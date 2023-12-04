King Charles & Prince William will hold crisis talks for how to deal with ‘Endgame’

Remember when Prince Harry wrote in Spare about his brother violently assaulting him in early 2019? Remember the reaction from the palace – panic, but not denial. There’s never been any denial that William assaulted Harry in Nottingham Cottage. Instead, all of the royalists basically excused the assault and blamed Harry for talking about it. So it is with the “naming” of the racist royals in a mistranslation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. No one is saying that the Princess of Wales and King Charles never had “concerns” about Archie’s skin color. The palace reaction is: who leaked that information??? Which could be interpreted by some as what amounts to a confirmation that those were the two names included within Meghan and Charles’s letters in 2021. I still have my doubts that William wasn’t one of the names or one of the people saying sh-t about the baby’s skin color.
In any case, there’s a lot of blame and ass-covering happening over there with that family. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly briefed outlets that they’re conducting an internal investigation into who could have “leaked” the letters. Maybe start with who leaked the existence and substance of the letters to the Telegraph back in April? Because that leak came from the palace. Over the weekend, the Mail also reported that King Charles will have “crisis talks” with Prince William this week.
Buckingham Palace officials will meet with aides to Prince William this week for critical talks in how to deal with the fallout from accusations of racism after the publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame. The gathering of the two households will see them discuss all how to respond, with ‘time and care’ to be taken before any decisions are made, one source told the Sunday Telegraph.
All options are believed to be ‘on the table’, including legal action, after claims King Charles and the Princess of Wales remarked on the skin colour of Prince Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Dutch edition of the book.
Charles, who flew back to the UK after several days at the COP28 environment summit in Dubai last week, is said to be taking the furore surrounding the book ‘very seriously’. It is reported that during the week Charles will discuss the situation with senior advisers, while also carrying out his duties with aides telling the Mirror it will be ‘business as usual’ with royals to be seen as ‘rising above’ the row.
He is expected to remain in Sandringham [on Sunday] before returning to London for a series of official engagements this week, including a ceremony at Buckingham Palace and a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey.
A source close to the Palace told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘Discussions [have been] had and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner…Decisions [will be] made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.’
Meanwhile, the Mail understands that Buckingham Palace is investigating who at their end could have seen the letters between the King and Meghan Markle in which the names were allegedly mentioned. However, it is confident the leak has not come from within, believing only a ‘tiny handful’ of people have ever seen them.
Let’s get it straight – it’s super serious but they’re rising above but they’re not panicking but they’re having crisis talks but it’s not a crisis but they’re sure they never leaked anything but the Sussexes must speak out. Ah, yes, masterful messaging from the so-called gold standard in palace communications. It’s amazing that the larger message of Endgame is “these people trip over their own d-cks constantly and can’t manage their way out of a paper bag” and then the reaction to the Endgame is… them tripping over their d-cks and failing to manage their own crisis.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Charles should keep william out of it.
Not to mention it’s a bit too late for crisis talks. The cat is out of the bag.
All I can say about the BRF fiasco is…LOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOL LOLOLOLOL
I’m lovin it
H&M are staying out of this, for sure.
They are really determined to send this book skyrocketing to numero uno on all the best seller lists. Omid should send them a nice thank you gift.
The book has them shook.
The “crisis talks” will just be a discussion on what would be the best way to blame all of this on the Sussexes.
@Miranda- Exactly this 👆
I sincerely hope that, just as they did re the bully allegations against M, that H&M’s lawyers will have already sent those fckrs over there, a strong warning letter threatening legal action if they fail to cease-and-desist in weaponizing their goons in the shidtmedia to say that the leak of the letters between chucky and M, was done by M.
This is the narrative theyve been pushing over the wknd and I’ll know if a legal letter was sent if i dont see anymore of this narrative.
UK celebitches,has this been a big story over there !? I must say i was shocked that Omid was able to do promo on itv,sky news etc i thought they would have all shunned the books so viewers didnt even know it existed.
