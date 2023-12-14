Conservatives are appalled that Dr. Biden invited tap dancers into the White House

Real talk: I could take or leave ballet. I’m just not that into it, although I appreciate the work it takes to become a professional ballerina. But I am 100% into tap dancing. I LOVE tap. I love watching tap performances. So it is very, very cool to me that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden invited the Dorrance Dance company into the White House to do a tap performance of The Nutcracker Suite. Like, when I watched this video, I was like “I can’t believe this is the first time anyone did this in the White House!” It’s magical.

The ashy, bitter folks in conservative media are screaming, crying and throwing up about this. How dare Dr. Biden invite a tap dance troupe into the White House? Tap isn’t Christmasy!! How dare Black performers do something cool in the White House? Etc, you get the idea. I love all of the people claiming that this isn’t in the spirit of Christmas. Like, it’s The Nutcracker Suite, a Christmas favorite across all artistic genres. It’s been modernized and reenergized with an exciting tap performance. It’s so cool! I can’t believe people are hating on this.