Australia & Canada dropped out of hosting the Commonwealth Games

These are photos from Prince William and Kate’s appearance at the Commonwealth Games last summer, almost a year ago exactly. In 2022, the games were held in Birmingham, England. Will and Kate brought Princess Charlotte out for one day to enjoy the swimming and the gymnastics. The Commonwealth Games are sort of like the Olympic Games, except that at CG, only athletes from “British commonwealth countries” participate. And even then, most elite athletes (if they happen to be from Commonwealth countries) avoid it, preserving their bodies for the World Championships, their regional or national competitions or the Olympics. All in all, the Commonwealth Games absolutely lack a certain buzz. Following QEII’s passing, it looks like no country even wants to host the Commonwealth Games anymore.
The government of Alberta has pulled its support for a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games due to rising costs. Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow said the bill was estimated at C$2.7bn (£1.5bn; $2bn) – a burden “too high for the province to bear”.
The organiser of the Games has said it is “sorry to hear that Alberta is no longer developing its bid proposal”.
Last month Australia pulled out of hosting the 2026 Games in Victoria due to budget blowouts.
Alberta’s withdrawal means there are currently no other firm bids to host the 2030 Games. In a statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) thanked all of those who worked on the application and said it believed the Canadian province “could be a fantastic host” for the Commonwealth Games in the future.
Alberta’s initial plan was to host the games over 11 days in August 2030 with competitions and events spread between Calgary and Edmonton, as well as the Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation. The CGF said dialogue with other potential hosts was “on-going”. In a statement on Alberta’s withdrawal, Mr Schow suggested the corporate sponsorship model and limited broadcast revenues would have put 93% of costs and risks on taxpayers.
He insisted the authorities wanted to be transparent about funding and demonstrating a return on investment. “That is why we have made the decision not to continue pursuing the bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.”
Ouch. The 2026 games aren’t completely canceled – there’s talk that the games might be hosted in London, or maybe even Scotland. There’s no talk about what will happen with the 2030 games though, as in, what country would take over. It doesn’t sound like any country is eager to bid for the games. Which is funny because haven’t there been multiple bids every year to host the Invictus Games? Wasn’t New Zealand trying like hell to host the games in multiple years? LOL. Anyway, most people aren’t even that aware of the Commonwealth Games, honestly – they do not have an international reputation, IMO. I wonder if they’ll just do away with the games altogether in the next few years, especially now that the British Commonwealth is at death’s door.
But Canada is still all in for Invictus Games!
Charles should fund the games. After all, the Commonwealth is a relic of his family’s exploitation and subjugation of other countries, often indigenous. If he wants a Commonwealth, it’s expenses should come from his bloated pocket. Otherwise, cancel the games and the Commonwealth altogether. Then pay the countries back for all you stole from them, including labor.
Yes why would you want to be a part of something that yields you so little on your return of the investment. That sounds right to me especially when you consider that one of the very dull members of the royal cult might come. I think that the royal cult members don’t ever bring a return on the investment.
The last games were only held in Birmingham because South Africa said they couldn’t hold the event anymore. This is probably the end of the Commonwealth games. Not a great loss.
Just host it somewhere on Salt Island. You know who doesn’t have trouble finding a host country? Harry for Invictus Games 😉
The issues are 3 fold:
1. cost, they are expensive to run and the cost for Australia was close to trip bid price
2. the commonwealth are fed up w the UK with the false commonwealth stuff that they onlu roll out when it benefits them . They were quick to drop everyone for the EU.
3 Meghan, Windrush, prison ships for refuges, pollution- the brits bared their ar$es over the past few years and everyone is fed up.
Good… but don’t get too excited about Alberta doing anything altruistic.
They are the Texas/Florida of Canada, with Ontario right behind them.
Whatever reasons Alberta has for canceling, it has little to do with saving taxpayers money. I guarantee it.
More like the Commonwealth organization refused to grease the wheels with kickbacks to the corrupt Alberta government so they retaliated & cancelled.
I think it is more fair to say people outside the Commonwealth are not aware of the games not that it isn’t internationally known. The Commonwealth comprises a fair part of the world’s population. It isn’t about promoting the Commonwealth or publicity outside that membership but fostering ties within it.
Having said that, this Canadian is glad Canada is stepping back from it. Not only is it costly, I think as our country struggles with its own reckoning of colonialism, this is a good sign.
I had never even heard of the Commonwealth Games until it was covered here last year so this doesn’t surprise me
Yes in Australia it was because the costs had ballooned out and it just wasn’t practical.
A lot of people were upset but mainly because of all the training the athletes do to prepare for such an event and how disappointing for them .
Which is fair enough I guess .
I have a good friend from India, and she once told me that the only reason any country still wants to be in the Commonwealth at all is because the Commonwealth Games provide the best chance for the “little guys” to medal in international competitions. Of course she meant it as a joke at the time, but now I wonder…