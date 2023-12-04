A Tory MP wants to remove Prince Harry & Meghan’s Sussex titles over ‘Endgame’

Omid Scobie wrote a book which systematically lays out the case for why the Windsors are a late-stage monarchy, a dying institution which is trying and failing to tie itself to white nationalism and jingoistic fervor to reclaim some relevance. So, obviously, the reaction is: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must be stripped of their titles! That old racist chestnut. That will show ‘em! The Sussex titles are the only “gift of QEII” which has not been taken away thus far. As we always point out as well – “the Duchess of Sussex” is Meghan’s married name. Whenever they say “strip them of their titles,” what they’re saying is “Meghan can’t use her married name!” Anyway, here’s the latest dumbassery:
Parliament could consider stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles under legislation proposed this week. Bob Seely, the Conservative MP, has said the House of Commons should consider the “nuclear option” of denying the couple their Duke and Duchess standing amid the royal racism row. The Duke and Duchess have remained silent following the naming of the two Royal family members alleged to have made remarks about the colour of their unborn child’s skin. Their identities first emerged in the Dutch translation of the book Endgame by Omid Scobie that were then reported by news organisations around the world.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Mr Seely, the MP for the Isle of Wight, said that few believed that Harry and Meghan were not behind claims made in the book and that the use of the race row to smear the Royal family was “poisonously insidious”.
Mr Seely, a member of the Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee, wants to adapt laws originally passed in the First World War to strip enemy German nobles of their British titles. He wrote: “In the next couple of weeks, I shall present a Bill in Parliament to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles. I’m not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple’s feud with the rest of the Royal family, I believe that Parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option.”
He added: “My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be royal, that is a decision we respect – but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life. Sources close to the Sussexes have stressed that Harry and Meghan are not behind claims made in Omid Scobie’s book. But I suspect that few people believe such denials. Of all Scobie’s allegations, the use of race to smear the Royal family is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false. It is the catch-all slur of the modern era.”
Mr Seely said that the allegations jarred with the “extraordinary” work by the late Queen and King Charles and “unproven and incendiary” attacks on the Royal family were “indefensible”.
“The allegations jar with so much of what we know about the royals and this country. The late Queen and King Charles have done extraordinary work over decades reaching out to everyone in the country, including ethnic minorities and those from Commonwealth nations.
“I feel genuine pity for Harry and the life choices he has made. It can’t have been easy for him. But the couple and their supporters have a track record of attacking the Royal family with unproven and incendiary allegations, which they then appear to deny or refuse to back up, which is indefensible.”
[From The Telegraph]
“Have a track record of attacking the Royal family with unproven and incendiary allegations, which they then appear to deny or refuse to back up…” You want evidence? Why is there not a movement afoot for King Charles to release the letters he and Meghan sent to each other, surely that’s evidence enough? Written confirmations of the names of the royal racists. Surely the royal courts – always so eager to brief and leak letters – would be happy to release all of the documentation Meghan sent to various palaces when she lived in the UK? Surely we’re not negating the body of racist evidence Omid Scobie assembled in Endgame either, most of which were based on public comments and behaviors?
As for the removal of the titles – Harry and Meghan have been operating for years without the Sussex titles. Their “brand” is “Harry and Meghan.” They’ll be fine. But if this removal happens – and happens because of Endgame and racism – then the Windsors will look like even bigger clowns. Even the rota people aren’t big believers in this mess:
What’s so funny to me about this is H&M would be just fine without the titles. They wound still be just as impactful and hardworking. The titles mean nothing now.
So sure. Go ahead. Harry and Meghan Windsor will still run circles around the BRF.
I don’t think even Charles is stupid enough to agree to this. William, maybe but not Charles.
Don’t forget Camilla. I can see her whispering to KC that Harry should be stripped of his titles. That would make her victory over Diana complete. I wonder if she’s actually stupid enough to support this ridiculous idea.
I agree. It won’t happen.
Surely one of them is smart enough to realize if they take away Harry’s title. And he and Meghan are still successful and sought out all over the rest of the world. That everyone will realize those titles are just that titles. And they don’t mean a thing. Including the title of King. That it doesn’t bestow special powers or make the person better or worse than anyone else. I’m from the U.S. and don’t know a lot about English government. But don’t they have to have titles to be part of the government? So if titles don’t matter then why are these particular people running the government? That would be the final straw in the monarchy and titles.