Absolutely HUGE!! It’s literally ALL the trash toxic media have been talking about for days now. Omid carried himself very well in the 2 interviews I saw as well. He’s not the simpering fool the Brit media want their readers to think he is.
“Buckingham Palace is investigating who at their end could have seen the letters between the King and Meghan Markle in which the names were allegedly mentioned. However, it is confident the leak has not come from within, believing only a ‘tiny handful’ of people have ever seen them.”
So BP is finally investigating the leaks. A “tiny handful of people” is still a few people who know the contents of those letters—just because only a few people other than Meghan and KC saw the correspondence doesn’t mean they couldn’t have leaked it.
Yeah, 20 people can see something and it never leaks and sometimes maybe 2 people saw it and it leaked. Its all about the intent of the person/people so the number means nothing.
Yes, that’s the way gossip works. A handful might have seen the letters, then that handful tells another handful, and that handful tells another – pretty soon everybody in the palace and on Fleet Street knows about it.
Exactly, define ‘leak’. The first person who saw the letters and told someone else or the final link in the chain where info made its way into the Dutch edition of the book.
Also, you can bet Charles complained bitterly to all his friends about that letter. People who never saw the letter certainly knew its contents.
We are taking this seriously, investigating, and here is what we will find. I guess the diversity czar will lead the investigation, right?
Yeah, you never read where they know it’s the courtiers that are doing all this leaking. That the royal family uses them to leak a lot. But also the courtiers also leak things the royal family don’t want told. The rota won’t report on them because thats where they get their information from. And the Royals won’t turn on them because they have so much dirt on the royals that would destroy them. Plus I even wonder if Charles even got the letters from Meghan. You know there are probably two or three people that Charles mail goes through before getting to him. And they both read the letters first. If Charles truly wanted this to stop. He would have to fire everyone who works for him. And totally start over. But then everything would come out at once.
I think it’s a bit specious to concentrate on the leaking of the letters, when all this started with conversations people had with Harry that he related to Meghan. Somebody overheard those conversations, or talked with others about those conversations.
I love when the circus comes to town and this particular circus has been in town for quite awhile. The clowns are juggling all the ways to blame someone but in the end it was one of their own clowns who is to blame. But don’t worry they will still come up with a way to blame Harry and Meg because that is all they know. I hope Harry and Meg remain silent because this isn’t their circus or their clowns. Panic at the palace will continue to become more and more unhinged.
I mean, go right ahead and have a “crisis summit” a week after the racist horse has left the barn. It will work just as well as any of the other carefully worded press releases the palace has put out (i.e. have no impact at all).
Also, way to not sound guilty: We MUST find who leaked those incriminating, er, I mean interesting letters, those ones which don’t contain any charges of racism whatsoever, but also we might sue someone about them. BP having a totally normal reaction there.
Maybe the investigation of who could have leaked Charles’ letters from Meghan should start by interviewing the rota about what they know?
The way to deal with Endgame is to watch Will closely, and apologize to Meghan and Harry and oh STOP BEING RACIST.
This- no need for crisis management. Just be better people.
No can do.
Their crisis management “skills” are absolutely awful. After the Oprah interview it took them two whole days to respond to these same allegations. This time it’s taking them about a week. Given all of the articles about Meghan the BRF “ignored,” and articles about Archie as well as very publicly not updating the royal website with the births of Archie and Lilibet, wanting to change the Letters Patent, it’s more than clear that the BRF has a problem. Then there’s OfMichael’s racist brooch, PW’s video about the poor take out delivery man, the Susan Hussey debacle, the invisible diversity tsar…
You would think that they had a lot of experience dealing with this and would respond much quicker!
What legal action? The publisher pulled the book. And its a company in a foreign country. I feel like any legal action wouldn’t be worth the cost since the names are out there. but I guess it makes the royals feel important to throw around phrases like “considering legal action.”
the lack of denial is very interesting. If it wasn’t Kate, we would have heard from Tominey or someone that Kate would NEVER EVER say anything like that, there’s not a racist bone in her body, etc. Instead we’re hearing……Kate never really liked Meghan bc M was better at working and well, everything, than Kate was and she didn’t “know her place.”
