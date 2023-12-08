Eden: The Sussexes should be removed from the line of succession

Last weekend, some Tory MP decided that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to blame for Omid Scobie’s Endgame, and even more than that, they were to blame for the Windsors’ racism and the Dutch mistranslation of Endgame, which named King Charles and Princess Kate as the two royals “cited” as racists in Meghan and Charles’s correspondence. This Tory MP announced plans to introduce a bill (or whatever) which would strip Harry and Meghan of their Sussex ducal titles. The plan went nowhere fast, but that MP got plenty of headlines and yet another “strip them of their titles” newscycle dutifully commenced. Then people just moved on, because it’s clear that King Charles isn’t interested. But the Mail’s Richard Eden feels that this whole title thing is some kind of moral imperative. You see, it’s the final “thing” these awful people can “take” from Harry and Meghan.
Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex to prevent further damage to the monarchy, according to Richard Eden. Writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor says the Sussexes must have known their claims about ‘royal racism’ would wreak havoc.
Rishi Sunak’s government should support efforts by to remove the dukedom, he writes, should strip Harry from his role as Counsellor of State – which allows him to stand-in for the King in some circumstances – and remove Harry and his children from the line of succession. The existing state of affairs is ‘an insult to the British people,’ he concludes.
‘The very idea of Harry and Meghan on the throne is enough to threaten the Monarchy.’
The Duke of Sussex has this week challenged an existing government decision to strip him off his security when he and his family visit Britain. ‘Yet that is not the only entitlement of which he and the Duchess of Sussex should be stripped,’ says Eden.
‘The latest episode in the couple’s shameful sojourn overseas has seen them fail to say a word since their most outspoken cheerleader, Omid Scobie, dragged the names of King Charles and the Princess of Wales through the mud. They were identified as the so-called “racist royals” who, according to Prince Harry and Meghan, discussed the likely skin colour of their son, Prince Archie. As they clearly intended when they gave their explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan are doing huge damage to the Monarchy. With their lurid claims of “racism” now given a new lease of life, they are likely to continue wreaking more havoc if firm action is not taken now.’
Eden says the Government should back the parliamentary efforts of the Tory MP Bob Seely who, as revealed in The Mail on Sunday, is attempting to strip them the duke and duchess of their titles.
‘The titles were a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth when she thought they would be working members of “The Firm”, continues Eden. ‘Her Majesty would never have dreamed of giving them such titles now they are using them for commercial benefit in the USA. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, should explain to the King that the couple are damaging the Monarchy. Harry should also be stripped of his role as Counsellor of State: the idea of him standing in for the King is an insult to the British people. And he and his two children should lose their positions as fifth, six and seventh in the line of succession.’
This kind of racist gaslighting and white supremacy makes me feel ill. Eden clearly sees an opening to become the “new Dan Wootton,” a monarchist bootlicker salivating over the thought of blaming Harry and Meghan for being victimized by royal racism and royal sadism. I never stop being shocked and appalled by how angry certain white British people are at the fact that Meghan spoke about experiencing racism. They’re not mad at the racism or the racists – they’re mad that she, the victim, spoke about it. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled is claiming that Harry and Meghan are “using their titles for commercial benefit.” Please, the Windsors are desperate to attach themselves to the Sussexes.
Eden would keep Andrew in the line of succession what a fool.
Richard Eden is a Dan Wootton wanna be 🙄🙄🙄 with very little talent for gossip 🤣🤣🤣
“a monarchist bootlicker salivating over the thought of blaming Harry and Meghan for being victimized by royal racism and royal sadism.”
Mr. Eden is not playing up to the ‘Titled Aristocracy”. Mr. Eden is playing up to the commentariat of The Daily Fail for clicks.
The House of Lords will not allow a group of unhinged MPs in the House of Commons to strip ANY hereditary titles. The House of Lords will NOT allow a precedent to be set. If a group of unhinged MPs in the House of Commons strip away the Sussex title then it only a short hop, skip & jump to stripping titles from the Earl of And-or-Wherever, the Viscount Poor Mouth and the Baron de Broke. The unhinged MPs in the House of Commons would go after every titled aristocrat that is a One Nation Tory, a Labourite, a Liberal Democrat and a crossbencher.
Eden is just sucking for something to write about that will generat clicks for revenues.
