“Claire Foy’s ‘All of Us Strangers’ premiere look was bonkers” links

I’m sorry but Claire Foy’s outfit at the All of Us Strangers premiere is completely unhinged. The fringe shirt, the skirt, all of it. Bonkers. CB pointed out that Wayfair has a lamp with a very similar vibe. [GFY]
After being purchased by Paste, Jezebel is back!! [Jezebel]
Wait, how are the Golden Globes nominations decided?? [LaineyGossip]
The Frasier reboot actually sounds like it has a good premise. [Pajiba]
Who are Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s celebrity contemporaries? [Buzzfeed]
Bridgerton season three premiere date and casting news [Just Jared]
I hope Amanda Bynes is okay. [Hollywood Life]
This guy looks like a Duggar except for his giant neck tattoo. [Starcasm]
Terrifying vintage Santas. [OMG Blog]
Oprah went on Drew Barrymore’s talk show. [Seriously OMG]
Andrew Scott looks beautiful and ‘70s. [RCFA]

  1. girl_ninja says:
    December 12, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    That outfit is really bad. It looks like she got dressed in the dark.

    Amanda Bynes is coping. She’s working on her podcast and hopefully getting the help she needs.

    • MF says:
      December 12, 2023 at 1:24 pm

      Her face looks great so it’s a shame about the outfit! I might like it more if the fringe top was a different color. The green is too girlish with the black tights and shorts.

  2. JaneS says:
    December 12, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Wow, that entire outfit is ugly.
    Each piece is bad and together, worse.
    Maybe the top with plain black slacks, would have been OK.

    Is that Andrew Scott? Hottie.
    But that color suit is not good on him.
    Picture him in a gorgeous rich, caramel colored suit. Darker, deeper colors.
    I know we hate being told to smile but, could he stop posing with the Sucking.a.lemon. pursed lips?

    • Anners says:
      December 12, 2023 at 4:27 pm

      I think I would like the top with a pair of high-waisted wide-legged trousers. The skirt is not my cup of tea at all.

      Andrew Scott always radiates such energy and good humour – he’s delightful. I’d like to see more of him.

  3. sevenblue says:
    December 12, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    Is it bad I liked it (Claire’s look)? I wouldn’t wear it under no circumstances, but she looks cool. I think, she has enough charisma to carry it. From afar, she looks like a beautiful bird. lol.

  4. JaneS says:
    December 12, 2023 at 1:31 pm

    Dude standing on right wearing plain black and white outfit is thinking
    “Hey, I did not get the memo to dress in attention grabbing clothes, I feel left out” LOL

  5. Sandra says:
    December 12, 2023 at 2:59 pm

    It doesn’t work as a lamp either!

  6. Ameerah M says:
    December 12, 2023 at 3:11 pm

    It’s so wacky I actually love it.

  7. Eurydice says:
    December 12, 2023 at 3:48 pm

    Is Andrew wearing a pussy-bow shirt? Just when I think that style has been eradicated, it crawls back into the picture. No one is immune to the infestation.

  8. Giddy says:
    December 12, 2023 at 5:45 pm

    She’s so beautiful that she can pretty much get away with dressing like a cross between a fortune teller and a lamp.

