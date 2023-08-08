Gwyneth Paltrow gives a glimpse inside her refrigerator, which mostly contains liquids

Months ago, it felt like a new generation was suddenly exposed to Gwyneth Paltrow’s disordered eating habits. Those of us who are long-time Paltrow watchers know that Gwyneth basically started Goop as a way to rebrand her unhealthy relationship with food. The first years of the Goop newsletter were mostly focused on Gwyneth doing endless “cleanses” and trying whatever half-remembered fad diet she heard about at a party. Her disordered eating has taken on new dimensions over the years and basically, the youths understand that Gwyneth is an Almond Mom who is too rich to swallow vitamins.

Still, there is a bizarre fascination with Gwyneth and what she’s selling. I get sucked into it too, I’m only human. Which is how I came to watch Gwyneth’s “In My Fridge” video, which was posted on goop’s Instagram. As in, Goop’s IG, not Gwyneth’s personal IG. She used the video to shill for some skincare products and she claims to always put her skincare stuff in her refrigerator. I also think this is in her Hamptons house? It feels beachy. Anyway, my first thought was that the fridge seems very shallow? Or is that an optical illusion because she has everything pushed to the front? I’m watching it again… no, her fridge really is that shallow, it’s so weird!!

The actual products in her fridge… it’s mostly beverages, dressings, sauces and skincare products, honestly. There’s very little food beyond some very tiny containers of “leftovers” (zucchini fritters and butter chicken) and yogurt. It’s mostly just milks, juices, ice tea, bottles of Pelligrino, maybe some soda or spritzers or something. Olives and I saw some eggs too. Where are the takeout containers? Where is the FOOD?

44 Responses to “Gwyneth Paltrow gives a glimpse inside her refrigerator, which mostly contains liquids”

  1. ThatsNotOkay says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:05 am

    She’s getting Botox—can’t move her top lip. And she only showed one side of the fridge. The other side is probably all alcohol, diet pills, and flavored cigarettes.

    • maisie says:
      August 8, 2023 at 10:21 am

      yes, it is that shallow. “counter depth” and 36-40 inches wide. the other one is a freezer. that combo starts at about 20 grand.

      In addition to all the botox I am 100% convinced that she got her t*ts done. they were never that big and the permanently erect nipples are a dead giveaway. that plus chronic malnutrition is gonna shrink your chest before anyplace else.

    • Isabella says:
      August 8, 2023 at 10:56 am

      Everybody gets Botox

    • Granger says:
      August 8, 2023 at 12:48 pm

      Not only is her upper lip not moving, but is it just me, or does she have some kind of — almost scarring above her upper lip? Or maybe it’s just because it’s not moving that it’s really tight and almost wrinkly?

      And she totally has new boobs. I’m sorry, I don’t have big boobs, but I’m the same age as her and I have two children, and my nipples just don’t point up like that anymore.

  2. Beenie says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:07 am

    I mean….🤷🏼‍♀️

    It kind of looked fine, for a clearly staged tour of a fridge? She didn’t go through everything and she made it look as aesthetically pleasing as possible (I guess, if you’re into that kind of thing). I don’t know, there are many questionable things goop does on a regular basis. This fridge tour doesn’t crack the top 50, imo.

    • Kebbie says:
      August 8, 2023 at 11:05 am

      Yeah, big shrug of the shoulders from me too. She’s not going to show off a fridge with styrofoam to-go containers stacked up and raw chicken thawing. Nobody would.

  3. SarahCS says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:07 am

    Why on earth would you expect to see food in her fridge??

    She knows who her base is and none of them would do something so basic and peasant-y as actually CHEW anything. The horror.

  4. MY3CENTS says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Gwyneth gives us a glimpse inside her soul which is surprisingly shallow much like her fridge.

  5. Chica says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:10 am

    Food for babies with slow introduction to solids

  6. Justpassingby says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:17 am

    That’s exactly how my fridge looks. I only eat out or from takeouts. That’s a typical fridge for someone who does not cook!

    • thisisfine says:
      August 8, 2023 at 9:24 am

      yeah, or for someone who does cook but is largely salad and legume based. my fridge looks like that (including skin care products), because my lentils etc dont go on the fridge. I do have more fruit in mine, though.

    • Beenie says:
      August 8, 2023 at 9:27 am

      Agreed. And – it’s the fridge of someone who clearly has a second separate kitchen (and fridge) that her chef uses to prepare meals.

      • LeaTheFrench says:
        August 8, 2023 at 9:32 am

        Yeah my thought too. That’s not her Chef’s fridge. Assuming he’s allowed to cook solid food. Which may be the case, not for her obviously but for her kids.

      • MF says:
        August 8, 2023 at 10:33 am

        Yeah, we should all have guessed by now that GP has multiple fridges and a private chef.

    • Eurydice says:
      August 8, 2023 at 9:42 am

      Yes, her fridge looks bountiful compared to mine, which is basically mustard, sriracha sauce and milk for coffee. I can cook, but I end up wasting food – how much can one person eat?