Yes, because the best way to prove they’re not racist is to remove from the line of succession the only members of the family with black blood.
Idiots.
They’re all deluded. I wonder if they’ve always been that way or decades of insular reporting and exposure have turned them into the snake eating its own tail. Because none of them seem to recognise how racist it will look to the world if they retaliate against being called racist by stripping the titles from the mixed-race family (while an accused rapist retains his).
Also Britain is more than just the elite white crowd sir. I think you need to visit some South London suburbs before you start declaring something an insult “to the British people”
What does Eden think about Charles’ cash for honors? Or Charles’ book attacking his parents? Or Charles and Camilla’s behavior toward Diana?
@BayTampaBay that’s why the Trustees of the Duchy of Cornwall refused to change the succession of the Duchy to firstborn regardless of gender. They didn’t want to upset the applecart and give fodder to the female aristocrats suing in European courts for their birthrights (estate, titles, seats in the House of Lords).
@notasugarhere – You are so correct. The Trustees of the Duchy of Cornwall did not want to set a precedent that could be seen as gateway to dragging male hereditary peers in to court.
Some male hereditary peers support absolute primogeniture. Some male hereditary peers support male-preference primogeniture. Most hereditary peers support NO CHANGE at all.
Lets replace H and M, the alternatives will fit right in. Surprised he is not campaigning for the Goldsmith/Middletons to all be elevated to arostocracy. They will expect Dukedoms and no less. The bm has no problems with their behavior, the brf seems to have no problems with their crassness either. Now the monarchy has a commoner predator, stalker, racist, grifter, exhibitionist and mean girl as the next queen in waiting, they must be so proud. It must cost an absolute fortune for all the botox and the relentless photoshopping and her high end shopping, all to feed her enormous ego….. Her constant victimhood acting role takes a toll, so she needs a lot of luxury holidays. Stop believing she is delicate, she is determined, mean spirited and egocentric.
First off it wasn’t a Dutch mistranslation—the Dutch translators did their job and translated the English version they had been given!
Next, I’m fine with Harry being removed from the line of succession along with every single other member of the BRF. I’m a small r republican. As long as the rest of them stay, so can H&M.
Ditto, there’s no reason for princes, princesses, dukes, duchesses, kings or queens in this day and age. Get rid of them all and lets have a parliamentary republic like Ireland and India.
Removed for what? For saying they were treated badly? And for speaking up you want them kicked out of the family? Notice he doesn’t say for lying about the bad treatment, but just for speaking about it. Scientology has got nothing on these fckers. Man!
Removed for pointing out the institutional racism of the British monarchy. The racism itself is fine. Just don’t ever talk about it.
Exactly. The RF isn’t upset that Keen/Chuckie/Willie said it, they’re just pissed that they were outed. They’ll do it again in a heartbeat.
SHHH! We’re not supposed to point out the obvious flaw in the logic.
So Harry and Meghan should have their titles yanked for going no comment about Scobie’s book, after the royals went no comment about all the abuse H&M suffered from the British Media, including comparing their baby to a chimpanzee? F**k this clown with a pogo stick.
Incidentally, thank you British media for making such a royal stink about Scobie’s book. You helped it to make the New York Times bestseller list. You assholes never learn.
Of course they won’t do that because then what would they have to complain about if they did. Yes they would still complain but this is the British media’s and the cults holy grail right now the title and line of succession. This is their big punishing thing to use and without it what will they do?
Right? What would they have left to complain about then? Well, it might lead us to the real heart of the issue. They would then complain that Harry and Meghan are still breathing.
Exactly!! They shouldn’t be allowed to breath. Which is very scary and I don’t doubt for a second they aren’t working on how to make breathing stop.
These stories about their plea to remove the Sussexes from the line of succession is getting really old!
Ok, go ahead and do it. I don’t think the Sussexes care anymore. They just want their peace.
The monarchy is irrelevant anyway. The traditionalists are either very old or dead and there’s a growing population now of Millennials and Gen Z’s who are indifferent and see them more as celebrities than royalty.
They will not do it. If they did the public that funds the welfare beast family would realize the rest of them could be removed also. THAT scares #thatfamily to their bones.
And this presumes that if all 5 in line ahead of Harry died (which would seemingly be quite traumatic), they’d rather turn to Andrew.
