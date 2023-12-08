TMZ: Taylor Swift wants Kim Kardashian to publicly apologize to her

Taylor Swift’s Time Magazine Person of the Year cover interview was good, in that she dished out some interesting gossip, she spilled details about her relationship with Travis Kelce, and she took a victory lap for how powerful she is. On the other side, Taylor couldn’t help but reignite the 2016 feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. I was around for the original cycle of this and I have no desire to relitigate any of this sh-t, and it’s crazy to me that Taylor willingly went there and she’s still trying to rewrite what happened more than seven years ago. Kanye is Nazi trash, no doubt, and his career is mostly over and done with at this point. But as horrible as Kanye was and is, that doesn’t change the fact that Taylor lied and misrepresented. It was the first time anyone had ever called her out on such a huge scale. It changed her and she’s still trying to find a way to rescript it. Speaking of, TMZ had an update:
There’s a good reason Taylor Swift called out Kim Kardashian in TIME over a now 7-year-old phone call with Kanye West — it’s an incident for which Kim still has not apologized … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell us Kim has never said sorry to Taylor over the notorious “Famous” phone call between Taylor and Kanye in 2016 … the one Kim and Ye released, attempting to show Taylor was cool with the song’s racy line about her.
Remember, at the time of the track’s release, Taylor expressed outrage over Ye’s lyric … “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex // Why? I made that bitch famous.” In response to Taylor’s anger, Kim posted her version of the recorded phone call in an effort to prove Taylor understood exactly what the song would include. However, the full unedited version of the recorded call eventually came out, and it became clear Kanye had not revealed he’d refer to Taylor as a “bitch.”
Our sources say Kim’s never apologized to Taylor for the call — and even after the Time article, it’s still crickets.
Interestingly, we’re told Taylor would actually accept an apology from Kim on this issue, even all these years later, but only under one specific condition … it would have to be done publicly. As one source put it to us, a public shaming calls for a public “I’m sorry.”
Our sources say Taylor still feels like Kim and Kanye were in the wrong … and she was dumbfounded when Kim doubled down on her position even after the full, unedited version of their call got published.
From Kim’s POV — which she made clear in tweets at the time, and in subsequent interviews — the fact Taylor was looped in on the song, period, vindicated her and Kanye … but we’re told Taylor’s position has always been about the use of the word “bitch.”
Kim downplayed that in a GQ piece … saying all rappers use that term, and that it was NBD — and while this might sound like a lot of hair-splitting … we’re told Taylor still feels she was seriously wronged in the framing of all that, something she touched on in her TIME interview.
Again, we’re told Taylor is still willing to bury the hatchet with Kim — who has since divorced Kanye — but at this point, our sources say the 2 women have no relationship.
As I said, I have no desire to relitigate any of this, but here goes: while the full call revealed that Taylor was never informed about the word “bitch,” the call proved that Kanye did politely seek Taylor’s permission to use her name lyrically and she agreed. Before Kim revealed the recording of the call, Taylor had claimed that Kanye never sought her approval for anything, that he was “taking credit” for her fame, etc. It was only after the call was revealed that the issue became all about the use of “bitch.” As I said, Kanye is trash. But Taylor lied. Both things can be and are true. As for Taylor’s people running to TMZ and trying to pressure Kim into making a public apology… lmao. I hope Kim ignores her, but who knows. Currently, the Swifties have swarmed onto Kim’s social media and they’re flooding her comments with snake emojis. Y’all really weren’t around for the original cycle of this.
Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account is being flooded with snake emojis and Taylor Swift's ‘reputation’ GIFs. pic.twitter.com/qcc29Vqozj
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023
Well you are always talking about how she finds ways to sabotage herself, and here we are. She is riding so high, and still feels the need to drag this up again? She’s being praised for being Boss Business Barbie and she reminds us all that deep down she is a still just a whiny brat, unfortunately one who happens to have an army of trolls on her side to do real damage to others.
P.S. If you have to demand an apology, it is not really an apology.
Well said. She has this amazing sphere of influence now and this is not how to is use it.
