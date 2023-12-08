Hugh Grant on his role in ‘Wonka’: ‘I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more’

It is so absolutely hilarious to me that Hugh Grant became the actor who turns in some of his best-reviewed work in studio family-films. People always said he was absolutely brilliant in Paddington 2, to the point where there was even a lowkey Oscar campaign around his performance. And now he’s an Oompa Loompa in Wonka and he’s once again getting singled out for praise by critics. So of course this old miseryguts has to let it be known that he found the whole Wonka experience quite dreadful.

In a recent press conference, Hugh Grant did not mince words when describing his feelings about playing an Oompa Loompa: “I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Part of Grant’s gripe came down to the shooting process. Wonka director Paul King used motion capture technology in order to shrink Grant down to Oompa Loompa size, which required the Undoing actor to wear a special suit to capture his body movements. “It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable,” said Grant, according to Metro. “I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Not only was it physically uncomfortable, but Grant says that he was also somewhat at sea emotionally, as he was never entirely sure how much the camera was capturing. He wasn’t sure, he said, whether to “act with my body or not, and I never received a satisfactory answer.” In his classic self-deprecating fashion, Grant said that “what I did with my body was terrible,” and quipped he’s convinced it’s all “been replaced with an animator.”

You might be wondering why Grant agreed to be a part of Wonka in the first place, given his aversion to basic aspects of the gig. “I slightly hate [making films], but I have lots of children and need money,” he said at the press conference. While his evident distaste for Hollywood is quite clear from his recent spate of public appearances, Grant had some specific complaints about the use of CGI in the film, and the use of CGI in the entertainment industry more broadly.

“It’s very confusing. With CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on,” he said. Grant went on to share an anecdote in which his father turned to him during his previous film collaboration with King, Paddington 2, and asked, “Is that a real bear?”

Does Grant feel that the pain was worth the final, critically well-received product? “Not really,” he said at the press conference. But he was able to admit that he had at least a little fun improvising on set, saying it was “quite fun, messing around and trying new lines.”

Again, Hugh Grant is a well-known curmudgeon and yes, we should acknowledge that no woman could ever get away with acting this way or promoting a movie by complaining about everything. But this is basically Hugh’s brand at this point, and the thing is, it’s not like he simply hates everything all the time. Sometimes, I even think that in Hugh’s mind, people expect him to bitch and moan and so this is his version of fan-service. It’s also true that the man simply needs money. Jude Law is the same way – all of those kids, all of those child support payments, and some actors just take whatever they’re offered.

37 Responses to “Hugh Grant on his role in ‘Wonka’: ‘I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more’”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:41 am

    I don’t know why they remade this. The early seventies Gene Wilder version was pretty much perfect.

    Reply
    • Chief hardy says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:58 am

      See, the guys in charge of this stuff lack creativity and are completely out of ideas. So all they do now is recycle shit from the past and hope that nobody notices.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 3:39 pm

      This is the third remake, at that. Remember the Johnny Depp version?

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:42 am

    In that first picture close up he looks like Cary Grant though they are not related.

    Reply
  3. Digital Unicorn says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:44 am

    As much as his ‘fake’ grumpiness irritates me he seems like a decent person in real life – there is a story in the UK media at the moment about how he and his wife donated £20k to a charity run by a plumber who provides free plumbing services to the vulnerable and elderly who have poor heating/plumbing and other issues. He is known to replace boilers for free and apparently Hugh has given the charity a total of £75k over the years.

    There are stories from people who have met him in real life and he’s apparently very nice.

    Reply
    • Dara says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:01 pm

      Yeah, it’s definitely a schtick. Isn’t it a tried and true British custom to whine and moan about circumstances that everyone else would be openly thrilled about? That’s how you know they really enjoyed themselves. If he was nominated for an Oscar he’d probably trot out words like palaver and kerfuffle, insist on a recount, but secretly be over the moon the entire time.

      Reply
    • Flower says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:20 pm

      That donation came from a very good place for Hugh but that plumber is a far right Brexit voting return the Boats supporter who has been harassing black women on twitter incl.

      I hope that guy is investigated and cancelled soon.

      Reply
    • Meg says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:25 pm

      What about his Oscars interview on the ted carpet where he was a jerk? This guy is peak white male privilege as was said no woman could even have resting B face without being called out let alone repeatedly talking as Hugh does

      Reply
  4. BlueNailsBetty says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:46 am

    1. Hugh Grant has millions of pounds and does not need to ever work again. I’m sure most of that money is carefully invested and also earning him boatloads of interest every single day.

    2. When did he become a jerk? When he started he was so charming and sweet. What happened to change him into the miserable jerk he is today?

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      December 8, 2023 at 11:55 am

      Pretty sure this was always him. In any case, in the promos, Hugh is the best part of this completely unnecessary movie.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 3:41 pm

      I’ve always wondered if he’s embarrassed to be an actor. And being a successful one is even more “awful” if you think what you are doing is trivial/not very good.

      Reply
      • Mango says:
        December 8, 2023 at 11:58 pm

        I swear I just read somewhere that Hugh Grant spent many years trying to break into acting. He wasn’t paid much, so he simultaneously worked as an accountant. He obviously wanted this career. Surely this is more fun and pays better than being an accountant. Maybe he thought he would be a thespian doing serious Shakespeare plays, but is embarrassed to be doing children’s movies and rom-coms instead. I don’t know. I happen to like rom-coms and Willy Wonka. I could see why actors and audiences would each have their own reasons for disliking CGI and I applaud Hugh for being honest about that.

