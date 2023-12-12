DM: Prince William & George shouldn’t travel together by car anymore

It’s an open secret within the British media and longtime royal watchers that Prince William and Kate barely live together at this point. Adelaide Cottage is supposedly “their” home in Windsor, but it’s far more likely that Adelaide is Kate’s separation cottage, where she does the school runs and doesn’t have enough space for “live in staff.” I bring that up because we really don’t know where William is most of the time – perhaps he’s based out of Kensington Palace, perhaps he just keeps a suite of rooms at Windsor Castle, perhaps he’s living in Frogmore Cottage, who even knows. Meanwhile, Will and Kate barely work, and they barely work together. So the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Daily Mail pointed out something interesting: Will and Kate made a point of traveling together to Kate’s fruity Christmas carol event. The Mail thinks they should stop doing that, traveling together.
Dropping the late Queen’s convention that those first in the line of succession travel separately, William, Kate and the children motored together to Kate’s Westminster Abbey carol service.
In the event of an unlikely disaster, we could have ended up with Harry as the heir apparent and Meghan as Princess of Wales. The King has not altered Harry and Andrew’s positions in the line of succession. For the sake of everyone, William might consider his travel arrangements in future – or ask his dad to change the succession rules.
[From The Daily Mail]
Mail columnist Richard Eden was ringing this bell too, that it’s imperative that the Sussexes be removed from the line of succession because what if something happens to the Wales family? Are these people just being macabre or is something being left unsaid? Or is this still all about the Sussexes, like always? Like… maybe William and George should fly separately, but they’re raising this kind of stink about William and George using the same car? Besides, it’s pretty clear that William and the kids do most things separately, especially given that William barely stays at Adelaide.
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907503, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales attend The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 827907514, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson / Avalon
(Left-right) Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, the Prince of Wales and The Dean of Westminster Abbey, The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle arriving for the Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey in London
Members of the Royal Family depart after the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
Royal Carols – Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.
They’re setting up a narrative for why W&K use separate vehicles to go to the same place. No more pics like that one during the South Korea state visit.
^^^This! They’re not wrong. It’s a common enough policy for leaders, but yeah convenient as a cover too.
True and they don’t want to risk any more photos of them inside the car looking like they can’t stand each other or just had a fight.
💯💯💯
william and Kate can’t travel together because she has to be with the kids and William has to be by himself. so people should stop asking about separate arrivals etc.
If it was just a succession issue, I would think they wouldn’t want all three kids traveling together either. If they are in some kind of horrific accident, William may still be king but then it goes to harry anyway (if this is more about Harry as king and not about W&K traveling separately.)
How many more ways can they say without saying these two don’t live together.
Except they all got in the car together to go home
I’m assuming that this is to give WanK cover during their separation.
However, can I just say that so many articles about this family are about if and when other members die?! KC was chomping at the bit to become king (when QE2 was still alive). We’ve just heard how Peggington wants to change things when he’s king (meaning his dad will have passed on). Then there’s the whole succession business of who’s in line to the throne if such and such dies. Now this charming article (watch out for the Sussesex: Boo!). Maybe it’s time to put an expiry date on the kingship so the elderly get to retire and no one has to wish for their parent’s death?
Drip… drip… drip… and yet one more morsel, one more piece to solidify the picture of non-unity. “It’s for the protection of the RF, stupid!” is the message for the unwashed masses who lap up the drivel pushed out every day by the BM.
Yes peg and george can’t travel in same car like peg and buttons.
It is an amazing reason to tell people kate and willam will travel separately. Because she is raising a future king.
Some reason had to be given and I assume this is best “they” could come up with so as to not have to divulge the truth in print.
Speculating about tje death of an entire young family is so macabre, I’d never think of putting it in print. And sure the death of the whole wales family would be awful only because Harry and Meghan would come to an entire ceremonial position with zero real world impact (supposedly).
“The King has not altered Harry and Andrew’s positions in the line of succession.”
The King cannot change the line of succession. Only Parliament can change the line of succession.
Is this reporter or journalists really that stupid? No wonder he is working for The Daily Fail.
Comparing Andrew to harry is just plain nasty.
And isn’t it true that if Will was traveling alone and something were to happen just to him, as it stands now Harry would be still be regent for an underage George? And if not Harry, next in line as regent would still be Andrew? I guess that’s too technical for most people to realize – and the real point of the story is to provide cover for something completely different.
If I understand this issue correctly, Parliament can declare anyone “Regent” for George until reaches the the age of legal maturity at 18. My bet is that Parliament would choose Anne, The Princess Royal.
Could a Brit please chime in with how this works? I know Prince Philip was designated regent for Charles but Prince Philip was an HRH and in the line of succession in his own right in addition to being Charles’ father.
