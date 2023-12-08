Prince Harry: ‘My wife and I felt forced to step back from this role’

It’s good that the Sussex Squad hasn’t gotten their hopes up about Prince Harry’s court battle for royal protection. Harry has been waging this battle for more than two years, and the battle is simply about wanting high-level royal protection when he visits the UK and wanting to pay for the security himself, in effect “paying back” the police for their protection. The Windsors and the Ravec (the committee overseeing who gets protection) have blocked him completely. And guess what? Harry isn’t going to win. Even if his case makes good points, even if Harry is right on the law, Ravec will continue to block him from receiving police security in the UK regardless of who pays for it. That won’t change until Harry’s father decides to stop putting the Sussexes in mortal danger. That won’t change until Harry’s father cares about whether his son and grandchildren are safe and healthy. The problem is, King Charles doesn’t give a sh-t.
Prince Harry has said the UK is his home and he was forced to leave – as he wages a battle over his security. The Duke of Sussex is challenging the decision to downgrade his publicly-funded security detail after he quit as a working royal in 2020. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) decided he should no longer have the same level of security as senior royals. But his legal team say there was a lack of transparency, and the usual risk analysis was not applied.
In a statement read out in the High Court today, Harry said he felt forced to leave the UK after the security downgrade.
He said: “It was with great sadness to both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States. That cannot happen if there is no possibility to keep them safe when they are on UK soil. I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”
Harry was not in court, and the statement was read out on his behalf. At a hearing today, the duke’s barrister Shaheed Fatima KC said Harry did not accept that it was a “choice” for him to have stopped being a “full time working member of the royal family”.
Earlier the lawyer said Ravec should have considered the wider impact on the UK’s reputation should he be attacked. She said: “It failed to treat the claimant in the way it has treated others. It failed to tell the claimant how he was being treated and why.”
[From The Sun]
“I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020” – one thing Harry did well in Spare is remind everyone that, in his mind, all options were on the table and there could have been a “half-in” solution, one where he and Meghan would have happily worked for the Firm part-time. That option was denied by Edward Young, QEII’s private secretary. The fix was in – the Sussexes were always going to be shoved out. Then Charles made sure to yank their protection and funding because Harry wouldn’t back down from his pursuit of Christian Jones and The Sun. The goal was never “protect Harry” or “treat the Sussexes like their lives matter.” The goal was control, humiliation, mortal danger. These really are some sadistic sh-theads.
So RAVEC are absolutely fine to tell the world that their decision is Personal!? Their credibility is over if they refuse to give protection to be people in actual danger.Just Sickening!
That’s why the future of the BRF doesn’t hang in the balance — it’s already sliding down the trash heaps of history. So is the future of all the European royal monarchies.
Une belle gang d’idiots et de clowns, le roi est une vraie farce. J’espère que la transition royale se fera rapidement mais on sera pris avec l’autre imbecile: eggplant pegger prince.
Yes but I am afraid that William is even worse, and more vicious, than Charles.
With a family like that, Harry doesn’t need anymore enemies 🙄🙄🙄
Funnily enough, I don’t speak a lick of French but I understood every word you said: Gang of idiots check! Clowns check! Imbecile check! Great farce check! Eggplant pegger prince check! LOL.
This is the most mind boggling thing about Charles who is generally mind-boggling in so many ways. At the very least, he doesn’t care about their physical safety. At worst, he actually wants some or all of them dead. I can’t help but think back to Diana. At the time of her death, the media made much of her alleged refusal of royal level protection. It now seems clear that either her protection was pulled for trivial reasons or she was convinced that protection officers were being used to spy on her. In any case, the results were catastrophic. Even with this history, Charles withholds high level security. 🤯
I think both Chuck and the 🥚 need something bad to happen to H&M to give relevance to the monarchy. Look how they’ve used Diana since her death. Thus is calculated and intentional.
“or she was convinced that protection officers were being used to spy on her.”
This is the correct reason why Diana discontinued Royal Protection Services.
