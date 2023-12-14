Sophie Turner is doing aristocratic shooting weekends with her new boyfriend

Sophie Turner has apparently been dating Peregrine Pearson since October, at least that’s when they were first photographed together in Paris. Some thought it could be a simple hookup/rebound, but it looks like Sophie is really dating this guy. He’s a British aristocrat, heir to the Viscount Cowdray and considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the UK. They’re now pap-strolling and being open about their relationship. Now Sophie and Peregrine’s new love is being covered by the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:

She made her name as noblewoman Sansa Stark in drama Game Of Thrones, so perhaps it’s not surprising Sophie Turner is adjusting to life among the aristocracy. Having split up with American pop star Joe Jonas, with whom she has two children, earlier this year, the actress is now going out with Peregrine Pearson, Viscount Cowdray’s son and heir. And Turner, 27, joined Perry, 29, and his upper-class chums for a shooting weekend at the Duke of Marlborough’s Blenheim Palace estate in Oxfordshire. Wearing green wellies and clutching a champagne flute, she mixed with her boyfriend’s pals including the Marquess of Blandford, George, who will inherit Blenheim. Others include George’s wife, Camilla, his cousin Alexander Spencer-Churchill and their friend Lady Jemima Herbert.

[From The Daily Mail]

I keep thinking about how much sh-t Sophie talked about America and how much she hated the food, the schools, the humor, the entire city of LA, all of it. She was desperate to move back to the UK for years, and now that she has, she’s… hanging out with the aristocracy and all of her royalist buddies. As I said in a previous post, her American adventure was just a blip – she’s back to her snooty British roots and she’s done with America.