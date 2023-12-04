Tominey: ‘Introvert’ Princess Kate didn’t ‘get on’ with an ‘over-confident American’

There have been so many references to the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah interview in recent weeks. Truly, one of the defining cultural moments of the past decade. Something I’ve been thinking about, which never gets as much attention, is that in the wake of the interview, Meghan’s friends all came out and issued statements of support, praising her as an amazing person, telling the world that the British media and the Windsors had smeared and maligned their friend. What’s funny is… no one can do that for Kate, the Princess of Wales. When Kate was named as one of the “racist royals” in a mistranslated Dutch edition of Endgame, there was no big outpouring of support for Kate. Probably because most people believe that she really is racist. And because she has no friends other than the sanctimonious white supremacist Karens in the British media. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey had some thoughts:

In Endgame, his second hagiography of Harry and Meghan, author Omid Scobie variously describes the Princess of Wales as “cold”, “keen” and “inscrutable”. Damning the Princess with faint praise, he writes: “Comfortable in her role, willing to bring the requisite smile and elegance to her duties as princess, Kate glides under the radar.” He refers to an incident when he saw Kate in “fits of giggles”, and suggests the future Queen should reveal more of herself: “I always thought this more frank, real side of the sometimes Stepford-like royal wife was something that others should see more of.” While I agree the Princess should be heard as well as seen, where has oversharing ever got the Royals? Both the King and Diana, the late Princess of Wales, bitterly regretted pouring their hearts out on prime time. Harry and Meghan have been forced to row back on some of the more outrageous claims they made in their Oprah Winfrey interview, which has since become a parody of itself. Their repeated outpourings have only served to diminish them in the eyes of a cringing global public. That South Park episode, featuring a young royal couple who move to a small town in search of privacy while simultaneously constantly drawing attention to themselves, said it all. Conversely, it is precisely because Kate is not a brash blabbermouth that she remains so endearingly popular. Like the late Queen, she is a reluctant royal. She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider. She keeps calm and carries on. She’s very English – which perhaps goes a long way to explaining why she didn’t get on with an uninhibited, over-confident American. Scobie suggests that “on more recent occasions, Kate has jokingly shivered when Meghan’s name has come up around her.” Who can blame her? She has repeatedly been thrown under a bus by her sister-in-law, seemingly for committing the crime of seeing straight through her meaningless word salad and tiresome pursuit of victimhood. And this is precisely why Endgame won’t damage the Princess of Wales in the slightest. The mystique that surrounds Kate, unlike Meghan, means no attack will stick, because all anyone sees of the Princess is her public service. She’s full of grace, whereas Team Sussex seem to be full of hate. It’s a classic case of class versus brass.

[From The Telegraph]

“His second hagiography of Harry and Meghan” – Endgame is barely about the Sussexes, and I always use “hagiography” to describe Kate’s sugary, obvious PR from people like Katie Nicholl. So we know Tominey and the rest of the Telegraph royalists read this blog. “Harry and Meghan have been forced to row back” – where? When? Harry said some dumb sh-t about unconscious bias versus racism (unconscious bias is posh racism, basically) for a solely British audience, but that’s it. I hope Trey Parker is cutting Tominey a check for how often she name-checks South Park, a show very few people watch and a show which has not been culturally relevant in twenty years.

But here’s the meat of it: “She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider. She keeps calm and carries on. She’s very English – which perhaps goes a long way to explaining why she didn’t get on with an uninhibited, over-confident American.” Kate is a sh-t stirring drama queen, habitual flasher and racist who actively participated in a years-long sustained smear campaign against an “over-confident American.” And Kate still tries to copy every f–king thing Meghan has ever done. “Over-confident” is a racist dog-whistle too – how dare a Black woman be confident, much less OVER confident? Anyway, it’s funny that these are the only people who defend Kate – the dregs of the British media, desperately trying to embiggen this ridiculous and stupid woman.