I don’t think he thinks he can win, and even if he did, would he really trust it? Nah. But this is about making a public record I’m as many places as possible, and making his family and their flunkies speak on the record, too. One day journalism might be different in the UK and these breadcrumbs will be right there.
I agree that it’s all about getting the truth on record. I know Harry travels with his own security (and part of what he’s asking for is for them to be armed and informed of dangers), but as you say, how could he ever trust the info he’d get from ravec?!
And the part about ravec requiring 28 days notice and details on Harry’s every movement when he’s in country? After NY, that just seems like so they can have time to plan an “accident” like Diana’s. It’s absolutely macabre at this point. If this were a movie we’d be saying the plot was too over the top to be believed.
100% agree. If any credible historian wants to write about this someday there’s plenty of Harry’s words and actions on record. It’ll be much harder to assume (or lie) his position, thoughts and actions. RAVEC’s actions and reasoning are on record too. Godforbid anything happens to H&M or the kids in the UK, it’ll be on record that he fought for his right to pay for protection and was denied.
I think Harry KNOWS now that Diana’s security was deliberately compromised but the RF/BM covered it up. Harry is making damn sure there’s more than enough evidence to show malicious intent on Pa & Willy’s part.
My working theory is that Diana left him a letter to read when he became an adult and outlined everything. H is playing 3D chess with these fools and it shows. She always knew that H was going to need to be protected and I feel like she did it beyond the grave in more ways than one.
@809 I agree. I think Harry has realized the truth about his mother’s death. After his own experiences the last few years I think he has put two and two together or is, at the least, suspicious.
He’s playing the long game by putting his own words and experiences on the record and by carefully using the legal system. He wants justice and to tell his truth, but I think it’s also for posterity.
It is a shitty situation, but I think Harry should not have brought this case. He is guaranteed to lose and it is easy for the media to pillory him for trying. Also, I think requiring Harry to provide 28 days notice and a detailed itinerary is reasonable. It takes time to prepare security plans and make sure you have the right number and kind of security personnel.
He knows he’s going to lose but as others have said, he wants this on the public record and he doesn’t give a sh*t what the tabloids print. When someone like Kate Moss can get RAVEC protection for her wedding, what does that say about their preferential treatment that excludes a member of the royal family? It says that RAVEC is in cahoots with the royal family (remember the vile Edward Young is a RAVEC member) who are pulling strings to deny Harry his request to reimburse the cost FOR HIS AND HIS FAMILY’S PROTECTION. Furthermore, being forced to wait a month while RAVEC faffs around deciding whether or not he gets protection is nonsense. Professional security teams can be pulled together in a week, especially if it’s for a royal.
Lindsay, he definitely should have brought this case. As far as the 28 days notice is concerned, that just gives certain people the opportunity to put Harry and his family is difficult situations by leaking.
There will be no question in anyone’s mind whether Harry and family were given the option of having security. It’s very clear to anyone that he was not only NOT given the option for security (even if he pays for it), but they have denied him security. Guess what that means. That means if anything happens to one or all f them in the UK, or can be traced back to the UK, this will be laid at Chuck and Wont’s doors. What do you want to bet that the backlash would be monumental. It will bring back how Princess Di died. Do they really want to go there? If the Chuck can’t bring himself to give them security because he isn’t really capable of caring about his son, DIL and grandchildren, I would have thought he would do it for the optics of it. It would make him look good. What does that tell us about how much he does NOT care about them?
Once you look at the treatment of Harry and Meghan with the lens of “at best the royals wouldn’t care if they died, at worst they actively want it”, it makes their actions a lot less confusing.
I agree with you, as disturbing as that is when put that way.
But what I just dont get is – do they not remember diana? I said the other day that I think its easy for people who were too young or not born yet to forget how BIG a crisis Diana’s death was for the monarchy. Looking back now, her death paved the way for Camilla’s rehabilitation, C&C’s marriage was just seen as a foregone conclusion by 2005, etc. But at the time, none of that was certain. Diana’s death was very very problematic for the monarchy for a few reasons.
Do the royals really think that Diana’s son dying due to a lack of appropriate security (security that was yanked by Charles) would be any less of a crisis?? Are they that stupid?