I was just thinking that with the power and influence she has she could really make an impact ( all the reports about her impact on the economy and economies of countries she’s touring), if she decided to use it for good, ike say climate change, she could really make a change.
I know shes charitable and gives back, but she’s such a global power she could move things.
I really don’t care so much that it was brought up. It’s somewhat relevant in that Reputation TV is coming out soon, BUT she and her team had to know that the media/fans would take her comments and give this stupid feud new life. It’s over. Taylor, you won. Drop it.
I also want to see her use her power for good. The Miss Americana doc showed her getting political. She knows what’s at stake this next election. Come on, give us something different.
agree – it’s been almost a decade at this point, just move on. who cares about an apology she obviously doesn’t want to give.
not only did she say Kanye didn’t call her for approval but to ask her to release the song (he did both), she claimed before there was video that she cautioned him not to release such a misogynistic song … which she very much did not do and honestly makes no sense as a statement.
you can tell she was uncomfortable in the call, and Kanye is a huge piece of trash, but she responded with an inaccurate PR statement that clearly showed she didn’t expect there to be a video. which is why she’s mad about it being “illegally recorded.”
Taylor doesn’t do well when called out, which is honestly her most annoying trait. I can think of several examples, this was just the most prominent.
I remember the edited version Kim posted which I have no desire to rewatch, it is very apparent from Taylor’s tone that she was very uncomfortable that whole phone call and with the lyric whole “Taylor and I might have sex” or whatever the lyric was. I’m not surprised Kanye didn’t pick up on that because everything is always about him and his “genius.” However as a people pleaser, she didn’t want to rock the boat and probably felt like she wasn’t in a position to refuse and wanted to keep the peace. And then Kanye went on to use the naked likeness of a bunch of people in that video, including Taylor and she definitely did not sign off on that. I personally would have found that very violating.
However, despite her discomfort, she did approve the lyric and not the b!tch one and she completely misrepresented the situation. She might have said afterwards “I was very uncomfortable during the phone call but I felt like I had no choice but to say yes” but that’s not what she did.
Taylor got caught and she can’t handle that. Instead of learning from her mistake, she once again is hell bent on revenge. She knows she can ruin anyone she likes, but is mad that she hasn’t been able to take down Kim and easily as she liked. I guess she’s met her match.
Anyway Taylor is a mean girl and girls like her need cliques just to show how popular they are, hence her 2017 ‘girl squad’ and skinny blonde models. Getting them to star in her video where she tried to bring down Katy Perry was bullying. But that’s what Taylor does best. Even Calvin harries exposed her in a tweet, saying she needed ‘someone new to take down’ when she tried to go for him.
I don’t know how she gets away with it.
She’s a pretty blonde white woman. That’s how she gets away with it.
But did she demand? I’m no Swiftie, but interviewers control the conversation and ask all the questions. So she would “accept” a public apology, sounds like she knows she’ll never get one, and good. Let it die.
I think the interviewer fir this piece said something like although he was interviewing her… it felt like it was directed by her. She knew what she was doing.
I don’t know why this has even been brought up again… she should take her mid music and be glad she’s somehow this global and leave the petty shit alone
Sorry, the tape of that call was cut and re-cut, and it completely misrepresented what Taylor had said. Kardashian is the wannabe master-plotter here, and she should be offering an apology. Too long have the Kardashians got away with appalling behaviour whilst watching their bank accounts groan at the seams.
The Kardashians should apologize for all the crap awful crap they have brought into this world. Endless vulgar crappy crap crap by grifters.
Absolutely. They never seem to experience real pushback or consequences for the damage they do. Kris Jenner is literally a groomer and no one seems to have a problem with that.
Kanye inserted himself into her life when he publicly humiliated her at the VMAs. He and Kim could have lived their whole damn lives without ever speaking Taylor’s name.
Good point re: apologies and a good reminder:
If you have to demand it it’s not going to be genuine.
And frankly all sides considered Kim has nothing to apologize for. She proved her initial point that Kayne had indeed had a conversation with Taylor about that damn song. That was the crux of the issue.
