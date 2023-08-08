King Charles is getting the blame for the struggling Commonwealth Games

As we discussed, both Australia and Canada have pulled out of hosting the Commonwealth Games. The games are for athletes from British commonwealth countries exclusively, and they’re meant to be a Commonwealth version of the Olympics, only much smaller. The thing is, even a smaller version of the Olympic games will still cost a sh-tload of money to host, which is why Canada and Australia both dropped their “winning bids” to host the Commonwealth Games in 2026 and 2030. While I used photos of Prince William and Kate in the previous post – they went to the games in Birmingham last year for one solitary day – it’s King Charles who is getting the blame for the lack of enthusiasm for anything related to the British Commonwealth.
The King cannot evoke the same enthusiasm for the Commonwealth Games as the late Queen, a former Australian diplomat has warned after a second potential host nation pulled out. Alexander Downer, who served as his country’s high commissioner to the UK, said the Canadian province of Alberta’s withdrawal plans for a 2030 Games bid was disastrous coming just weeks after Australian state Victoria withdrew as confirmed host for 2026.
He told The Telegraph: “The Commonwealth revolved very much around the [late] Queen and I used to argue that if it hadn’t been for [her], it’s hard to believe the Commonwealth would have held together. And it’s not that anybody has a problem with the King… but he doesn’t have the same aura that the [late] Queen had about her, yet.”
Mr Downer added that it has become “hard to generate any enthusiasm” for the Commonwealth Games after the “perfect storm” of factors, including the death of the late Queen last year and escalating costs of putting on the event.
“It’s an incredibly serious time for the Commonwealth,” Mr Downer told The Telegraph, adding that the Games, the most high-profile Commonwealth event, “has now entered a period where its future is uncertain”.
“It’s another huge blow, and the Games brand is taking a major hit to its reputation,” said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Immediate and radical action is needed from the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) at this point to save the event.” One of the solutions that has been suggested is a financial restructuring of the event to make it “much more modest” and “not on the lines of the Olympic Games”.
Maybe it’s because Americans can’t participate, but I’m left feeling like… why all the drama to save the games? Why not just take the L and say that the games have outlived their usefulness? Within the Telegraph’s report, various people suggest that the games should be reimagined so that they’re smaller and less expensive, and could perhaps be hosted by cities which already have existing infrastructure. All of which are good ideas, but will anyone follow through on it? Will they actually put people in charge who are willing to make deep cuts in the program and make smart decisions about the cost? Or will they just blame everything on King Charles? Like, I know there are a lot of factors and God knows, I think Charles is dogsh-t, but the Commonwealth Games have much bigger problems than “Charles is not popular in Commonwealth countries.” If that’s the excuse they want to use though, who am I to stand in their way.
Meghan could’ve drummed up support.
But anyway…
No she couldn’t. It was a failing event for years long before she came on the scene.
That picture of him looking at the baby . He probably frightened that child.
The remaining royal cult members are not a good return on your investment.
I can see why they walked away. With many of the citizens Commonwealth nations not exactly swimming in wealth, it would be next to impossible to offset the cost of hosting the games with related tourism. Time to retire the games and the Commonwealth
Other than the athletes themselves (and maybe their families?), does it actually bring in any tourism? I can’t imagine tons of people flocking to see these games like they do the Olympics.
The Commonwealth Games were struggling long before the Queen died. It has nothing to do with Charles. Most of the top athletes don’t participate in the games. As I said yesterday, Birmingham only became the host last year when South Africa pulled out. It’s too expensive and meaningless.
I think they’d be better off doing only Commonwealth sports events that actually have a lot of support in many of those countries.
A Commonwealth Cricket tournament would have interest.
They can pick 4 popular sports and do a Commonwealth tournaments of those every year.
Or 3 popular ones and a rotating other one.
All those sports that only get any interest during the Olympics and people then forget about for another 4 years should probably be scrapped from the Commonwealth games to save costs.
