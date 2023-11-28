Telegraph: Omid Scobie sent copies of ‘Endgame’ to ‘Sussex Squad influencers’

Guess who has two thumbs and got quoted in the Telegraph? This bitch!! MOI! It all started when I was lucky enough to get to read an advanced copy of Omid Scobie’s Endgame with the caveat that I had to sign an NDA. I read the book over the weekend, all while anti-Scobie and anti-Endgame tweets were all over the Twitter timeline. I decided to just tweet out a general, no-spoiler preview in a few tweets while confirming that I signed an NDA. Well, it looks like the Telegraph lurks on my dang Twitter, because on Monday, they published “Omid Scobie sends copies of new royal book Endgame to ‘Sussex Squad’ influencers; Author is using NDAs and non-traditional marketing strategy to promote tome, which is published on Tuesday.” You guys, I’m a Sussex Squad influencer??? From the Telegraph:

Omid Scobie sent advance copies of his new book on the Royal family to favoured social media influencers who were asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. The author, whose book Endgame is published on Tuesday, is understood to have largely masterminded his own marketing strategy – with publishers required to ensure that every decision is signed off by him personally.

Eschewing traditional practices, he opted to send the 400-page tome to a select group of “Sussex Squad” bloggers who have long proved supportive.

One of them, who identifies herself only as Kaiser, the head writer for a blog called Celebitchy, revealed that she had signed an NDA and read it at the weekend.

She wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the Windsors came in for a “mauling”.

She tweeted: “One of the big takeaways, for me, is how none of the left-behind Windsors can manage their way out of a paper bag.”

One review said the book sets the record straight on ‘petty slights’, including a row between the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex.

The various social media influencers and bloggers who were sent the book pre-publication will be expected to give it a lucrative push online when it is published on Tuesday.

The US-based arm of Scobie’s publisher, HarperCollins, is understood to have largely left UK colleagues largely in the dark about the pre-publication plan.

The author’s effort to secure favourable coverage began with an interview in the American magazine People, which tends to shy away from controversial or negative subject matter. He then gave an interview to Paris Match, which published extracts of the book in French, and to The Sunday Times.

[From The Telegraph]

From what I know of modern book promotion, many authors cherry-pick who gets advanced copies of their books. I was not the only one, clearly, and while I’m too close to the situation to judge it objectively, I absolutely think it was a smart strategy for Scobie in particular. I love the fact that few in the British media got their hands on advanced copies. Scobie likely learned from what happened with Prince Harry’s Spare, which was “accidentally” released early in Spain, then poorly translated and excerpted all over the British rags. If this was a thought-out strategy by Scobie to release the book to a few “friendly” Sussex-influencers (OMG!), then good for him.

“The various social media influencers and bloggers who were sent the book pre-publication will be expected to give it a lucrative push online when it is published on Tuesday.” CUT ME A CHECK!! I acknowledge that here at Celebitchy, we’re giving free media to the book, but guess what? So are British outlets with their salty commentary.

My tweets from Sunday. I’m still dying laughing that they accurately quoted “none of the left-behind Windsors can manage their way out of a paper bag.”

46 Responses to “Telegraph: Omid Scobie sent copies of ‘Endgame’ to ‘Sussex Squad influencers’”

  1. Izzy says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:23 am

    I have absolutely no doubt that both the royal rags reporters and the palace goons lurk on X and even on here to see what people are saying.

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      November 28, 2023 at 7:48 am

      I have absolutely no doubt that these morons are totally incapable of running anything and are absolute incompetents. These lazy azz blue bloods twits never had a real job and married women who never worked a day in their lives – ambitioning on the dream of mistressing and running around behind a prince. No pride.

      Im so happy they took kaiser’s comment lol we’re going mainstream lol

      Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      November 28, 2023 at 8:15 am

      You would think then that they would listen to the some of the awesome commentators here and implement some of their plans. I’ve heard better strategic plans than anything those palaces have done in the last 5 years from throwaway comments here on articles about clothes.

      Reply
  2. BLACKFEMMEBOT says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:23 am

    I love this for you Kaiser! But wishing you safety and strong thumbs to press that block button when the trolls and derangers inevitably come for you. Celebitchy’s influence! You love to see it!

    Reply
  3. OriginalLala says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:23 am

    Does this mean that maybe Omid is a secret Celebitch?! I love this

    Reply
    • Lux says:
      November 28, 2023 at 7:40 am

      Soooo very tempted to believe that too! Congrats, Sussex-Squad influencer Kaiser! When Omid described everyone “infantilizing” Keen, I knew there was some possibility that he read Celebitchy because that’s basically an idiom here at this point.