Taylor went into semantics for damage control.
She’s owed nothing lol
Exactly she really keeps a grudge! EVERYONE had moved on. No one cares except her and the most psychotic of her fans.
I can’t stand this petty, immature, vindictive kid. Fame was bad for her character. She is a brat, yes. I would’ve have publicly laughed my ass off if I were Kim. I honestly would.
Why on earth do people believe her team leaked this to TMZ? She leaks to people, right? This seems like TMZ shit stirring. The need to always think the worst of TS is so strong. There’s no reason this should be true. Someone put TMZ up to this, it’s not Swift.
Girl’s probably got a list of all the license plates that’ve cut her off in traffic and the names of everyone who ever failed to say ‘bless you’ when she sneezed.
It’s been over six years, it did no lasting damage to her money, and all her fans think she’s an angel. F-king knock it off, Taylor.
Oh she has a list. She checks it once and she checks it twice. There’s a name on there in red. And it’s underlined.
Excellent use of her lyrics! Lol Betty Rose.
Her having an enemies list gives me Sheldon Cooper vibes.
Who does she think she is, Santa Claus? lol.
Taylor Swift defender here, in terms of her talent and business acumen, but yea….this has got to be laid to rest, please, I am begging her.
She could just say “ya know? That was a rough time in my life. I dont really want to rehash it anymore” and leave it at that.
Kim isn’t with Kanye anymore so I guess never say never, but I don’t really see how it benefits her to apologize. I don’t feel like Kim’s career has been harmed by any of this really. People that are hardcore for the Kardashians/Jenner’s and Swifties seem to have picked their sides a long time ago. I’m not a member of either contingent, but doesn’t seem like there’s much overlap there. And yeah if you’re demanding an apology it means nothing.
Those hardcore Taylor Swift fans are psychotic
So why so hot and heavy for Kim to apologize, but not Kanye? Did Kanye apologize and I missed it? Personally, I’d rather agree to being called b- in the song than to have him claim we would have sex. How does she think all the people she references in her songs feel?
she probably views Kim as having just gone along with it because she was with Kanye (which was implied in one of the statements she made about it after Kim said there was a video of the call).
omg this is so petty! She’s holding a grudge that a look behind the curtain at a speck of the reality behind her meticulously curated and controlled public show got out without her permission, and she got caught out in a lie. I really doubt it’s about being called a bitch on a rap album.
On the one hand, I’m sure Kim could perfectly understand that perspective and probably does owe her an apology, because she also is a control freak about her public image and would flip out if something she said or did in the understanding of professional or personal confidence was leaked to the public- and literally I just talked myself into being more understanding of Taylor’s position when she claimed this whole episode traumatized her, lol- but on the other hand, I can’t with Taylor maintaining this is about Kanye calling her a bitch.
Not sure I believe TMZ on this.
Not to mention of the people in the story, the Kardashians are the one with an extremely close relationship with TMZ that they have used for years to get “their side” out. And now there is a story where Taylor is attaching poor Kim after all these years and demanding a public apology from her. Yeah, I’m not going to believe it was Taylor’s camp giving this to TMZ, instead of the other side looking to get more attention.
Is Taylor Swift petty: yeah, even she admits it.
Is Kim looking to have her name in particular in the news every single day of the week: 100% yes.
But Taylor brought Kim up in the interview, right? If this is Kim K going to TMZ (which it could be), it wouldn’t be out of nowhere but in response to that interview. (I didnt read the interview so I dont know specifically what was in there.)
@ Kat
100% agree with you. Kim loves publicity, good or bad. This is making her happy. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kim’s publicist is typing up an “apology” right this very minute.
TMZ is misogynist Harvey Levin, doubtful that Tree Paine goes to him for anything. Of course he’s going to stir the woman vs woman pot, there are so many Swift haters he will cater to.
Wowww so the online pile on behaviour that led her to the “edge of her sanity” or however she put it, is now being directed to another woman *in her name* and TAYLOR wants the apology. Get a grip.
