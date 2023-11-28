Scobie: Princess Kate ‘does not plan to increase her workload for 10-15 years’

In Endgame, Omid Scobie devotes one chapter in two parts to Queen Camilla and the current Princess of Wales. The side-by-side is because these are the only two married-in women who figured out a way to survive the institution – Camilla has survived by keeping the tabloids by her side, and Kate has survived by being as docile and personality-free as possible. While y’all know my feelings on Kate, I will give her begrudging credit for that one thing: she has found a way to survive and balance herself within everyone’s competing agendas. After twelve years of marriage, she’s become such an institutional creature that even the most mild criticisms of her are seen as the most heinous of attacks. Which is where we are now – Scobie actually went pretty easy on Kate, considering the rest of the book, which is why it’s so interesting to see this outsized focus on Scobie’s “scathing attacks” on poor Keen. Some highlights from various British media coverage:
Katie Keen: Kate is said to have earned the nickname “Katie Keen,” according to the author of Finding Freedom, because the palace press office hides her reportedly lower workload by saying she is “keen to learn”. Scobie and claimed the late Queen liked her because she was ‘coachable’ unlike the ‘strong-minded’ Princess Diana. Scobie added that Kate ‘glides under the radar’ because she’s ‘never challenged the system with public struggles or oversized aspirations’. He adds she is ‘comfortable in her role’ and ‘willing to bring the requisite smile and elegance to her duties as princess’.
Kate ignored Meghan: Scobie claims another source told him Kate ‘spent more time talking about Meghan than to her’…He added that Kate ‘watched on in silence’ as stories were published about Meghan making her cry, and that she now ‘shivers’ when her name is brought up. ‘This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about. Advocating for mental health causes—the mental health of mothers, for that matter—but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with…At the very least the institution ignored Meghan when she was in pain. It’s a dismal record, and with William now openly claiming his mother was essentially too paranoid to speak the truth, it proves the institution still operates under the principle that women not born into the family are, ultimately, disposable.’
Part-time royal: Scobie writes “The late Queen, too, would take off blocks of time throughout the year to recharge, but she was also known to carry out at least three hundred engagements annually. Sources said Kate remains ‘laser focused’ on her duty to the family first, and then the Crown. Where other senior royals are out and about several times a week, meeting people across the length and breadth of the country, Kate has long maintained a smaller work schedule that helped her check off the required royal boxes while saving time for her roles as a mother and a wife.” The new book also claims she “does not plan to increase her workload for 10-15 years” until her children are grown.
Kate & Meghan: While Scobie says the sisters-in-law had “nothing in common” they “could have made things work in those early days if there was peace between the warring Windsor siblings”. Meghan is said to have found her time in the royal household as being “lonely and isolated” and had hoped Kate would be someone she could turn to for a kind word, as they “were once both outsiders, middle-class women brought into the House of Windsor for unimaginably different lives”. But Kate, so Scobie claims, was “uninterested in forming this kind of bond” because “she can be cold if she doesn’t like someone” and “wasn’t a fan of Meghan”.
There are several royalists being sent out to snort derisively in Scobie’s direction, but it’s curious that no one is mentioning the book’s discussions about how Kate and William have always gone MIA for months at a time, how Kate blatantly began copying Meghan two seconds after H&M got engaged, and how a former staffer even admitted that Meghan’s arrival was like a rocket up the ass for Kate, and that’s why there was all of this Single-White-Female-ing. While all of that – and Kate’s lack of empathy for Meghan – makes it hard to feel sorry for Kate, I do think it’s interesting that this supposedly modern Millennial woman is able to largely glide around with no personality, no causes, no passions. All with that budget wig on her head. Also: it’s so funny to me that Kate is going to put off full-time royal work until all of her kids are in their twenties.
Let’s face it, she intends never to increase her “workload”. She’s hardly going to suddenly acquire a work ethic in her 50’s is she?
“It’s so funny to me that Kate is going to put off full-time royal work until all of her kids are in their twenties.”
Yes, by then they will be full-time working royals and her workload (unlike other “senior” senior royals in the family) will have no reason to increase. She’s so strategic that way!
