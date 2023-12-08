Will Travis Kelce propose on Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday next week?

Taylor Swift’s birthday is coming up on the 13th. She’ll be 34 years old. She also has the next two months off – her tour doesn’t start back up until February. She has almost two full months to spend time with her cute boyfriend Travis Kelce. It feels like their relationship has zero snags – he’s not afraid of her fanbase, he’s not scared of the attention, he’s comfortable in his own skin and not a bundle of insecurities, and he takes Taylor seriously, and he’s already showing her how committed he is. He’s a golden retriever boyfriend – uncomplicated, loyal, happy. If this thing goes to hell, Taylor’s the one who has to ruin it. So here’s the question: is Travis preparing to propose this soon? There’s a random report that he’s planning a proposal for Taylor’s birthday.
Travis Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise party for Taylor Swift’s birthday next week and there are suggestions the NFL star could even propose. Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13 and her whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star has taken the world by storm since they went public back in September.
DailyMail.com exclusively reported that pop star Swift was moving into Kelce’s stunning $6million mansion in Kansas City after returning from her South America Eras tour in November, a signal of how well things have gone between the pair. And now, a bombshell report in Life and Style claims the Chiefs star is pulling out all of the stops for her birthday next week.
The publication quotes an insider as saying: ‘They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test. Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.’
And as for her birthday celebrations, the insider was quoted as saying: ‘Travis has something special planned. He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends. There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!’
While I think a proposal would be way too soon, I also believe that “when you know you know,” and they’re both at the age where… IDK, I could see how they would want to move fast. That being said, I predicted a proposal by January/February, depending more on Trav’s football schedule and whether the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl. It’s far more likely that Travis is planning something special for Taylor’s birthday, but it’s not a proposal. Plus, I don’t think they’re actually living together?
When you know, you know is right and they are not 20 or 25. That said, I see a Valentine proposal more than a birthday proposal.
I think they knew from the get go! They both have their taxi lights on at the same time.I also think the have already discussed what a marriage would look like for them and are putting all the pieces together, including what they would both need from a pre nup. An engagement at this point is just a formality.
I like the way you are thinking.
I would love a Valentine’s proposal! I think our snake queen is such a romantic that a Vday proposal would be just perfect. It’d be even more of a fairytale if he wins the Super Bowl again.
It would sort of feel soon, but this happens a lot — a very long-term relationship ends and then someone is married to another person within like a year. When you spend a lot of time living with what you don’t want, it becomes easier to recognize what you do, particularly when you’re in your mid-30s+.
Good point – I was with a guy who all but proposed to me (said he would be getting me a ring) after 3 years of dating and then he moved clear across the country, dumped me within a month and married someone else two months later. I was heartbroken. A year after that my now husband moved across the country just to be with me and we were married within six months. 16 years later – he’s definitely the better man.
Except for moving across the country, we have the same story! 15 years later, still happy as we can be!
I love this! Congrats!
We both knew right away. Celebrating our 35th at the end of this month!
wise words
Yes they aren’t spring chickens anymore and time is marching on. Will he? I don’t know maybe.
…I hope he does, and that she says yes!
I think that the moving in report is a classic DM misstatement. Swift stays at Kelce’s house when she’s in Kansas City.
A media drone did capture a moving van going to his house when she flew there from South America. They shopped/toured for the house together. I think she’s living there part time but “proposal watching” will be the most annoying activity ever, I’d rather light my hair on fire.
Oh please. They haven’t even been together for an entire football season yet. Give it a rest and give them some space. I’m sure it will happen in due time, but not right this second.
Per research We put our best selves out there in the beginning phase and we are high on love like a drug. . I moved to quick in my mid thirties bc I thought it was time and that I just knew. Engaged after only a year bc I felt pressure of age and to have kids. We got to know each other much better in few years post marriage and realized we didn’t have as much in common once the sparkly version of ourselves faded. We were better roommates then partners.
They seem happy enough, but I have to wonder how much time they’ve been able to actually spend together, considering the entirety of their relationship she’s been touring and football’s been in season.
