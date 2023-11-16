SZA thought she was seeing a therapist for three months, only it was a life coach

TV shows make “life coach” sound like a cool, glamorous job, but I would imagine that most life coaches are either hustlers or glorified cheerleaders. By “cheerleaders,” I mean people who are good at hyping someone up, recognizing someone’s achievements, a friendly, positive sort of associate. Very few life coaches are actually trained and certified therapists in any way. Well, SZA found that out the hard way – this poor woman thought she was talking to a therapist but nothing was getting better. Turns out, she was seeing a life coach.
Life coaching is not the same as therapy, and SZA learned that the hard way. In a new cover story interview for WSJ. Magazine’s November Innovator’s issue, the 33-year-old R&B superstar opened up about how she deals with difficult emotions, noting that she’s tried hypnotherapy, talk therapy, psychiatry and acupuncture.
One time, however, she accidentally saw a life coach thinking they were a therapist. The unofficial counselor taught her about box breathing as a method for lessening anxiety, but SZA grew frustrated as the exercise didn’t help.
“After I had box breathed myself for three months and didn’t get better, I called her in a f—ing frenzy like, ‘I’m about to commit myself to an institution today, I need help!’ I said, ‘What form of therapy do you do? DBT?’” she told the publication, referencing dialectical behavior therapy. SZA continued, “She was like, ‘I don’t have a clinical form of therapy because I’m not a licensed therapist, honey. I thought you knew that.’ It turns out she was not a board-certified therapist. She was a f—ing life coach.”
There are several major differences between the two practices — mainly that life coaching does not require a medical degree and therapy does, though many coaches still undergo training.
“Unlike psychotherapy, coaching aims to help people who are already functioning at ordinary or even higher levels work through emotional discomfort and make additional gains,” wrote Yael Schonbrun and Brad Stulberg for The Washington Post in 2022. “A coach can help you perform better physically, emotionally, professionally, socially or athletically, depending on the specialty.”
No, but really, I imagine so many people make that mistake and life coaches encourage people to make that mistake. It reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow’s merry band of pseudoscientists. She’ll say sh-t like “Dr. Mumbojumbo claims that these stickers will heal a brain tumor” and the doctor in question has a PhD in ‘crystal therapy’. Basically, before you go into therapy, make sure you’re actually seeing a psychiatrist, psychologist or licensed therapist. Poor SZA! She’s not going to be signing up for BetterUp anytime soon.
Ummm, NO, People. Therapy does not “require a medical degree”. Psychiatrists have medical degrees, but, for the most part, don’t do therapy. Licensed Clinical Psychologists have PhDs and PsyDs and often do therapy. Licensed Social Workers and Licensed Professional Counselors have Masters Degrees and may do therapy.
What happened to the Research Department at People Magazine?
This is all correct. Thanks for posting.
“Life coaches” who misrepresent themselves as mental health professionals with legitimate credentials are running a dangerous grift.
Just going to weigh in and say that while it’s really important to know and understand the difference between a coach and a therapist, I’ve been working with the same coach for almost three years, and it’s been such a good experience that my sister recently started doing the same (with someone different).
The most important similarity between the two is that in both situations, you cut them loose and find someone more suitable if the relationship isn’t working for you.
I have a friend currently training to become a life coach. She’s got untreated bipolar disorder and is about the last person from whom I’d take life advice.
Not entirely sure who’s the bigger grifter, the life coaches themselves or the people who run the schools. I suspect she’s been robbed blind by the man who owns the “institute”.
Coaches are beneficial in their time and place and therapists are beneficial in theirs. The most important thing is that whomever you are working with is a good fit for your needs and that you’re making progress.
There are so many people who have been seeing the same therapist for YEARS and they’re just spinning their wheels on the same issues over and over again. That’s no more beneficial (despite whatever credentials that therapist has) than a minimally trained coach.
Out of curiosity, I just looked up BetterUps reviews and they’re not good. There are poor reviews from people who worked there as coaches who describe the online classes BetterUp uses to “train” coaches and it seems so basic. There are a lot of former customers complaining that BetterUp only cared about collecting payments and ghosted clients who had concerns or wanted to cancel their subscriptions.
I was going to try a Life Coach when I was at a low point but it was expensive and not covered by insurance.
It’s unfortunate that she was confused on who she was talking to.
I just listened to season three of The Dream podcast which was all about life coaching (seasons one and two were about MLMs) and it was so interesting. It came across as a deeply sketchy field, closely linked to MLMs, with some good practitioners sprinkled in among the charlatans. Earlier this year my father wanted to give thousands to a life coach who said she specialized in coaching retired people, and all he would have gotten in exchange for 2k was three months’ access to a video course, he would have had to give 9k for some personal sessions plus a year’s access to the video course. Luckily my debunking combined with his natural thrift got him to change his mind before he gave her too much money. But I really hate grifters.
I have heard of a trained therapist who switched to life coaching because people who sought out life coaching tend to be serious about achieving their goals. that being said, I also know a few people who are/want to be life coaches and I’m like “based on what?!?”
As a social worker I should also add that an LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) is also a very common credential for a qualified therapist.