I don’t know why Kim would apologize.
Second… wouldn’t the Swift fans running to put snakes etc. in Kim’s social media comments just boost her engagement even further? And it gets her own fans commenting more in her defense and trying to ensure the top comments are positive.
Dear Taylor: The more successful you are, the more jealousy and hate will come your way. This may not be of your choosing, but it is a sad fact of life. These people dislike you, and will continue to do so. And there is no reconciling with them.
Stop trying to pet the angry cat: you will only get bit again.
Sincerely,
Bachy
Was there really a period tht she laid low? Anyways i dont recall and i dont know why she is publicly giving Kim any power when she is riding so high.
Yeah, there was approximately a year where she just didn’t really do anything publicly.
When she was with Joe Alwyn which is when I could enjoy her the most and liked quite a few songs from the releases those years. But now he’s apparently he who must not be named that was just stifling her and to insecure to handle her greatness. This is the stuff that made people like me 10 years ago roll their eyes, and it’s getting to that point again. You don’t have to believe TMZ is a paper of record but the PR and press stuff is getting very 2015 again.
yes, she did lay low for at least a year after the double whammy of the Hiddleston nonsense and this phone call. that’s when she was being moved around in luggage so paparazzi couldn’t get photos of her.
The woman is on top of the damn world right now and she’s still dwelling on this petty shit..I will never get it…
Some cuts are deeper than others.
I’m not a Taylor fan as I’ve said before, but I will say when people keep bringing shit up from long ago about people with whom I have no contact, it can cause hurt feelings to resurface. I’m not sure who brought it up in the interview but my guess is it wasn’t Taylor?
This past week I was told several members of my family, namely stepfamily, still refer to me as “the difficult one.” They love to rewrite history and I moved away and cut contact more than 10 years ago. They know nothing about my life except what my dad tells them and that’s from the very little I share with him. It’s easy to scapegoat someone who isn’t there to defend herself. Anyway my point is it shouldn’t bother me because I don’t have much if any opinion of them, and it’s pathetic that they can’t move on, but it does hurt because it’s not true, and I hate that so much.
Living well is the best revenge, Tay. Be grateful you have so many fans with the middling music you put out.
Never been a fan and still not one! Entitled? I can’t get a apology from the screaming pharmacist why should Kim apologize for Kanye or Ye, who ever he is today. Too afraid to ask for a apology from the culprit? LOL Better quit stirring the pot…..Ye is out there
Girl, bye. You lied. And you got caught. Nothing that has happened in the subsequent years changes that. Kim doesn’t owe you sh*t.
Okay so I read this story an hour ago or whenever it was posted. did not comment. (on my work laptop). I had to reboot my laptop so I was scrolling on my FB reels while I was waiting.
A clip popped up from some Kardashian show (I think the original KUWTK, not the new one, bc Kim looked SUPER young and different) and its Kim and Kris Jenner and kris is pushing Kim to apologize publicly to Taylor.
The internet/social media can be a creepy place sometimes (all the time?)
Anyway, Taylor insisting that Kim K publicly apologize is not a good look for her.
“Our sources say” “We are told that”
“Interestingly, we’re told”. “ Sources with direct knowledge”
And you fall for it every time 😂
Oh girl. I’m a fan (don’t come for me, Celebitchies lol) but even if this all went down like you are dramatically explaining (her career was not going to be canceled but maybe her perception was that), can’t you just move on? Like why in the world would you regurgitate this now? Nothing good is coming from this.
I forget that Taylor has been performing and in the public eye forever. So her actions to me seem very much like teen girl mean girl b.s. She’s just over a year younger than me. If you’re a mean girl, most mean girls grow out of this phase by 17 (unless your initials are KM or TS… allegedly)
There is a very popular – and IMO VERY accurate theory that the age you are when you become famous is the age you stay at mentally and emotionally. Because at that point you stop having a lot of the experiences that other people have that allow – or force – us to grow up and mature. I think Taylor is a prime example of this. The woman will be 34 years old this month and still acts and thinks like a teenager. Which is when she became famous.
