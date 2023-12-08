Eden: The Sussexes should be removed from the line of succession

Last weekend, some Tory MP decided that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were to blame for Omid Scobie’s Endgame, and even more than that, they were to blame for the Windsors’ racism and the Dutch mistranslation of Endgame, which named King Charles and Princess Kate as the two royals “cited” as racists in Meghan and Charles’s correspondence. This Tory MP announced plans to introduce a bill (or whatever) which would strip Harry and Meghan of their Sussex ducal titles. The plan went nowhere fast, but that MP got plenty of headlines and yet another “strip them of their titles” newscycle dutifully commenced. Then people just moved on, because it’s clear that King Charles isn’t interested. But the Mail’s Richard Eden feels that this whole title thing is some kind of moral imperative. You see, it’s the final “thing” these awful people can “take” from Harry and Meghan.

Harry and Meghan should be stripped of their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex to prevent further damage to the monarchy, according to Richard Eden. Writing in the latest edition of his Palace Confidential newsletter, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor says the Sussexes must have known their claims about ‘royal racism’ would wreak havoc.

Rishi Sunak’s government should support efforts by to remove the dukedom, he writes, should strip Harry from his role as Counsellor of State – which allows him to stand-in for the King in some circumstances – and remove Harry and his children from the line of succession. The existing state of affairs is ‘an insult to the British people,’ he concludes.

‘The very idea of Harry and Meghan on the throne is enough to threaten the Monarchy.’

The Duke of Sussex has this week challenged an existing government decision to strip him off his security when he and his family visit Britain. ‘Yet that is not the only entitlement of which he and the Duchess of Sussex should be stripped,’ says Eden.

‘The latest episode in the couple’s shameful sojourn overseas has seen them fail to say a word since their most outspoken cheerleader, Omid Scobie, dragged the names of King Charles and the Princess of Wales through the mud. They were identified as the so-called “racist royals” who, according to Prince Harry and Meghan, discussed the likely skin colour of their son, Prince Archie. As they clearly intended when they gave their explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey, Harry and Meghan are doing huge damage to the Monarchy. With their lurid claims of “racism” now given a new lease of life, they are likely to continue wreaking more havoc if firm action is not taken now.’

Eden says the Government should back the parliamentary efforts of the Tory MP Bob Seely who, as revealed in The Mail on Sunday, is attempting to strip them the duke and duchess of their titles.

‘The titles were a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth when she thought they would be working members of “The Firm”, continues Eden. ‘Her Majesty would never have dreamed of giving them such titles now they are using them for commercial benefit in the USA. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, should explain to the King that the couple are damaging the Monarchy. Harry should also be stripped of his role as Counsellor of State: the idea of him standing in for the King is an insult to the British people. And he and his two children should lose their positions as fifth, six and seventh in the line of succession.’