BayTampaBay you’re right. This is a stupid article even by the standard of the Daily Fail. The line of succession is William, George, Charlotte, Louis and then Harry. They can choose anyone to be Regent, even Kate could take that role. When William’s children have children they will be next in line before Harry. So removing Harry from the line of succession is meaningless and even more pointless as time goes by
William will be a petty king according to accounts in the media
I’m confused, I thought I saw a video of Kkkate arriving alone then greeting William and the children. I sure that happened last year too.
Yep, the videos clearly show that William and Kate didn’t “motor together”. Kate arrived first then went out to great William and the kids when they arrived.
President and Vice-President (adults actually filling an essential role) and this rule makes sense. Heirs to a ceremonial throne? Big deal. (Not that I would want to see anything happen to any of them) Except that, oh horror, they may end up with H&M higher up in succession. This family is well protected and it’s unlikely anything will happen to them. The victims seem to be the people outside the royal cars who get hit by them.
Equality, I commented the same before reading yours. It’s a ceremonial role FFS. The Monarch too, not just the PoW. It should not be a matter of life and death.
Isn’t that standard operating procedure with the heirs? And wouldn’t ALL of the Wales kids have to die in order for Harry to be brought in?
Are these people so terrified at the very distant possibility that Harry could become King?
Sometimes I wonder what a Harry reign would look like. I think the first thing he would do is kill the royal rota system and bring in more minority voices and REAL journalists. These fuckers know they would be out of a job in a heartbeat.
I also imagine that with access to such a vast real estate portfolio, he would find a way to use that so the royals would be self financed and not rely on the tax payers beyond covering their security costs. Oh, and he’d fire all of the backstabbing courtiers too and stop all the press leaks.
They just want to whip up more fear and hate toward Meghan. Gasp, horror, we can’t have Meghan as Princess of Wales! We can’t have mixed race children as next in line to the throne! Rise up, all-white England, get mad, engage with my racists tweets and articles (it’s the only way I can earn any money since we drove the Sussexes out of the country)!
I don’t understand why they can’t get a divorce and be done with it, because these ruses and excuses are only getting more grasping. What’s stopping them? It can’t possibly be simply because the family hasn’t had the best recent record when it comes to marriages, right? Does Kate (and/or her family) know too much at this point or something?
Many royalists are really invested in WK’s fairy tale marriage and all their glutinous PR about it being a perfect union would cause consternation at a split. People reading Endgame will ask what else have the palace been lying about if the fairy tale marriage is in tatters. The tabs will be able to print certain background stories to the split that won’t make for pleasant reading. Will was willing to sacrifice his own brother to suppress the affair story so he is ruthless about his image and keeping it wholesome so getting separated opens up a can of worms.
In that last thumbnail picture, William is locking gaze with that dude near Kate.
Ha ha ha.
Isn’t that Jack Brooksbank? He’s standing next to Eugenie.
This is more about Harry still being in the line of succession rather any concern about William and George getting into an accident. It’s unlikely to happen because the Wales have security and their drivers would have been trained in defensive driving. If Harry was married to a white aristo would there be this concern?
No
They are talking about the death of William and all three of his children at the same time. Which is a new low.
Well, they speculate about KC’s death all the time also and QE before him. The monarchy and their adherents are just all-around disgusting.
And the fact that the horrifying thought in this thought exercise is that they would then have Meghan as POW. Um how about the horrifying thought that 3 innocent children just died. These people are ghouls.
Yup travelling by helicopter is much safer.
My thoughts exactly. Where is the outrage about the family helicoptering together everywhere? Or Will and Kate helicoptering together risking leaving three orphans? Even Betty told Burger King to knock it off with the flying. Crickets. But going from Point A to Point B in downtown London is now an issue? The record shows it’s the peasant on the street in mortal danger when William and his family are in the car.
The line of succession is pretty long. If something happened to the Wales family, there’s no shortage of relatives.
Yes but Harry is right after the Wales family in the line. And what is worse than Harry becoming PoW and King? Meghan would be QC!!!
And if Harry and his kids say ‘no thanks’ to this ridiculous institution then they have King Andrew lol anyways would prefer to not spend my morning thinking of something terrible to 3 children. The world is awful enough as it is thanks.
Yikes. If looks could kill in that last photo of Pegs giving the death stare (complete with clenched jaw and flared nostrils of contempt) to his soon-to-be ex-wife.
Catherine arrived at the carol service earlier to greet the volunteers, musicians, singers, and staff to say thank you for the hard work. William and the kids arrived later and Catherine greeted them outside.
Heaven forbid they should end up with a black queen on their throne…
You’re very sure he doesn’t live at Adelaide but you don’t know where he lives? Not clear how you’ve ruled out the obvious, that he does live at Adelaide with his family as he himself has said more than once.
What are your sources of information? Do you know anyone one in Windsor? Did William popping up on Slough on short notice affect your intelligence? Do you know where Slough is?
You’re fighting harder for that sham marriage than Will is.
The RF used to have the rule that the Heirs could not fly together, in case of a crash.
All this to cover up their separation/marriage in name only?