Prince Harry hired an old ally to take over as CEO of the Invictus Vancouver games

Several weeks ago, the Daily Mail breathlessly reported on all of the drama around the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler. We’re fourteen months away from the games, which is plenty of time for all of the organization needed for Invictus’s first “winter games.” Previously, the Mail turned some somewhat minor staff issues into an excuse to smear Prince Harry and Meghan. Some “source” (who sounded like a Mail editor) claimed that Canadian organizers are mad at Harry and Meghan for “demanding” security in Canada and suggesting that Invictus is struggling financially. None of which is true. Now the Mail has an update: Invictus hired someone who used to work at the Royal Foundation.
One of Prince Harry’s most trusted British aides, who also served the Prince and Princess of Wales for years, has taken over the running of the next Invictus Games in Canada amid turmoil at the event, MailOnline can exclusively reveal today. Nick Booth has stepped in as interim CEO of Vancouver and Whistler 2025, which will feature winter sports for the first time.
Mr, Booth stepped into the top job after two senior executives, CEO Peter Lawless and Chief Commercial Office Bill Cooper, left abruptly in the Autumn. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also paid a surprise visit to Vancouver a fortnight ago to meet Invictus staff, appearing at an ice hockey game with local dignitaries shortly after Nick was appointed.
An insider told MailOnline: ‘Nick Booth is one of the Duke of Sussex’s right-hand men. He was instrumental in setting up Invictus with Harry and has been asked to shore up the 2025 games with just over a year to go.’
The whistleblower has said that morale amongst Vancouver-Whistler staff is now ‘at an all time low’. He said: ‘Nick used to work at the Royal Foundation before leaving and heading to Canada. Harry trusts him implicitly, but the changes have unsettled staff, especially after two such well-liked bosses left.’
Mr Booth, who also heads up a Canadian national charity called the True Patriot Love Foundation, ran The Foundation of Prince William and Prince Harry between 2010 and 2017. He also helped initiate Harry’s creation of the Invictus Games for injured veterans.
Confirming Mr Booth as interim CEO, an Invictus spokesman told MailOnline: ‘Since the award of the bid for the 2025 Games, Nick has been advising the team, and this transition allowed for a continuity of vision and no disruption to the team working to deliver the Games… The entire team behind the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 is focused and diligently working to host an incredible Games in February 2025, welcoming up to 550 competitors from up to 25 Nations.’
One of the things I clocked in Heart of Invictus is that Invictus is built to have a small footprint – it’s not the Olympics, where a host country has to invest billions to build an infrastructure to support the games, the athletes, the Olympic village and everything else. Invictus comes in and (for the most part) uses the infrastructure already on site. While I’m sure there are new wrinkles with the Vancouver-Whistler games simply because of the new adaptive sports being introduced, it’s important to understand that Canada would not have bid on the games if they were not prepared to support Invictus and if the infrastructure wasn’t already there. Still, I’m sure Harry feels better knowing that one of his old allies is now in charge.
Them calling this fake source a “whistleblower” is utterly hilarious.
@Ameerah M, absolutely! And so incredibly short-sighted and downright stupid as the entire world saw in Heart of Invictus just how well oiled machinery runs this fabulous event. It is always a stunning success and is growing and growing!
Right? I mean whistleblowers can exist on a corporate level not just governmental, but that change was hardly Enron. C suite executives leave jobs all the time. They are obsessed with showing Harry and Meghan as some incompetent boobs that needs a guiding hand of the royal family. And given how that “firm” has been operating you’d be a fool to take any of their advice on an organizational level.
Agree. And Invictus was able to get an Acting CEO in place faster than the Wales’ have been able to hire a CEO–have we been updated on that lately? And that use of the term ‘whistleblower’ was deliberate & underhanded. Nothing illegal or unethical has happened & they bloody well know it.
They will use any little thing to try and belittle what Harry is doing but fortunately it isn’t working. Too many people see exactly the good Harry is doing and they aren’t having what the British media and cult are trying to sell.
Seriously. Invictus Vancouver posts a ton on social media, all of it positive. Try something else, this doesn’t sound even a little bit true.
This piece is an example of the desperation from the British press for any news related to Harry and Meghan. When the press demanded that the Palace reject the half in proposal, they never dreamed that Harry and Meghan would leave. They will never admit it but their demand blew up in their face.
Executive staff changes happen all the time and there is never 2000 stories about them.
What makes this so different one wonders…..
Ain’t the rota rats embarrassed at this point. The money is not there and its they own fault.
Where is KP on hiring the CEO?
Does Will’s wife have a new private secretary yet?
Who is running the RF foundations these days?
Those are the questions the British press should be asking, not worry so much about an organization headed by someone who is not even considered a family member based on the BRF’s behavior.
Invictus is wildly successful and it’s a brilliant creation. Grotesque to see the British press trying to sh*t on it out of spite and jealousy. There is no one they won’t sacrifice, even the wounded veterans who rely Invictus for support and community. And all out of impotent rage that Harry escaped their clutches and continues to effortlessly outshine his brother.
The British press is obsessed, it’s exhausting. Happy PH has someone he trusts in charge.
That said, I had not heard about the CEO Peter Lawless and Chief Commercial Office Bill Cooper leaving. That’s not exactly minor staff changes. Anyone know what the story was?
As per usual, the DM and other tabloids made up all sorts of outright lies about Invictus being billions over budget and infighting and both men booted from their positions. Peter Lawless is actually staying on with the Vancouver Whistler 2025 Games as an ambassador and CEO emeritus. Bill Cooper was a freelance executive and likely came to the end of his contract and decided to work on other projects. This is just the Fail stirring sh*t up once again.
