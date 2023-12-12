Duchess Meghan really was offered QEII’s Black equerry as a possible ‘mentor’

Back in 2021, the Windsors were completely panicked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, and they authorized one of the most ridiculous and clownish campaigns of character assassination I’ve ever seen. One of the pieces was this one in the Times of London, in which palace sources insisted that Meghan had all of the help she needed, except that half of the staff threatened to quit as soon as Harry became engaged to a Black woman, and Meghan wanted “a Beyonce way” of royal stardom. Inside that piece was also this telling detail: palace staffers assigned QEII’s black equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, to “mentor” Meghan. Literally, they got the one Black guy to “mentor” Meghan, all while they sabotaged her. Well, Omid Scobie’s Endgame repeated the story with a new wrinkle – that Meghan and her friends were like “WTF” when Lt. Col. Twumasi-Ankrah was assigned to mentor her. Now the Sun is repeating the story and putting a royalist spin on it.
Writer Omid Scobie has placed Queen Elizabeth II in the racism row. He suggests Meghan was insulted at Palace aides assigning Her Maj’s black equerry to make her “feel comfortable”. In his book Endgame, Scobie claims the suggested appointment of the Ghana-born Lieutenant Colonel “stood out like a sore thumb”.
An early Dutch version of the book sparked outrage after it named King Charles and Kate as the two royals accused of having “concerns” about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.
In the UK edition, Scobie discusses the late Queen’s equerry. He writes: “When Palace aides told reporters, including myself, they ‘bent over backwards’ to make Meghan feel comfortable at Buckingham Palace, this included a follow-up suggestion that perhaps the Queen’s Ghanaian-born household cavalry officer Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah should be the one to help Meghan. Though a charming and intelligent man, it stood out like a sore thumb to Meghan and her friends . . . ”
But royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun on Sunday: “If Scobie’s account is correct, she was offered Lady Susan Hussey and turned her down. Then she was offered the Ghanaian-born equerry to the Queen. I don’t know who she thought should be helping her but presumably not an equerry or a lady-in-waiting.”
Scobie did claim that Meghan and Harry turned down Lady Susan Hussey’s mentorship too, which I’m not actually sure I believe – think about how Meghan was likely so eager to please in the first months. If QEII offered Baroness Hussey (then QEII’s most favored lady-in-waiting) as a mentor, I would assume that Meghan probably did meet with Hussey. Now, it still feels like the Hussey thing was a set-up – Hussey later bad-mouthed Meghan and Harry, and said (on the record) that the marriage would “end in tears.” As for Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, it’s still insulting, and it’s still crazy that these people don’t realize that it’s insulting.
Dear lord these people are absolutely revolting. How was he going to mentor her. Would he tell her to lay low do what your told and take whatever they dish out with a smile and a curtsy and you will do just fine. Yes very insulting.
Pssst! The royals forgot to pay their brain bill.
This is a fine looking man in uniform so I am in favor of any reason to post pictures. However, the palace clowns are so deeply incompetent that they didn’t realize ONLY HAVING ONE BLACK PERSON in a significant enough role, out of hundreds of employees, to offer as a liaison is not a good look?!?!
I agree Pinkosaurus, that guy is gorgeous.
Ghana/Los Angeles. Equerry/actress. The commonalities just jump out at you. It was an obvious choice for a mentor dynamic.
I am crying lmaooo
Not to mention male/female. No way he would be able to help her with the unique challenges faced by a woman who marries into that family. Maybe he could give her a heads up about the onslaught of racism heading her way.
Assists members of royal family / actual member of royal family by marriage. What exactly are the duties of an equerry that qualify him to advise new female member?
The royals are all just inbred morons, frantically clinging to the life raft of inherited social position.
–Me, trying to be sympathetic
Truly. Every time I see a photo of one of the Windsor adults/ geriatrics, I am reminded of what a deeply unattractive lot of inbreds they are.