That really is the kicker. If they remove H&M titles, why not Andrew’s? And if a queen’s son or a king’s brother can have his divinely appointed royal bloodline stripped with just a few strokes of the pen it reveals that the whole thing is a sham. Charles is just another rich man with a fancy hat. His titles only exist as long as the brits are willing to go along with it. So why not just chuck the lot?
Right, this is all such petty nonsense. As if there is ANY plausible scenario in which the Sussexes would be ruling England — they are way too far down the line of succession for that. This is just a lot of foot stamping and tantrum throwing.
One thing it does accomplish is giving the charges of “royal racism” more credibility.
Bingo! JFC, this guy is actually advocating for Prince Andrew to be the next in line, because with the amount of travel the Wails do in their helicopter, it’s not out of the question.
Good luck with that, England.
The King himself has accepted actual suitcases stuffed with cash from shady Middle Eastern billionaires. Eden can f–k all the way off with his fake outrage over how Harry and Meghan have chosen to use their platform.
These people really don’t ununderstand that they are throwing the entire idea of a hereditary monarchy under the bus because they are mad at Harry.
Right?! Either Harry’s got some very special inherited blood or none of them do.
Whatever.
Isn’t the whole point of royalty and the monarchy is that entitlement is through bloodline and birth order with no other qualifications? Once you start putting qualifiers on whether various members “deserve” to be royal or not you’re messing with the whole system.
“Isn’t the whole point of royalty and the monarchy is that entitlement is through bloodline and birth order with no other qualifications?”
This is also the whole point of the UK Hereditary Peerage and the whole point formerly (pre-1999) unreformed House of Lords.
So consorting with or being a pedophile: check can stay in line. Trafficking: fine still in line. Being racist: not a problem. If the problem were that PH had done something to be removed for that would be one thing. He exposes his true problem with the issue when he advocates for Archie and Lili (two innocent children) to be removed.
The only way to get thrown out of the “Line of Succession” and have a title removed id to be German and supporter of Kaiser Wilhelm II or be German and be a Nazi.
Just being a Nazi will not get you thrown out of the “Line of Succession” to the UK Crown (see Duke of Windsor) or cause your title to be removed (See 12th Duke of Bedford) you must be German too.
If you are just a plain old grifting disgusting pedophile your hereditary title and place in “Line of Succession” to the UK Crown is safe.
Edward VIII was a German AND a Nazi and he didn’t get thrown out of the line of succession.
@bisynaptic – Edward VIII (aka Duke of Windsor) was of german descent but he was not considered a “German” like the Duke of Albany and Prince Philip’s sisters.
Eden is also forgetting if Parliament removes Harry and Meghan’s Ducal titles, then it also follows that the Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Duke of York would be fair game for open debate in UK Parliament. Bring it on.
The removal of their titles is all these people have left. Then once they are removed then what? Will Eden and his ilk finally leave them alone to live their lives in peace? Just by writing this complete load of nonsense he’s once again showing how much he needs the Sussexes to get clicks. He’s writing this because he knows KCIII won’t do it. William might but, he’s not the king.
The real point of this article is Eden’s frustration that H&M haven’t said a word about Kate and Charles. The rest of the BRF (and probably Ma Middleton) have fed him all sorts of mealy mouthed tit bits about the the Dutch revelation but, the reactions the RR wanted were those of H&M. Instead H&M to maintained a dignified silence (you know like the one Camilla kept over Clarkson.)
“he’s once again showing how much he needs the Sussexes to get clicks.”
That is all Eden and The Daily Fail is about.
Aren’t they so far down the line of succession already that it doesn’t matter?
Eden and his crew are boring now. Well they always have been. Parliament would need a very good reason to pull the Sussex titles and remove them from the LoS and he knows it. Harry and Meghan would have to work with an enemy nation yo bring down the government. Speaking out against racism doesn’t count. He:s throwing red meat to the low information jingoistic base for clicks. Also the BRF’s reputation must has taken another hit outside the UK.
Yes strip Harry and Meghan of their titles meanwhile pedo duke Andy and Fergie the Duchess of grifting keeps theirs.