And developing a public no-personality personality is not a skill—that’s really who she is. Just small talk and jazz hands and endless, relentless smiling. I mean, if your main personality trait is a vicious, competitive streak towards your SIL that can only be revealed behind closed doors, you’re essentially devoid of any real attributes. Charles and Camilla love her because they don’t want to be outshined and she doesn’t like to work—their agendas align in more ways than one.
Her plan was to catch a Prince and live in the lap of luxury and if she had to she would smile and wave and call it work. Let’s see if she gets sit upon the big fancy chair. My bet is she won’t.
First – she is never going to work more. She just isn’t and we all know it. She’s lazy, uninspired, lacks intellectual curiosity, and feels no sense of “service” or “duty” as even the Windsors understand those terms, much less how other people understand them.
In 10-15 years it will be that she has to support George as he’s doing whatever, then it will be she needs to be there for the grandkids, etc.
I LOVE though that the tabloids – the Sun and the Mail – are running these quotes – ESPECIALLY the part about ignoring Meghan’s cries for help as she pretends to be a mental health advocate.
It reminds me of when that Tatler article came out, and people like Eden and Emily Andrews breathlessly reported on what sections were being removed and when and how insulting the whole thing was…..while repeating it almost word for word.
Gotta give them credit, they really did find ways to talk about what they shouldn’t without breaching the “invisible contract”. I’d claim they were smart, but had they been smarter, it could’ve been them getting the bag without risking their credibility to do it.
Yeah, she is never going to work but she is going to learn the hard way because all these racist old hag in uk will die off in those years. Millennials and Gen z hated kate so much. They look at her and see what is wrong with todays society. I always wonder if she last long , i mean what if they had agreement that they wont divorce until kids turn 18 and part of the deal kate work less.
Not really being passionately interested in something is somewhat of the norm for the royals, so Kate should fit in. Charles and Sophie are the only ones who seem to really get into causes, so you would think that Charles would have valued that in Diana. Even Anne with her big numbers seems to only be passionate about horses and QE never seemed passionate about anything but horses and dogs.
SoFiesta is just as dispassionate as the other left behind Windsors. She pretended she didn’t know anything about a “chat show host” whose Girls Leadership Academy she visited as one of her “passionate” causes.
Yes, Kaiser just put up a whole post about that.
I would argue it is precisely the opposite. Previous royals including the most recent generation had things they cared about, like Charles with the environment or the Queen with the Commonwealth. Even more modern married-in did from Albert to Philip.
This generation just happens to be painfully dispassionate and empty.
We will never see Kate work more because she is lazy and vapid. It is hilarious to watch people continuing to kick the can down the road as if one day she’s simply going to wake up and be an entirely different woman.
Phil, to some extent, I would agree. QE I never saw passionately advocate for anything. Of course, she wanted to keep the commonwealth going for her own benefit. What exactly did she herself institute to give back besides being a figurehead? To a great extent most of them do it to keep on the gravy train and justify the top benefits.
We know what the Queen’s “passions” were — her horses, her dogs, going to the horse races, etc. Everything she was “passionate” about were things she just happened to enjoy in her private life. Passionate about any causes? Please.
I think there is a difference between being passionately interested in a cause and having interests.
QEII, Phillip, Charles, Anne, Edward, hell even Camilla – they all had/have interests. There’s just this blank space where Kate is concerned. I think the palace likes that because it makes it easy to have her pretend to like whatever she’s doing (its why her kids are interested in planes when she’s at an airfield, or rugby when she’s at a rugby match, etc.) But it also just makes her…..bland and boring.
Kate was.always lazy even before the children were born and before she married. I never saw her as sweet. But someone very calculating. And sneaky.
OMG didnt ‘Katie Keen’ come from this site!?? Lol i used to think that the lurking comments were just a joke,but maybe courtiers do frequent the site.
I also thought Scobie got that from here, lol.
She’ll do it (not work) for as long as she’s able to get away with it. If Pegs wanted her to work more, she would. She has no agency but rather just does what she’s told. Her not working until the kids are grown serves her, but also serves jealous Chuckles, old horse-faced Camzilla, and the rage-filled wanna be a global statesman (and carry on with my affairs in private) Pegs.
She should be worried about Pegs getting tired of her though because we can see how, even now, she’s his scapegoat when need be. Once he falls for someone else or just gets sick of her groping hands and word-salad 2 minute speeches, she’d better look out.
