King Charles & Prince William will hold crisis talks for how to deal with ‘Endgame’

Remember when Prince Harry wrote in Spare about his brother violently assaulting him in early 2019? Remember the reaction from the palace – panic, but not denial. There’s never been any denial that William assaulted Harry in Nottingham Cottage. Instead, all of the royalists basically excused the assault and blamed Harry for talking about it. So it is with the “naming” of the racist royals in a mistranslation of Omid Scobie’s Endgame. No one is saying that the Princess of Wales and King Charles never had “concerns” about Archie’s skin color. The palace reaction is: who leaked that information??? Which could be interpreted by some as what amounts to a confirmation that those were the two names included within Meghan and Charles’s letters in 2021. I still have my doubts that William wasn’t one of the names or one of the people saying sh-t about the baby’s skin color.

In any case, there’s a lot of blame and ass-covering happening over there with that family. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly briefed outlets that they’re conducting an internal investigation into who could have “leaked” the letters. Maybe start with who leaked the existence and substance of the letters to the Telegraph back in April? Because that leak came from the palace. Over the weekend, the Mail also reported that King Charles will have “crisis talks” with Prince William this week.

Buckingham Palace officials will meet with aides to Prince William this week for critical talks in how to deal with the fallout from accusations of racism after the publication of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame. The gathering of the two households will see them discuss all how to respond, with ‘time and care’ to be taken before any decisions are made, one source told the Sunday Telegraph. All options are believed to be ‘on the table’, including legal action, after claims King Charles and the Princess of Wales remarked on the skin colour of Prince Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the Dutch edition of the book. Charles, who flew back to the UK after several days at the COP28 environment summit in Dubai last week, is said to be taking the furore surrounding the book ‘very seriously’. It is reported that during the week Charles will discuss the situation with senior advisers, while also carrying out his duties with aides telling the Mirror it will be ‘business as usual’ with royals to be seen as ‘rising above’ the row. He is expected to remain in Sandringham [on Sunday] before returning to London for a series of official engagements this week, including a ceremony at Buckingham Palace and a charity carol concert at Westminster Abbey. A source close to the Palace told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘Discussions [have been] had and we’ll continue those discussions this week, but not in a crisis talks manner…Decisions [will be] made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.’ Meanwhile, the Mail understands that Buckingham Palace is investigating who at their end could have seen the letters between the King and Meghan Markle in which the names were allegedly mentioned. However, it is confident the leak has not come from within, believing only a ‘tiny handful’ of people have ever seen them.

[From The Daily Mail]

Let’s get it straight – it’s super serious but they’re rising above but they’re not panicking but they’re having crisis talks but it’s not a crisis but they’re sure they never leaked anything but the Sussexes must speak out. Ah, yes, masterful messaging from the so-called gold standard in palace communications. It’s amazing that the larger message of Endgame is “these people trip over their own d-cks constantly and can’t manage their way out of a paper bag” and then the reaction to the Endgame is… them tripping over their d-cks and failing to manage their own crisis.

