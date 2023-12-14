Sophie Turner is doing aristocratic shooting weekends with her new boyfriend

Sophie Turner has apparently been dating Peregrine Pearson since October, at least that’s when they were first photographed together in Paris. Some thought it could be a simple hookup/rebound, but it looks like Sophie is really dating this guy. He’s a British aristocrat, heir to the Viscount Cowdray and considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK. They’re now pap-strolling and being open about their relationship. Now Sophie and Peregrine’s new love is being covered by the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:
She made her name as noblewoman Sansa Stark in drama Game Of Thrones, so perhaps it’s not surprising Sophie Turner is adjusting to life among the aristocracy.
Having split up with American pop star Joe Jonas, with whom she has two children, earlier this year, the actress is now going out with Peregrine Pearson, Viscount Cowdray’s son and heir. And Turner, 27, joined Perry, 29, and his upper-class chums for a shooting weekend at the Duke of Marlborough’s Blenheim Palace estate in Oxfordshire.
Wearing green wellies and clutching a champagne flute, she mixed with her boyfriend’s pals including the Marquess of Blandford, George, who will inherit Blenheim. Others include George’s wife, Camilla, his cousin Alexander Spencer-Churchill and their friend Lady Jemima Herbert.
I keep thinking about how much sh-t Sophie talked about America and how much she hated the food, the schools, the humor, the entire city of LA, all of it. She was desperate to move back to the UK for years, and now that she has, she’s… hanging out with the aristocracy and all of her royalist buddies. As I said in a previous post, her American adventure was just a blip – she’s back to her snooty British roots and she’s done with America.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – SEPTEMBER 14: English actress Sophie Turner wearing Louis Vuitton arrives at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix's 'Do Revenge' held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on September 14, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 15: Sophie Turner arrives at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala presented by Rolex held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Sophie Turner at the 76th British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Festival Hall, London, UK on 19 February 2023
New York, NY – Amid a divorce battle with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner comes out of Taylor Swift's apartment and heads to lunch at Bubby's with a friend.
New York City, NY – Sophie Turner was seen wearing her wedding ring as she left the residence of pop superstar Taylor Swift. The "Game of Thrones" actress is currently in the midst of a public divorce and custody battle with musician Joe Jonas.
New York, NY – Newly single actress Sophie Turner rocks a smiley face t-shirt paired with some blue jeans during a solo outing in Tribeca, New York.
Bye Sophie glad your back amongst the haughty aristocracy. Maybe you can be included as a judge for Pegs earthshit show. He is always looking for celebrities.
Or hey, if she REALLY wants to go all snooty and aristocratic, there’s a certain balding alleged sex symbol who’d probably love to trade in his current wife for a glamorous actress in a desperate attempt to one-up his brother…
He sure would !!
I’m not sure why such hate for Sophie for just not liking her US lifestyle. Plenty of people get homesick and find it difficult to adapt to the lifestyle of another country, no matter how long they live there. I know a few Americans here who eventually decided that living in the UK simply wasn’t for them after some years and went back home. After what Sophie has gone through in the US with her ex can you blame her for wanting to go back home?
Because she married an American, gave birth to children who are American citizens and was currently living here WHILE talking shit about it. It’s tacky to PUBLICLY talk shit about a place you are currently living. No one cares if she wants to be back home – we all get that. But that coupled with her royalist leanings and liking hateful posts about the Duchess of Sussex while also living here and being nasty about it is frankly gross. And classless.
Exactly. She’s like her aristocratic (and royal) pals in the UK. They are greedy for American money and recognition, but act like they are above the US.
That’s such an American answer. God forbid you criticise anything about the US, never mind how much Americans run their mouth off about literally every other place on Earth. She is also allowed to like or dislike anyone she wants, that doesn’t make her a bad person. Maybe it’s these kinds of attitudes she wanted to get away from…
The other Americans who do this are all making money off the places they are criticizing? Or living there? Ironic that she would want to get away from her own criticizing attitude in others, don’t you think?
I don’t care about her comments on America but yes all the way to your second point . What is this constant need to ignore the casual racism and persistent micro aggressions evidenced by celebrity pretty white women and finding some reason why “they aren’t that bad” on this site? You still see it in people twisting themselves in knots for Kate Middleton on this site. She felt homesick and wasn’t gaga over America,ok cool. How about constantly liking shitty judgemental “jokes” about a woman under tremendous personal attacks?
I live in America, was born here, and I talk shit about it all the time. it’s absolutely bizarre to say it’s tacky to talk crap about where you’re living. have you been paying any attention to what America is currently like?!