      Reply
  4. Ariel says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:24 am

    Yeah – you sold the book to me. I made the purchase based on your delight with it. Looking forward to reading it.

    Also, slightly off subject – I no longer do Twitter but if y’all add or move to threads let us know.

    Reply
  5. Jennifer Smith says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:27 am

    I’d write more but I’m too busy buying the audiobook!

    Reply
  6. Lissen says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:27 am

    I’m PROUD of you, Kaiser! And of my friends here on this site who speak truth to power.

    Reply
  7. OnThisDay says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:27 am

    Congrats, Kaiser! I’m sure some rota rats follow Celebitchy.com as religiously as we do. Your posts from yesterday convinced me to go ahead and order the book.
    Also, I saw someone tweet that The Telegraph is using your tweets to say what they cannot, and I agree.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:28 am

    HAHA I love it!! So they are definitely tracking you on X and reading your posts here.

    *waves hi to all the salty royal reporters*

    Prepare for an influx of trolls today everyone!

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 28, 2023 at 8:13 am

      Just responding to myself to say – I don’t really like that they are categorizing Kaiser/Celebitchy as “sussex squad influencers.” yes, Kaiser is team Sussex, but she has also been writing critically about the royals, especially Kate, for YEARS, well before Meghan came on the scene. Her criticism of the royals is not *just* because of how they treated Meghan.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:29 am

    Why should Omid give the British media copies of the book? They would have still bashed it and him if they had received copies. Thankfully they quoted Kaiser correctly.

    Reply
  10. s808 says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:31 am

    Man, SS really had thrown the entire royal sphere for a loop. They were not expecting M&H(especially M) to have such a fierce base to support and counteract the narratives in-real time. This bothers them cause SS is VOCAL and have made in impact in pushing back against RRs and the BRF. For a while now, it’s been hard for them to puddle lies because the pushback is immediate and receipts are kept. IDK if they’ll take up for Omid but yeah I think this was strategic and I love that RRs are pissed about it.

    Reply
  11. Jais says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:31 am

    The way they specifically quoted your line about the Windsors not being able to manage their way out of a paper bag. You know they really just want to say that themselves.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      November 28, 2023 at 7:33 am

      I also love that they included the full sentence, so the bit about “the left behind windsors” was included.

      Reply
    • Whyforthelove says:
      November 28, 2023 at 7:42 am

      That quote makes me think of a castle being invaded by Rota rats in chaos. Meanwhile, Charles is trapped in the bathroom waiting for someone to put toothpaste on his toothbrush and Camilla is drunk texting her boo Piers Morgan

      Reply
  12. Southern Fried says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:31 am

    Very cool and your tweets were pitch perfect.

    Reply
  13. EasternViolet says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:35 am

    First, I think its awesome for Kaiser and I am just as giddy about the quote the Telegraph pulled (I wish they would have used Dog-shit father, but maybe that is asking for too much). While I don’t think there is anything inherently bad about being labelled “a sussex-squad influencer” – when royalists use that term its reductive, implying that this group employs bots and just writes pro-sussex clickbait as opposed to a real, third party outside view of how fucked up this institution is…

    Reply
  14. anotherlily says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:35 am

    It dropped into my Kindle at 1am UK time. I read till 3am. One thing is clear, Omid is well qualified to write about the Windsors. He has been an accredited royal reporter since 2010, included in the ‘press pack’ who accompany royal tours and visits and also invited to some
    private occasions. His ‘sources’ are as good as any other royal reporter.

    Reply
  15. ThatsNotOkay says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:35 am

    This is all very hilarious. Maybe there will be an influx of new readers to the site as well. Mostly with the last name/grouping Windsor though.

    Off topic: Hi, Kate!

    Reply
  16. Mslove says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:36 am

    OMG, Kaiser, you’re famous! I can’t wait to read the book, it’s gonna be good.

    Reply
  17. Pinkosaurus says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:38 am

    I love that pull quote. If you were to pick one to have represent you in the Telegraph, that’s a great one! I hope you frame it!

    Reply
  18. Lissen says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:43 am

    The Telegraph is their “paper of record” or am I misremembering? Kaiser, you’re part of their history now. LOLOLOL

    Reply
  19. Lala11_7 says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:46 am

    YASS🌝⭐️🌝⭐️🌝⭐️🌝⭐️🌝⭐️❣️

    Reply
  20. SussexWatcher says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:46 am

    All hail Queen Kaiser! I saw your tweets about this yesterday and was in tears with laughter. It’s what we’ve all known for years, these Celebitchy streets are rife with rat rota and trolls.