“They’re not mad at the racism or the racists – they’re mad that she, the victim, spoke about it.” This is why, despite the continued prevalence of racism in the US, the US is miles ahead of the UK when it comes to tackling the racism issue. Except for perhaps fox news, here in America, people in public spaces are at least willing to acknowledge and discuss institutional racism. But in Britain, people who bring up the issue (usually the victims) are themselves flogged with accusations of racism. I need to read Afua Hirch’s book, “Brit”. We all should.
@ProudMary: need to read Afua Hirch’s book, “Brit”. We all should.
Your the 2nd person to reference Afua’s book this week. I decided to order a copy from Amazon, can’t wait to read it.
Thanks for the recommendation — just ordered a copy!
It’s a not so subtle attempt to exclude Archie and Lilibet, and to also block Archie from becoming a Duke. It’s a relief they are away from it all. To be surrounded by people with such cruel intentions on a daily basis would’ve been horrible for those kids.
Remove them from the line of succession and then what? How would this make the monarchy look good? “The very idea of H&M on the throne…”. Lol read the room. The very idea of Andrew on the throne would definitely threaten the Monarchy but racism tends to blind people to evident truths. But sure, go ahead and remove the King’s son and biracial grandchildren from the line of succession. It would be poetic justice for the current mad king’s exiled son to become a US citizen (or even dual citizen) of the country who went to war against the monarchy 250 years ago (twice). What a headline that would make! And it would make the king look even more weak and stupid. BP better shut all of this bs from the RRs down or C-Rex won’t even be a footnote in his own reign, he’ll only be a punctuation mark.
Didn’t Harry say that he and Meghan offered to give up their ducal titles but were turned down? And Harry has stated repeatedly that he does not ever want to be king so not being in the line of succession is not the sore point these racist jackasses think it is.
The funny part is that if Harry were ever king, you know he would take it seriously and try to use his position to advance good and ethical works. The current and next king, with the way that they behave with such vengeance and shortsightedness, will surely bring down the monarchy, or at least, diminish it to a huge degree.
That really is the hilarious part. Harry and Meghan would be the most dedicated monarch and consort to ever hit a throne, to everyone in the U.K., not just the white people. They are two peas in a philanthropy pod.
Tory MP might want to think twice about removing the Sussex title. Should they do so….instead of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, they will be know as PRINCE Henry and PRINCESS Meghan. I like it!
As for Counselor of State… Who cares! Harry is never going to stand in for Charles (over Peg’s dead body!)
And line of succession? Blood is blood. Take that away and the monarchy wobbles.
And the derangers and bots would still trash them on a daily basis whether or not they have titles.
The King’s pedophile brother is still 8th in the line of succession but sure let’s remove the Sussexes first. They’ll always have something new to whine about that it must be taken from the Sussexes anyway.
Talking about personal experiences (which they haven’t done since 2022) is a bigger crime than sexual abuse? grifting? accepting bribes? They should lose their titles because someone wrote a book critical of the royal family, someone completely unrelated to them?
Go for it! The blow backs would be hysterical. Because the truth that the royals never wanted Meghan to marry into the family, but were too chicken to say so, would be souted from the rooftop. Imagine the editorials written all over the world.
By that logic, Charles should dismiss himself. He participated in a book where he criticized his parents. Where’s the outrage there?
They should just out themselves as racists. They don’t want Archie and Lili in the line of succession. That’s reason enough to never bring them to the UK again–they have been thoroughly rejected by Harry’s family.
I really wonder what Charlotte and Louis will think when they’re old enough to see all this for themselves. because they are both in Harry’s shoes, and they will both need to learn his lesson: the family only loves you if you do exactly what they want and play the role they want you to play. Harry’s military service doesn’t matter. All the work he did on behalf of the crown doesn’t matter. All the royal tours he did because William didn’t want to do them dont matter. His work with veterans doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is that he perform the role of dunce and make his brother look good. Those kids willrealize that love for the Windsors is conditional and transactional. They very well might want to escape as well, especially when they reach the age of rebellion. Interesting times ahead.
That’s what racism does. The royals are a textbook example. Racism destroys the very thing it seeks to protect. Every time.
Every. Single.Word.
Yep, I’m with you.
By that logic, PH and PW and their families would be removed for KC’s leak since A&L are included in removing PH. So onto Andrew’s family. They would have to be removed for his embarrassing interview. IF Sophie’s interview and scandal count for Ed, their family is out. I don’t guess, Anne has leaked but she has done plenty of interviews where she comes across as arrogant. Her son-in-law should get Zara removed since he says plenty about the RF. I don’t think this is a road they really want to explore.