God bless you, @Ameerah. You have so much more patience than I do to put up with people who pretend they don’t understand the fair and quite reasonable criticism of Sophie. You laid it out very well.
The only thing I would add to those saying that Sophie won’t be back in America is that she will- when she needs more money.
Oh please, Penguin. As if it were flipped, people in the UK wouldn’t be squawking up and down about the injustice of her words about the UK while living there with her British husband and children. Why the need to gatekeep? She’s allowed to have an opinion and other people are allowed to have an opinion about it.
yes. the most american way is to say you can’t criticize anything about america. she’s married to an american and has children that are just as much american as british…while having lived in Florida…one of the most backwards states in country. and let’s be real…LA is a hard city to live in too. it’s not tackless, it’s not rude and it’s totally fine for her to criticize america while being married to an american. plenty of people do this and it’s NORMAL. can we stop policing everything she does?
Why is she not allowed to criticize places like Florida (book banning!), and why, after calling out the Jonas PR machine on a typically misogynistic media blitz, is she suddenly being shamed for dating someone British? I can promise you not all those ‘aristos’ approve of the monarchy or the Windsors.
In general, can we stop being so hard and hypercritical on EVERYONE? Meghan, Kate….unless someone has behaved criminally, this is just a fountain of negativity making us all miserable.
I have lived for countless years in the UK and talked negatively for years about it even though I’m not UK born.
I have felt homesick many times but my husband never wanted to migrate anywhere and I ended up staying here.
The thought that migrants can’t talk negatively about the country they are living in should die a painful and slow death.
It’s not just Americans, its quite a diffused thought and I find extremely nasty. If I pay taxes in one country, I have the same rights to talk s**t about it like the native ones.
yes to this. The amount of times I was told ‘If you dont like it here, why dont you go home’ on the internet if I dared to criticise / say anything negative about the country I moved to…
It’s really xenophobic to say to immigrants that they have to be forever grateful to live in their adopted country
@AlpineWitch. yup, agreedddd. i pay taxes to that country, i get to bitch talk that country lol.
What you are saying is completely reasonable but unfortunately, some people in this space have a knee jerk reaction to particular circles due to their treatment of you know who.
You mean Sophie throwing her lot in with the racists attacking Meghan Markle for existing in what they feel should be a whites only space?
Be a little more honest on what Sophie was up to.
please enlighten me what Sophie is doing to MM. i have no idea what you’re on about. can we stop piling the hate one woman endured and translate that to bashing another by association????
@Hanna back in the Gary Janetti Instagram days when Meghan was at her lowest he took specific pleasure in using his page to make ” commentary” about Meghan as if it was coming from Prince George. It was often cruel, dripping in misogynoir and laden with unfair standards that was piling on the media treatment that she was receiving in the United Kingdom. Sophie along with quite a few other white celebrity women, used to always like his post and crack up about how funny it was and oh my god so true. When he spun that into an HBO show she voiced a character on the show. So you can understand hopefully why it’s not piling on to criticize her about some stuff ( I don’t give a crap about the America criticism), that is in no way tearing down a woman unjustifiably. It’s legitimate criticism of her trafficking in misogynoir and blatant microagressions. This is what I pointed out in my previous comment. Can’t speak to other people.
@Penguin agreed. I think, unless you have moved around in other countries, it’s hard to explain the loneliness, the homesickness and the foreigness, the almost out of body you feel in a country you don’t particulary love living in. I think part of why Sophie is so hung up on her Brtishness, is probabably because that was the last place she felt carefree and young. In her teens, her life revolved working in a huuuuuge tv show. Then she was in a long term relationship with an older guy, moved to another country for him, married him young and had kids with him at a young age. I don’t think her needs and wants was much taken into account by him or that her loneliness/homesickness was taken serious by him, which can make the feelings worse. LA is also a brutal place for young actors and actresses, i think. Anyway, maybe she is a snobby, stuck up British girl, but I think most young rich celebs, regardless of nationality are snobbish and enjoying the high life, so…
R, see Dee(2)’s post above.
I hate when people say this, and I hate to be the one but where are her kids? I really hope it wasn’t just a ‘blip’, as she has children in America and they have a family / dad there too. I am trying not to judge and if she was not responsible for 2 little humans, I’d probably just be thinking it was such an exciting experience and whirlwind aristocratic romance for her. Tell me why I’m wrong, I can take it. I actually hate that it was my first thought. 🙂
Joint custody means her children are with her 50% of the time and with their father 50% of the time. Do you expect her to sit home alone while her children are with their father?
