“Hannah Waddingham really overdid the bronzer for a premiere” links
  • November 28, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Hannah Waddingham looks so strange here. The aggressive bronzer isn’t helping, but the dress kind of sucks too. [GFY]
60 years later, do you believe that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK? [Pajiba]
Regular people describe their own real-life unsolved mysteries. [Buzzfeed]
Colman Domingo talks about all that Euphoria drama. [Socialite Life]
Charles Melton is a heartthrob we can all get behind. [LaineyGossip]
Luke Evans lost 17 pounds in 10 weeks. [JustJared]
Tilda Swinton wore Chanel in Marrakech. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel were out & about in LA. [Hollywood Life]
Sob, I wish there was a Krispy Kreme near my house. [Seriously OMG]
Montgomery Riverboat brawlers are doing merch! [The Root]

34 Responses to ““Hannah Waddingham really overdid the bronzer for a premiere” links”

  1. Normades says:
    November 28, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    Mm…side eying the Justin and Jessica sighting, what he trying to get ahead of now?

  2. Normades says:
    November 28, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    I read Melton’s vanity fair interview and he came off really humble and grateful and totally in awe of the turn his career has taken. He spoke very graciously about his Riverdale years as a great learning experience. Yes that show was a hot mess but the cast was full of talent and they always had each other’s backs.

    Plus he won the Gotham award in a packed category. Definitely going into Oscar season strong.

    • Normades says:
      November 28, 2023 at 12:49 pm

      And yes he totally has the body and face to be a Marvel superhero but I hope he continues to work on his dramatic chops for a while.

  3. Megan says:
    November 28, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    Why are so many celebs still wearing a version of this ugly dress? It was hideous when Kate premiered it years ago.

  4. AtlantaBabe says:
    November 28, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    guys, apparently the dutch edition of endgame names the person being concerned about archie’s skin color and the edition is being pulled.

    • Hannah says:
      November 28, 2023 at 12:57 pm

      😳 I saw that. Ngl, I did not have KC3 pegged as the person. He was in my bottom 5

      • sevenblue says:
        November 28, 2023 at 1:22 pm

        I am not sure I would believe it. It is Omid’s source saying that, who knows maybe to save at least Willy’s behind as the future heir. It doesn’t make sense why Charles would leak the existence of the letter in the first place. H&M have never talked about the private letters. Also, do you remember how all the rota people, who usually do the Willy’s bidding, twitted the same lie about Meghan leaking the letter to take the heat off Willy? And, Harry is still considering some kind of relationship with Charles, but not Willy. And, Willy and his wife’s casual racism (the pic of getting moved on the shoulders of black people), colonial cosplay just in their latest tour. I mean, I am sure Charles isn’t the most race sensitive person in the palace, but there is no way it is him, when we have Willy and his wife.

    • MinorityReport says:
      November 28, 2023 at 1:07 pm

      Well…who is it?!

    • Eurydice says:
      November 28, 2023 at 1:19 pm

      Yikes, but also bizarre. Did someone “forget” to scrub the Dutch edition?

      • zinjazin says:
        November 28, 2023 at 1:32 pm

        Wow yikes indeed!!
        But didn’t the latest report say that it was two people who made those remarks?
        Is William the other one?
        Or was it only Charles?
        hm I wonder if this is correct, and if Scobie will comment?

      • sevenblue says:
        November 28, 2023 at 1:34 pm

        I wonder if it was a last minute objection from the publisher’s lawyers and they forgot to check already published copies from other languages. It may be intentional, but it would also open them to lawsuits.

      • ML says:
        November 28, 2023 at 3:35 pm

        I was not expecting this at all this evening! According to the info from Linda magazine, Evers, from the links above dropped the info that it was KC. Everyone is saying that the book needs to be pulled and corrected because Charles was named as the racist. Charles is being name-checked all over the place, so they won’t be able to hide the “mistake (?)”. According to Linda magazine, Omid Scobie has responded by saying that he wrote the English version and he didn’t name anyone in it. Since the Dutch version was supposedly translated from his, he has no idea how Charles’ name was incorporated in the Dutch version because no version of his quoted names.