Robert Phillips, I’m American, too, and my understanding is that it takes the UK Parliament to remove the titles. It would have to go through the House of Commons and the House of LORDS. Do you think the House of Lords will vote to remove someone else’s title who hasn’t committed treason (which I understand would be cause to remove the title.) Let’s remember that Edward, who has been shown pretty much to be a traitor, kept is HRH and the Duke of Windsor title. I wonder if the UK Parliament is a clueless as the bm? I guess time will tell.
It’s going to be fascinating to watch them try and remove the titles of a royal prince and bi-racial American woman, after they let the nazi keep his. These people really need to sit down and shut up.
Would Harry’s title not just revert back to Prince Harry? Would that not make Meghan a princess by marriage? How in the world does that even work?
Technically he’s still Prince Harry and she’s Princess Harry. If they removed all of the other titles they would still have these which can’t be removed. They are a birthright. IIRC
I also am not sure – but my point is even if they weren’t even Prince or Princess, it wouldn’t matter anymore.
Twitter has been having a blast today with this idiot. #PrincessMeghan has been trending on and off all day.
They truly have never heard of getting out of their own way, both the British media and that family.
@spankyb, I am not sure but I believe this MP may be trying to remove Harry’s Prince title as well. It’s a bit hard to figure out because the reporting has not been clear on this matter but the MP did refer to amending the law that removed the Princedoms from then German Royals and Royals with German titles living in the UK during world war i. I can’t remember the exact reason but I would assume they we’re treated as traitors or something to warrant the stripping of their titles. If that law gets amended to remove Princedoms for lesser “crimes” such as not being working Royals or seeking to live overseas. Etc., they may be able to change that law. The problem for them is that I believe Charles would then need to sign off on it. That is not it done deal. However, if it were William it would be. I think this issue, if not successful now, will arise again when William is King.
So it was ok for Clarkson to write that hideous comment about Meghan. Also no talk of Andrew having titles taken. Scoble wrote the book. How come no repercussions for piers who blabbed about it. Hypocrisy is rampant
Plus they’ve allowed the biggest grifter of all time to not only retain hers, but make a living with it for 30 years…they never even batted an eye when she shacked up with A again when her options were somewhat limited. They’ve even invited her to Christmas at Sandringham….how soon everyone forgets the things she’s done
Naaahhh, dragging Sarah Ferguson into this argument is just lazy. She contributes absolutely nothing to the discussion, why even mention her? Pedophile Andrew? Yes I hear you, call him out because of his numerous crimes but lack of any person in that country calling for him to be stripped of his titles. Also, that duke of Kent man with very close ties to the Kremlin and selling access, yes I hear you. But Sarah of all people? Uhm, okay I suppose.
When I read biggest grifter, I immediately thought of the disgustingly racist Princess Micheal.
Omg the title stripping and invitation snubbing merry go round. Is that all they have!!??
I am wondering about the timing also of Samantha s so called law suit. Who pays the legal fees.
Well it’s not like they’re busy actually governing the country or doing anything useful for the people who live here so why not spend your time on nonsense like this.
I mean it’s never going to happen but then neither are most of the myths and lies we hear daily from the Tories at this point so shrug and count down to the next election is all I have here.
Not to thread-jack or change the subject, but as a result of Brexit, 1/4 of (I will have to check) either London’s or all the UK’s public library funding has evaporated. Maybe MP Isle of Wight should focus on that instead of snatching titles, which helps his constituents exactly how….?
I remember the Senate recently spending an inordinate amount of time & talk on the relaxing of the dress code (to support John Fetterman, as he continues to recover from a massive stroke), rather than, you know, having discussions about the FY24 budget to keep the government running. So sure, buffoonery all around.
The British obsession with these two is starting to feel very stalkery and weird.
Also there is nothing like depriving the only biracial members of RF of their titles to prove the charge of racial discrimination is nonsense??
OMG. They are so blind. They don’t want to see that the royal cult is the problem. They continue to want to live way back when. You have bigger problems in Britain than taking titles away. You have protests of not my king you have hunger and being unable to heat problems you still have brexit problems but sure let’s get on the ball and work together to take away a title. Abolish the monarchy and feed and get heat for your people.
Free publication for Endgame 😊
Be thankfull that H&M didnt show any evidences, or else it will be real endgame for all of you
That’s the part I get hung up on. Have none of these people considered that Meghan and Harry still have copies of the letters she sent him, and HIS ACTUAL LETTERS?
They are so busy being outraged on behalf of Kitty (of alllll the people!), they haven’t considered how easy this house of cards can collapse.
With all the political and economic issues around the world and inside the country, one would hope that neither KFC nor Sunak are idiotic enough to waste political capital on that mess. They would rightly be skewered for focusing on such a shallow goal when the UK faces so many real crises.
