The Sussexes released their Archewell Impact Report with a cool video

The Daily Mail ran an “exclusive” this week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2024 being “make or break.” The Mail paid some “PR expert” to talk about how everyone in Hollywood dislikes Harry and Meghan because of… Omid Scobie’s Endgame. Thus, the Sussexes’ business is in trouble, etc. You get the idea – the British papers have an endless need to claim, despite all evidence to the contrary, that Harry and Meghan are financially struggling and in dire need of the Windsors’ protection. Four years of the Mail trying to will that lie into existence.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan released Archewell’s 2022-23 Impact Report on Monday, and they also released a cool video of their foundation’s work over the past year. You can see their report here at Archewell. They specifically highlight the foundation’s work with The Welcome Project (supporting Afghan refugees), the founding of the NAACP – Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, and their work with military families. While I have documented my wish to see the Sussexes shake up parts of their organization, I’m still in awe of everything they’ve managed to do in the past four years (and not even four full years).

“We believe in the power of community building as a potent and transformative solution for mental wellness, the cornerstone of our collective wellbeing.”

Harry and Meghan have released their Archewell Foundation Impact Report for 2022/2023 with a great video ❤️ pic.twitter.com/brOXuheCxn — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) December 12, 2023