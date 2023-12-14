Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘It took that slap for me to see I will never leave’ Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is still hawking her memoir, Worthy. She recently chatted with the Daily Mail’s You Magazine about the book and, as always, the 2022 Oscar Slap. Real talk: while I think Jada would have always written her memoir, I think the Oscar Slap ended up reintroducing Jada to multiple audiences, and she decided to push forward with the memoir immediately after that. In this interview, she talks about how the slap saved her marriage and of course the Mail also name-checks Prince Harry. Some highlights:

The Oscar Slap helped her marriage: ‘I nearly didn’t even attend the Oscars that year, but I’m glad I did. I call it the “holy slap” now because so many positive things came after it. That moment of the s*** hitting the fan is when you see where you really are. After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him. Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?’

Psychedelics saved her life: In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry described taking ‘psychedelics’ and in an interview said they were ‘fundamental’ to helping him deal with ‘the traumas of the past’. The Smith family home is an hour away from Harry and Meghan’s in Montecito. Are they the friends she does it with? ‘No, but I didn’t know they did that. Good for them!’ To be fair, there is no suggestion Meghan has tried them.

On Britney Spears’ memoir: ‘I think Britney’s story and my story speak to people because women want to define themselves on their own terms, not just in relation to men. Why do you think I bought myself a “woman cave”? Every woman needs a woman cave!’

How her kids reacted to her buying a separate home: ‘They knew I needed it. And besides, they are adults now. They know where to find me. They all have their own keys – even Will.’

Whether fame & money are awful: ‘They’re not awful but our perceptions of what they can deliver are unrealistic. I mean, kale can be disastrous if it’s all you eat, but it’s also good stuff. We just need to amend what wealth and celebrity mean for the soul.’