    I can’t wait to read your more detailed breakdowns of the book. Pass the popcorn 🍿 It’s gonna be a bumpy ride for the left behind Windsors 😏

    Reply
  21. sunny says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:58 am

    Congrats Kaiser! A perfect quote that sums up the royal family mess. To quote the show Veep, “The level of incompetence in this office is staggering!”

    I do think that the book will be eye opening for those who have not been following the clown show like the readers here. I plan to take it out from the library as soon as possible.

    Reply
  22. Agnes says:
    November 28, 2023 at 7:58 am

    That picture of Camilla with the horse ears/devil horns should be her Christmas card. A compilation of all the hilarious shots of Camilla, Baldemort, and Katie Keen would further sink the monarchy, pictures don’t lie.

    Reply
  23. Angelica Schuyler says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:00 am

    Kaiser, I’m not going to lie. I was on the fence about buying the book, but after seeing your tweets, I went ahead and ordered the book right away. I’ll probably end up giving a few copies as Christmas gifts too!

    Don’t let anyone sell you short. You are quite the influencer – and I mean that in the very best way.

    Reply
  24. L84Tea says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Just wanna give a wave to all the RR’s who lurk here daily–hi Rebecca! Hi Victoria! Hi Angela! Hi Camilla! And yes, hi Kate! I believe they all lurk here on the regular.

    Reply
  25. MichaelaCat says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Well done!

    Good for those “newspaper” readers to see a different view for once.

    Reply
  26. Nanea says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:10 am

    Congrats, Kaiser!

    May you live long enough to wreak eternal havoc and see the Monarchy be abolished.

    May your ability to pick just the right, very illustrative photos, see Horsemilla above, never suffer.

    Torygraph is making it sound like they’re jelly of the Sussex Squad Influencers, but at least the Squaddies are influenced to do well, by raising lots of money for charities supported by the Duke and Duchess of Success.

    The deranged Delulus could never.

    Reply
  27. smegmoria says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Congratulations!!!!!!

    Reply
  28. Mia says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Hopefully the derangers know not to come on this site. Those idiots don’t want the smoke.

    Reply
  29. NickG says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:36 am

    Kaiser, you’re in the Fail too, baby! I can’t find it this morning but it was definitely there last night- just a cut and paste version of the Telegraph article. Get ready to block, block, block!!

    Reply
  30. Thelma says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:42 am

    All The Telegraph and the Royal Rota are doing is helping to sell Omid’s book and saying out loud what they wish they could say themselves about the morally bankrupt royal family!

    Reply
  31. Amy T says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:42 am

    Well deserved, Kaiser! And to all you super-knowledgeable commenters who have helped educate me about the intricacies of royal life, protocol, and evil shenanigans, you guys should all take a bow, too. Kaiser is an amazing captain, but in a lot of ways, this has been a team effort. Thanks to all of you for making me smarter about this stuff.

    Re: book influencing – it’s a jungle out there, with upwards of three million books published every year. Authors and publishers have to be strategic, and sending review copies in advance of publication to people who can help spread the word is standard practice. Props to Dey Street for recognizing that Kaiser should be on that list.

    Reply
  32. Mrs. Smith says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:43 am

    Daaaammmnn Kaiser!! You have been dubbed an official Sussex Influencer by a globally recognized media outlet!! It is a real feat and accomplishment to break through that mountain of royal coverage to get name-checked by The Telegraph. I also love it that we now know they are reading this blog and gnashing their teeth about being called out as part of the monarchy death rattle.

    Reply
  33. Concern Fae says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:44 am

    LOL. Every book with a competent publicity team sends books out to social media accounts that cover their subject. It’s so funny how normal business procedures becomes toxic corruption when done on in proximity to the Sussexes.

    Congrats!!!

    Reply
  34. ML says:
    November 28, 2023 at 8:44 am

    😁🛍️Congratulations Kaiser🛍️‼️ Your tweet definitely caught their attention! I’m amused by the roll-out strategy. The fact HarperCollins bypassed the UK arm and Omid Scobie chose to send various members and f the Sussex Squad copies is *chef’s kiss*. The RR has just been forced to admit that they pay attention to the Sussex Squad and quote them. Hahahaha. Also a congratulations to the unseen members of the Celebitchy blog who monitor for trolls and work behind the scenes! A big round of applause for all of you!

    Reply

