Tominey: ‘Introvert’ Princess Kate didn’t ‘get on’ with an ‘over-confident American’

There have been so many references to the Sussexes’ 2021 Oprah interview in recent weeks. Truly, one of the defining cultural moments of the past decade. Something I’ve been thinking about, which never gets as much attention, is that in the wake of the interview, Meghan’s friends all came out and issued statements of support, praising her as an amazing person, telling the world that the British media and the Windsors had smeared and maligned their friend. What’s funny is… no one can do that for Kate, the Princess of Wales. When Kate was named as one of the “racist royals” in a mistranslated Dutch edition of Endgame, there was no big outpouring of support for Kate. Probably because most people believe that she really is racist. And because she has no friends other than the sanctimonious white supremacist Karens in the British media. Speaking of, Camilla Tominey had some thoughts:
In Endgame, his second hagiography of Harry and Meghan, author Omid Scobie variously describes the Princess of Wales as “cold”, “keen” and “inscrutable”. Damning the Princess with faint praise, he writes: “Comfortable in her role, willing to bring the requisite smile and elegance to her duties as princess, Kate glides under the radar.”
He refers to an incident when he saw Kate in “fits of giggles”, and suggests the future Queen should reveal more of herself: “I always thought this more frank, real side of the sometimes Stepford-like royal wife was something that others should see more of.”
While I agree the Princess should be heard as well as seen, where has oversharing ever got the Royals? Both the King and Diana, the late Princess of Wales, bitterly regretted pouring their hearts out on prime time.
Harry and Meghan have been forced to row back on some of the more outrageous claims they made in their Oprah Winfrey interview, which has since become a parody of itself. Their repeated outpourings have only served to diminish them in the eyes of a cringing global public. That South Park episode, featuring a young royal couple who move to a small town in search of privacy while simultaneously constantly drawing attention to themselves, said it all.
Conversely, it is precisely because Kate is not a brash blabbermouth that she remains so endearingly popular. Like the late Queen, she is a reluctant royal. She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider. She keeps calm and carries on. She’s very English – which perhaps goes a long way to explaining why she didn’t get on with an uninhibited, over-confident American.
Scobie suggests that “on more recent occasions, Kate has jokingly shivered when Meghan’s name has come up around her.” Who can blame her? She has repeatedly been thrown under a bus by her sister-in-law, seemingly for committing the crime of seeing straight through her meaningless word salad and tiresome pursuit of victimhood. And this is precisely why Endgame won’t damage the Princess of Wales in the slightest.
The mystique that surrounds Kate, unlike Meghan, means no attack will stick, because all anyone sees of the Princess is her public service. She’s full of grace, whereas Team Sussex seem to be full of hate. It’s a classic case of class versus brass.
“His second hagiography of Harry and Meghan” – Endgame is barely about the Sussexes, and I always use “hagiography” to describe Kate’s sugary, obvious PR from people like Katie Nicholl. So we know Tominey and the rest of the Telegraph royalists read this blog. “Harry and Meghan have been forced to row back” – where? When? Harry said some dumb sh-t about unconscious bias versus racism (unconscious bias is posh racism, basically) for a solely British audience, but that’s it. I hope Trey Parker is cutting Tominey a check for how often she name-checks South Park, a show very few people watch and a show which has not been culturally relevant in twenty years.
But here’s the meat of it: “She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider. She keeps calm and carries on. She’s very English – which perhaps goes a long way to explaining why she didn’t get on with an uninhibited, over-confident American.” Kate is a sh-t stirring drama queen, habitual flasher and racist who actively participated in a years-long sustained smear campaign against an “over-confident American.” And Kate still tries to copy every f–king thing Meghan has ever done. “Over-confident” is a racist dog-whistle too – how dare a Black woman be confident, much less OVER confident? Anyway, it’s funny that these are the only people who defend Kate – the dregs of the British media, desperately trying to embiggen this ridiculous and stupid woman.
“Reluctant royal” Kate LITERALLY showed her ass to a prince and stalked him for years to get where she is now. F–k off with this “introvert” shit.
