The Sussexes released their Archewell Impact Report with a cool video

The Daily Mail ran an “exclusive” this week about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2024 being “make or break.” The Mail paid some “PR expert” to talk about how everyone in Hollywood dislikes Harry and Meghan because of… Omid Scobie’s Endgame. Thus, the Sussexes’ business is in trouble, etc. You get the idea – the British papers have an endless need to claim, despite all evidence to the contrary, that Harry and Meghan are financially struggling and in dire need of the Windsors’ protection. Four years of the Mail trying to will that lie into existence.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan released Archewell’s 2022-23 Impact Report on Monday, and they also released a cool video of their foundation’s work over the past year. You can see their report here at Archewell. They specifically highlight the foundation’s work with The Welcome Project (supporting Afghan refugees), the founding of the NAACP – Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, and their work with military families. While I have documented my wish to see the Sussexes shake up parts of their organization, I’m still in awe of everything they’ve managed to do in the past four years (and not even four full years).

Screencaps courtesy of Archewell, photos courtesy of Cover Images.

18 Responses to “The Sussexes released their Archewell Impact Report with a cool video”

  1. Luna says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:42 am

    They are so inspirational. So natural and caring. Looking forward to more surprises from them in 2024. Can’t wait!

    • kirk says:
      December 12, 2023 at 10:09 am

      Meghan’s focus on community is a special part of this organization. She has Harry on board too. Like George Clooney says, “We’re better together than apart.”

  2. Gina says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:46 am

    Meghan looks amazing!

  3. Susan Collins says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:48 am

    Look at all the WORK they have been doing. Service is universal. Happy for them and all they do. This is how it’s done 🎤 drop.

  4. Maxine Branch says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:51 am

    The gutter UK gossipers and news organization talk while the Sussexes continue to walk and do. Proud of this young Foundation and the team surrounding them. Well done.

  5. Steph says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:53 am

    @kaiser and anyone else with some ideas, how would like to see things shaken up? I love seeing/hearing new ways we can contribute.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:55 am

    The DM was crying that Harry and Meghan released their video just hours after Kate released hers. Whatever. Harry and Meghan are doing a lot of good things they should be proud of themselves.

    • equality says:
      December 12, 2023 at 10:18 am

      They would have been “overshadowing” something whenever they released it. A years work of serious work vs one charity visit bringing the kids along. Maybe W&K need to release a video showing any serious work they have been doing all year consistently.

    • Dee(2) says:
      December 12, 2023 at 10:23 am

      For goodness sake, they are not part of the same company. Every company that releases something is bumping up against another company also releasing something. The abject arrogance of these people to think that two people who have not worked with them in an official capacity coming up on half a decade still needs to be considerate to whatever ill conceived likely stolen from them crap they have going on.

    • FancyPants says:
      December 12, 2023 at 10:33 am

      I was wondering whether the DM spin would be “Evil Meghan steals Kate’s thunder” or “Princess Kate shows Meghan how a real princess works,” so I guess this answers my question.

  7. Jais says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:56 am

    ❤️

  8. Steph says:
    December 12, 2023 at 9:57 am

    I rewatched the “Fab 4” panel the other day. William went on and on about his goals for the royal foundation. It’s about five years on and everything he said is dead in the water. Only Harry and Meghan made any progress towards said goals.

  9. Just me says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:02 am

    Inspiring and uplifting! They have a genuine interest in giving back and uplifting their fellow human. I wish more people – especially ordinary, everyday people (there’s way more of us and and it would have a huge impact!) would do things like this as their time and resources permit.

  10. Giddy says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:14 am

    I watched the video. First of all Meghan looks gorgeous! Secondly, I see helping hands, no empty jazz hands there.

  11. sevenblue says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:16 am

    That’s all Meghan wanted to do in her role. Help and uplift people. I am so happy they have this life now.

  12. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:32 am

    I totally missed the news that Prince Harry had been named a Global Ambassador for Scotty’s Little Soldiers which sounds like an amazing organization.

  13. Eurydice says:
    December 12, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Love their motto – “Show up, do good.”