They are that stupid. That’s the revelation. They have no ability to think beyond their petty whims of the moment. As they have no real accountability, and they have a willing propagandist media and a population with royal inertia, they have no incentive for either foresight or hindsight. They will just stumble along in ract mode, wallowing in their own mediocrity, until a crisis happens, or until they die.
Unfortunately, I think they’d rather weather that crisis. Stupid, yes, but they are deeply jealous and insecure. That’s how badly they don’t want the Sussexes to visit and pull focus.
They remember Diana, as a problematic thorn in their side. They still don’t see what they did wrong there- before or after her death. To them, she was the instigator and they were the victims. It’s the same with Harry.
When you think that way, it’s not a far leap to wanting your perceived enemies gone, no matter who they are or how you do it.
They really did/do want the Sussexes dead. That “family” and every courtier and racist staffer is fcuking disgusting. They really do seem like sadists.
I hope that everything C&C and W&K wished and perpetrated on Harry, Meghan, and two small children comes back at them tenfold. I want every salacious story, crime, and dirty deed to be exposed and the whole house of Windsor to come crashing down.
Wouldn’t that be amazing? I’m getting more and more disheartened by Karma taking her own sweet time. The Endgame noise lasted a week in the UK and since then nada….only sycophantic articles about the leftovers. Why can’t they get their comeuppance in this lifetime?
Yes, Karma is taking a while, but I keep reminding myself of something I read on another site: “The d*ldo of consequences rarely arrives lubed.”
Seems appropriate given we’re talking about Peggy, among others.
Out with the “make your eyes bleed” story, please. Surely there is at least ONE honest journalist in the UK.
Charles was a sh*t husband – it follows that he’s a sh*t father. And now he’ll be a sh*t king..
I think the main thing about his case is that unlike his mother, he has been able to put on record that he didn’t reject security and he did everything in his power to ensure the safety of himself and his family.
Exactly, Amy Bee. Unless his lunatic, self-sabotaging brother and his careless dogsh*t father, Harry thinks strategically.
He’s putting the world on notice by saying this: “I can’t put my wife in danger like that, and given my experiences in life I’m reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”
I would like to believe that Harry knows he will be denied this protection. I would also like to believe he is doing this for it to be part of the historical record for his birth and married family. I remember in their docuseries he made a point of shouting his love for his children while also stating , ‘“when my children ask me what I did during this time, I want to be able to tell them.” He will be able to tell his children he fought for their right to come and go as they choose to his home country but they were denied security. History will not be kind to the Windsors. May their reign continue to fall apart.
Yes to all of this. Now matter how the press spin it, he’s not here for the win. He wants all of this out in public and on the record. Isn’t there something about sunshine being the best disinfectant? He’s not out there with a flamethrower burning it down but he’s got matches and they can’t stop him.
And if something should happen to both H&M, then this on-record refusal by the government AND the RF would go against any attempt to make Charles or William the guardians of Lilibet and Archie.
Surely the provision of protection should hinge on threat level? I don’t understand why Harry should only merit FT protection when he is a working royal? How does the threat level change, it either exists or it doesn’t?
I believe, but could be wrong, that RAVAC is basically saying that because he is no longer a working royal its no longer in the public interest to protect Harry so RAVAC doesn’t need to do a threat assessment
Which is ridiculous because it all comes back to threat level. Harry was born royal and an army veteran with a high profile. He and all three of his family members are VIPs in perpetuity.
They are essentially discriminating against Harry BECAUSE he was born royal in that case. What is it Charles and William are trying to keep hidden so desperately that they are willing to deny Harry security in such an egregious abuse of power and show of vendetta?
I’m struggling to follow but think it means it doesn’t matter the threat level. Even if it’s high. Bc it’s not important to the state if Harry or his family dies. He will never be given protection based on threat level. They are now saying it only has to do with the fact that he’s not a working royal anymore, they don’t even care if the threat level is high, they are not giving him security. Not sure I’m understanding that correctly though. My feeling has always been the UK has a monarchy and Harry was born into it. The BM and the public have voraciously watched Harry from a young child. He had no choice and has been in a fish bowl his whole life. And now he is thrown out and they are happy to let him walk around without protection and potentially be hurt or killed. It’s a barbaric system. Hunger Games level of messed up.
