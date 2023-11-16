The Mail is already attacking & smearing the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada

The next Invictus Games will be held in Vancouver and Whistler from February 6-17 2025. We truly have more than fourteen months to go, plenty of time for the games to get organized. In fact, as I watched Heart of Invictus, I wondered why Prince Harry and the Invictus team haven’t expanded the games so that more veterans can compete and go through the program – in most countries, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of applicants for the games. But I suspect that the Invictus team wants to keep a somewhat small footprint for the games so that the host countries don’t have to blow through tens of millions of dollars. The Vancouver-Whistler games will also be the first “winter sports” competition for Invictus, and I believe that this will be the biggest Invictus yet, with even more competitors and all new adaptive sports being introduced. Well, because Prince Harry gets so much support and good press because of Invictus, the Daily Mail is trying their damnedest to dig up some controversy.
Prince Harry’s next Invictus Games in Canada – a country loved by him and Meghan Markle – is in ‘turmoil’ after two senior executives were ‘dismissed for no apparent reason’ with just over a year to go, a whistleblower told MailOnline today.
But MailOnline can exclusively reveal that CEO Peter Lawless, a lawyer and arguably Canada’s most respected Olympic and Paralympic administrator, has left his job abruptly. An insider has claimed that Mr Lawless, who was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal by Harry’s grandmother the Queen in 2012, was fired and morale amongst staff is now ‘at an all time low’. An Invictus Games spokesman declined to comment on whether he was sacked, instead saying he had been ‘transitioned out’ and was ‘no longer an employee’ but will remain an ambassador.
Also leaving the Vancouver-Whistler team is Bill Cooper, who was in the role of Chief Commercial Officer for ten months until he left in October. He has thanked colleagues for their support after several praised his ‘grace’ and accused Invictus 2025 of making a big mistake by getting rid of him.
One Games volunteer said that staff are ‘concerned that these recent moves will again overshadow this incredible event for our veterans’. They also raised concerns that the Sussexes’ security and other costs may put a strain on Games finances if Invictus 2025 has to pick up the bill. He said that the 2025 Games is facing financial concerns, a claim denied by an Invictus spokesman, despite the Governments of Canada and British Columbia having pledged to spend almost £20m ($30million) to stage the games.
The whistleblower said: ‘CEO Peter Lawless and Chief Commercial Officer Bill Cooper were dismissed for no apparent reason. This is a significant setback with just over a year to deliver the Games, which I’m told are well over budget and no plan to close the gap even after securing $30 million in government support from the Province of British Columbia and the Canadian Federal government’.
The volunteer claims that the departure of the CEO and the Chief Commercial Officer has caused disquiet internally. He said: ‘As you can expect, the morale among the staff and volunteers is at an all-time low, and Prince Harry and his wife have become a significant distraction with all their troubles. As volunteers, we are concerned that these recent moves will again overshadow this incredible event for our veterans. Enough already’.
MailOnline approached the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to comment on the departures and whether they were involved in the decision to terminate the employment of Lawless and Cooper. Their spokesman was also asked if Harry and Meghan cover their own travel, accommodation and security costs during Invictus, the last one being held in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September.
This “whistleblower” is some Mail reporter or palace flunky. “Prince Harry and his wife have become a significant distraction with all their troubles.” What? The man who founded Invictus is a distraction? The man who is beloved by Invictus competitors? Harry and Meghan are extremely popular within the Invictus community, and Heart of Invictus showed how much Invictus, as an organization, still depends on Harry and Meghan as part of their global brand. And the talk about security is ridiculous too – Germany went out of their way to assure the Sussexes’ security and Canada will do the same because, again, the Sussexes are a vital part of the Invictus brand. Now, all that being said, I’m sure there’s staff turnover and the loss of a couple of chief executives is concerning. But again, we’re fourteen months out, not fourteen days.
PS… I wonder how much of this is about the Commonwealth Games struggle bus? The CG don’t have host nations for the 2026 or 2030 games after Australia and Canada dropped their bids. LOL.
They are only going to get worse as the circulation numbers drop and now the ruling that the lawsuits can proceed the people ant the Fail are desperate. Truthfully the Fail should be banned from printing any articles with Prince Harry’s name in it for the duration of the lawsuit. I will never understand how that is even fair or allowed.
^^ Right, plus MailOnline will NOT be receiving any response from H&M’s spokesperson. H&M do not respond to tabloid trash, aside from suing when/if the lies and the smears become overly defamatory. 🙄
The DAILY FAIL can scream from the rooftops 🤣🤣🤣but they are not recruiting any new members in their hate campaign, those days are over 🤣🤣🤣Just another bone for their hate tribe to chew on.
Yes they are using this to shove under the rug a few things like the Africa flop tour and the landmark symposium which was nothing and the nothing burger Singapore earthflop. Anything to try to undermine the complete success of the Invictus games. They are surly still really pissed about Invictus being part of the remembrance event . So let’s 💩on Harry and Invictus. Such a vindictive family.
^^ Exactly @Susan Collins. 💯 🎯 This is simply acrimonious, ‘surly’* BS from the Fail, aided, abetted, and condoned by the salty firm.
* I know you meant ‘surely,’ but ‘surly’ is very apt.
I had the exact same thought about surly. LOL.
My brain was thinking faster than I can type🤪🤪.
Volunteer here in Vancouver and the excitement has not abated not for one millisecond. There’s a waiting list for volunteers to sign up, which won’t happen till February. I’m on the list and get their emails. We have all the infrastructure from the Olympics, so our costs are already lower.