Um, did we suddenly forget that a full copy of the phone call was released and it had been edited? She also expressed concern in the audio for lyrics saying he made her famous and how her fans would take it. I believe she even mentioned her having to think about it (if memory serves). The full audio proved Taylor was telling the truth. And what is with this sudden defense of Kim? The woman is trash and so is that entire family. The number of people they have used and discarded is wild.
Then again, this is the same website that still stans Amber Heard who (if you watched the trial, all of it) was proven to be lying about EVERYTHING: she falsified photos, created bruises that weren’t there, she cut off the tip oh Johnny Depp’s finger, she was the one who abused tf out of him. I just can’t with this madness anymore on here.
And what is with the “shock” that Taylor Swift addressed this again? Are you kidding me right now? You are human, right, so is TS. Every-single-person I know holds grudges and hurts, some not for just years but decades, maybe an entire lifetime. Her career was literally snatched from her because of all of this, and she was made public enemy number one. I cannot even imagine what that must have felt or been like.
I was around during that time, and TS wasn’t the one who was lying, would it been nice had she said that there was a phone call, yes, but she also didn’t owe anyone anything and she clearly (in that phone call) was attempting some reconciliation with Kayne as she thought he was attempting it too, but he did the same thing in that situation that he did when his crazy *ss jumped up on stage while she was accepting her award, he sabotaged her. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice and you can GFY, and that’s exactly what she has said (in so many words). She snatched her career right back out from under all the fools and clowns and became a behemoth of an entertainer, voice of a generation.
#TeamTaylor
Oh my. How is Amber Heard being dragged into this?!?!?!
I don’t even like Taylor but could at least respect your comment till the random Amber Heard rant, lol, come on.
“I was around during that time” So were most of us? 😬
I personally believe that Kim uses her money to pay bloggers off. She wants all the media on her side. I think Kim and her family pay for magazine covers, and everything else. It is only their wealth that is keeping them in the media now a days. Just what I think anyways.
I’m #TeamNobody here, imo no one in this mess came off looking good. Kanye is beyond redemption, and I hate the lyrics in question, but Taylor was most certainly not telling the truth when this whole thing kicked off. When the song was first released and Kanye told everyone he had called her to talk about the lyrics, she completely denied the phone call even happened. Then she said ok it happened but they didn’t talk about this song. Then she had to admit they did talk about the song but not specific lyrics. It wasn’t until Kim dropped the (obviously edited) audio tape that the word “bitch” became the issue. To say she was entirely honest the entire time is revisionist history,
Things like this are what keeps me from ever being a fan of hers. Everything and everyone must cater to her and her needs at all times. She still comes off a child who’s unaware that the world doesn’t revolve her. Say what you want about the KarJenner family but nobody, least of all Kim has talked about her in years. Taylor already talked about this in Rolling Stone years ago. So unless Reputation TV is about to come out soon why bother talking about this again?!
All Kardashian family has needed to survive is attention. Kim is probably loving this. They don’t care if you hate them as long as you comment / follow / click their content.
I can’t believe someone young, wealthy, talented, and unbothered gets named Time magazine’s POTY and decides to go all scorched earth, reigniting a feud from the last decade. Not as smart as she seems.
Because she’s not ACTUALLY unbothered at all. She’s bothered. And stays bothered. LOL
Of course in this lengthy interview she’d be asked about the time kanye and kimk shit on her publicly. Of course TS would answer negatively since it was intentionally shitty. TS doesn’t want a meaningless apology from trash people it’s just more kardashian garbage for more attention.
this is coming from TMZ, people🙄
Yes and TMZ = Kardashians, longtime partnership in peddling garbage for $$$
This reminds me, years ago Harvey Levin let it leak out of his mouth how Kim Kardashian would hang around the TMZ studios (before she was super famous or filthy rich) and shop around “stories” about celebs she knew in exchange for money. This Kardashian/TMZ partnership goes way back.