LOL at the tabloids reporting on the surprise party and surprise engagement planning. Guess it’s not much of a surprise.
She has a break for the early days of their relationship. There was a thee month gap between LA and Argentina. From various reports, it seems like until she went back on your they were seeing each other weekly and even with the tour they were only apart for about two weeks. Her jet has been going to KC constantly. I think the timing worked well for them because she was able to spend her months off with him and now she is off again for a few months.
I hope if he ever proposes he chooses a different day so it’s its own meaningful day. Holiday and birthday proposals/wedding dates are so much pressure and can ruin them if things don’t work out 😬
My parents got married on my grandma’s birthday (which I always felt was a bit mean, let her have her day!) Although she might have been fine with it, I wasn’t there so I don’t know. But then they divorced so she had that association with her birthday for the rest of her life. Ironically she ended up having a far better relationship with her ex-daughter in law than her son who became up estranged from everyone!
@SarahCS how awful but wow that twist ending!!
When my dad remarried, his wife originally chose our daughter’s birthday for the wedding date (she does this sort of thing on purpose bc she hates my brothers and me but that’s a whole other thing). I told my dad “you better pick a different day if you want us there.” 🤷♀️ They picked a different day lol.
DeauxMoi is one of the ppl pushing this timeline, the same day she was doubling down on Taylor and Joe being married she was swearing on a birthday to Christmas timeframe. Take that for what you will.
I can see them getting engaged real soon, like Christmas to Valentine’s timeframe depending on how his playoffs go, but IDK about next week.
I don’t know about a birthday proposal but I think they’ll get engaged in the football offseason for sure, and get married right after the end of her tour in early 2025. From the moment she announced the Eras Tour I thought it sounded like a semi-farewell tour to celebrate her career thus far before dedicating the next stretch of her life to settling down and starting a family. From the way Travis is with his nieces, you can tell he wants that too. I just hope the kids get her intellect.
This sounds about right if all goes well with them. He’ll probably play one more season and she’ll finish the tour and then they’ll both be 35, baby making time. Though I could see them getting married before like this summer. I think Taylor wants her mom to be healthy enough to participate and that will probably make everything go faster.
“He’s a golden retriever boyfriend – uncomplicated, loyal, happy. If this thing goes to hell, Taylor’s the one who has to ruin it.”
I don’t this is true. Travis has his own issues, he hasn’t been a great boyfriend in the past and he’s not a perfect boyfriend now. They’re just together and seemingly in love.
I hope something happens….I have to put up with a husband who has a coronary every time she’s mentioned during a game. He’s one of the, “dads” she talks about lmao.
Well…best of luck to all involved!
My parents got married after dating for three months. Dad was nine years older, her family did NOT approve of mom’s decision. They were married almost 50 years, until my dad died of cancer. Mom refreshed her lipstick, perfume before dad got home from work. They didn’t have a perfect marriage but they were partners and in love. After seeing my parents, I believe when you know you know.
I am guessing no marriage proposal in the immediate future. These two are busy busy career focused people and enjoying the time that they want to spend together. Both of their “hookup” or “dating” histories include many partners. So I just wish the best for both T and T.
I feel like a birthday proposal is kind of rude because you should just be able to celebrate your birthday for yourself, not for your relationships. (I was proposed to at graduation and was upset by the lack of tact there.)
“There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”
Is this coming from Taylor’s side? They’re letting him know what she expects? Why can’t they let them just get on with it, if it happens, it happens.
I mean it makes sense. Following days are the most common days to get engaged:
birthday
Thanksgiving
Christmas Eve/Day
New Year’s Eve/Day
Valentine’s Day
A lot of my friends have gotten engaged around Valentine’s Day/Christmas/New Year’s. Not always of course but most people aren’t creative with dates lol.
If they aren’t engaged by Valentine’s Day, my guess would be for the holidays after her tour ends. I doubt they’d want to plan a wedding while she is still on tour.
Do it, Travis! Give me that happiness, please.