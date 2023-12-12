Duchess Meghan really was offered QEII’s Black equerry as a possible ‘mentor’

Back in 2021, the Windsors were completely panicked about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview, and they authorized one of the most ridiculous and clownish campaigns of character assassination I’ve ever seen. One of the pieces was this one in the Times of London, in which palace sources insisted that Meghan had all of the help she needed, except that half of the staff threatened to quit as soon as Harry became engaged to a Black woman, and Meghan wanted “a Beyonce way” of royal stardom. Inside that piece was also this telling detail: palace staffers assigned QEII’s black equerry, Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, to “mentor” Meghan. Literally, they got the one Black guy to “mentor” Meghan, all while they sabotaged her. Well, Omid Scobie’s Endgame repeated the story with a new wrinkle – that Meghan and her friends were like “WTF” when Lt. Col. Twumasi-Ankrah was assigned to mentor her. Now the Sun is repeating the story and putting a royalist spin on it.

Writer Omid Scobie has placed Queen Elizabeth II in the racism row. He suggests Meghan was insulted at Palace aides assigning Her Maj’s black equerry to make her “feel comfortable”. In his book Endgame, Scobie claims the suggested appointment of the Ghana-born Lieutenant Colonel “stood out like a sore thumb”. An early Dutch version of the book sparked outrage after it named King Charles and Kate as the two royals accused of having “concerns” about the skin colour of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie. In the UK edition, Scobie discusses the late Queen’s equerry. He writes: “When Palace aides told reporters, including myself, they ‘bent over backwards’ to make Meghan feel comfortable at Buckingham Palace, this included a follow-up suggestion that perhaps the Queen’s Ghanaian-born household cavalry officer Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah should be the one to help Meghan. Though a charming and intelligent man, it stood out like a sore thumb to Meghan and her friends . . . ” But royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun on Sunday: “If Scobie’s account is correct, she was offered Lady Susan Hussey and turned her down. Then she was offered the Ghanaian-born equerry to the Queen. I don’t know who she thought should be helping her but presumably not an equerry or a lady-in-waiting.”

[From The Sun]

Scobie did claim that Meghan and Harry turned down Lady Susan Hussey’s mentorship too, which I’m not actually sure I believe – think about how Meghan was likely so eager to please in the first months. If QEII offered Baroness Hussey (then QEII’s most favored lady-in-waiting) as a mentor, I would assume that Meghan probably did meet with Hussey. Now, it still feels like the Hussey thing was a set-up – Hussey later bad-mouthed Meghan and Harry, and said (on the record) that the marriage would “end in tears.” As for Lieutenant Colonel Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, it’s still insulting, and it’s still crazy that these people don’t realize that it’s insulting.