Jaded – Thanks for the update. Personally I’m stoked. Hoping to go since it’s over here on the left coast.
That’s the part I’m a little curious about. Having said that, Harry and Meghan have had to take the time over the past several years to determine who they can trust. Who knows what happened there.
There isn’t a workplace on the planet of reasonable size without an unhappy employee.
I’d like to know where the palace *Diversity Czar* is. The Invictus Games is, by now, a pretty well-oiled machine full of hope, healing and love whereas KP, BP, WC…continues as a racist, hate-filled, back-stabbing gong show that lurches from one crisis to another.
Vancouver hosted the Olympics in 2010, massive venues were updated or built at that time. KP and the Brits are always looking for some drama. sigh
The DM showing its insularity by ignoring this huge fact. Vancouver and whistler already have all the venues in place for winter sports because of the 2010 Olympics. And they improved their public transit because of that too.
Yes, and the 2010 Games also included the Paralympic Games. Everything is already managed here in Vancouver.
Peter Lawless continues to have a position with Invictus VW, as ambassador and CEO Emeritus.
As per his LinkedIn profile, his primary job for the last 12 years was, and apparently continues to be, Deputy Supervising Counsel in the Ministry of Justice. He was only CEO of the VW games for one year, November 2022 thru October 2023.
It sounds like he was likely instrumental in the early stages; for example, possibly securing the venues for the IG activities, as we knew from announcements around H&M’s visit a number of sites have already been determined. This would make sense, as he was part of the Canadian Olympic Committee for 10 years, and is currently on the board of the Paralympic Committee.
At this point, when it’s time to lock down the nitty gritty of how the games will operate day to day, it makes sense to move on to someone with a different skill set – who also doesn’t have a demanding additional job. I assume there’s similar reasons why Bill Cooper also moved on at the same time.
Typical media spin to make it sound like both men were there longer than they were, and left under contentious circumstances.
ETA – I see @Jaded above has some similar comments and more details about Cooper.
This is all so frustrating. Yes, higher level C-suite executives do frequently play musical chairs, they’re not all at the same company for decades, it’s what they do, there is no there there.
And of course now the rota is jumping on this and using the fact that Booth worked for the Royal Foundation to somehow give William credit for Invictus (which they’ve been angling for for years).
The Commonwealth Games are still looking for a site to host the Games, another city in Australia just dropped out.
Funny the British tabloids are not all over that.
Oh dear, what a shame, the Daily Fail caught out in another lie. There is no whistle-blower, there are no problems with invictus, it’s a case of, boo hoo, no one wants the commonwealth games, but countries are queuing up to host invictus. There is already one in line for after the Canadian invictus games. Harry and Megan went to Canada to do what Harry does for EVERY GAMES. He visits the country several times during prep for the games, to thank all the team for their efforts (which he does every time he visits) and to ask if anything else is needed or if anything else needs putting in place. And as you all know, yes I do have my inside sources on invictus. Megan was able to go this time, because it is in Canada and she loves the country. Now every time the mail prints crap like this I will knock it BACK.
In other words, this latest update is a distraction to the real story…..
Every word written about Harry and Meghan by the Fail will always be cloaked in negativity.
So often when I read what the bm has to say, I think to myself, “is this all you’ve got?” Yes, this is all they’ve got.
The bm (along with the brf) really need to let go of the whole “empire” mentality. No, the rest of the world are not hanging on your every word. No, contrary to what you believe the rest of the world takes note of any and all racist comments written or verbal. No, the rest of the world considers you minor players on the stage. If the brf really wants to modernize, they will need to rethink who they are. It’s getting in their way. Big time.
Sounds like they had certain people in place to accomplish specific tasks and are changing personnel to do just that. Anything to diminish Harry. However, they are trying to smear Invictus at the same time, which is deplorable behaviour. But the BM are really a basket of deplorables.
But I thought that Harry didn’t have any friends left from UK. Now, how can he get someone, who used to work for royal foundation, to work for Invictus? Isn’t this guy betraying Willy and the whole royal family by accepting to work with Harry? I am sure the tabloids will stop saying that everyone left Harry after this. /s
Critical thinking is not their strong suit. Nor, apparently, is a basic understanding of the English language. How is their article on this fellow’s hiring as Acting CEO an exclusive? Pretty sure the organization made its own announcement.
As someone who is Canadian – and living just outside of Vancouver – AND is connected to local media – I haven’t heard ONE negative word about the upcoming Invictus Games – but the Daily Mail might want to explain why we Canadians are thrilled to host the Invictus Games – but give a hard pass to the Commonwealth Games….
This. I live in Vancouver and there’s been nothing in the media or even whispers. As usual, it’s all for clicks and advertising income.
Victoria native here — nor have I. Not one friggin’ bad word. All of this is coming from the Britsh*t tabloid guttersnipes and is completely baseless. Give up while you’re behind you swamp rats, Canada is fully behind and supportive of IG British Columbia!!
When are we going to be told all the details about why Khate cannot keep staff or about Carole refusing to give up anything to pay all the debts that she knowingly created. Uncle Gary, lets hear more about him. Where does James Midd’s money come from to finance all his failures. The brf and the bm attack H and M instead of exposing the grifter trash family W married. Sadly racism is taught in families, and proudly carried through the generations, Carole and Mike must be K’s teachers. Are the british so deluded that vile racist exhibitionist K and her family are beyond reproach.