Either Kim doesn’t want to apologize or maybe she knows that Kanye will have a fit as soon as she does and will probably start to publicly insult her (I’m in no one’s team in this fight and I honestly can’t remember most of the details).
What exactly should she apologize for?? Taylor lied. And got caught. If Taylor wants an apology she can send Kanye a request for one.
I never said she should apologize, again I don’t even remember half of what happened. I’m just saying that Kanye would probably try to get revenge on Kim if she were to publicly side with Taylor in any sort of way. If Taylor were to ask for an apology from him then he would use her name and wouldn’t ask for her permission this time.
I don’t like the Kardashian’s but Kim doesn’t have to apologize to Taylor Kim at the time was married to Kanye that was her husband. She wanted to defend her husband from Kim point view Taylor was lying on Kanye. I don’t know why Taylor is still so hung up on this she has sold out tours her albums are constantly selling out she a freaking billionaire . Kanye west is no longer relevant at all Taylor won she wasn’t not cancelled her fans base grew even larger than before she winning.
The full tape released backed up Taylor’s version. She wasn’t told about being called a bitch, she expressed reticence about the line about making her famous and she said she was cool with it but wanted to hear the song before giving full approval. Kanye kept telling her he was going to send her the song.
The edit took Taylor’s responses and cut them together to make it sound like she was lying. It was the very definition of gaslighting, when instead they could have simply said, well we told her in advance we were doing a song for her but when we cut it we added changes she wasn’t aware of. We’re sorry if it bothered her, but that’s music folks, or something like that. Instead, Kimye created a lie out of half truths and let Taylor’s haters burn her with it.
It was a cruddy thing to do.
@Earl Girl
Exactly
Kim edited that tape heavily to deliberately misrepresent the conversation and her sisters got involved with the snake emojis. Kanye did his part but THIS was all Kim and nothing excuses it.
And after the deceptively edited tape that turns the world against you, your image is used on the album cover in what amounted to deep fake revenge p*rn? She also had to go to court over being inappropriately touched under her skirt while she was trying to go about her business producing music.
Where is the ‘she should get over it’ pov coming from? Pretty extreme shift from the ‘me too’ recognition of pervasive effects of sexualized trauma.
I admired Taylor so much for going through that lawsuit. Then she worked with a sexual abuser, dated a guy who spoke about enjoying abusive pornography and high-fived a buddy accused of a sexual assault very similar to what she went through.
She is a champion for victims only when it’s herself. The tape debacle seems entirely petty when you consider the violent trauma Kim has also experienced.
I don’t think Taylor can accept this blemish on her record. She lied and got caught out. And now she’s one of the most powerful women in the world and she’s desperately trying to sanitise what happened and make out like it all hinges on the word ‘bitch’ when that so obviously was part of a scramble to have a leg to stand on after she got royally called out. I think Taylor needs to accept she made a mistake and let this go, but of course that won’t happen. Ever.
Taylor Swift and the Swifties always manage to make me defend people I’m not super fond of. She did lie. Back off Kim, lest people start bringing up Taylor’s repeat “accidental” proximity to racist men.
So a lot of you are piling on Taylor because TMZ says she wants an apology? Because she gave an in-depth interview, which she rarely does, and spoke honestly about a painful experience .. HER painful experience? Sounds a lot like what Meagan and Harry went through after their Oprah interview. I am not a Swiftie (perhaps if I was younger than my 70 years, I would be) but I do admire this young woman and what she has built for herself. I even enjoy most of her music. Lots of mean-girling going on here and definitely a lack of critical thinking.
Yeah, mean-girling seems to increasingly be the tone around here, unless it’s Meghan. In what world are we taking TMZ’s reporting as gospel?
I wonder if these same “sources” are the ones who told us that Taylor’s friends were worried about her moving too fast with Travis. TMZ is never on a woman’s side and this story makes Taylor look childish and petty so I call bs on this. Like only the die-hardest fans of hers could read this and think it makes her sound good to be talking about wanting a public apology about something so old. It’s just made up stuff based on that article where she talked about trash taking itself out.