Part of me though does wonder if this is wrong, and it was William, and so the palace can’t deny that it was Kate without people then just assuming it was William – and its better for Kate to be the racist than William?
At the end of the day though it doesnt really matter. They all said racist things, they all are racists…..so if Kate is being fully outed here, then it is what it is.
That’s the thing, I’m pretty sure they ALL had conversations about how Archie would look and they are all inherently racist. As for the person/people Meghan and Harry knew about from specific instances, my money has always been on William. We know he has voiced his ‘concerns’ to Harry about various things so why wouldn’t this be him? In this instance it feels like Kate is a scapegoat. Racist and culpable too but not the person named.
Although if that is the case they must be super confident H&M won’t come out and clarify from their side…
I don’t know. I’m going around in circles on this.
Right! I keep waiting for the counter-argument to all of this. I keep waiting for somebody to say “Will and Kate are the nicest people in the world, hilarious and supportive and wonderful in every way!” But nobody is saying it. Not even Uncle Gary. That’s wild to me. The press is willing to lie about literally everything when it comes to Will and Kate, but they aren’t willing to lie about this. Wow.
Kate’s people, Mummy Carol(E) and whomever else, are starting a weird spin that this was ‘scientific DNA curiosity’ and doesn’t that make Keen oh so smart and never ever racist. SMDH
The Nazis used that excuse. Not sure she’s doing Kate any favours there.
The royals are not going to sue anyone over this because that would open the royals up to discovery and they very much don’t want legal investigators digging into their lives and offices.
I’m cooking lunch and reading CB at the same time, and I initially read the last line as “…lives and orifices” !!
And the guy who literally said the names over the UK airwaves is not getting dragged into this at all. So weird.
Exactly – it’s a lot of talk but no denials. Ergo, it’s confirmed!
I did not have Kate specifically on my bingo card, not because I think she’s not guilty of racism, but just because I assumed she wouldn’t have been involved in discussions about security and titles. I still find it hard to believe that William wasn’t involved at all.
And please oh please let them actually sue…
These are the same people we were told had “gold standard advisors ” at their service? 😉🤣🤣🤣
Their “gold standard advisors ” are more invested in promoting themselves than they are in making the palace look good.
Maybe during those ‘crisis talks’ they can talk about what to do about CNN naming their new show King Charles.
I think it’s very funny- Gayle King, Charles Barkley = King Charles. Already when I search that phrase it comes up with ads for Spaniel puppies on the top of info about Chuck. How long before an American tv show starts creeping in.
That show bombed in the ratings so they probably don’t have to worry about it too much if it doesn’t get better. Hope Gayle makes that buck either way! I’m indifferent about the Charles. 😆
@NorthofBoston I also find the name hilarious, esp with both hosts being Black. Somebody is definitely trolling the BRF 😂
@PoppedBubble Part of the reason it bombed is bc its gotten little to no promotion by CNN and is only on one night a week, all of which is weird and stupid. I doubt either are worried bc they still have their full time jobs and Gayle reportedly received millions for this. Its all very suspect.
What? Just watched a clip of them interviewing Taylor Swift and Beyoncé beat reporters. Now I’m going to have to find when it’s on just so I can be purposely obtuse if I’m asked what I know about King Charles 🧐. Isn’t it kinda early to talk about a show bombing? Agreed ~0.5M for premiere isn’t great. But consider Piers Morgan 2011 #s that made CNN pull his plug: W1-W2 totals down 2.1M to 1.3M, dropping to 590K at YE. After 18 mos, PM was down to 314K total. At a time when lots more people carried cable and CNN promoted stuff! Anyhow CNN should keep King Charles name if they want my eyeballs.
