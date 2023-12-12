Princess Kate took her kids to volunteer at a local baby bank & made a video

The Princess of Wales has made “baby banks” into one of her causes in recent years. I don’t hate it, and I’ve always said that she should do more (tangible) work with baby banks, from volunteering consistently or hosting fundraisers or donation drives. She really hasn’t done any of that. Instead, every few months, Kate will stop by a baby bank empty-handed and she’ll do a photo op and that’s it. But someone clearly passed my advice along to Kate, and she filmed a little video/commercial where she and her three kids arrive at a baby bank with a trunk full of donations, which they drop off. Then Charlotte, Louis and George got to pick out stuff to make gift bags for needy kids. To their credit, the kids seemed really into it, Charlotte especially.

Louis picking up the King Kong toy and saying “this is a big guy” – very cute, and some needy kid is now getting a King Kong toy. Rebecca English at the Mail dutifully wrote up an exclusive, basically saying that Kate always promised to bring her kids to a baby bank and she finally did it. This was filmed last month. I’m glad Kate dropped off some donations (in the dead of night) and brought cameras to document it, I guess. Still, I have to wonder if no one told Kate that she could actually take the initiative to actually lead a donation drive or host a fundraiser for the network of baby banks? Jeez.

Sidenote: Kate drops her plummy fake-posh accent in the video, did anyone else notice that? I’ve always wondered if she tries to do that posh accent at home and I think this is our answer. When she’s around her kids, that’s her real voice.