The thing is, as I stated above, when someone like Kate Moss can get RAVEC protection for her wedding (which was held outdoors), and the only threat she may have had to face is a bunch of gawkers, it makes no sense other than KFC and his minions (like Edward Young who was and likely still is a RAVEC member and loathes the Sussexes) are stone-walling Harry’s request to reimburse any and all costs to get protection out of sheer spite. Charles is doing everything he can to keep Harry and his family out of England to the extent he’s deliberately putting them in harm’s way.
It doesn’t. The level of danger Harry faces isn’t suddenly changed by the RF downgrading his job title. However, not needing to pay for it does. Lady Digby, I’m willing to bet that vindictiveness and stinginess have joined in an unholy matrimony to keep Harry unsafe and/ or far, far away. You just know KC is one of those fathers who accuses his son of being just like his (despised) ex-wife. What makes no sense to me is that Harry is blaming all of this on Edward Young. Surely, had either QE2 or his father objected, Harry would have been able to get protection?
It should and as someone on here pointed out yesterday, any anti-Harry decision will impact the protection of every other VIP covered by this committee. It isn’t ‘royals only’. It is ‘royals and VIPs’ like other high-profile UK citizens like former PMs, Salman Rushdie, etc.
RAVEC needs to set aside the royal representatives in this case. The remaining members of RAVEC need to make this decision without any input from the royal reps or Households.
Lady Digby, one of the issues Harry’s counsel is arguing is that there was no risk assessment conducted although it’s part of their procedures. I found that really interesting, and I wonder if the court will order them to do a risk assessment. I think the Home Office should be ashamed of itself.
This just goes to show you how dangerously racist this family is. Diana was dating Dodi & Hasnat, both men of color. Harry’s wife is biracial. Do you see the similarities? This is not a good look for salt isle.
Harry spoke about that in The Me You Can’t See, about not wanting history to repeat itself. It’s good he is getting the answers into the pubic domain through the court system, seeing how the monarchy and the press have twisted and distorted Diana’s experiences after the fact. Harry is insuring he has a record of the mistreatment and active hostility the Crown and the media direct towards him and his family.
Had a truly bizarre “Karma” dream the other day where all of Peggy’s offspring were sterile, and what that would mean to that family after all of this. It has stuck with me so much I had to journal the dream.
That would just mean the crown would pass to Margaret’s children and grandchildren. Queen Victoria had a lot of kids, there’s no shortage of heirs.
Andrew is still in line of succession.he would be after Harry’s children. Margaret s children have no chance
If that were to happen would Archie be next in line?
yes, if william has no grandchildren it would move to harry and his descendants. Unlike other European royal families that have very small pools of heirs the british have several hundred
Yes, if George has no heirs the crown goes to Charlotte; if she has no heirs then it goes to Louis; then Harry (if alive), then Archie (his children), then Lili.
And if I understand correctly, both Archie and Lili would need the Kings permission to get married, otherwise their children are excluded from the line of succession? I can absolutely see a King William denying them and using that excuse to remove them and their lines, so even if he himself had no grandchildren it would then skip over to Beatrice and her descendants.
It’s just really f–king pathetic at this point, isn’t it? It’s just Charles and The Firm throwing a perpetual tantrum over the fact that they can no longer control Harry.
I know we like to refer to Charles as a “dogshit father”, but I think even that is too generous. The man is no father, terrible or otherwise. Everything he says and does with in regard to Harry is basically the opposite of what is expected from even the most mediocre parent.
So, is the BM still going to make up will they or won’t they come events every year for the Sussexes? And then pretend like Harry never made this statement? Harry is saying the doesn’t feel safe going home or taking his family to the uk. There’s little chance he’s going to back for much of anything.
I never held out much hope that he would win the case, but I am glad everything is going to be on the record somewhere. From now on, whenever any of those garbage royal media mouthpieces contact the Sussexes’ spox about “will they or won’t they “ attend this or that royal event, they should just refer them to the transcripts of this hearing as an answer.