This Tory MP needs to get the scepter out of his mouth and explain exactly what “important part” the monarchy plays in his country in the year 2023. Wasting taxpayers’ money on private helicopters, buttons, and trips to foreign countries who didn’t really invite them are all pretty good examples of that role, I guess, but not in the way this guy seems to think.
Sigh… “Wah! Wah! Remove their titles!” Round 2,000
I do believe I read somewhere where to Sussexes offered to return their titles to the Crown. As mentioned the Sussexes are known as Harry and Meghan. Titles mean little in the States unless you are President or Vice President of the United States. Take the titles, who cares? That family will still be racists and still colonizers. I do not think Harry or Meghan will lose any sleep over it.
Harry said in the docuseries and the book that they offered to give up the titles and the Palace refused.
I suppose “strip them of their titles” makes a change from the usual Tory mantra of “stop the boats.” After 13 years of Tory rule the country is in a mess and instead of trying to sort it out they’re looking for any distraction to get them off the hook. I would have had more respect if he had put through a private members bill asking why the mother of the future Queen Consort is allowed to avoid paying back her creditors. Having a bankrupt grandmother is embarrassing to the Crown and the future future king.
Title or no title Harry is still a blood prince, still the son of Princess Diana so it really doesn’t matter. We all know he’s a prince and Meghan will be Princess Harry but we all know people will just call her Meghan or Princess Meghan (which the Windsors do not want).
I don’t know how the people of the UK feel about their politicians whining about two private citizens in the US every few months. It looks crazy over here in the US.
I think it would open a can of worms forcing Charles hand to take titles from Andrew. I can imagine the protests if Charles let’s Andrew keep the titles
I totally agree. And removing them on the PREMISE that Scooby was their ghostwriter. Without solid proof. It’s absolutely asinine. I’d love it if there’s a legal way for the Sussexes to challenge it….
So originally the law was ” to strip enemy German nobles of their British titles”? Might want to research the heredity of the royals.
Yes, and let’s not get into the Nazi leanings of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor.
Yes , let’s punish the victims . Why hold the Windsors accountable for their own racist actions and behavior.
What strikes me here is that like the introduction of “working royals” this stripping of titles idea moves the monarchy (and by extension the aristocracy) away from the idea that these titles are a birthright and are in some way divinely bestowed.
Charles seems to think that cutting away the royal/aristo rights of everyone but the king and heir makes him stronger. But instead he’s weakening the whole system.
💯 agree re weakening the whole system.
Because, as others have pointed out, if Sussexes titles are removed, the questions around the Duke of York still retaining title and estate will be deafening. If York gets stripped, then what of his ex-wife? She’s redefining “working royal” by putting her title to all manner of commercial use. What of their daughters, also not “full-time, working”? What of the various other ancient decrepit hangers on?
And by extension….
What of Charlie’s title? If not by birthright and instead by the “work”… Then what exactly is the benefit of this ceremonial, ribbon-cutting job? Can’t someone else do it for less upkeep and far fewer houses? Someone who is (gasp) not born into it?
Edward Young will be remembered as the most short-sighted, bungling courtier in the modern history of the royals. The Sandringham Summit to throw out H&M and then choosing Christian Jones over the Prince… And then **punishing** the prince… They set precedent for knocking out pillars that uphold the monarchy.
When the Queen was giving wedding gifts, the Sussex’s should have said, ‘We’ll take cash.’
Maybe they should have. Baldo snagged Anmer Hall, Adelaide Cottage, KP1 (with millions of £’s of renovations for all 3 thrown in). What did Harry get?
“What did Harry get?” Harry got the shaft. He even had to shop for his clothes at TJ Maxx!
I completely agree, at least half the posts are for the royal family every day. It’s too much coverage when nothing is happening.
Billionaires are SUCH snowflakes.
Did the DM put up this MP to write this nonsense? This is embarrassing. These dumbasses don’t realise that if they strip Harry and Meghan of their titles, Prince Harry will just lose the Sussex title and Meghan would become Princess Henry.
They left, England. Let it go. Let them go.
It’s infuriating that they are still being used as scapegoats.
Murica biotches. We can call ourselves Empress Bananahammock. You can’t take titles we’ve collectively agreed on. They will always be royalty to us and we’ll always use their titles as a sign of endearment.
This nincompoop declares, “The allegations jar with so much of what we know about the royals and this country. The late Queen and King Charles have done extraordinary work over decades reaching out to everyone in the country, including ethnic minorities and those from Commonwealth nations. But here’s the thing about racists…they might embrace black people, do things for black people, talk nice about black people, be friends with black people, BUT when it comes to a black person marrying into their white family and producing mixed-race children, it’s a completely different ballgame, conversation along with “concerns” aimed at how the grandkids will turn out looking. Aye! There is the rub!