That’s because they appoint only white people to senior roles. That’s literally the firm’s policy. There is no way Meghan would survive this system. Shame on any people suggesting that Meghan should have stayed and changed it from within. It isn’t a black woman’s job to fix an intentionally broken system and to risk her life trying. Thank God, Harry loved Meghan enough to get his family out of it.
Amen!
We have intentionally broken systems in US that women like Kamala Harris, Ketanji Jackson, and Stacy Abrams are changing from within. But these are systems they believe can and must be changed for this nation to survive. Meghan fell in love with Harry. She wasn’t trying to overhaul a thousand years of hereditary privilege.
Yes, that’s the point. The positions of Kamala Harris, Ketanji Jackson, and Stacy Abrams come with immense power to lead change. Some people were talking like Meghan was the Queen and she preferred to leave instead of using the power. She was the wife of the spare Prince, the position gave her influence, but much more hate. After Oprah interview, a british bullying foundation said Meghan donated to them when she was a working royal, but they preferred to keep it private, because she was a hated figure in UK. How can you change something like that? At the end of the day, the hate she received shadowed the position’s influence power.
What exactly was he supposed to mentor her on? Because being in the royal family and serving the royal family regardless of how highly of a position it is is totally different I would imagine. Is he supposed to relate to her about being an American, black woman, former actress, philanthropist, activist? Were they supposed to connect about their shared goals for their roles within the royal family? Is he supposed to tell her how to navigate being married to someone in a high ranking position and how to deal with perceptions and misconceptions? I mean really, other than the blatantly obvious what was he supposed to instruct her on that would have been useful marrying the 6th in line to the throne?
This is some cartoon villain level racism they got there.
The brain trust got their 1 brain cell together and decided to help her survive their racism by assigning the only black person on the payroll to her.
Because in their minds Equerry skills = Princessing skills, or close enough if you are the only two people of color in the firm.
It also speaks to the overall issue of British racism and classism. Meghan was to be a servant, bowing and scraping and thankful for being allowed in their spaces, never an equal. Do these crown critters really think this makes the Windsors look good?
Wouldn’t a mentor need to be somebody who was in the same type role you filled in a company? Why does it make any sense to have someone who wouldn’t be doing the same job you were?
Oh….@equality……you were sooooo close! LOL
“Wouldn’t a mentor need to be somebody who was in the same type role you filled in a company?”
Ding! Ding! Ding! Yes! Indeed yes! So lets take the next step to the logical conclusion: the black servant was assigned to tell the black woman how her black ass was expected to live and have her being in the rf!
Consider: which other married-in, married to a prince of the realm, would be equivalent to M’s position, EXCEPT FOR HER RACE? Why, that would be sofiesta, right? Lets not even say kkkHATE, for the fact that she married the heir so lets not even consider the fact that both she and M were female, married-in, commoners. Lets take sofiesta, a married-in commoner who married the non heir-apparent, just like H was and is. [Nevermind sarah, given that she was out of the family.]
In the first place, is there any evidence that sofiesta herself was assigned a mentor when she married-in? But even if she wasnt, is there any evidence that sofiesta was assigned to help guide M into her “Senior RF Member” role?
Or is it that, with the assignment of this lowly black servant, as a M. E. N. T. O. R. to the wife of a prince of the realm, high on the LoS, they were very explicitly telling her exactly how she was seen and expected to be treated by the whole fckng lot of them from the get-go?
That family is so incredibly ignorant!
These people are like, “Well, we TRIED but she simply wouldn’t listen!” But we know their advice was be less, do less, say less, hide away until we call you when we need a token black to look good. Oh, and put up with the relentless media abuse because they might be nice to you one day.
it’s like that scene in the pilot of Mad Men when they’re meeting with Rachel Menken and her father as potential clients and decide it would be a great idea to scour the agency trying to find a jew to include in the meeting (along with the shrimp cocktails, lol) to make them seem more jewish friendly and then throw in the random guy from the mail room they found, lol.
