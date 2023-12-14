Affordable gifts including a baklava gift box, mug cozies and a skincare set



From Rosie: If anyone is looking for a Ring video doorbell, Amazon currently has a limited-time sale where they’re $55 instead of the usual $100. We have a Ring doorbell and really like it. It works with our Alexa, too. Other people who have it like the interface and find it user-friendly. “The ring app has a very nice interface, it is very user friendly and you can easily save clips if needed.” “I love the added security of knowing who’s outside our door. I like the interface with Alexa.” Here are some of the other things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

A face cream and makeup primer that works for all skin types



From Rosie: Embryolisse’s Lait-Crème Concentré is a rich, multi-task moisturizing face cream for all skin types. It can be used as a face cream, makeup primer, and face mask. It has a shea butter-based formula that gives it a rich texture that helps smooth fine lines. At $16, it would make a great gift or stocking stuffer (or, treat yo’self!). This cream has a 4.6 star rating, more than 25,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how soft, smooth, and hydrated it makes their skin feel. “I was amazed how it applies really light and dries nicely on the skin. I also noticed that my skin has never been this soft and smooth after applying it and it lasts until it’s time I need to wash my face.” “I’m 37 with combination skin. I have to be very careful choosing face moisturizers/ primers, many tend to break me out. All I can say is, wow! [M]y face is loving it! The hydration under my make up is my favorite, especially now with this cold weather.” “This is perfect if you have sensitive skin, it is fragrance free and so pure.”

A gadget that makes your drink cold in minutes



From Rosie: This portable cooling device boasts that it can turn your 12 oz canned drinks from room temperature to cold within minutes. You just add ice and it runs on AA batteries. You can buy this portable drink-chiller in either black or white. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 1,200 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. In reviews, people marvel about how well it works. “It was pretty cool (pun not intended). I don’t understand the science, but it totally works and the soda does not explode or flatten.” “I took a normal room temperature 7UP can (78 F) and set the timer for two minutes. In the end, the thermometer read the liquid as 44.4F.” “If you’re hosting a party and don’t want to worry about rolling a cooler around full of melting ice and drinks that barely get cold, this is definitely worth the money.”

An affordable, sulfate-free shampoo that smells so nice



From Rosie: I love OGX’s Coconut Milk shampoo. It has a nice scent that isn’t too strong and makes my hair feel soft. I used to buy it from Target but they raised the price earlier this year, so now it’s cheaper for me to buy it through Amazon. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 12,500 reviews and an A on Fakespot. Users love how it makes their hair look and feel. “This shampoo smells so good and is so nourishing when it comes to moisture. I feel like it also adds density because my hair looks and feels fuller.” “Awesome product. I am always looking for products that will not trigger my migraines due to the overwhelming scents, and this was just perfect. It also makes your hair feel very moist and soft.” “The OGX Coconut Milk Shampoo nourishes my hair, leaving it feeling moisturized and smelling tropical. The formula is thick and creamy, creating a luxurious lather.”

A skincare set would make a great gift



From CB: The honey glow kit by trusted brand Cosrx comes with travel sizes of the propolis light cream, toner and ampoule. It’s formulated with propolis extract, honey extract and panthenol. This set is good for dry skin and mature skin. There’s also another set on this listing for sensitive, younger skin. Both are reasonably priced at under $24. This listing has 4.5 stars, over 400 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they leave their skin soft and dewy and that they reduce fine lines. “I love this kit. I wanted to try the essence and toner but wasnt ready to commit to the full size bottle. So far, I just love it. Very soothing and nourishing to my sensitive skin, makes it feel plump and smooth with a dewy finish.” “Hydration and glow with no overpowering smell or tackiness. I can really see improved glow and radiance in my skin after a couple weeks.”

A baklava gift box that anyone would love to receive



From CB: I love baklava and always order it when we eat at our local Greek restaurant. Good baklava is just slightly crunchy and flaky and melts in your mouth. This baklava box would be an awesome gift for just about anyone on your list. There are three different sizes, 4, 8 and 16 pieces that range in price from $20 to $50. This baklava has 4.4 stars, 319 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s fresh, delicious and that they didn’t share any because it’s so good. “I have been searching for some amazing Baklava. This was delicious! I did not share it was so good! I will be ordering again! It is worth the money if you are looking for a gift or just looking for yourself!” “Bought it for my Greek friend as a birthday gift and it was a huge hit! He commented on the amazing taste, how moist the baklava was, how high-quality the ingredients were and was generally blown away by the presentation! The packaging was beautiful, very professional and perfect. It makes an amazing gift!”

This assorted baklava gift box also looks very good and has a B on Fakespot.

Vacuum sealed food storage for longer lasting fruits, vegetables and more



From CB: This vacuum sealer starter kit from trusted brand Zwiling comes with a sealer, a glass container and four reusable bags. You can also buy additional glass containers and sets for wine and cheese sealing or sous vide. Any of these would make an awesome gift. This listing has over 1,300 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s easier than traditional vacuum sealers and helps food last much longer. “This system is the best of the four similar brands I have previously had. Overall it is 2-3 times faster than the rest. This will be on my Xmas shopping list for everyone.” “This system has already saved me money in the short time that I’ve had it as I’m not throwing so much food away.” “Total game changer for me! Absolutely love this system. Use the containers for berries and salad greens mostly. Bags for freezing protein. I have fresh berries for 2 weeks. Raspberries 1 week. Normally raspberries are toast within 3 days because they’re so delicate.”

A slasher card game you’ll want to add to game nights



From CB: Don’t Get Stabbed is a party game for adults that’s based on horror movie tropes. One player is the killer while the others fight to survive. It’s under $20 and would make a fun addition to your game library. This has 4.6 stars, over 1,700 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say it’s a blast, relatively easy to learn and has become part of their game night rotation. Please note that it’s not for kids at all. “Our family (adult children) had so much fun playing this game. It took a round of play to really figure it out, but then it was so fun. We liked that the victims work together to defeat the killer.” “This game was a lot of fun after the first few rounds. The first round we weren’t sure how to play, so it seemed kind of boring, but once we started being more malicious with our carss, it was a lot more fun. I murdered my entire family when I was the killer, but no one was able to kill me when I was the victim… little bit of luck of the cards, little bit of strategy, lot of fun.”

Mug cozies are a cute inexpensive gift that people will appreciate



From CB: I love finding gifts that people wouldn’t buy for themselves. These mug cozies are just $12 for four and can be given separately or together. They fit most mugs and come in pink, white, gray and black. These have 64 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they’re cute, make their mugs less hot to the touch and help keep drinks warm longer. “So cute, got as a Christmas present and I am still using one every day. Makes it easier to hold your cup with out burning your hands.” “Very easily fits on large mug, washes well and adds to the coziness feel of a mug when giving as a gift. Highly recommend.”