Given that it’s mainly Commonwealth countries that play cricket a Commonwealth tournament is meaningless. The Cricket world cup already exists.
Interesting – I’m British and live in the U.K. and I have never for a moment associated the Commonwealth Games with the royal family. I don’t care about them for the same reason I don’t care about the Olympics, I have no interest in watching sport of any kind. I don’t even care about them when they do take place in the U.K., beyond being irritated by the wall to wall media coverage. So it’s funny to hear that other countries have such a different perspective on them and associate them so strongly with the Queen and her love for the Commonwealth.
Hi Jane, me too! Obviously I knew the queen was the head of the commonwealth and how it came about but that games was just another sporting event that I assumed existed in its own right these days.
If no-one wants it and the poor reputation of the royals is having an impact it sounds like its time to move on.
This is kind of like how Harry was getting dragged in that Daily Beast article about Betterup’s struggles. Just like Harry has become kind of the face of Betterup, Charles is the face of the Commonwealth. And it’s easier to blame things on the face than actual structural and systemic issues that are plaguing things like BetterUp or the Commonwealth/ Commonwealth games.
Welcome to your reign, you cruel and abusive POS. May it be short and filled with eggs, protest signs, and the loss of more and more CW nations.
The Commonwealth games are a great opportunity for the smaller counties/islands who can’t compete at the Olympic level and don’t have the infrastructure or resources to build up their athletes up like the large counties do and gives them that exposure. A focus on what it means to those athletes from an inclusion perspective should be understood and what the loss of the opportunity means to them, Canada and Australia have the infrastructure and funding to compete at the top levels the smaller counties do not. Charles popularity is political and superficial and makes great headlines.
If they had any brains among them, they would know that quietly restructuring the games to a cricket tournament, or some other smaller event (fewer countries, fewer sports) is the right thing to do. Not to mention the games would be the hottest event in town if the Sussexes were still part of things (and supported by the royals and media instead of being undermined).
But as we know that there’s not a brain amongst the royal establishment, so they’ll just wring their damp little hands and sigh, or put out another fake story about how the Wales are the sexiest, dreamiest, most exciting couple alive. Couples goals, for sure. Really, I mean it.
The royals made a big shit sandwich over the past 7 years. Is it any wonder they have to eat it now?
Harry and Meghan couldn’t help the games and there are already international cricket tournaments that exist.
I don’t think this is Charles’ fault at all, I mean I’m not sure what he could be doing to save the games, but I’m not mad if he’s getting blamed for it, lol.
Let’s just blame Charles for everything. Sounds like a plan! Maybe eventually the Brits will get tired of the monarchy which is such an expensive chaos agent and abolish it!
I couldn’t generally care less about this, but there is a relatively cost-effective option, which is to use the existing infrastructure from London 2012 in Stratford, most of which has been maintained and continues to be in use (the games would have to be outside of the Premier League season). Sports that can’t be accommodated in Olympic Park or other existing venues in London/southeast should be removed from the list. The main gating item is accommodation, but frankly we need a lot more housing in the region and developers could be given incentives to develop housing that could be turned into flats afterwards. The games are only every 4 years, the amount of housing is a drop in the bucket of what’s needed here.
I don’t care if the Commonwealth as an organisation or the games themselves fail, but this would be a lot cheaper than trying to find a new host each time.
Since Britain is so great and the BaRF is all that and a bag of chips, if they want the games to happen, they should fund it.
Seriously tho, the sun has set on the empire (games). World class athletes have world championships, diamond leagues and so on to focus on. This is a waste of time and money for all involved.
I have to say, some posts suggesting, or just outright saying, that Meghan (Harry) could help promote or save the games just hits wrong.
It’s not up to Black women to save anything.
Though I understand the intentions, it’s still a micro aggression to even think that way, especially considering what she is still being put through & abused by the RF.
This conversation doesn’t need Meghan involved. She’s long gone. Let her go people.