        Wat Scobie is quoted as saying in Dutch: Scobie zelf zegt dinsdag tegen RTL Boulevard dat hij geen naam heeft genoemd. “Het boek is in meerdere talen en helaas spreek ik geen Nederlands. Maar als er vertaalfouten inzitten, dan zal de uitgever dat wel ondervangen. Ik heb de Engelse versie geschreven. Er is geen versie geweest uit mijn handen waarin namen zijn genoemd.”

    • Emily says:
      November 28, 2023 at 2:25 pm

      i’m confused. this is saying Meghan wrote a letter to Charles telling him that…he’s a racist for talking bout the color of archie’s skin? uh….I feel like she’s smarter than that.

      • Jais says:
        November 28, 2023 at 2:34 pm

        Feel like Charles wrote her a letter first and she responded?

      • Emily says:
        November 28, 2023 at 2:46 pm

        lol. no way. given the way he’s behaved, i don’t think he would care to reach out in a letter. i can see Meghan reaching out by writing a letter bc she did that with her dad. but there’s no way she would write a letter naming Charles as a racist…girl is smarter than that. this seems like inaccurate translation.

      • May says:
        November 28, 2023 at 3:08 pm

        In one of the excerpted portions of Endgame published recently it was said that Charles suggested in one of the letters that Meghan speak with Kate. Why? Was Kate the second Royal racist?

      • Becks1 says:
        November 28, 2023 at 3:11 pm

        Yeah that doesn’t make any sense. Meghan wouldnt need to name Charles in a letter to charles, he would know that it was him.

      • Jenn says:
        November 28, 2023 at 5:32 pm

        In the link @AtlantaBabe posted, the way it is written is deliberately vague, but: In grief (and embarrassment, and panic, I’d imagine), Charles wrote Meghan hoping to clear the air between their families. In his letter, he was upset that SHE was upset at having learned, secondhand, of conversations about skin color in her and Harry’s absence — and Charles wanted to clarify his comments and intent. Someone in Charles’s household who was in charge of sending the letter, read it, and that person is most likely the original source.

  5. Flamingo says:
    November 28, 2023 at 1:09 pm

    All I can say for Hannah Waddingham is I love her shoes!

  6. Ameerah M says:
    November 28, 2023 at 2:04 pm

    That actually looks more like too much contour along her cheekbones more than anything else. Which – she doesn’t need contouring. She has prominent cheek bones.

  7. MabsAMabbin says:
    November 28, 2023 at 2:58 pm

    She reminds me of Anne Lennox.

  8. StephieKat says:
    November 28, 2023 at 3:32 pm

    I agree. I feel like there used to be a pretty solid mix of run-of-the-mill celeb chatter/gossip along with the royal stuff, but for awhile now it feels like 11 royals posts to one or two general ones. These days I mostly visit for the end of the day “links” post because of the variety and commentary. Like bumblebee said, it’s likely because those posts get the most views/clicks/comments, so I get that it’s all about giving the people what they want, but…idk what my point is except that we need more Timothy Olyphant posts! C’mon, who else wants more Olyphant posts, 11 Timmy O’s for each royal goss page!

    • Becks1 says:
      November 28, 2023 at 4:50 pm

      So today and this week in general there is going to be an influx of royal stories because of the new book.

      But there were also 7 nonroyal stories, and only one got over 40 comments. The royal posts drive comments, engagement, all that, and its also become something that CB is known for – so of course they’re going to continue it.

      If more people commented about Kim K’s new haircut or whatever, we would have more posts like that.

    • Twin Falls says:
      November 28, 2023 at 5:47 pm

      Timothy Olyphant everyday and twice on Sunday.

  9. J.Ferber says:
    November 28, 2023 at 5:16 pm

    She looks like January Jones to me. Somehow that blond goddess thing can be such a generic look (not on everybody, of course).

