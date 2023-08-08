Gwyneth Paltrow gives a glimpse inside her refrigerator, which mostly contains liquids

Months ago, it felt like a new generation was suddenly exposed to Gwyneth Paltrow’s disordered eating habits. Those of us who are long-time Paltrow watchers know that Gwyneth basically started Goop as a way to rebrand her unhealthy relationship with food. The first years of the Goop newsletter were mostly focused on Gwyneth doing endless “cleanses” and trying whatever half-remembered fad diet she heard about at a party. Her disordered eating has taken on new dimensions over the years and basically, the youths understand that Gwyneth is an Almond Mom who is too rich to swallow vitamins.

Still, there is a bizarre fascination with Gwyneth and what she’s selling. I get sucked into it too, I’m only human. Which is how I came to watch Gwyneth’s “In My Fridge” video, which was posted on goop’s Instagram. As in, Goop’s IG, not Gwyneth’s personal IG. She used the video to shill for some skincare products and she claims to always put her skincare stuff in her refrigerator. I also think this is in her Hamptons house? It feels beachy. Anyway, my first thought was that the fridge seems very shallow? Or is that an optical illusion because she has everything pushed to the front? I’m watching it again… no, her fridge really is that shallow, it’s so weird!!

The actual products in her fridge… it’s mostly beverages, dressings, sauces and skincare products, honestly. There’s very little food beyond some very tiny containers of “leftovers” (zucchini fritters and butter chicken) and yogurt. It’s mostly just milks, juices, ice tea, bottles of Pelligrino, maybe some soda or spritzers or something. Olives and I saw some eggs too. Where are the takeout containers? Where is the FOOD?