Spike Lee said he had similar experiences at the beginning of his career wheh he’d go in for meetings at studios. They drag whatever obscure black person who happened to be in the building to sit in on the meeting. That was the 80s/early 90s it’s sad the BRF would do the same thing 30+ years later and think it was cool!
THIS! They’re stupid AND racist
I had a boss who did that with Black employees just 5 years ago, and worse. There was no mechanism with the organization to report them for their blatantly racist behavior as HR was giant mess. Needless to say, I’m not with that organization any longer, but the boss was eventually forced out in one of those ‘you’re being fired but you’re white and high enough in the organization, so we’ll say your retiring suddenly’ type of deals.
Despicable behavior!
In other words, they never had any intention of allowing Meghan to rise above the level of “servant” in their eyes.
I’m confused, what would an equerry know about being a royal. He was there to basically be the Queen’s personal assistant. Harry said he and Meghan loved Lady Hussey so…. Look, the fact is the Palace was ill-prepared in anyway for Meghan to be part of the family. They believed Meghan was a temporary fling and that Harry would not have married her so they made it very difficult for Meghan and made no adjustments in terms of staffing and rules to accommodate her. Meghan joining the family was a political statement and the Palace never reckoned with that.
@Amy Bee – I am confused too. What would any equerry know about how to be a Royal Duchess?
That’s a good point: they never intended it to work.
What would he know about being female in any of the public occasions? Could he tell her things like to always have a Tampa in her purse…or mints or Kleenex or Tylenol? Could he tell her how to excuse herself from a Royal occasion to find a bathroom? What if he was insulted at being chosen because he was black and was no help at all? So stupid and hateful.
With every new detail I’m more and more surprised that Harry got her down the aisle. In Spare I was shocked at the amount of times he said he found her in tears bc of his family. On top of that, she needed a mentor to be his wife? They really love each other so I’m glad it worked out but honestly I don’t think it could have been me.
I think, Harry knew that. That’s why he kept their relationship secret for some time. He said, any woman he has dated got scared off by the tabloids. If the relationship was public in its first week, she wouldn’t take the risk, but by the time the tabloids started to destroy them, she knew Harry and she was so deeply in love to leave. It was sad to hear from Harry how he thought it as he got a disease and he was spreading it to anyone he loves.
I remember him waiting in the church for Meghan, with his knee shaking. Dude knew she could walk away until the very second. Ppl thought I was exaggerating when I said he was nervous and not because of the actual service.
This cannot be real !. This has to be some type of reality show or study of human life or something. I struggle to find a reasonable explanation as to how an entire country have grown people that are supposed to be leaders in the world could be so stupid. How could anybody with any type of influence (rank, title, community leader, etc ) have not come out in opposition to this ignorance I just don’t get it. And it’s been so many years, since this has began how are we/they (people with the good sense God gave them, )still allowing all this whole narrative that the Sussex family is the big Bad Wolf. I’m sick of it it’s just so obvious. The Wails’ laziness, incompetence, selfishness, racism and need to copy everything Harry and Meghan do is just vomit inducing.
Interesting to note that he was in fact appointed in July 2017, so around the time H&M started making their first public outings.
Pretty sure they hired this guy just for Meghan to keep her in line.
Its basically suggesting that Meghan is as important as a horse.
Meghan probably had one meeting with Susan Hussey and thought “I’m done” and that’s understandable. They need to stop trying to rehabilitate that old bat’s name and trying to make her look like the victim because she was “turned down”.
I can’t imagine how cold and dismissive Susan Hussey probably was, probably talking about the “lovely” ( white) girls Harry had previously dated. I imagine one afternoon in her presence was more than enough!
Knowing what we know about hussey, I’m sure Megan sussed her out in 5 minutes flat, she would have known that everything would have been reported back to her favourite bully with her own twist on it. And no, not surprised that they tried to foist this fine gentleman on her, because until the 70s, people of colour were not allowed to work “above stairs” in the palace. We seem to have an all white court at the house of Windsor