So I went back into the Feud Archives for funsies and this was Taylor’s official statement after Kim mentioned Taylor knew about the song and the lyrics in a GQ interview:
“Taylor does not hold anything against Kim Kardashian as she recognizes the pressure Kim must be under and that she is only repeating what she has been told by Kanye West. However, that does not change the fact that much of what Kim is saying is incorrect. Kanye West and Taylor only spoke once on the phone while she was on vacation with her family in January of 2016 and they have never spoken since. Taylor has never denied that conversation took place. It was on that phone call that Kanye West also asked her to release the song on her Twitter account, which she declined to do. Kanye West never told Taylor he was going to use the term ‘that b—’ in referencing her. A song cannot be approved if it was never heard. Kanye West never played the song for Taylor Swift. Taylor heard it for the first time when everyone else did and was humiliated. Kim Kardashian’s claim that Taylor and her team were aware of being recorded is not true, and Taylor cannot understand why Kanye West, and now Kim Kardashian, will not just leave her alone.”
Kanye never did play her the song so she only had the one sentence of lyrics and no context for what the song was about or anything else. I read the whole transcript of the phone call and Kanye really only discusses “might have sex” lyric with Taylor in relation to the song (he goes on rants about other things and being in debt but the actual portion of discussing the lyric is not the majority of the phone call). He also says he might have called her the B word but doesn’t say in what context (Taylor didn’t sound enthused about this at all) and never confirms it. And Taylor never gave her approval for the B lyric, only the “might have sex” lyric. It is a very confusing phone call and Taylor did her best to try to interpret Kanye’s word salads. He promised to send her the song for review and never did. He also did ask her to release the song on her Twitter which is absolutely insane lol. Taylor takes issue with the fact that Kanye and Kim gave the impression that Taylor had heard the song in its entirety and given her seal of approval which she hadn’t. And he slightly changed the lyrics to call her a B which she wasn’t sure he was going to do.
TLDR: everyone involved in this doesn’t think they’re in the wrong and three wrongs don’t make a right…??? I did my best LOL.
Excellent research of the record, thanks for clarifying the facts.
How did the ‘Taylor completely denied there was a phone call’ line get so much traction?
Something about a lie traveling around the world before the truth can put on its pants
@VilleRose, I got inspired by your detective work and since I got bored, I went back as well to see if I remember correctly too. So, here is what I found:
Taylor’s statement after song release and Kim & Kanye saying she approved:
“Kanye did not call for approval but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, ‘I made that bitch famous.'”
Now, since in this statement she said, she was never asked for approval but just for promotion, I think Kim saw an opportunity to edit the call in a way turning Taylor into a liar. In the call they discuss lyrics and Kanye kinda behaves like he seeks her approval for the lyrics. They discuss the parts:
– “Taylor Swift might owe me sex.”
– “I made her famous”.
– He alludes to calling her “bitch”, but in a very manipulative way like he won’t be using it as an insult.
What really made people turn against Taylor, after hearing the lyric (“I made her famous”), she says in the call:
“It’s just kind of like, whatever, at this point. But I mean, you’ve got to tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you’ve experienced it. Like, you honestly didn’t know who I was before that. Like, it doesn’t matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn’t know who I was before that. It’s fine.”
So, she kinda understands his POV in the call and that made her Grammy speech (people taking credit for your work) seem “playing the victim”.
Also, just to point out, Taylor obviously didn’t give her approval to the final version of the song and probably didn’t remember the full phone call since she didn’t record it. She tries to push back in the call, but only using what would other people say (“the feminists are going to come out”). Like I understand, she was young and didn’t have the full courage to say clearly “no” to someone she seeked approval from. I didn’t like at the time how she referred to “feminists” as an annoying group of people. But, now in my 30s, I see that mostly due to her age and personality, she was using that as an excuse to discourage him.
In summary, the first statement she made about the call (Kanye did not call for approval but to ask Taylor to release his single ‘Famous’ ) was not fully accurate since they discussed possible lyrics. However, when you listen to the recording, you can see that she was nervous and didn’t want to say anything wrong or didn’t want to say directly “no”. This was organized by two people in their 30’s (Kim & Kanye) who knew that Taylor thought of them as her friends. That’s why that event f*cked with her mind and caused trust issues.