  5. bettyrose says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:47 am

    It’s funny to think of Wonka as a “studio family film.” I feel like for my generation, we weren’t the first to read the books, but the movie was like our own private horror story, not something for our parents. I have no thoughts on Hugh Grant. He’s never been more than a blip on my radar, someone who clearly thinks too highly of himself and, eh. He’s basically harmless but not that interesting.

    Reply
  6. JaneS says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:54 am

    I find his “I have lots of kids so I need money” Poor mouthing shtick, really is not funny or self-depreciating.
    He is a multi-millionaire w/4 kids. He has more wealth than 100% of the rest of us.
    F.O. with that.
    And, no one forced you to have 4 kids w/2 women almost at the same time, jackass.

    Whew, that felt good.

    OK, I actually like HG movies and will watch almost everything he’s in.
    I think “miseryguts” is a put on act for the PR.

    Reply
    • acha says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:35 pm

      I am remembering some of the press he did with Chris Pine for the D&D movies — what’s amazing is that he couldn’t get all that grumpy in the concerted face of so many happy Hollywood types. Not a single b*tch in the room, so he actually seemed somewhat easy going.

      Reply
  7. Drea says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:55 am

    I was not born in the US, my parents are Scottish and Canadian (Eastern European immigrants to Canada), so I find his curmudgeonly demeanor kind of endearing.

    It’s not really an acceptable thing in America to not be positive most of the time. It’s always struck me as a bit strange, to not be able to call things out as they are, but the can-do ness of it all is a good flip side of that coin.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      December 8, 2023 at 12:02 pm

      I appreciate your cultural analysis. I too am from a culture that finds humor in whiney, curmudgeonly behavior, but context matters too. Hugh Grant just comes across as someone who enjoys every category of privilege. As I said above, he seems mostly harmless. His scandals – AFAIK – have always involved consensual acts, but he’s hard to relate to.

      Reply
  8. rawiya says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

    I always feel like he’s joking whenever he speaks. So he’ll say he hated every minute of it, but in the back of my head, I hear “LOL. Kidding! It wasn’t that bad.” I never take his grumblings seriously.

    Reply
  9. Shawna says:
    December 8, 2023 at 11:59 am

    Just a reminder that the original book made it clear that the Oompa Loompas were imported slave labor. The whole approach with Hugh is massively whitewashing that history. Love you being a curmudgeon, Hugh, but you said yes to doing this.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      December 8, 2023 at 1:10 pm

      I feel like one could write a dissertation on the moral lessons of the original book. I highly recommend the authorized Dahl biography “Storyteller,” which for a lengthy book is surprisingly gripping.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      December 8, 2023 at 1:40 pm

      Seriously? I now feel like I have heard everything.

      Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:01 pm

    I laughed while reading this because it does sound miserable, but like Kaiser said, no woman could get away with acting like this while promoting a movie. Maybe years down the line after said movie was a success, but not during its promotion.

    Reply
  11. Duch says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:05 pm

    So, just reading this title cracked me up. If it was fan service, it was an ace. Lol

    Reply
  12. Ameerah M says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    He has 4 kids. And a reported net worth of $150million. The man ain’t broke and this crying poor thing from an Oxford-educated rich British actor is obnoxious.

    Reply
  13. Her again says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:30 pm

    No woman OR POC could get away with this

    Reply
  14. Moptop says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:38 pm

    I’m mostly concerned about his back/neck. He looks hunched over in all these pictures. He might need to try some physical therapy. I have a bad back and notice these things.

    Reply
  15. JaneS says:
    December 8, 2023 at 12:40 pm

    I like Hugh Grant as an actor.
    I knew he had $$ but $150M? Wow.

    Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Alan Rickman are all so perfect in Sense and Sensibility, that I will watch it forever.
    Hugh Grant dancing is the best part of Love Actually.
    Hugh Grant was the star of Paddington 2 totally.

    Alan Rickman once said, in praise of Emma Thompson after she won an Oscar for adapting Sense & S…. “Emma can write a bit, can’t she?” huge smile as he said it too. That is the British dry humor I love.
    Hugh Grant does dry, charming, moaning humor pretty well too.

    Reply
  16. RMS says:
    December 8, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    Hugh Grant was bloody brilliant in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman. I’ve rewatched that film so many times with subtitles on just so I can fully appreciate what a nutso character he plays in it. I prefer him NOT as a romantic lead now because his messy personal life soured me on him as a decent love interest.

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      December 8, 2023 at 3:44 pm

      He’s been good in just about everything he’s been in. He went head-to-head with Gene Hackman in Extreme Measures ages ago–no easy deal. And he was one of the few things to like in The Man From UNCLE.

      Reply
  17. Rnot says:
    December 8, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    I wonder if he could pull off the role of Scrooge?

    Reply
  18. JaneS says:
    December 8, 2023 at 5:30 pm

    Oooh, I’d watch Hugh Grant as Scrooge. 👍
    I’d also be interested to see a photo of him and all 4 of his kids. I don’t think I seen any photos of his kids ever. Which, due to the stalkers and weirdness of todays world is fine on his part.

    Reply
  19. AC says:
    December 8, 2023 at 9:07 pm

    Hugh Grant, Jacob Elordi, and RPatz can get away with thrashing their own movies/shows.
    But Rachel Zegler gets vilified for saying Snow White wasn’t her favorite Disney movie.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      December 9, 2023 at 3:29 am

      Rachel Zegler made crusty old dudes big mad by suggesting women’s roles have changed in the last century. “But the Disney I grew up on understood a proper hierarchy of gender and race. Burn the witch!”

      BTW she is fantastic in Songbirds. Looking forward to seeing more of her work.

      Reply