Of course it’s business as usual. Certainly can’t be try being human for once and check in on your son and his wife and their children in California to see how all the attacks from your British media is affecting their mental health. Yes , I know that the media is just doing the palace bidding but one hopes that Charles would be a be a real father and father in law and grandfather for once . I won’t mention William the wank because we all know he sold his soul a long time ago.
They’ve had so many opportunities to manage this crisis, starting from supporting Meghan against the press, or not being vindictive when H&M left, or actually hiring a “diversity czar,” or not being tone deaf during the Caribbean tour, or actually supporting Fulani against Lady Susan, or, or, or..
But how could BP focus on this crisis when it’s in a state of continuous existential crisis? They’re furiously trying to stay alive and relevant, randomly thrashing around with no leadership or mission. They’ve pinned their hopes on the BM to save them…good luck, I say.
Eurydice, the brf obviously have not figured out that they have an adversarial relationship with the bm. They need to start paying attention, because I think things are going to get worse.
This could be a watershed, strong moment for leadership of Charles were to handle this correctly, give a speech about racism, his own blind spots and his commitment to do better, etc. it instead, they will bungle it, he will say and do nothing, and he will let his legacy and that of the Waleses (yup, both o’ ‘em) be forever tarnished. I would care if they showed any promise of growth, but they don’t, so I don’t.
If they had confronted the matter when it first became public instead of sending out that insulting statement about recollections may vary, they wouldn’t be in the mess right now. I don’t believe there are going to be any crisis talks or an investigation into the leak. The Palace already knows who leaked information about the letter because Charles gave permission to brief the Telegraph in April and given thatthe mantra is never complain, never explain, the Royal Family will not say anything public and just hope that the press moves on to something else like always.
Exactly. This would have been a big nothing burger if they had just been thoughtful and honest at the beginning. And addressed the issue instead of sweeping it under the rug. Now the rug’s been lifted and there’s gonna be a of dirt.
They are going to try and kick the can down the road until people stop talking about it. Which may be quit a bit. It will be interesting to see what “stories” come out to divert attention.
Am I wrong in remembering from one of the endgame excerpts that scobie said the letter came from a disgruntled BP employee? I’m really not sure if I’m remembering that right. So either Charles purposely leaked the letter to the Telegraph in April or someone leaked it to get back at Charles
@Jais, I remember that according to Omid’s sources, it didn’t come from BP and they didn’t know who leaked it. They believe, it was a former employee’s leak to get back at Charles before his coronation. I don’t know if I believe that. Charles would allow such article to be published in Telegraph if it didn’t come from his office? The right-wing newspapers have a direct line to palace, I doubt they would do it without King’s approval. If it was Guardian, I would believe it, but not Telegraph.
The crisis talks = who takes the fall for this mess? For all the stupid commentary on Kate this weekend by Tominey, English and others, the designated sacrificial lamb is Kate.
Charles is very close to Princess Anne and not surprisingly, confides in her. And then Anne goes home and confides in her husband within earshot of Zara and Mike and voila! A leaker is born.
Charles is even closer to his side-piece/spouse.
That (w)horse leaks more than a sieve every damn day.
That female version of Mr. Ed talks and talks and talks.
Puts Billy-Bob in his place/gets even with Keen for taking away the ‘air’ that she plotted so long for and gets everyone in a dither over HER .
Ooooh boy, can’t wait to see the series of bumbling self-owns that comes out of this! [rubs hands together gleefuly]
The idea of legal action against Scobie is time-wasting foolishness. Does anyone really think that this book wasn’t reviewed thoroughly by the lawyers for both Scobie and the publisher? Instead how about a statement from KC regarding his love for his son and the hope that he can get to know Harry’s beautiful children? Charles should be looking at how to defuse this situation, not increase the vitriol.
Giddy, in the podcast interview with James O’Brien (IIRC), Omid said he had three attorneys review his book. Three.
I think the publishers are the ones who should be worried. Omid told James O’Brien he would tell him the result of the publisher’s investigation. If the bm or brf try to lay this at Omid’s feet, I think there could be a lawsuit and I don’t think the brf wants that. I suspect the letters would end up in court under discovery. Plus Omid would be able to say where he got the info, even if he didn’t name the person.