Also, Why the PHUCK are they dissing one of their most important Commonwealth countries??? Because we bowed out of the Commonwealth Games most likely, but they, like the Olympics have started insisting on impossible costs as being mandatory, and they maintain their ‘ability’ to change their minds on a whim, with the host country holding the financial bag. So we said no thanks to CG and to the O’s but the cost for Invictus are not obscene, so YES!
Projection. Nothing but projection. I hope the squaddies call it out. Everything the tabloids attribute to the Sussexes can be pointed right back at the Rancid Leftover Royals.
Is this the Peter Lawless who is currently somewhere on the Atlantic Ocean and is sailing around the globe? That is supposed to take several months obviously. Perhaps that is why he isn’t working on IG. And we are supposed to believe a volunteer knows this much about the finances and inner workings?
You mean they have selectively used some information and presented it in bad faith to make Harry look bad? I am SHOCKED.
Fascinating how the tabloids want to do a deep dive on the Invictus Games, but won’t look into the obvious financial grift that is Eartsh*t.
👆🏻This this this all day every day this.
Or the financial grift that is the monarchy.
I’m sorry. But didn’t it read that Lawless left over a year ago? I’ve read it multiple times and my brain keeps saying – yes. He left before the germany games but let’s flip out about it now!
Talk about concern trolling. Jesus.
Trust the Mail to selectively take information and distort it to make sensationalist articles. They really have Sussex fever. Whatever is happening with Invictus is of no concern other than those directly involved and we know what this organization is capable of. Looking forward to it and hoping to make it to Whistler 🏂.
Yes he did leave a while ago and they thanked him and said he was coming back as some sort of ambassador for the 2025 games in Canada.
It sounds like William yanking the leash because he can’t get his tiny hands on the IG.
Prince Harry and his wife?!! Wow. And they want “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to comment on the departures and whether they were involved in the decision to terminate the employment of Lawless and Cooper”? Why in the hell would they think that would be appropriate? What company comments on internal employment rationale like that? They’re just begging them to give them just a crumb so they can write a story. At what point are they going to turn on the remain in royals because this is pathetic. They’d rather spend their time with the magnifying glass looking for a crumb of miniscule details to write stories about Harry and Meghan, rather than writing about the plethora of shady business that other family is involved in.
They stretching so hard they threw their back and shoulders out. None of this is something to worry about those people will get replaced and the Winter Invictus Games will be a hit. We aren’t even out of 2023 yet, the people in charge of the games go it under control, things and people will be in place for 2025z
The desperation is almost hilariously obvious at this point, isnt it? the Invictus Games are a huge success. There was NOTHING at the Dusseldorf games that suggested H&M were anything but loved by the IG community. there was NOTHING in the HoI docuseries to suggest that Harry was anything but a loved and valued member of the IG community.
But, haters gonna hate, so here we are.
If anything, I think this is bc ES was a flop yet again so they need to try to throw shade at IG.
Whatever, the British press is upset that Harry was able to take the Invictus Games with him and the Royal Family is no longer to get some shine from it.
Funny that the only news outlets carrying this tripe are the British scum tabloids. Both these men have very busy careers doing OTHER THINGS. Their Invictus work wasn’t their only gig, they both have a myriad of clients in their respective jobs as lawyer and marketing specialist. This is a big nothingburger and clearly fed to the tabloids by a certain bitter brother.
I absolutely love the Invictus games and will be totally there for them. I never read the Mail.
This is just a failed attempt by the daily mail. If two higher ups were let go with all my many years in corporate the reason had to be good. Why would the games now be over budget and struggling. We just saw countries begging to host the 2027 games. They are also deflecting from Earthflop which was NOT a success. Nobody knows what it even is.
“Their spokesman was also asked if Harry and Meghan cover their own travel, accommodation and security costs during Invictus”
Why, yes, they do.
And had the Fail done their job, and researched the story before rushing out to screech and make a scandal out of nothing, they could have found out that the Sussexes paid for their own flights, accommodation, security because that was actually discussed publicly, either shortly before Invictus Germany or while the event was taking place.
As to that “whistle-blower”: people do leave jobs, for whatever reason. Not only is it 14 months to go til IG Vancouver/Whistler, but I’m sure the majority of the work will be done either by people from the Canadian forces and/or veteran organizations.
IG Germany was profitable, so I highly doubt the Canadian IGs would *already* be over the projected budget.
But of course, the Derangers are complaining about this instead of promoting the failed DoNots of Wails.
What a Croc! NO volunteer knows what’s going on behind the scenes and if he has stayed as an ambassador, just what are they on about. The daily fail are SO obvious, the kings flop tour with his lazy, racist (I’ll sit in the car and sulk cos I can’t find my gin tour) Williams earthsht bore fest and now keens uninspiring word salad speech! Of course they will attack the ever successful, ever growing invictus! But they better tread VERY careful, don’t upset the veterans, because you won’t like the retaliation you get, and point of FACT Harry pays his own way, just like they pay for Megan’s. It doesn’t come out of Invictus funds. Oh and please tell us daily fail, who is hosting the commonwealth games, I’ll wait
This years Invictus Games was a huge success and clearly rattled the Palace. I think they are legit terrified of 2025. It will be the biggest yet and the fact that it will take place in North America means even more coverage in the States and American media. I’m Canadian so probably a little biased but I have no concerns about our ability to pull of the event. Vancouver and Whister have all of the infrastructure and have experience hosting major events.