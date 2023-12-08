Gwyneth Paltrow wore Carolina Herrera at the Red Sea film festival: Big Bird-esque?

In recent years, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has tried to diversify their business portfolio beyond “oil.” The United Arab Emirates figured that out long ago as well, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar successfully sportswashing their oil-rich portfolios and creating a huge Middle East tourism boom out of nowhere. So Saudi Arabia is trying to follow that path, attempting to invest in the PGA tour and the international tennis tours, and trying like hell to sign Leo Messi. But it’s not all sportswashing – the Saudis now host the Red Sea Film Festival, where American and international celebrities are invited to travel to Jeddah to promote their films, participate in Q&A sessions about their careers and more. I would imagine a nice appearance fee comes with the invitation.

All of which to say, I’ve been surprised to see just how many celebrities went to Jeddah this year for the film festival. Halle Berry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Henry Golding, Andrew Garfield, Sharon Stone and many more came out this year. The photos in this post are from the closing ceremony. How much did these people get paid? I wouldn’t imagine that Gwyneth would fly to Saudi Arabia for anything less than seven figures. Fashion notes: Gwyneth’s gown is Carolina Herrera’s Resort 2024; Halle wore Elie Saab; I assume Georgina Chapman is wearing Marchesa; Freida Pinto’s red gown is so unflattering!

During her Q&A session, Gwyneth confessed: “I’ve never seen Endgame. I’ve never seen any of these. I can’t keep track. I probably should at some point.” It’s rude but it’s also really funny how little she gives a sh-t about the massive franchise she was part of.