Will Travis Kelce propose on Taylor Swift’s 34th birthday next week?

Taylor Swift’s birthday is coming up on the 13th. She’ll be 34 years old. She also has the next two months off – her tour doesn’t start back up until February. She has almost two full months to spend time with her cute boyfriend Travis Kelce. It feels like their relationship has zero snags – he’s not afraid of her fanbase, he’s not scared of the attention, he’s comfortable in his own skin and not a bundle of insecurities, and he takes Taylor seriously, and he’s already showing her how committed he is. He’s a golden retriever boyfriend – uncomplicated, loyal, happy. If this thing goes to hell, Taylor’s the one who has to ruin it. So here’s the question: is Travis preparing to propose this soon? There’s a random report that he’s planning a proposal for Taylor’s birthday.

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise party for Taylor Swift’s birthday next week and there are suggestions the NFL star could even propose. Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13 and her whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star has taken the world by storm since they went public back in September. DailyMail.com exclusively reported that pop star Swift was moving into Kelce’s stunning $6million mansion in Kansas City after returning from her South America Eras tour in November, a signal of how well things have gone between the pair. And now, a bombshell report in Life and Style claims the Chiefs star is pulling out all of the stops for her birthday next week. The publication quotes an insider as saying: ‘They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test. Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how seamlessly they’ve been able to blend their lives. It’s been effortless.’ And as for her birthday celebrations, the insider was quoted as saying: ‘Travis has something special planned. He’s arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends. There are whispers that he could use the opportunity to propose — that’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!’

[From The Daily Mail]

While I think a proposal would be way too soon, I also believe that “when you know you know,” and they’re both at the age where… IDK, I could see how they would want to move fast. That being said, I predicted a proposal by January/February, depending more on Trav’s football schedule and whether the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl. It’s far more likely that Travis is planning something special for Taylor’s birthday, but it’s not a proposal. Plus, I don’t think they’re actually living together?