Yeah, they’d end up having to go to something like 112th in line, whomever that is. Wouldn’t it be ironic if that was Joachim of Denmark, lol! Then his children who recently lost their titles, would gain back even better ones.
It’s one thing to say you don’t like Harry and Meghan, but it’s another to go after Archie and Lili. What have those two innocent children done, that they should be punished? We all know what they are (racist and bigoted), but keep proving us right all the same.
Philip said the monarchy’s ardent supporters will be the ones to bring it down because they hate change and he wasn’t wrong. They’re willing to bring down their “1000 year old institution” to remove any trace of blackness and I’m here for it. Let Babylon fall.
“remove Harry and his children from the line of succession. The existing state of affairs is ‘an insult to the British people,’ he concludes.
‘The very idea of Harry and Meghan on the throne is enough to threaten the Monarchy.’”
What Eden is saying is, we, as a nation did not abuse, sell, enslave, and profit from the people of Africa, steal their resources, assassinate their leaders, denigrate their cultures well into the last century to risk having one of their multi- racial descendant’s posterior potentially sit on our throne while we still exploit the continent economically. That would risk undermining the myth of our superiority.
To be able to exclude Harry & his family from royal balcony, they said only working royals can stand there. And, instead of a crowded, big, happy family, the balcony photos became sad & small. So, when they open the door to remove a royal title for some made-up crime, I am sure they will really be surprised when people started to question other people with titles who make money by putting their names on books, going on tv shows with their titles. I would really enjoy watching them shooting themself in the foot again.
Do they not understand that stripping thr Duke and Duchess title leave them with Prince Harry and Princess Henry. Do they not realize that stripping the Duke and Duchess title will not make them disappear. They are more than a cosplay title and they will be sought after even more every time the RF has a scandal and seeing that William is heading the same way his dad did with the mistress in waiting thing shouldn’t they slow their roll and not play into the knuckle dragging salivating racist wet dream fantasy of punishing the blk woman for daring to complain when they abused smeared and harassed her
Counselor of the State is an inherited position, which is some of that weird monarchy stuff. NONE of the Windsors should have that power. One British reporter being outraged that Harry has it… um, all British people should be outraged that ANY non-elected person has it.
I can’t believe Richard Eden wrote this unhinged soliloquy, he is a racist lunatic. He truly is the “new Dan Whooten.”
He has been amping up the racism and bitterness for a while, but with Wootton now out of the picture, he wants that GB news spot.
This is all BS. I think this is all about Harry’s lawsuits and all this information coming out about how the palaces operate and wanted to use withdrawing security to threaten him. Now he can proceed with his lawsuit against one of the tabloids. These institutions are feeling very threatened and using the press to lash out and threaten Harry. When a writer like Eden is saying stuff like this, they want Charles to do this because they think it will get Harry to back down. This is so obvious and seems like they’re panicking.
Yes, it’s all deflection. They throw this stuff out there like it means something and the public that can’t be bothered to care accepts it without question. Nobody thinks to ask who is in the line of succession and whether it matters or not.
Eden needs to wind his neck in and STFU. Does he realise how deranged he sounds, well I don’t think he cares, he’s not only aiming to be the next Wooton, he’s hoping the Palace or specifically PEG is listening!! Maybe he thinks he will get a payment in kind, or a title. Well here’s a title for you Mr Eden, your a pratt and an ignorant one who obviously knows nothing about how titles work, or councillors of state. There are enough councillors of state, because Charlie made a couple more of the junior Royals ones to try and circumvent Harry’s position. Now just how do you think you look and sound, that you want to remove Harry and Megan AND their children from the line of succession, when in fact they have done nothing wrong, but the paedophile prince has been bailed out twice financially by his mother, is a repugnant liar, has just had to pay back another 1. 2 million from his Turkish grift, and Charlie, yeah how Charlie loves his cases and bags all filled with cash, loves to grave rob and let’s his paedo brother live in a massive home with SEPERATE wings, with his texan loving grifter wife and Charlie pays for his security. Yeah, until you want to talk about those things Mr Eden STFU, and fk the hell of. And point of fact Mr Eden, it’s the press ie the likes of you, who used the word racists, not Harry and Megan.
