southampton as a waitress / deckhand to wealthy yachties.
This I did not know. Wow!
Kate always holds her right hand to show the sapphire diamond ring. Over the years, this is a constant. To me, there’s something “off” about this. But now, this behavior reads like a sign of pride over having gotten the ring, that it’s a prize, she “won.” Put in the context of her mother’s relentless ambition and her own competitive nature, this behavior seems to reveal more about the steely Kate than the mild mannered version the press pushed out for public opinion.
I figured the Middletons wouldn’t like the portrayal of Carole as Pimp Mama. Kate having no agency of landing Big Willie and Big Blue is ridiculous. Kate had her eyes on the “prize”. Three kids and 12 years later Kate learned the Crown is not what it’s cracked to be. Outed as a racist, slammed for poverty tourism, still an outsider despite being the mother of a future king. Careful what you wish for.
Yup. I think she realized Pippa is the real winner here.
Nah, this was a team effort.
So THAT’S where Kkkhate learned how to exit a car gracefully….
Seriously. Pimp Mama was the OG flamingo. Taught her everything she knows. What a nasty ol’ piece of gristle.
Emme That is so so so funny!
I’m glad Carole is getting outed as manipulator that she is, especially to all those who don’t pay attentions to the royals but may watch the crown.
Anyway where has this season been hiding? I didn’t even know episodes where dropping today and it wasn’t even front and centre on my Netflix. Any where’s Charles? He’s usually kicking off via the daily Mail. It seems this seasons has been buried a little, I hope it’s not because Netflix have conceded to the palace/media in some way.
I’ll miss the crown, it was good, but this seasons hasn’t been that great so far. I feel like the Claire Foy Matt smith seasons were by far the best and set the standard for the show.
I agree! I’m going to miss the show. Season 5 was terrible, but this season has been pretty good.
I’ve been wondering how they’ll portray Kate and her mother. I’m so concerned they’ll make out it was a love story, rather than a stalking, that I won’t be watching; I don’t think I could stand the absolute travesty of this being scripted as anything but hunting down a husband.
Poorly read journalists bug me. Mrs. Bennet didn’t have the brains to mastermind anything.
Appears to me that they are trying to clean up Kate’s stalker image by focusing on Carole Middleton as a modern day Mrs. Bennet. This is judging a book by it’s cover, but I find Kate accusing her mother of being worse than Mrs. Bennet a step too far in the writer’s imagination.
Totally imaginary, I doubt Kate’s ever read anything by Jane Austen. The only factual thing about Carol(E)’s portrayal is her naked “Hyacinth Bucket” social climbing ambitions. Despite her efforts she’s still mutton dressed as lamb and lipstick on a pig.
Looks at picture of CarolE actress, goes nuts trying to figure out who actress is, Googles it, finds out it’s the same woman who plays the badass aunt in House of the Dragon.
“And he got conned and honey trapped by Carole and Kate”
I can also agree with this. They both made sure that he seals the deal(by proposing and marrying K). How many years later, he seems to be so bitter and unhappy and taking it out all on HM.
SM is also tearing up the WK romance on the Crown as a borefest lolZ..