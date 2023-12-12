DM: Prince William & George shouldn’t travel together by car anymore

It’s an open secret within the British media and longtime royal watchers that Prince William and Kate barely live together at this point. Adelaide Cottage is supposedly “their” home in Windsor, but it’s far more likely that Adelaide is Kate’s separation cottage, where she does the school runs and doesn’t have enough space for “live in staff.” I bring that up because we really don’t know where William is most of the time – perhaps he’s based out of Kensington Palace, perhaps he just keeps a suite of rooms at Windsor Castle, perhaps he’s living in Frogmore Cottage, who even knows. Meanwhile, Will and Kate barely work, and they barely work together. So the Ephraim Hardcastle column in the Daily Mail pointed out something interesting: Will and Kate made a point of traveling together to Kate’s fruity Christmas carol event. The Mail thinks they should stop doing that, traveling together.

Dropping the late Queen’s convention that those first in the line of succession travel separately, William, Kate and the children motored together to Kate’s Westminster Abbey carol service. In the event of an unlikely disaster, we could have ended up with Harry as the heir apparent and Meghan as Princess of Wales. The King has not altered Harry and Andrew’s positions in the line of succession. For the sake of everyone, William might consider his travel arrangements in future – or ask his dad to change the succession rules.

[From The Daily Mail]

Mail columnist Richard Eden was ringing this bell too, that it’s imperative that the Sussexes be removed from the line of succession because what if something happens to the Wales family? Are these people just being macabre or is something being left unsaid? Or is this still all about the Sussexes, like always? Like… maybe William and George should fly separately, but they’re raising this kind of stink about William and George using the same car? Besides, it’s pretty clear that William and the kids do most things separately, especially given that William barely stays at Adelaide.

Note by CB: Get the Top 8 stories about Will and Kate’s crumbling marriage when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.