Yes, she is stunt in perpetual teenager years to the point that she flashed every part of her body to everyone including the paps, not an introvert. 😂
I guess “introvert” is a synonym for “basic boring cow” in the UK.
Introvert my azz. She walked a runway halfway naked and danced on bar tables and waited for paparazzis to get her pics – she’s a made up introvert, such a great strategy when you’re lazy. Like they said, she’s “comfortable “ in her position meaning it’s not hard and easy to accomplish, just show up and smile. Made up like all the stories they’re trying to push
Absolute drivel. An exhibitionist who loves flashing is not an introvert. Reluctant royal, what a joke, she stalked W for 10 + years until she was the last one standing and he married her. Her royal reluctance is all about being expected to work instead of being able to gorge on royal money and status, whilst doing only what she feels like. Constantly demanding all the peasants show her respect and call her the most beautiful and stylish royal, attacking any woman she deems to be her competition.
The British have a huge problem. How can you allow your media to just be state-run PR machines? All opinion, no facts? The US is trying to head there but at least there’s outcry about succumbing to total fascism. Where is the outcry in the UK?
Oh, and get rid of your House of Lords. WTAF?
@TThatsNotOkay – the BRITISH CLASS SYSTEM is alive and well. Unfortunately they use their influence to perpetuate lies and brutally crush anything that does not agree with their narrative . Their truism is ” FOR KING & COUNTRY”
Hopefully someday things will change. Maybe Brexit and the wind of change blowing across the world will eventually topple this system.
She is as cold as ice. So is he ( William).Your class system is disgusting. No one is better than the other. You’re so called tiffs, lords, the whole royalty hing. They are a bunch of Germans and while fighting the Germans you all fell for it.
In Endgame, Omid talks about Kate’s night scenes after their breakup. He said she and her friends were dancing on the tables on a night out. Not to be too judgy, but as an introvert, I would rather die than dance publicly, let alone on a table where everyone can watch me. Does “introvert” work different in UK?
Let those clowns keep it up. The internet will start pulling the receipts of Mrs. Wails and her crew partying here there and everywhere while making sure the paparazzi were around to photograph it.
@sevenblue: it means the same thing in the UK than everywhere. She didn’t just dance on the table, she flashed every part of her body (and I really mean it, every part) all the time during her Waity Katie years because of drugs and alcohol. That’s why it’s wild to the ones old enough to remember how much of Not an introvert she is.
Who knows — I’m starting to be of the opinion that this is what they want. Gleefully sh*t stirring knowing receipts can and will be brought forth by the SS.
And Kate used the public/paparazzi entrance when a private entrance was available.
The video of Kate stepping toward Megan in an aggressive manner shows she is no shy introvert.
Lol. They really want to have it both ways, don’t they?
Is it Crotch-out-Kate or Introvert?
The lies keep coming!! Their perfect English rose who never puts a foot wrong is a racist drama queen who only knows how to use her body by flashing and using jazz hands to convey that she is truly an idiot. She is a mean girl whose only goal in life was to stalk and land a prince. Of course the landed prince seems to be having second thoughts on his purchase. Camel toe should just shut up because what she doesn’t realize is she makes Can’t look worse not better. So I guess I shouldn’t complain let Camel toe make it worse lol.
You nailed it.
If anything Kate is the over-confident one as she seems to believe that none of this sh*t will stick and she can do/say anything and everybody will just carry on treating her like a child.
Meghan treated Kate like an equal and that disrupted Kate’s superiority complex.
Over-confident is standing in front of a group of early childhood educators & pretending to be one of them.
She should go back to school, like Pippa did. Get some education. Maybe she’d at least learn about why her little patty cake about early years is offensive to people who actual work in the field. She COULD invite Pippa to participate professionally in her Early years endeavors. She’d look humble and self aware. But that could steal Crotch-Out’s thunder.
Pip is no more qualified than Kate. Look more closely at what Pip did. It isn’t a masters degree, it is a certificate earned through online videos. Her capstone was a struggle survey just like Kate’s. All meant to position her to be hired by Keen’s ‘institute’.
