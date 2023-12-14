Sources close to Duchess Sophie now insist she did mentor Meghan!

For years, we’ve heard a frenetic back-and-forth about the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Sussex. This back-and-forth is coming entirely from Sophie and various royal camps – Prince Harry barely even mentioned the Wessexes, as they were at that time, in Spare, and Meghan has never said either way whether she considered Sophie an ally, mentor or enemy. Still, we were told variations of: Sophie tried to mentor Meghan but Evil Meg rejected her; Sophie did mentor Meghan but quickly understood that Meg “had her own agenda;” that Sophie was jealous of Meghan’s title and Sophie is relieved to finally have her own duchess title. Well, we’re getting a new version of all of that post-Endgame. Enjoy:

The Duchess of Edinburgh is furious at being drawn into the royal racism row reignited by Omid Scobie’s book, which claims she did little to support Meghan Markle when she was struggling to adjust to her new life as a member of the royal family. Friends of Sophie (who was then the Countess of Wessex) say that it is also “blatantly untrue” that according to Scobie she ignored Meghan as she was leaving a church service in Windsor. The author also accuses Sophie of being “casually bigoted”.

But Sophie’s allies point out that she went out of her way to befriend Meghan in the early months of her marriage to Prince Harry, inviting her to tea at her Surrey home, Bagshot Park.

“It was just the two of them at and they talked for hours,“ says a senior Royal source. “Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice. Sophie found Meghan likeable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals.

“She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan. As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (where Meghan was then living with Harry and is less than half an hour from Bagshot).”

It was the late Queen who first suggested that Sophie could mentor the royal newcomer. Gyles Brandreth in his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, wrote: “The Queen (who, of course, had seen it all before) understood that Harry’s girl might find adjusting to royal life ‘challenging to begin with’ (as she put it). ‘It is very jolty, but you soon get used to it’ – that was Her Majesty’s experience going back many years.

“To help Meghan, the Queen suggested that her daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, would be an ideal mentor. ‘Sophie can help show you the ropes,’ said the Queen. “But Meghan made it clear that she did not feel she needed Sophie’s help. She had Harry.”