I could see how in Taylor’s mind she didn’t give approval, she even said in the transcript she had to think about it. She also told Kanye he had to tell the story the way he experienced it. So very confusing messaging but she was clearly trying to stay on Kanye’s good side and not provoke him. But it was vey clear from her tone and some of the stuff she was saying she was not happy about the “might have sex” (which is what was discussed in detail) and the B word (which Kanye mentioned only in passing). We don’t know if the song was fully written or recorded when he called Taylor, it was really hard to decipher from Kanye’s word salads.
However, in Kanye’s very addled mind, Taylor seemed open to him including the lyrics and thanked him for giving her a heads up. He saw that as her giving approval. Even if she hadn’t, he probably would have gone ahead and done the same thing. But he walked away from that confusing conversation thinking he had Taylor’s seal of approval.
So basically a very confusing conversation where two people walked away with very different views of what happened. I had a hard time figuring it out myself LOL. But yeah I think Taylor’s Grammy speech is what pushed Kanye over the edge because in his mind, he got Taylor’s approval and she seemingly turned around and put him on blast for trying to take credit for making her famous.
@VilleRose, yes I agree 100%. The problem, I think for Taylor, was that she probably didn’t even remember all the talk with Kanye’s ramblings about other hundred things. She thought, he was gonna send the song to me for approval and didn’t, so there was no approval. Also, if Kanye & Kim thought they didn’t do anything wrong, they wouldn’t edit the talk in the first place or sent her the final version for approval. That was a fully planned trap and Taylor as a smart woman won’t forget how she was fooled. No money, no amount of fame will heal that ego wound.
Why do we believe TMZ on anything? I call BS on this story.
With this much fame and money, (she has so much fame and money) it’s the perfect point in her career to do some really cool artistic, critical, riskier, experimental, political, unexpectedly surprising or mature stuff. Sometimes the results are super interesting. Please.
I don’t blame Taylor. The song is misogynistic and will be repeated and replayed everywhere with the audience singing and dancing along. It’s gross.
Remember when Eminem released those nasty lyrics about Christina Aguilera? I hope she demanded a public apology.
This story was exhausting the first time around…
I don’t understand what actually happened. Some accounts say she lied that there was never a call at all, some say she acknowledges the call and takes issue with some aspects of the lyrics and not others. If Taylor lied, and is doubling down on the lie, that’s pathetic.
What I do know is that Kanye is an absolute donkey. He got up onstage and ruined her acceptance speech for an award, to say Beyonce should have received it instead as if it’s up to him. Like, who ASKED you, Kanye? (Though I DO love Beyonce) Then at some point later he decides to write a song where he mentions they might have sex and calls her a bitch, and puts her naked likeness in the accompanying video? I realize the point of this story is about what parts of that she did or didn’t agree to. But I say “eff that guy” for thinking any of it was a good idea to begin with. Permission or not, it was gross and misogynistic.
How is Taylor trying to rewrite history? She didn’t give permission, she said she had to think about it on the snapchat call, and THEN in the leaked full version, it is clear that ye was not up front about what exactly the lyrics were. Maybe this blog is trying to rewrite history b/c of this writer’s history of pretending that taylor was a secret right wing white lady karen when this beef happened. Instead, now we know.
I had almost forgotten why I can’t stand her but she had to go and remind me. She should be on RHOBH – she has all the perfect personality traits of a Real Housewife.
“Currently the Swifties have swarmed into Kim’s SM and flooding her comments with snake 🐍 emojis”
As I mentioned a couple times how some of them can be extreme. I’m not a fan of Kim either. But it’s hypocritical – as Taylor knows she’s been bullied and now she’s also encouraging the same behavior.
To me, Taylor still came up on top after that story hit, she and some of her fans need to move on. You don’t want the big karma to go after you later by still being bitter and being juvenile of the past.