First we have seen way too much of this “introvert” than anyone who isn’t her husband ever should. Secondly, if a woman being confident in herself is an issue for another woman who is supposed to have a role that is supposed to be representative of a country and admired as a queen of the people, there is a huge problem. Nothing I would want more for the young girls of the world than to have a cowardly queen who is intimidated or bothered by another woman being confident 🙄. I also notice how they try and move away from their obvious racists views by exposing their xenophobia. They love to trash America but are desperate for our attention and praise.
Imma just sit back and laugh at all these people doing mental gymnastics to try justify Kate and her racism. It’s truly like living in an alternative reality. Crazy that no one has come out to deny that she said it to begin with, it’s just gone straight to throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks to make excuses. Which just proves that the media have known for years who said what.
They’re acting like Meghan being confident justifies Kate being racist.
@ciotog, BINGO! Succinct description of the royal rota’s bullshit.
I have a hard time believing she’s not having a go at Kate here: “word salad”? “All anyone sees of [her] is her public service”?
Camilla Tominey is purposely having a go at sussex supporters here and online. She knows Kate is the one speaking in “word salad.” There is no there there in anything she says. So she’s taking something that is an obvious trait in Kate but applying it to Meghan.
She’s having a go at Kaiser and Celebitchy/us celebitches as well. Word salad is one of our go-to expressions when referring to Kate’s Early Years keener.
Camila Tominey is awfully transparent in her appropriation. What sad, sad, unimaginative liar…
She avoids conflict? What about the story that she gives as good as she gets and throws things when she and PW disagree?
“A classic case of class versus brass” is a racist dog whistle too. Class (white upper crust), brass (tacky, grasping, not-white and usually coded black).
Tominy’s disingenuous lying, that way she said-righteously defends her “reporting without fear or favor” and talks about IPSO as if it’s a regulatory organization that actually does anything, her glib cleverness, and utter garbage racist takes on everything (she’s the one who said the grenfell tower victims were connected to terrorism just to bash Meghan)…
Camilla, if you’re reading this: may you get everything you wish for and more of what you deserve.
IPSO does squat. What a farce. As for CT, she contradicts herself & ends up saying Endgame isn’t going to harm Kate; apparently there’s an MP that thinks otherwise. Wowzers, what an embarrassing time to be English.
My money is on someone authorizing Piers Morgan to use Kate´s name to test the waters. They can not have the monarch and his heir being outed as racist. This is either William trying to get rid of Kate or someone protecting William by giving Kate´s name to the wolves because we all know it was more than one senior royal doing it. If Kate´s keeps quiet to protect William, she will get her Crown.
William and Charles were the royal racists. Camila had already leaked that Charles said something during a dinner. I can see the letter stating ” I understand why you would wonder about how Archie would look like, but what William said was nasty and , as usual, stupid.”
Hmm, Pippa (mrs. terribly moderately wealthy), is that you?
Kate is blatantly racist. Those of us paying attention has seen it for two decades. Let’s not forget one of her only ‘friends’ is a racist for-profit orgy runner who was cautioned by police for threatening online to get a gun, do target practice, and shoot immigrants.
Kate is racist.
“Over confident American”. That checks both boxes. The racist box and the anti-American box. It’s hard getting all that into just three words. And the part about Meghan’s “word salad”? More projection! William and Kate are the king and queen of word salad.
You forgot ‘uninhibited’; you know how those African-American women are! (Sarcasm, in case that wasn’t clear.)
Few introverts would be famous for her foreign trips where she didn’t weigh her hems and her skirts regularly flew up to her waist. Then there’s the published reports of her habit of mooning friends out her window in college. I’d call those behaviors attention-getting not shy or introverted.
If only it was just that but in her Waity ‘arly years she took drugs and was a heavy drinker that did not wear any underwear soooo thanks to the paps we know every part of the future Queen….not just the bum.