I hope Harry files for US citizenship. I think it’s important for him to be an American citizen. He can vote and also turn his back on the UK. His children will never be safe or welcome in the UK. It’s painful but I hope he starts to forget about all of them there.
I believe it will come to that one day, probably when William is king. I’d love nothing more for Harry to become Harry Spencer, chuck that Dukedom at Willie’s head and say FUCK YOU.
I can’t see Harry ever becoming a US citizen. He is British, and he would not give up his English heritage. His children and grandchildren perhaps would continue as Americans, but as Harry has said, he wants his children to know about his part of their heritage. I don’t see the English monarchy being lost in the future, but greatly diminished. By the time George inherits, he may be only king of England and the throne will have none of the prestige and prominence that it had during the time of his great-grandmother.
Listen, if you asked for “1/2 in 1/2 out”, with support from your boss QE2 who, after she saw your distress, understood that you wanted a change of your life and your working cirtcumstances, due to the relentless and unbearable bullying and sabotage of you and your wife by the press and people in the workplace, then her family and the servants who run the business called a meeting and promised that they were going to give you five options including yours, but instead only presented two options, meaning ‘fully in or out’, then you were forced to leave. Periodt!
You wasn’t going to stay ‘fully in’ anylonger. You were left with only 1 option.
I know the UK press is going to spin this into months of dumb stories about Harry wanting to move back to the UK when he doesn’t but I’m still glad he’s doing this. I’m glad he’s going to have record of trying to pay for his security(and probably being refused) so that they can’t lie on him like they did with Diana when they claimed that she rejected security that Charles somehow wasn’t willing to give his own son but was TOTALLY willing to give his ex wife(yeah right) and that her death was her fault and I’m also glad we have on record that Harry was trying to make sure his children have a safe way to visit the UK and their dogs**t grandpa but their grandpa refused.
To respond to comments made up already.
Besides exposing the incompetent and arrogant sadists (Ravec/the govt and their lawyer, the courtiers and his father), and bringing to brought daylight the truth of how they treated him and his wife”s security as less than that of any citizens, I believe that to Harry, this judicial review is also very much about being able to get his hands on the intel (and less about getting the physical protections officers), so that his US security can be able to work with it to analyse his UK security risk.
If he wins (in normal circumstances he should; Ravec didn’t follow their own protocol – didn’t do any risk assessment and don’t have a (plausible) papertrail to backup their decision), I don’t think he and Meghan will ever trust the UK royal protection officers/MET police for100% ever again. The convictions in the last 3 years of N-Nazis and MET officers, who are jailed or fined, and the right-wing press, hateful royal commentators and the royals themselves, who seem to count on any nut job to finish the job, speaks volumes (hence the New York care chase).
And as much as I still have some hope for Harry to get a somehow neutral ruling by the judges in his other 4 civil cases, regarding this judicial review however, I’m very doubtful that that that will happen, given the direct involvement of his father. I don’t see how his Majesty’s Court will rule against his Majesty. I feel sad and sorry for Harry – the UK is a tricky place for him to find fair treatment and justice at the moment.
.
*correction: car chaise
advisor2-
The Met is a mess and has been for some time. Here’s a good article, albeit a couple of years old, that exposes all its egregious failings: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/jul/18/crisis-after-crisis-what-is-going-wrong-at-the-met-police
Also it allows them to keep on crying that Harry won’t come back to England from time to time.
The sickness that is the press /Palace was laid bare today, one, on the completely bonkers reporting on Harry’s case, with a skewed view in favour of the Palace and the second is the fact, that (if you remember) I sent a letter to the mirror and mail last week pointing out that they were not reporting actual FACTS, but rather acting as cheer leaders for the Royal family. Printing lies by saying Harry and Megan called the Royals racist, when in fact they didn’t use that word, it was the press! Did they print it, did they hell, they just sent back a generic reply, but today, yep there it was, a letter in support of Charlie boy, saying they felt sorry for all he was going through!
