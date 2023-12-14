‘The Crown’ portrays Carole Middleton as managing & meddling in Kate’s relationship

The Crown’s final episodes dropped today, and it looks like I’m getting something on my wishlist: a somewhat accurate portrait of how Carole Middleton stage-managed her daughter’s relationship with Prince William. Keep in mind, even Kate’s sugary biographers can’t avoid that historical reality, that Carole groomed Kate to do whatever was necessary to secure that specific ring. Katie Nicholl has written about it, so has Tina Brown, all of the royalist, palace-approved media knows it for a fact: without Carole’s management, Kate and William would have been a short college fling and nothing more. Once Carole and Kate got their claws into William, they never let him go. Well, at least some of that makes it to The Crown:

Carole Middleton is portrayed in The Crown as a meddling “Mrs Bennet” figure who carefully masterminded her daughter’s relationship with Prince William. The mother-of-three features heavily in the second part of the sixth and final series, released on Thursday, orchestrating the Princess of Wales’s switch from Edinburgh University to St Andrews as well as a place on the same gap year expedition to Chile as the future King.

When a newly single Kate tells her mother that the Prince will attend the fashion show in which she is due to take part, Mrs Middleton replies: “Heels not flats, you still want to show off those legs. It’s our duty to make use of the assets God has given us. Does he know you’re back on the market? Maybe find a way of letting him know.” Her daughter replies: “Honestly, you’re worse than Mrs Bennet.”

Mrs Middleton had earlier encouraged her to buy a specific glittery dress because “it’ll show off your figure, which the boys will love”. Elsewhere, when the Princess of Wales tries to tell her mother to back off, pointing out that he is a “royal prince”, Mrs Middleton gives her a pep talk. “When I first met your father he was way out of my reach, I was just a lowly stewardess. Trolley dolly,” she said. “I felt like the luckiest woman in the world … Then I realised that maybe it was the other way around, that he’d been lucky to have me. Never underestimate yourself. Never think there’s anything in this world you’re not good enough for.”

Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the episodes but sources close to the Middleton family suggested the portrayal of Mrs Middleton was unlikely to be well received. One said it was important to note that The Crown was a work of fiction.

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, produced one scene in which Mrs Middleton and her daughter met Princess Diana and Prince William during a shopping trip in 1996. When the late Princess asks Kate’s name, Mrs Middleton answers for her, saying: “Catherine”. Her daughter replies: “Kate’s fine,” and her eyes meet the Prince’s.

At home in Bucklebury, the future Princess is shown cutting out pictures of the Prince and sticking them in a scrapbook. She also has a Prince William magazine. But years later, she chastises her mother for encouraging her to sign up for an art course in Florence which the Prince was expected to join as well as the gap year Raleigh expedition to Chile. “I thought you’d thank me. You said you liked him,” Mrs Middleton responds, insisting her reasons were not sinister.

“Yes but then I grew up,” Kate replies. “Once you had the idea fixed in your head you never stopped.” She adds: “You don’t know him. What if William isn’t right for me? What about what I want?”