Yes, Kate’s been known to flash her bum and netherparts for years. Her latest leg stunt during the S. Korean President and wife’s visit is just more of the same. Is that what Britain has to look forward to if she manages to get the crown? (Hi, Everyone! I’m a long-time lurker and decided to take the plunge, as it were.)
StarWonderful, I’m glad you decided to post! I hope we hear more from you from now on.
I agree with you. I can’t even imagine what the S. Korean President and his wife thought about what she did. I can certainly see why they’re leaning into Wont being a statesman. Compared to his wife, he is.
The mooning started at Marlborough, where the teachers started referring to her as Kate MiddleBum because of how many times they had to caution her because she was flashing her bum out the window at visiting boys.
There was also a whole lawsuit in France because Kate was topless and there was staff at this location.
I think you’ll find she was totally starkers in France that time. That’s why W went so crazy with the lawsuits.
He’s lucky he got a penny in damages: they were facing a public forest and, as mentioned elsewhere on here, the holiday place was staffed plus W&K’s long-suffering Police protection team would also have been on site.
That was the same trip she was papped giving him a blow job on a balcony. There was apparently also shots of her doing naked yoga (on top of the ones that were hacked off Pippa’s phone).
The lawsuit was to stop the BJ photos being published or put on the internet. The starkers photos were already all over the net, both front and back.
Because of that ghastly, trashy incident, pics of her boobs, seventies style minge and bum were all over the French tabs. She really is common as muck.
So I’m confused. Is this a different excerpt from Tominey’s other article about Kate? Or did she actually write out two separate articles in defense of Kate? The desperation is real.
I am an introvert. One of my best friends is and confident extrovert. We’ve been friends as adults for 15+ years. You don’t need to be friends with just one type of person. In fact, you become a better person when you surround yourself with different types of people from all different backgrounds. I guess Waity never learnt this at any point in her life.
In other words, Kate is intolerant of people unlike her. She has no desire to get along with people from different backgrounds than her. This is the message the gatekeepers in the royal rota are choosing to convey about their future queen of the UK.
Okay, now.
Kate will never beat the racist allegations no matter how hard Camilla and the other royal gatekeepers try to put a lid back on it.
Overly confidant? Or just confidant?
Kate “full of grace” is some next level coded bs. Not only is she coachable and surefooted, she is also as sinless as Mary the mother of Jesus.
Oh, for heaven’s sake. Nobody said she had to be best pals with Meghan – all Kate had to do is be a decent human being and she couldn’t even do that.
Exactly this! You don’t have to like your sister-in-law, you just have to co-exist with her. They’re justifying all the anti-Meghan stuff on the basis of what amounts to she “wasn’t Kate’s cup of tea.” We know it’s deeper than that (insecurity, etc.), but you not liking someone doesn’t make them a bad person. Will’s wife took her dislike and weaponized it using the power that was at her disposal… and she continues to do so.
No one should expect privacy on the open air space roof of even a private home. Yet it has been reported that this introvert stripped and allegedly performed a private sex act on her husband in this open air setting. Introvert. Yup.
The “They didn’t hate Meghan because she was black but because she American!” pops up every year or something. I may not be into royal gossip as much these days but the stories don’t change huh. Replacing racism with xenophobia does not make someone *better*.
And yes I am aware of the anti-American sentiment in the UK (it’s not everyone by the way who feels that way but it is *there*) and no I am not saying racism/xenophobia is worse than the other. I’m just saying the xenophobia is bad. That’s it.
Yeah that’s always been my issue with the whole “we didnt hate Meghan because she’s Black we hated her because she’s american.”
Um okay? that’s not really a good look either, especially considering William wants to “conquer” America. Why? It’s full of overconfident Americans.
That just makes me laugh. Apparently we have no business being so confident!!🤣
He and his family will get another hiding if he tries to conquer America again.
No real introvert would have put up with the decade of tabloid smears and paparazzi that Kate had to deal with while she was being Waity Katie.
A real introvert would have dipped out of that bullshit post haste.