Can someone please explain to me, just what extraordinary work, the late Queen and Charlie boy did for people of colour?? We know they visited countries far away to be feted and adored, at vast expense TO the countries they visited, oh, and the smiled, waved and said a few words, Charlie even danced at times. Where as Harry, founded a charity with prince Seeso in his late teens, has helped build a school, an orphanage and a hospital, and I do mean manual labour! He has been the patron of well child for 15 years and pays his own expenses when he visits, he founded invictus that is getting bigger and better each year, and this fking muppet wants to remove Harry’s title, because SOMEONE ELSE WROTE A BOOK! Please make it stop. Harry and Megan are the best thing that ever happened to the UK, after they killed his mum. But the UK threw them away. So Mr seeley, SIT DOWN AND STFU, we know you have elections in the isle of wight this year, and all you have done, is show the residents how thick you are. Because take the Duke and Duchess titles, and they become Prince and Princess Henry!!but I will sign your petition to remove the titles from the sex pest and his grifting wife, what’s that, you haven’t got one for them?? Ooops, thick and no morals, not a good look
Mary Pester, you must be forgetting about colonization and genocide. It happened during QE2’s reign. That would be called extraordinary by the bm. The rest of us call it horrific at the minimum.
If Parliament strips the Sussexes, the the Wales, Edinburgh and York titles are fair game as well.
Not that I wish to see that happen to Harry and Meghan over shit that was done TO THEM…. but the domino effect of that would be glorious.
I actually double dare them to take their titles! I would love to see all of them try to “manage” the inevitable crisis from that idiotic move. Hopefully the entire Commonwealth will give them the middle finger while loudly demanding reparations on a daily basis.
And isn’t there already a bill languishing in parliament that would give Mad and Vengeful King Charles the ability to strip titles? What moron wants to give this other moron that kind of power? They better buy some lip balm and get ready to pucker up for major “royal” butt kissing if it does pass. Be careful what you wish for…
Sooo…
Consorting with Nazis…. No problem.
Consorting with pedophiles….No problem.
Crowning your mistress…No problem.
But writing a private letter that is referenced by a 3rd party….Remove their titles!
I can’t do anything but laugh, because it’s so ridiculously stupid. I wouldn’t believe any of this if it was the plot of a book, it’s like toddlers have taken over what used to be a powerful country.
I’m so glad you included that last part because it’s entirely true. The Sussexes brand will not be impacted if they were to loose these silly titles but it would definitely make the Windsors look like the dumb*sses we all know they are.
I want Harry to announce he and Meghan changing their last name to Spencer in honor of his mother. Or better, Ragland-Spencer in honor of Diana and Doria.
Oh please pretty please let that happen! That would be nuclear!
Why do they need to do that? I completely disagree. This whole thing from the very beginning was not wanting this biracial Black woman to assume the mantle and authority of the Windsors, down to the titles and names bestowed. Before the wedding, they said she wouldn’t get the Duchess title, before Archie was born they said he wouldn’t get the prince title and they slow walked it until the Sussexes used it after Lilibet’s christening. The most glaring is wanting to remove Meghan’s name from her son’s birth certificate so she is disconnected from the title. I know why some people want them to drop them, but this is about erasure. This, when it comes down to it, is about delegitimization. They want to remove the titles not because they committed some crime or associated with despots or criminals, but because they refused to submit to abuse, publicly spoke about it and continue to successfully live their lives. You also need the context that since they left, since they stopped using the HRH as agreed, they are still continuously attacked. History is being made here and unless the UK state and monarchy decide to revoke the titles and justify it legally, I think they don’t need to do anything other than live their lives as fully as possible under this onslaught.
I’ve thought about them legally changing their last name to Spencer for a while now, particularly after QEII’s funeral, and I hope they consider it someday. AFAIK they could still use the Sussex titles if they did.
Also, can you imagine the tantrum W would throw if that happened?!
OMG YES, This x100000000! That would really stick in Chuckie’s craw.
Bob Seeley has been talking about drafting an amendment to the 1917 Act since last year, following Meghan’s and Harry’s Netflix documentary, which he didn’t get round to doing. I think the Government have got far more pressing issues that they need address than whether or not H and M should be stripped of their titles.
Bob Seely, whom we call Seedy is my MP.
I’m French but live on the impoverished & rather backwards beautiful isle of Wight.
