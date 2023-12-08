Gwyneth Paltrow wore Carolina Herrera at the Red Sea film festival: Big Bird-esque?

In recent years, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has tried to diversify their business portfolio beyond “oil.” The United Arab Emirates figured that out long ago as well, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar successfully sportswashing their oil-rich portfolios and creating a huge Middle East tourism boom out of nowhere. So Saudi Arabia is trying to follow that path, attempting to invest in the PGA tour and the international tennis tours, and trying like hell to sign Leo Messi. But it’s not all sportswashing – the Saudis now host the Red Sea Film Festival, where American and international celebrities are invited to travel to Jeddah to promote their films, participate in Q&A sessions about their careers and more. I would imagine a nice appearance fee comes with the invitation.

All of which to say, I’ve been surprised to see just how many celebrities went to Jeddah this year for the film festival. Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Henry Golding, Andrew Garfield, Sharon Stone and many more came out this year. The photos in this post are from the closing ceremony. How much did these people get paid? I wouldn’t imagine that Gwyneth would fly to Saudi Arabia for anything less than seven figures. Fashion notes: Gwyneth’s gown is Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024; Halle wore Elie Saab; I assume Georgina Chapman is wearing Marchesa; Freida Pinto’s red gown is so unflattering!

During her Q&A session, Gwyneth confessed: “I’ve never seen Endgame. I’ve never seen any of these. I can’t keep track. I probably should at some point.” It’s rude but it’s also really funny how little she gives a sh-t about the massive franchise she was part of.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

41 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow wore Carolina Herrera at the Red Sea film festival: Big Bird-esque?”

  1. Jillian says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:15 am

    Is that you, Gwyneth? Looks like an entirely different person

    Reply
    • SpankFD says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:48 am

      +1000 Is she using LeAnn Rimes’ plastic surgeon?

      Reply
      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        December 8, 2023 at 12:52 pm

        I don’t know if gwyneth used Leann Rime’s surgeon or the one the Grinch used, but she probably got a facelift. That nose got pulled alright. What’s on it on the pic?

      • Proud Mary says:
        December 8, 2023 at 1:47 pm

        That’s exactly what I thought. LeAnn Rimes. I have no problem with women doing plastic surgery; I would too if I could afford it. But, seriously, you just have to know when to hold’em and when to fold’em.

      • Bachy says:
        December 8, 2023 at 2:13 pm

        I dunno. I get the feeling she’s trying – or been advised – that a more “finished” look would be suitable to a Saudi Arabian audience. Doesn’t she typically go for the more relaxed, California Girl Look?

      • Agreatreckoning says:
        December 9, 2023 at 1:32 am

        Lol @StillDouchesOfCambridge. Nailed it with the Grinch.

    • Erin says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:50 am

      Oh yeah, this is legitimately the first time I can say that I can tell she’s gotten work done and it’s not good. While I’m surprised that it took her this long to actually get these kinds of fillers I thought she was trying to go the route of “ aging gracefully”, not going to mess with my face unless it’s some wacky obscure alternative “natural” facelift.

      Reply
      • Proud Mary says:
        December 8, 2023 at 2:36 pm

        Oh you’re mistaken. She’s had some work done before. Even she’s talked about having botox removed from her face. I think she just over did this time. It’s the sign of not only aging, but also of a woman having way more means, and way more options. She’s selling her own potions these days too. So she has to show proof that it works– even though her “proof” is outside the price range of most women she’s selling her lies to.

    • Spice cake 38 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:51 am

      I thought it was Leann Rhymes

      Reply
    • tealily says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:54 am

      Tweeeeeeaked!

      Reply
    • Barbie1 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:14 pm

      I miss the good old days when her face was young and super cute. Sigh.

      Reply
      • Erin says:
        December 8, 2023 at 12:33 pm

        I actually enjoyed her older face. I liked what she looked like before she got these fillers because she looked like herself. I don’t need people to look perpetually 25. I have never once snarked on someone for looking “old” although a lot of the time fillers can make you look older than you are especially if you get them when you are younger.

      • Kat says:
        December 8, 2023 at 7:18 pm

        No one stays young and super cute forever.

  2. Molly says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:16 am

    What is with her eyes?

    Reply
  3. Ameerah M says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:16 am

    The bust of Halle’s gown is a but much IMO but otherwise it’s pretty. I like yellow but I think the fabric of Gwyneth’s gown is the issue. Frieda’s dress looks ill-fitting and cheap. Also – a lot of actors don’t actually watch the films they’re in. At least she’s being honest about it.

    Reply
  4. NotSoSocialB says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:16 am

    Goop’s face looks odd. Or maybe she always looked that way.

    Reply
  5. janey says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:18 am

    She’s probably gone to “earn” the money for all that surgery she’s had.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:18 am

    Her face looks really different than what I remember.

    Also, I would never visit a kingdom with an absolute monarchy like they have there. I knew a guy who moved his family of four kids to Abu Dhabi to manage construction (which I side eyed him for because it’s basically slave labor with no safety precautions). He lost his job in the ‘08 bust, and his bank accounts were instantly frozen. He got another job in an adjacent kingdom several months later and got access to his money again, but what the hell. To go somewhere they can imprison you or your family based on a whim, and strip the money you’re there for away. I could never, but I’m not a white guy who assumes God will stop anything bad from happening.

    I don’t understand why ppl are participating in the culture washing.

    Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

      And the women who go there?! Just saying something slightly ‘disrespectful’ to any man can get you into months of legal trouble and not able to leave the country.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:01 pm

      Plus there must have been some kind of dress code exceptions made for these actresses that the average woman in Saudi wouldn’t get away with. Sorry, no, but this is one country I just wouldn’t visit for any reason.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        December 9, 2023 at 1:14 am

        Three letters: MBS. Reason enough to stay away from any event in Saudi Arabia. IMO, everyone pictured in this post is thirsty as hell and on the downward slide into irrelevance. SMH

    • SarahCS says:
      December 8, 2023 at 1:41 pm

      Very much yes to all of this. My friend moved there as her husband works in the country and I can’t get my head around it. They live in a gated/secure ‘camp’ full of foreigners but won’t let their daughter visit her Saudi friends in their homes because the father/head man of the family (not sure the right term) would have some decision making rights over her while she’s there.

      I’m assuming no LGBTQ+ celebs went?

      Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:25 am

    I actually like the style of Gwen’s dress but not the color, though I think the color is a really dope yellow.

    Adrian and Halle are at the same event, hopefully he didn’t force a kiss on her again.

    Reply
  8. Sunday says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:32 am

    This is great! It’s the perfect reminder that these people have absolutely no ethics, the bar for their morality is so low it’s in hell. It’s especially egregious for those who still pretend to give a sh*t about things like LGTQIA rights or freedom of the press and then turn around and accept money (or WORSE, turn up for free!) from Jamal Khashoggi’s murders for some dumb film festival. Just gross.

    Reply
  9. Lili says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:36 am

    She looks facelifty but i love her in that dress!

    Reply
  10. Jaded says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:43 am

    The Red Sea Film Festival — an appropriate name for a country run by a blood-thirsty dynasty that routinely denies women even the most basic of rights and murders journalists.

    Reply
  11. theotherviv says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:57 am

    Wow Georgina Chapman truly switched lanes seamlessly with little fall out.

    Reply
  12. Katie Beanstalk says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:59 am

    I think she is big bird in disguise.

    Reply
  13. Tara says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:28 pm

    I think her skin is starting to look like her mom’s. It’s probably all the tanning she does. It see forehead wrinkles, crows feet and heavy cheeks at the lips. I don’t think there is a facelift. I think she looks more aged if anything

    Reply
  14. Kaye says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    I would not have recognized Gwyneth.

    Reply
  15. Isa says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    All she needs is some eyelashes and she would fit right into whoville.

    Reply
  16. Izzy says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:58 pm

    I’m getting French’s mustard vibes from that dress. Also, her facework is really obvious.

    Reply
  17. RMS says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:58 pm

    I went to Jeddah in 2008 on a work trip with my boss – very high level Investment Banking stuff. And we were being hosted/staying with a VERY politically connected super rich Saudi businessman. I wore an abaya (not the whole enchilada, but a black robe over my clothes and totally covered my hair with a scarf) the entire time, unless I was in our host’s home. I had my passport ‘held’ by my host the whole time and I wasn’t allowed to exchange or spend any of my own money. And my suitcases were gone over several times. And I was with the ELITE and this happened in Jeddah, the considerably more liberal city. These pictures frankly shock me because CLEARLY many exceptions were made for publicity’s sake. I am glad I got to see the kingdom, but would never ever return. As kindly as I was treated, it scared the hair off of me.

    Reply
  18. D says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:59 pm

    What the hell happened to her face? And this is recent, like within the last few months. And is she tanning so much to try and hide how weird her face looks?

    Reply
  19. kerfuffles says:
    December 8, 2023 at 2:02 pm

    I always roll my eyes at Gwyneth selling a skincare line when, IMO, she does not have very good skin because she clearly does not wear sunscreen or at least not all the time. Her skin has a lot of photodamage. I’m 51 now and agree with the adage that the best skincare product in existence is sunscreen. People that I knew when I was younger that tanned a lot or just did not wear sunscreen on the regular have aged in an entirely different way than people I know who stayed out of the sun and/or wore sunscreen religiously.

    And vanity aside, wearing sunscreen is important health-wise. My father is currently fighting melanoma because he’s has been out in the sun for years and never worn sunscreen.

    Anyway, I agree that Gwyneth looks like a different person here. Her face looks swollen from some kind of procedure(s). And she looks shockingly like Leann Rimes!

    Reply
  20. GrnieWnie says:
    December 8, 2023 at 2:12 pm

    Halle looks amazing

    Reply
  21. Proud Mary says:
    December 8, 2023 at 2:44 pm

    I love Meghan Markel dearly, but because of her gorgeous olive tones, I which she would include more colors like this in her wardrobe. However, this bright yellow is just not for Gwen; she is by far my favorite hollywood style icon. But lately she’s been trying way too hard. Stay away from orange and yellow Gwen. Go for darker tones.

    Reply
  22. Sunny O says:
    December 8, 2023 at 4:39 pm

    Gwyneth’s dress doesn’t look good on her.

    Her nose looks different. Again.

    Halle Berry is absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  23. Fina says:
    December 8, 2023 at 7:07 pm

    I must say this disgusts me. Like Neymar and all the others signing for Qatar league disgust me, like Beckham being ambassador for Qatar World Cup disgusted me. In these countries, film events, football leagues, big hotels are not just owned by anyone. They are owned by the families in power and used by them to whitewash their reputation. These are States where women suffer horrible discrimination and have no equal rights, where critics and journalists can be imprisoned easily, are tortured and sometimes are killed. Those celebs, football stars etc, they are selling their souls, basically doing paid a PR gigs for horrible regimes. I don’t get it. Gwyneth does not need that money at all. Neither Halle Berry. Neither Neymar

    Reply