Introvert is the new name of being dumb? This article is not helping Kate, quite the opposite. Tominey describes her as a jealous woman, with no confidence, just a mannequin in a window or in this case in a gilded cage. Kate brings nothing to the table. Her role is to make children, look beautiful in photos and keep quiet
KP must pay CT a lot for lying so boldly.
No matter how often she mentions Khate’s class, all I can think of is chav.
I mean, we’ve all seen her flash, her stumbling drunkenly out of taxis.
We’ve all noticed how she seems to think “more is more” when it comes to jewels, *especially* for funerals, or her wearing that tinfoil tiara. Or her ignoring protocol, latest example them Wailses ignoring Victoria and Daniel.
If KKKate were truly reluctant, the Middletonedeafs wouldn’t roll out wife-beating, coke-consuming, urinating in public uncle Gary to defend her various failings. I’d be so ashamed to have to admit kinship.
And we all know about her lack of education, interests, curiosity – but most of all that she has no friends, confidante, because she scare them off.
She should never have been tasked with a public-facing role, as she’s an utterly lacking intellectual lightweight.
Kate is no introvert. She wants to be the center of attention.
Yes, I read this article in full in the telegraph. Introvert has been used a lot in recent days, as an excuse for her being a rubbish speaker and having zero charisma. I think it was another Tominey article, or one by her colleague (Pearson?) that went for introvert, as well. Someone’s told them this is the line to take – Kate is meek, mild and introverted; she can’t possibly say nasty things. I think Pearson said it was the difference between Class & Brass (same old, same old). Funny, Tominey’s article was accompanied by photos of M&K together – in all of them Meghan looked absolutely stunning. So, Meghan is accomplished, self made, can talk. Kate the introvert did bugger all, sat around on her parents’ money, and stalked someone. Hmmm…. Apparently, Kate has mystique, tho, because she knows all the BRF’s secrets. Oh, dear.
The same meek and mild Karen who squared up to Meghan in public when they were jointly appearing to mourn the late Queen??
I know. Exactly, Lady Digby. It’s so obvious what they’re trying to do here and it’s painfully at odds with what she’s like. Also hilarious is why such an introvert wants to be and thinks of herself as a top CEO/world class leader. Being an introvert doesn’t disqualify someone from leadership roles – in many ways introvert qualities can be useful – but someone who can’t speak with intelligence and belief in what she’s doing? Come on!
Why do they need to be friends? They have different roles.
They don’t. But as co-workers & in-laws, they did need to be cordial. Meghan was, Kate wasn’t.
The other racist dog whistle is “uninhibited”.
Actually British Klan members, it’s Kate who is an uninhibited flasher and compulsive grabber of all flat asses in cheap, ill fitting too tight in the crotch chinos. Kate’s nickname in college was “the mattress”. So there’s that.
Camilla, don’t forget the klan meeting at the pancake house at 4 p.m. Bring your own gin and don’t forget to tell Piers, Jeremy, and Jeremy’s girl.
There are far more photos of kate having exposed herself to the public online than anything from Meghan’s fake love scenes.
And it was Kate who went in a transparent slip, which was not the original outfit, to catch William’s eye in a fashion show. That is not what an introvert does.
Countless other example exist of Kate specifically calling attention to herself at events, most recently the near flash at the SK state event.
Camilla needs to stop confusing insecure with introvert.
THIS!
“Camilla needs to stop confusing insecure with introvert.”
Everything you just said Nic919!
Totally agree about the “uninhibited” dog whistle. I think it’s less about flashing and more about an accusation that M doesn’t care about adhering to her supposed proper place in the British class system.
I was once acquainted with another self-proclaimed “introvert” at uni. She too was an insecure attention seeker and not-so-closeted exhibitionist.
Let’s just say she and her “friend” traumatised everyone in the communal showers repeatedly.
“She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider.”
She’s a confident avoider of work and embraces jealousy and racism. Tominey is such a stupid woman, who is no doubt jealous of Duchess Meghan as well.
I agree with everything Kaiser says here. Camilla Tominey still hasn’t denied that Kate is a racist.