Bob Seedy lives in luxury & riches accumulated 200 years ago by his ancestors who exploited 100’s, if not 1,000’s poor people who worked on the family mills and other commercial ventures in England.
His xenophobia is unheard of. I suffer from it. I can only imagine how he’s with PoC. He has been obsessed with Meghan for years.
He was amongst the most ardent brexiteers when this position brought the local people who a little more on their knees.
We are the poorest spot in the south. There’re no university of course. No child under the age of 15 has seen a dentist. I myself haven’t been able to see one since February 2016. Waiting times to see a psychiatrist is 3 years. School results are nationally amongst the lowest. There’re virtually no minorities.
If you have seen the old miss Marple series with Joan Hickson, it’s like that. We are about 50 years behind the rest of England, with homes still single-glazed and no central heating.
Bob Seely could try to help the locals. He is the only Member of Parliament. Local education in particular is so poor that the richest send their kids every day to attend school in Portsmouth or Southampton. Meanwhile, the poorest have never been able to afford the one round trip ticket for their kids to go to the mainland at a cost of about $40. They have 15 a day to feed them.
The worst literacy rate of the country, and we’re speaking of English kids with English parents, grandparents, etc. But Bob Seely focuses on Meghan.
What a grifting corrupt POS. Thank you for explaining just who this horrible person is. They would rather attack Meghan than actually represent and address the needs of their constituents.
They can take their truly meaningless titles away as a punitive measure because of somethings OTHER PEOPLE ENTIRELY did, but H&M will ALWAYS be Prince Harry & Princess/Duchess Meghan to the western world. Why?? Because the ONE THING they can NEVER take away is that Harry is the personification of the much beloved Princess Diana’s son. He is everything we thought he would be, DESPITE what the BRF has so desperately denigrated to the world. The whole world sees it.
Be careful what they wish for. The power to strip titles would just open Pandora’s box to strip titles for the others in that family.
In either case, agree, HM is already known as HM(without the need to use any titles)- and they’re still thriving.
What’s new? I mean during H&M’s time in the BRF & UK, they (especially Meghan) had always been the scapegoats for BRF & UK government’s misdeeds.
Aren’t they currently undergoing the COVID Inquiry and the 🤡 BoJo is set to be questioned, among other huge problems UK experience now?
Yeh, don’t look at us the Tory Party & government. Look! Those blooding two people disrespect The Royal Family!
As long as Nazir Ahmed, Baron Ahmed, who was, in 2022, convicted of attempted rape and serious sexual assault, and sentenced to five and a half years in prison (reduced to two and a half years on appeal), retains his life peerage, these critics of Harry and Meghan should stop bleating about removing Harry’s peerage.
I might add that although it would take an Act of Parliament to formally remove the title, I see no reason why Harry cannot just top using it. He and Meghan live in the USA now and their children are growing up as citizens of the US, so why keep calling themselves Duke and Duchess? He can’t stop other people insisting on calling him by his title, but he doesn’t have to refer to himself that way. He will always be Prince Harry, son of the current King and daughter of Diana, and nothing will ever affect that status, but that would make Meghan “Princess Harry” and I can understand her not wanting to lose her own identity that way.
They could call themselves Harry and Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, which I think is the appropriate alternative. It would be great fun to watch William’s reaction to that! 😀
Margaret, as Harry said in an interview when asked by not give up the titles he stated that it would make a difference, or asked what difference would it make. He’s right. This has never been about the titles. This is just something the bm and brf can use as punishment. That’s it. It wouldn’t stop anything. God only knows what they would come up with next to punish them with.
Today started the 3 days (closed) trial for Harry’s lawsuit against the Home Office for security. I’m sure this is one of the reasons there’s so much crap being written to distract from that fact. I can’t wait until Kaiser has something to tell us about that.
This guy is from Isle of Wight? Is that pronounced just like WHITE? Dear god, the jokes write themselves.
They really, really do.
The titles are meaningless. If the Sussex title were removed, Harry would be Prince Henry (Harry) and M would be known as Princess Henry (Harry)
Harry is a “blood born Prince” that can not be taken from him.
If the Monarchy was scrubbed, would Prince William then be known as William of Britain?
Wasn’t Prince Phillip known as Phillip of Greece before his marriage to QE?
Anyhow, The Firm needs to understand titles or not, H&M will be of interest at min. 50+ years.
H&M are living history. And sadly, the paps will feed that for decades. Even now Wallis and Edward are still having books and articles written about them and their marriage.
Interesting to me that rarely does anyone post or track Athena Onassis anymore.
For over a decade that family was constantly hounded by the tabs, paps.