Once again, C-Rex demonstrating how absolutely incompetent he is when it comes to leading and managing the Firm. Unfortunately, he’s also the head of state of several countries. Funny how no one talks about his role as head of the Church of England. His arrogance, ridiculous need for unearned adulation and his desperation and demand for his more unpopular queen to be recognized and loved will also lead to the monarchy’s end. And Willy Nilly is following closely in his fathers footsteps while simultaneously low-key sabotaging the king.
This crisis would be the easiest to handle had they handled the Sussexes better and more respectfully. Instead they insist on engaging and perpetuating this one sided “war”. I also think someone in BP and/or KP has a copy of that letter(s). The contents must be really damaging…
Bugger me, I knew when they put that clown in the palace it would become a circus!!
Charlie=the big top clown, stumbling around from one incident to another.
Camilla =the ring master, controlling everything and spinning the plates.
William the boxer, who challenges everybody but let’s others take a fall
Kate, the painted Lady, sits around doing fk all of anything useful
Sophie the trapeze artist, swinging from one country to another, but no one knows where she will land, and Edward, the invisible man.
They need to have a crisis meeting, because THEY are in crisis, they spent so much time briefing against each other and doing their usual power play, that they haven’t read the room. They are not wanted anymore, and each crisis reinforces the fact that we don’t need them! But Harry and Megan? Yes they are happy, healthy and brining up their children safe in the knowledge that neither of them will ever be the spare, or used to deflect from the rest of the family if there is a problem.
Mary Pester, LOL. I do think Kate is also a ring master’s assistant. I think she manipulates people behind the scenes.
Isn’t it sad that I can see this in my mind’s eye? Omid is right, they’re at a pivotal moment that will determine whether they make it or break it.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are working on their projects, enjoying their family of children, a beloved grandma, dogs, and chickens, enjoying the holiday season, and firmly looking toward the future.
💙🎄💙🎄💙
I’m still convinced Camilla was part of these racist talks and that she used her connections with the tabloids to throw Kate under the bus and Charles was just collateral damage from a faulty translation.
Lau, you can’t translate something that isn’t there. Omid has made it clear that he NEVER submitted anything with names. That means someone somewhere rewrote that part of the manuscript after it was submitted.
The one thing that stood out to me about Endgame was the LACK of coordination between Clarence House and Kensington Palace. So the thought that they would have some kind of summit to develop a cohesive strategy is some next level fan fiction from the DM. This is an empty “threat” , just like they’re discussing “legal options against Omid Scobie.” So not happening. I’m sure the courtiers asked if there was anything they could do legally, the attorneys said “no” and that was the big legal option discussion.
The incompetence of everyone in this family and of those who WORK for them is jaw dropping. Why not just keep quiet instead of sending out missives every single day, calling attention to this book. Omid Scobie does not work for the Sussex family, they didn’t commission him to write this book, what exactly do they expect them to do about him? Stop dragging them into your mess, they’ve been gone almost 5yrs, stop making your mess about them.
You know, I was thinking about What Charlie says, very few people knew about those letters, mmm.., and revenge is a dish best served cold.
Well played Andrew, very well played 😂😂😂
Oh, gee, more not really listening and definitely not learning?! *Clutches pearls
LOLOLOLOL — I hope Kaiser gets quoted more in the Telepgraph!!!!!!
What if it was William?????? Throw dad and wifey under the bus to get that crown!! Lmao
CBers I am halfway through Endgame and it is SO GOOD! Kaiser and the Celebitchy crew have been right about everything (we knew but it’s nice to see validation by Scobie). Read this book or get it on Audible or steal your sister’s copy. It’s a wonderful read.
So they’re not empowering coachable Kate to have a voice at these non crisis crisis talks?
Interesting that the rota, who knew who the racists were and that Endgame would provide an inflection point, decided to attribute the ‘recollections may vary’ comment to Mumbles just a few months ago.