I believe this. Kate wants to be head girl. She wanted Meghan to work “in her name”. But Meghan has more money than her and more agency. Either way Kate messed up a good oppurtunity. I’m sure if someone would’ve explained kate to Meghan, Meghan would’ve worked something out, in reason. We all know that William and Kate tried to steal the cookbook money.
I’m sorry, but don’t try to come here and be pretentious when you don’t like us.
Did the angry black woman trope scare the poor widdle white girl and make her burst into tears again?? How many more spins is CT going to perform to clean up mean girl Karen nasty attitude to a smart, intelligent woman who made her uncomfortable merely by being an accomplished American, PoC career woman.
Introvert? More like incompetent.
Camilla is being disingenuous when she says she agrees “the Princess should be heard as well as seen”. She skips over all the ways Kate could be more communicative and vocal about her causes and about…well…anything at all, and goes straight to talking about pouring out her heart “on prime time”. No one is asking Kate for a tell-all or whatever. People are just noticing she has no voice or personality at all, like a mannequin. But being an expensive mannequin has served her well, so maybe that’s what the Brits want. I would prefer to see her be more than just a human doll, but I’m just an overconfident American feminist so what do I know?
That’s a good point @pennypen. As much as CT claims omid is “attacking” Kate, the truth is she would love to see Kate’s personality come out more. Which is exactly what omid said. No one’s asking Kate to do an Oprah interview🙄
Ah, Kate’s just “very English”, why do I feel like that’s code for “white lady”?
Also, if WanK thought Meghan was too brash, uninhibited, and overconfident, I wish them all the best in their long, neverending quest to conquer America.
The picture of her getting out of the car flashing all that leg, has always confused me. If you’re sitting down on the seat, how is it even possible to red it the car like that? Her right foot looks like it’s on the seat, was she sitting on her knees in the car? 🤷♀️
The tabloids, especially CamelToe, love to insult Americans in one breath, and insist that Pegs will bring America under his oh-so-charming spell.
Make up your minds, fools. Are Americans overconfident, brash cowboys ripe for insult, or are we the huge market the global statesman Pegs wants to claim for his own? You rota rats are something else! I hope Harry wins his lawsuit and shuts down the income stream for all y’all.
They also admitted that the BRF is really anti-American on one of the British tv networks. The question is would they repeat that on American tv. LolZ..
Of course Camilla the extra forehead racist thinks kate the princess of racism hung the moon , Camilla is a straight up torch burning tree hanging kkk member . If her people still got away with it she and Kate would lead the charge. So f Camilla, f Kate the ass flashing introvert and And other white clan member who thinks they can come for Meghan and be met with silence. Those days of shutting up and talking racism are over .
They are really not doing Kate any favors. First PM publicly outing Kate that she’s a racist and now Tominey offending K by saying she’s an English Rose that just stays quiet – meaning she has no respect for herself and is just told what to do – pretty much being used as a doormat 🙄. (I read some of Ks loyalists on Twitter had quit on her).
Whatever strategy they’re going with – Ks reputation is pretty much Ruined(except to the world of racists and those who just want women to do what their told)
Kate is a Reluctant Royal? Wtf lol whaaaaaaat. 10 years for Diana’s cursed engagement ring! 10 years!!! I wonder if she even realized William would just be lazy and instead of designing a unique engagement ring like Harry did for Meghan, he would just recycle his mom’s cursed engagement ring.
Kate doesn’t get on with the York sisters either who are her royal peers. Beatrice and Kate were both at the royal Jordanian wedding, I don’t think there are any pictures of the two of them looking friendly at the event. I think she might be friendly with Zara, they seem to get on okay at events but I doubt they hang out one on one. Kate doesn’t get on with anyone because she has no friends outside of her family. She isolated herself to bag herself a prince and sacrificed friendships, sisterhood, and community. She wouldn’t have extended any kind of friendship to any wife of Harry’s.
“She’s an introvert. She’s a conflict avoider. She keeps calm and carries on. She’s very English – which perhaps goes a long way to explaining why she didn’t get on with an uninhibited, over-confident American.”