Mary Pester, I can’t begin to imagine how frustrating it is to live there and have this happen. I was trying to think of way to get it printed in the editorials but the only thing I could think of is a letter with LOTS and LOTS of signatures. I’m not sure how that is accomplished.
I think it’s good for you and others to remind the bm that not everyone is buying what they’re selling.
Harry has no expectation that he will win this case, to many royalists sit on the panel and in chambers. But, what he is doing is creating a bread crumb trail, and a narrative on record, should anything happen to him or his family. He knows the black arts used by the Palace, he saw and heard what they are capable of, and he knows they killed his mum, and he knows she died I year after her H. R. H was removed, he can see the parallels and knows he and his family are not safe. But, he won’t allow anything to be swept under a royal rug. This court case is there to bare witness. And proved that he had somewhere safe to live in the UK but his father TOOK IT AWAY
I think I have to disagree wirh you. Charles is a figure head and should have no say in how the govt runs its policing powers. Harry if not a working royal is a VIP and like any other high profile person He should receive police protection. When Harry goes any place else in the world he receives the security his status deserves. Only in the UK is there a question about it and that’s wrong. RAVEC should do its job and protect the Sussexes. The fact that the courts have dragged this out for two years is an abuse of power. Harry is entitled to the human right of security and his right as a citizen to move about the UK freely is being abridged. He isn’t a criminal or mortal threat. He just makes the royals jealous and that isn’t sufficient reason to deny him the protection any VIP would receive. I would take RAVEC to the UN if the highest courts in the UK courts do not do what is right. As a prince he should not have fewer rights than UK citizens and that’s what RAVEC is arguing.
But being a King/figurehead still has clout, and even though the Monarch is not supposed to meddle in government, Charles’s sticky fingers are deep into the Tory government’s machinations. The BRF and Torys are in a “you scratch my back I’ll scratch yours” relationship that works so that the BRF and all its wealth remains untouched, while the public is being taxed to death. Mayor Rishi Sunak is a multi-billionaire and is in cozy with the wealthiest people in England who continue to bleed the country dry of decent health care, affordable education, funding for food banks, school meals and many other badly needed social services.
Rishi Sunak is Prime Minister, not Mayor.
@bisynaptic — thanks, my bad. I was so angry I mixed up his title.
@GDUBSLADY, I agree with everything you say, BUT Charles might just be a figure head, and a shitty one at that, BUT there are powerful forces hidden away behind the crown, and it’s them that enforces it’s own rules on these actions, yes it’s very, very wrong and should be called out and stamped out. The press won’t and the Palace won’t so they will continue to manipulate everything to their wills
Why do they even want to return to the UK anyway? They should be done with that place
They both have charities they are still patrons of, and unlike the Wails, they show up for their charities.
@CHRISTINE, Exactly, neither Harry or Megan just pay lip service, they actually care and DO Z. But why shouldn’t Harry want to be able to visit his homeland if he wants. It’s his family that are the problem and racist jerks, like the met police officers that were caught sending disgusting WhatsApp about Megan
When one sees this mess, it is no wonder dinasties used to marry their own relatives. At least, that way, they spared others. Thank God Harry is long gone.
I am glad and hopeful this case will show ill-will by the government, the royals, and police persons-this is all connected to what Diana went through-if anything should happen to Harry and his family rest assured the history books will blast the UK to kingdom come-I don’t have a problem with Harry wanting to go to the UK for various activites such as charities, showing his children the UK and showing them places involving his mother-but all the UK tabloids need to stop saying will they or won’t they come to this or that-if they feel unsafe being there without adequate protection then questions about them appearing in the UK is mute-get it on the record Harry so noone can say I didn’t know this is the reason.
I hope Meghan goes also when harry shows their children the uk.
PS-If Charles would think for a minute-use frogmore or another property on the Windsor Estates to allow the Sussexes to stay on by renting it to them-then take that rent money to pay for extra security for the Sussexes. Since they will be in the UK for a short period of time this would give a property some use and allow ravec to keep in budget by paying this extra rent money to cover the Sussexes security-no money coming out of the taxpayers pockets-easy as pie.