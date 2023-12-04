A Tory MP wants to remove Prince Harry & Meghan’s Sussex titles over ‘Endgame’

Omid Scobie wrote a book which systematically lays out the case for why the Windsors are a late-stage monarchy, a dying institution which is trying and failing to tie itself to white nationalism and jingoistic fervor to reclaim some relevance. So, obviously, the reaction is: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be stripped of their titles! That old racist chestnut. That will show ‘em! The Sussex titles are the only “gift of QEII” which has not been taken away thus far. As we always point out as well – “the Duchess of Sussex” is Meghan’s married name. Whenever they say “strip them of their titles,” what they’re saying is “Meghan can’t use her married name!” Anyway, here’s the latest dumbassery:

Parliament could consider stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles under legislation proposed this week. Bob Seely, the Conservative MP, has said the House of Commons should consider the “nuclear option” of denying the couple their Duke and Duchess standing amid the royal racism row. The Duke and Duchess have remained silent following the naming of the two Royal family members alleged to have made remarks about the colour of their unborn child’s skin. Their identities first emerged in the Dutch translation of the book Endgame by Omid Scobie that were then reported by news organisations around the world. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Seely, the MP for the Isle of Wight, said that few believed that Harry and Meghan were not behind claims made in the book and that the use of the race row to smear the Royal family was “poisonously insidious”. Mr Seely, a member of the Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee, wants to adapt laws originally passed in the First World War to strip enemy German nobles of their British titles. He wrote: “In the next couple of weeks, I shall present a Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option.” He added: “My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life. Sources close to the Sussexes have stressed that Harry and Meghan are not behind claims made in Omid Scobie’s book. But I suspect that few people believe such denials. Of all Scobie’s allegations, the use of race to smear the Royal family is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false. It is the catch-all slur of the modern era.” Mr Seely said that the allegations jarred with the “extraordinary” work by the late Queen and King Charles and “unproven and incendiary” attacks on the Royal family were “indefensible”. “The allegations jar with so much of what we know about the royals and this country. The late Queen and King Charles have done extraordinary work over decades reaching out to everyone in the country, including ethnic minorities and those from Commonwealth nations. “I feel genuine pity for Harry and the life choices he has made. It can’t have been easy for him. But the couple and their supporters have a track record of attacking the Royal family with unproven and incendiary allegations, which they then appear to deny or refuse to back up, which is indefensible.”

[From The Telegraph]

“Have a track record of attacking the Royal family with unproven and incendiary allegations, which they then appear to deny or refuse to back up…” You want evidence? Why is there not a movement afoot for King Charles to release the letters he and Meghan sent to each other, surely that’s evidence enough? Written confirmations of the names of the royal racists. Surely the royal courts – always so eager to brief and leak letters – would be happy to release all of the documentation Meghan sent to various palaces when she lived in the UK? Surely we’re not negating the body of racist evidence Omid Scobie assembled in Endgame either, most of which were based on public comments and behaviors?

As for the removal of the titles – Harry and Meghan have been operating for years without the Sussex titles. Their “brand” is “Harry and Meghan.” They’ll be fine. But if this removal happens – and happens because of Endgame and racism – then the Windsors will look like even bigger clowns. Even the rota people aren’t big believers in this mess:

No matter how many times it’s written or a backbench MP calls for it, Harry and Meghan are never going to be stripped of their titles without the King and the UK government supporting new legislation allowing it. For the moment, neither Charles III nor Rishi Sunak support it. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) December 4, 2023