    • Kitten says:
      August 8, 2023 at 10:00 am

      Yep looks similar to ours except ours has more beer and less strategically-placed products on the top shelf.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        August 8, 2023 at 10:46 am

        My fridge is mostly liquids too, including a big bottle of Jose Cuervo fully mixed margaritas. Now the world knows my deepest, darkest secret. 😯

        Btw, the solids are in the freezer or the cupboards.

    • Sof says:
      August 8, 2023 at 11:37 am

      It actually looks fuller than my fridge! I never eat takeouts but we buy and cook only what we eat in a day (if we decide to make an elaborate dish then it lasts two meals, but that happens once or twice a week).

  7. BlueNailsBetty says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:20 am

    That’s our Goop: putting the “ew” back in chew.

  8. Libra says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:36 am

    I observed wealth up close due to an event hosted by a relative by marriage for a member of her husband’s extended family. There are no leftovers. What is not consumed gets tossed out. Food shopping for whatever meal is planned for who ever will be present is done by the cook on a as need basis. Not surprised that the fridge looks em pty.

  9. toilet says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:42 am

    scammer

  10. Anita says:
    August 8, 2023 at 9:57 am

    I can not believe she does not have a separate refrigerator for cosmetics.

  11. Nanea says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:03 am

    Gwyneth’s fridge looks like it was stocked by a rack jobber at a grocery store.

    Everything is brand- and color-coordinated.

    Not only her personal chef, but also the kids must have their own fridge somewhere else.

  12. Ashton says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:18 am

    Snake oil salesman. That’s the only thing that comes to mind every time I read anything about this woman. It’s crazy how she’s been able to get a pass.

  13. AnneL says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:26 am

    OK, I know about “Girl Dinner” but what is “Boyfriend Breakfast?!”

    As to whether I have “gotten to know her better?” No, her fridge pretty much looks exactly as I thought it would.

    I don’t have a ton of food in my fridge all the time either, because I tend to do one big shop a couple of times a month and smaller ones every few days, for perishable dinner ingredients. But I sure have more than she does.

  14. Shirurusu says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:35 am

    Yikes, Gwynnie certainly is the epitome of rich white women why don’t eat but live off of white whine, diet pills and sneaky ciggs lol. And then cover up their hair falling out with fake tans and cleanses.

    Not to be too judgemental (aha), but I’m pretty sure she’s gotten a boob job? She used to be extremely flat, I remember the nudes of her and Brad Pitt from back in the day. How does carrying around toxic materials in your boobs rhyme with her detox for life/ alternative medicine lifestyle exactly?

  15. ArtFossil says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:54 am

    When I see a refrigerator story like this one I hear, in an F. Scott Fitzgerald voice, “The thin are different from you and me.”

  16. TeamMeg says:
    August 8, 2023 at 10:59 am

    Haters gonna hate. GP looks radiant, healthy, beautiful, fit, amazing. Her fridge looks very well stocked to me, too—lots of summer foods and drinks. Puts my fridge to shame, but then again, I live alone.

  17. Chaine says:
    August 8, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Why does she called her home the Paltrow Martin household. shouldn’t it be the Paltrow Falchuk household?

    Reply
  18. Elo says:
    August 8, 2023 at 11:56 am

    Eh- it looks like mine except for much much cleaner and nicer. I go to the grocery store daily. And she probably has a second fridge. I also keep serums in the fridge.

  19. Jaded says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:03 pm

    She definitely has new boobs. Her fridge looks like a pallid version of Martha Stewart’s. I agree the *real* food is in another location for the chef to access, and even though she presents herself as being a great cook and total foodie, it’s all smoke and mirrors. I love to cook and am addicted to herbs and spices — my fridge is robust and throwing out leftovers is anathema in our household. In fact I made a shrimp and white bean stew the other night and we had enough for a second meal last night. Goop is so tiresome.

  20. GoldenPup says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:06 pm

    This is the pinnacle of shallowness.

  21. Barbara says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:08 pm

    I have this weird addiction to fridge organization videos on YouTube. They’re pretty much the same – lots of drinks and fruits and veggies in pretty containers plus a snack drawer for kids’ stuff. I always wonder the same thing. Where’s the FOOD? I always have leftovers in my fridge!

  22. UpIn Toronto says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:13 pm

    There’s a Gwyneth Paltrow dollhouse on Instagram that is miniaturized version of Gwyneth’s real life home. The refrigerator looks exactly like this, nothing but liquid!

  23. Ann says:
    August 8, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    So organized! Mine is a disaster. Lots of condiments! Love that they have red hots!

  24. HoofRat says:
    August 8, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    I think “A Spectrum of Milks” be the ideal name for the WASP-iest garage band ever.

  25. Eowyn says:
    August 8, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I’d normally see this as an opportunity to laugh about famous incredibly wealthy people with more dollars than sense. Thing is she can influence impressionable folks struggling with diet.
    Also, I don’t get wanting to look in someone’s fridge – seeing fabulous homes with incredible views is super entertaining, but some boundaries are great too.