But of course! Didn’t you know that “good” mothers are sitting at home alone pining for their children when they are with their father? And repent for their sins in private, because sinned they must have, otherwise the father of their children would still be with them…
Attention: This is irony. Totally. We live in 2023, not in the good old days. 🙂
She has shared custody with her ex. The children are with him 50% of the time which means she is single and free to do whatever and see whomever she pleases when they’re in America.
According to an article in Variety that breaks down their custody agreement, Joe has the kids until Dec.16, then they go back to her ( basically a one month on one month off). And they have to update their agreement by the 23 rd of December this year. So currently the kids are with Joe. And I don’t think there is anything wrong with wondering what’s up with their kids, as that was a huge part of their divorce issues. If they chose to make that part of their story such a huge issue, then there’s nothing wrong with wanting to know what the status is. They made it part of the story.
Well thank-you VoominVava for asking an honest, tactful question about what you were thinking. We can have no progress in a society without honest dialogue and willingness to listen about how commonly held notions affect others.
A viscount? Piffle. Anyone who reads Regency romances knows that viscounts are at the bottom rung of the ladder.
He is set to inherent a pretty nice estate though. And he’s princess Maria-Olympia’s ex boyfriend so you can imagine the kind of friends he has. Plus having George Spencer-Churchill as a pal isn’t exactly too bad either.
I mean, at least he’s not a BARON, could you even imagine lol
I personally would never recover from the horror!
Don’t forget, when dear old papa dies he becomes an Earl.
I don’t think so – the father is the viscount, Sophie is dating the oldest son and heir. So he becomes a viscount when his father dies.
from where i read somewhere, he’s not OLD OLD nobility, but his family does have a A LOT of money and influence in UK.
Here me out. Kate Middleton needs a friend. Just saying.
Hear me out🙄
“Counts don’t count” as the saying goes!
I understand her being homesick but I do think it’s classless and rude To trash American so openly she married a America she friends with a lot America celebrities. Taylor Swift allows her to stay in her apartment it’s seem like only British celebrities allowed to be so openly hostile towards a country . Where half of them wouldn’t even have career if it wasn’t for American Sophie didn’t mind cash her American checks when she was getting work for a awful role in the X men movies . I think it’s disrespectful and distasteful she likes England so much she can just stay there her acting won’t be missed.
But didn’t she just say American Chocolate and crisps were bad? Everything else was about wanting her friends and family around and to be educated in the UK. That’s not really “trash-talking”
Plus we haven’t really been knocking it out of the park over here in the US lately…
But American chocolate is objectively worse than European chocolate. European food laws require more cocoa solids and higher milk fat content than the US does. The mainstream US chocolate companies also do extra processing to create a longer shelf life, which makes for a less smooth texture.
Most of the other stuff was just preferring what you grew up with. Which is fine! They sell English and Irish foods in the International aisle at most Boston area grocery stores, so I’ll pick stuff up for Brit and Irish friends when driving home to Virginia. It’s more expensive than the US grocery store equivalent, but much cheaper than Amazon or places that specialize in UK imports.
I have more sympathy for Sophie than a lot of the folks here in the comments. She’s British, it’s ok and perfectly normal (IMO) for her to prefer the cultural characteristics she was raised with in Britain over what she’s experienced while living in the US. I studied abroad in London and it was lovely but I was ready to kiss the tarmac as soon as my plane landed back in the United States. I’m sure all the shenanigans with her soon-to-be ex-husband here in the US family courts have just exacerbated her desires to be back home.
She looks so gorgeous with that flame-red hair. I’m sure it’s hard to maintain that color but it looks so beautiful with her lovely features and complexion.
It’s okay to PREFER your own country. It’s not okay to trash the one you are using for a big payday.
I completely agree. See also: Brian Cox, Emily Blunt…note that the ones known and quoted as shitting on the US are always British, never any other nationality. It’s a feature not a bug!
@equality Right, but I don’t think saying that you prefer the “crisps” and the “chocolate” in the UK, and the general attitude of British people versus that of Americans, is “trashing” America by any significant measure. If she called all Americans fat and lazy (which is an inexplicable stereotype unfounded by facts given that the most obese nations are in the Middle East, last statistic I saw didn’t even have the USA in the top ten), or if someone said all British people were snobbish and had bad teeth, then I’d agree with you. But that’s not the case here.
I’d also like to go on record and say that I don’t agree with Sophie. The chips and chocolate are WAY better in the states than in the UK, IMO.