Can we get one thing clear, Harry and Meghan never accused the Royal Family of racism. They said their was a discussion about how dark Archie could be, and that’s it. The accusations of racism from day one has been a UK tabloid construct, their interpretation, and they are the ones who should be condemned not Harry and Meghan, but who is going to do it?
MikeB, it was actually “concerns” about the color Archie’s skin. There is a difference and that is what the brf and bm want everyone to forget. It’s one thing to discuss what color the baby’s eyes or type of his hair will be. What if someone said something about how horrible it would be if the baby’s eyes were BROWN or his hair is CURLY? That’s an entirely different thing altogether.
The H&M haters need to get over it. All of it.
H&M will be followed internationally for the remainder of their lives, titles or not.
Harry is a blood born Prince of the BRF. That is a fact. His birth and life are part of history.
The history can not be ignored.
The harassment and constant gossip can certainly stop.
They chose to no longer be “working royals”.
I do think the best way for them to get any kind of peace out of the SM mess, would be to move out of CA.
Audrey Hepburn lived in Switzerland, I think, for years and the public rarely saw her. Yet she did good work for charities of her choice. 👍
So H&M should run and hide? Why? Did either do something criminal like other members of the RF? And you say at the same time he “will be followed internationally for the rest” of his life? Edward is frequently forgotten and is a “born Prince. PH, on the other hand, is the son of Diana and following in her footsteps charitably. THAT and standing up for Meghan is where his appeal lies.
Why should H&M go anywhere? The RF and RM will follow them no matter where they go–they are that desperate for clicks and sales. And Hepburn was able to live peacefully in Switzerland because it was a way different, net-free era then.
JaneS, I thought she lived in Italy.
I also think they are happy with their quiet and peaceful lives in Montecito. No one in California comes to bother them. And I think more Americans do see them as likable.
It’s just the British Press that tries to hound them from thousands of miles away.
Why should the Sussexes move away from their fabulous home? California is Meghan’s home state and Harry loves it here. Should they be chased away again? I realize the derangers don’t want Black people and specifically Meghan to have any nice things, but Montecito is her home (bought with Sussex earnings) and she owes the haters nothing.
Besides, wherever they go, the harassment and abuse will continue.
Beverley, they also have LOTS of privacy in Montecito. Why would they give that up? Other than that, they could live anywhere and none of this would stop. They are still going to do their projects and work with charities, etc., and it will create the same crap that is now going on.
I always love that photo up top. Prince Harry walking along in his suit and all the non-veterans in their cosplay outfits. They look like they’re an escort for Good King Harry.
They keep telling on themselves, over and over again.
We got it the first time, Eden: You hate that a woman of color married into the royal family and you want to purge her and her mixed-race children. Duly f**king noted.
Ok then do it. He’ll just open Pandora’s box on the real possibility of long term consequences that will set a precedent it can do for the other BRF members.
Maureen says what, now?
Best comment…
Maureen is the news….
Just to clear up my earlier post…
I not suggesting H&M run and hide at all.
JMO, they could easily move out of CA to any other place in the world.
And I think most of the garbage press/tabloid coverage is from US and UK sources.
I used Audrey Hepburn as my example because she was known internationally for decades and when she primarily lived in Switzerland or Europe, she generally was seen only doing her charity work, her sons lived pretty private lives growing up, etc.
Of course, as someone pointed out, that was all before SM and online.
In my opinion, majority of the garbage is coming from the British press. I do agree that there are US outlets reporting crap on HM, but they are mostly owned by Murdoch.
Our own State Dept had to take time out of their busy and important schedules a few mths ago to clarify the nonsense tabloid British story on comments made by John Kerry about H.
I live in California and none of our local news follow HM.
My sister and her family lives in Montecito, it’s a quiet community that pretty much leaves HM alone.
I’ve been watching a lot of the debate in the House of Commons over the Rwanda deportations bill. Rishi Sunak is facing an uphill battle to get that passed and there’s no way he would get the votes to remove the Sussex titles or change the line of succession. If Meghan wasn’t in California, I’m sure some idiot would insist on deporting Meghan to Rwanda.
Oh, fuck you, Eden. THIS is what you’re writing about so close to Christmas?
The way i see it if they want people to believe they arent racist they should quit being racist especially Richard Eden