This is also a modified stereotypical description of the Queen Mother – the woman who gave George VI a happy home life, managed his moods and bolstered him up to succeed as king.
Why do we need to be reminded Kate’s just the same this time?
Part of Khates’ job is “getting along” in public.
Decades to get training, therapy, knowledge, etc. After all, she wanted William, she KNEW exactly what her job would be.
Quit your bitching and back stabbing Kate.
She’s not a reluctant royal, just reluctant to do any work or use the platform she has for anything other than playing dress up.
Anyhoo my tinfoil tiara theory about Kate Word Salad Wales and her undisguised loathing of Meghan from day one is that when they watched Suits together back in the day Willy used to carry on about how hot M was and make all sorts of other lewd comments about sleeping with her etc. She sees all women as threats as a default but that would have had her in overdrive.
Kate Middleton is not a woman’s woman. Way before Harry met Meghan I knew she’d hate to share any spotlight-she’s a blatant narcissist & was desperate to get into the royal family.
The pattern was there from the start-try to find even one photo where she isn’t wearing eyeliner, fitted clothes or making an effort with her appearance. Also look back at photos of her early on-she’s actually very plain with thin lips (forever pressing her lips in public as though smearing lipstick because she thinks it makes her look better), a really long body and short legs (which is why she was forever wearing absurdly high waisted clothes with heels to create the illusion of being leggy), and strange eyes (one is bigger than the other & she piles on the eye make up and always has to improve how she photographs).
Then Meghan came along. A naturally beautiful woman who doesn’t need to pile on the slap or put in even a tenth of the effort over her appearance to blow Kate out of the water. That alone was enough for her to start the campaign (& I’ve always strongly suspected that Kate’s jealousy was behind everything that happened. She knows exactly how to manipulate her petty husband & I’d put money on her being behind the hatred to Meghan).
Even worse, Meghan is brighter, more eloquent & not a lazy parasite. Most people would feel threatened by someone joining your workplace who’s superior in every way-like Kate & Carole who had schemed for years to get her in were going to allow someone else to outshine the plastic one.
I’m a great believer in karma. Kate’s going to have to age in the public eye. The Botox is obvious but she’ll alienate the public if she goes too Melania-it’s already starting to look a bit drag act. Young people see what she & the other royals are-plus imagine what she’ll be like if George/Louis bring in a bright young thing?
Misogynistic, vain & unpleasant women like Kate Middleton don’t have proper friendships with other women & actually lose out in the end. She could have had a great friend and ally in Meghan but she’s screwed herself over with her nastiness & opened way more eyes to what she really is.
Excellent post Lucy! I agree with everything you wrote.
If people have the time, search the Celebitchy archives in 2015 and 2016 and you will see many people comment on how kate was unlikely to ever welcome whoever happened to date and marry Harry.
You bring up a good point…where are her friends??? The only one we’ve ever heard of is Rose, and we all know how THAT turned out.
Kate has been whitewashed so many times she must feel like she’s living in a blizzard?
Just how may times can this white washing happen before the British tabloids give up and say “well this is what she’s really like”?
While absolutely agreeing, Cathy, I can’t see the whitewashing ever stopping. In media terms KM is ‘all there is’ in the RF in the sense of remove her and what are you left with? C&C worthy but mid 70s, Prince W, Edward & Sophie yawn, Anne 73. That’s it.
I’ve no time for KM at all, but believe she gets away with being out of her depth, lazy and charmless because in media terms she’s seen as all they’ve got. If that makes sense!
Depressing.
I hear your dog whistles, Camilla! “Overconfident” “didn’t know her place”
Kate didn’t like Meghan because she was competition. Skin color and national origin just made that worse. So she started a campaign to get her out. Unlike with Rose, she was not slapped for doing this.
So the Princess who flashed her bum several times, was photographed topless, flashed the world last week, is a liar and mean girled her new sister-in-law is the one with class???!! Must be Opposite Day today!
Kate in her head right now: “don’t say it. Don’t say it. Don’t say it.”
Kate: EARLY YEARS AWARENESS DUMB PIE CHART!