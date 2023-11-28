“Hannah Waddingham really overdid the bronzer for a premiere” links

Hannah Waddingham looks so strange here. The aggressive bronzer isn’t helping, but the dress kind of sucks too. [GFY]

60 years later, do you believe that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK? [Pajiba]

Regular people describe their own real-life unsolved mysteries. [Buzzfeed]

Colman Domingo talks about all that Euphoria drama. [Socialite Life]

Charles Melton is a heartthrob we can all get behind. [LaineyGossip]

Luke Evans lost 17 pounds in 10 weeks. [JustJared]

Tilda Swinton wore Chanel in Marrakech. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel were out & about in LA. [Hollywood Life]

Sob, I wish there was a Krispy Kreme near my house. [Seriously OMG]

Montgomery Riverboat brawlers are doing merch! [The Root]