If “saying that you prefer the “crisps” and the “chocolate” in the UK” is all the British expats benefiting from in the US for tax/financial reasons said, of course, that’s not trashing Americans and that’s fine. But that’s not what they say…
Brian Cox and Emily Blunt (not to mention the countless British that slam Meghan every day, privately and publicly) go much farther. Americans are idiots, they have no sense of humor (the latter said when you call them on a hideous insult posing as a joke), they work too hard and care too much (because sincerity and accountability are unforgivable flaws for Brits), they’re too open, they’re too willing to tell you everything about themselves (meanwhile, give a Brit a few pints and they will tell you in toe-curling detail about their private lives)…..Americans are this and they’re that and too much and on and on….
I have had the most insulting things said to my face with multiple people present in a work environment from Brits. They don’t do it with any other nationality. Only Americans. It’s not funny, I have a sense of humor that works perfectly fine. I know when I’m being fucked with in the guise of a “joke”.
So miss me with that “they’re just talking about crisps and chocolate”. Brits IMO truly at a gut level hate Americans and it’s worse the higher up the aristo ladder they are….
When did Sophie say any of that?
Those hunting/shooting events are nasty.
Right? People here are arguing over remarks Sophie made about the US and not even mentioning how gross the hunts/shoots are. That alone makes me side eye Sophie.
Whats up with the nasty tone about Sophie? She is allowed to move on and be happy especially after that smearing campaign Joe rolled out super fast. The kids have dual citizenships and should be able to be in both countries and see both of their parents. Are you not allowed to speak your mind and have an opinion on your on circumstance anymore because you might upset the locals? She wanted to move back to the uk for a reason and thats fine. I’m sure many americans miss the us when they are in europe or where ever. It’s not that unusual that you hang out with your new partners friends it doesn’t have to mean more then that.
She’s a very rich young woman – not even 30! – who’s going through a divorce, which is shitty. There appears to be no evidence that she’s a crap mom or person on the whole. Why shouldn’t she 1) live wherever makes her happy and 2) date whomever makes her happy? Him being a fancypants heir is icing on the cake, it’s not like she needs the status or money. Get it gurl!
As an actress, however….I think she’s very limited. Her gorgeous eyes do 90% of the work. She cannot convey any range of emotions whatsoever. But the worst IMO is that horrible adenoidal voice. I can’t get over it. Every time she speaks I want her to gargle with mucus reducing medication….
Y’all, maybe we give her some room to make her own choices, without all the mean comments.
I am so tired of “bad Mom”. BS.
She has joint custody, 50/50.
She has every right to divorce, move, whatever.
I do think Joe was waging a smear campaign against her for PR spin.
Shelf life for actresses is under 40-50, if she wants to further her career she better do it soon.
Why is she constantly being referred to by her posh background? She seemed to have a middle class background. Her mom was a nursery worker… they do not get paid a lot of money. She managed to go to an independent school which makes her posher than a normie maybe, but doesn’t mean she’s particularly posh herself.
And America ain’t all that guys lol. You’re allowed to live in a place and not be in love with it, especially the USA. I left America for the UK and I’m not in love with the UK (so reverse of Sophie ha) but due to various life situations, including a work situation, it’s not so easy to just leave. Life sometimes makes you make choices. Tell me you’ve never lived abroad without telling me…
According to the aristos, actresses are just for flings and will peregrine’s father approve of him being with a divorcee with two children.
I think her relationship maybe a casualty of covid she had those babies during covid so I reckon she may have felt hemmed in by all that responsibility and she is young so maybe she needs to saw her wild oats
As if there wasn’t enough to dislike about her………
I have nothing against Turner as a person. If I lived in LA, I’d probably hate it too. I get that some people love it, but you can’t blame someone just because they don’t enjoy that lifestyle.
But, I dislike her as an actress; she cannot act. At all. I wish her well as a wealthy person enjoying a wealthy lifestyle (although I disapprove of hunting for fun), but hope she never acts again.
Britain has its problems, lord knows, but while the courts of Texas are currently torturing a woman for laughs and GOP gold stars, I’m not inclined to be all “Murica FK YA!”
right?!?! the comments around here get weird whenever we’re talking about the British. I’m assuming it’s related to Harry and Meghan but god, America is a shit show right now. she’s allowed to say she doesn’t like it.
If someone doesn’t like something you like it’s not a personal attack. If she doesn’t like living in America that’s ok. She’s not saying you’re an a**hole & she hates you.