I don’t think Kate likes work never has never will
She is the lazy one and if she wanted to do more work she would have ages ago.
Oh I’m totally not saying she wants to work more. She definitely does not. If she cared about working/charity work or had any sort of work ethic whatsoever, she would have done it in her 20s before getting married.
My point was that if she were told to work more by Pegs, she would do it to save her own ass. But none of the other Leftover Royals actually want her out there working either, lest she somehow manage to outshine them or steal headlines.
Exactly, just like she was told to do Early Years to compete with Meghan. Now she’s stepping out looking haggard, whilst still doing the absolute bare minimum. This woman is terrified of working. I’ve never seen anything like it.
I am really here for all the Windsor misogyny being exposed. It’s one of the reasons Kate has survived all the treachery. She never challenges her role as empty headed doll. Instead, she embodies it. That’s the one thing she works hard at–living down to the low expectations placed on married-in women. Be fertile and fashionable.
She is a stepford. Nothing is assured for her it depends on Williams whims. I think she is work phobic .
She’ll need to stay home with grandchildren in 15 years, preventing her from working, ever. Camzilla has already decided to do the minimum so Kate won’t have any recent example she will have to live up to.
So he does talk about how Kate copy-keens Meghan? I’m only in the first chapter😂. But yeah, it’s weird/convenient how that detail hasn’t been discussed in the BM.
“work” “load”
Kate won’t be doing royal work in 5 years, let alone 10-15, ’cause she’s gonna be out on her keister.
Let’s be honest, Kate doesn’t want to work ever.
It’s a nice life, if you can get it. But on the dime of taxpayers struggling with a cost of living crisis? The lack of shame and empathy is astounding.
The British press is overreacting to this description of Kate because what I’ve read here doesn’t appear to be an attack on Kate but merely a sober observation of how she has managed to stay on the good side of both the press and the Palace. Omid has confirmed what a lot of us have been saying about Kate for years.
The way the BM is overreacting to the section about Kate pretty much proves the claim that Kate is infantilized by the press. They are in-time proving it🙄
@Amy Bee, right? These are not “scathing attacks.” Meghan was the one who was on the receiving end of those. This is exactly just Scobie finally saying out loud what everyone already knows.
Scobie has outdone himself with this book. All the so called royal experts must be vomiting in their morning coffee, that they didn’t have the guts to do what he did, without fear or favour. He’s done with Endgame what Andrew Morton did with Diana, Her True Story.
Kate is lazy. She isn’t working much because she is such a wonderful mom, she isn’t working because she doesn’t want to.
Also, I really want a royal reporter to go in on Kate. Why is she handled with kid gloves? She is ALWAYS afforded grace. I don’t get it.
Always. And I don’t get it, either. Hilary Mantel is the last person I recall making any negative comments about Kate (and it’s not like they were nasty attacks; they were, like Scobie’s comments, simply stating the obvious), and that was over a decade ago.
And now comes the push for research into the importance of “Adolescent Yahs” followed by “Teen Yahs” “University Yahs” “Young Adult Yahs” and then grandparenting. Well played, Katie Keen.
LOL all day long, Kittenmom!!!
Diana was great and had a work ethic. Kate with all her laziness is treated like a delicate flower who must not work. And gets away with being lazy. Diana was expected to work during the early stages of pregnancy with William. Diana unlike Kate had an interest in learning and working. And the public took to her. This just illustrates the very flawed royal standards.
In 10-15 years will she be upping her royal engagements or working full time as an accessories buyer at Jigsaw? Get your wagers in now for the best odds.
The stories of Kate being cold have been around since the University days – I remember a quote from someone in that circle saying that the aristos found Kate to be a ‘cold fish’ while Pippa was the more friendlier and fun of the 2 sisters. Pippa seemed to be more accepted by them than Kate ever was.
It was also said that Kate was cold to people who she couldn’t use to get close to William and once she was done with you, you were dropped like a hot brick.
She has always been a lazy bum who lives off others. She will never work to the levels of the rest of the family, regardless of whether William wants her to or not.
Lol, if we were true influencers, we’d be able to get Kate to give up her wigs.