Gwyneth Paltrow gives a glimpse inside her refrigerator, which mostly contains liquids

Months ago, it felt like a new generation was suddenly exposed to Gwyneth Paltrow’s disordered eating habits. Those of us who are long-time Paltrow watchers know that Gwyneth basically started Goop as a way to rebrand her unhealthy relationship with food. The first years of the Goop newsletter were mostly focused on Gwyneth doing endless “cleanses” and trying whatever half-remembered fad diet she heard about at a party. Her disordered eating has taken on new dimensions over the years and basically, the youths understand that Gwyneth is an Almond Mom who is too rich to swallow vitamins.
Still, there is a bizarre fascination with Gwyneth and what she’s selling. I get sucked into it too, I’m only human. Which is how I came to watch Gwyneth’s “In My Fridge” video, which was posted on goop’s Instagram. As in, Goop’s IG, not Gwyneth’s personal IG. She used the video to shill for some skincare products and she claims to always put her skincare stuff in her refrigerator. I also think this is in her Hamptons house? It feels beachy. Anyway, my first thought was that the fridge seems very shallow? Or is that an optical illusion because she has everything pushed to the front? I’m watching it again… no, her fridge really is that shallow, it’s so weird!!
The actual products in her fridge… it’s mostly beverages, dressings, sauces and skincare products, honestly. There’s very little food beyond some very tiny containers of “leftovers” (zucchini fritters and butter chicken) and yogurt. It’s mostly just milks, juices, ice tea, bottles of Pelligrino, maybe some soda or spritzers or something. Olives and I saw some eggs too. Where are the takeout containers? Where is the FOOD?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Park City, UT – Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
She’s getting Botox—can’t move her top lip. And she only showed one side of the fridge. The other side is probably all alcohol, diet pills, and flavored cigarettes.
yes, it is that shallow. “counter depth” and 36-40 inches wide. the other one is a freezer. that combo starts at about 20 grand.
In addition to all the botox I am 100% convinced that she got her t*ts done. they were never that big and the permanently erect nipples are a dead giveaway. that plus chronic malnutrition is gonna shrink your chest before anyplace else.
Totally agree showing off new boobs.
Yeah that felt like an excuse to premier her new boobs
Everybody gets Botox
Not only is her upper lip not moving, but is it just me, or does she have some kind of — almost scarring above her upper lip? Or maybe it’s just because it’s not moving that it’s really tight and almost wrinkly?
And she totally has new boobs. I’m sorry, I don’t have big boobs, but I’m the same age as her and I have two children, and my nipples just don’t point up like that anymore.
I mean….🤷🏼♀️
It kind of looked fine, for a clearly staged tour of a fridge? She didn’t go through everything and she made it look as aesthetically pleasing as possible (I guess, if you’re into that kind of thing). I don’t know, there are many questionable things goop does on a regular basis. This fridge tour doesn’t crack the top 50, imo.
Yeah, big shrug of the shoulders from me too. She’s not going to show off a fridge with styrofoam to-go containers stacked up and raw chicken thawing. Nobody would.
Why on earth would you expect to see food in her fridge??
She knows who her base is and none of them would do something so basic and peasant-y as actually CHEW anything. The horror.
Gwyneth gives us a glimpse inside her soul which is surprisingly shallow much like her fridge.
Lol
Food for babies with slow introduction to solids
That’s exactly how my fridge looks. I only eat out or from takeouts. That’s a typical fridge for someone who does not cook!
yeah, or for someone who does cook but is largely salad and legume based. my fridge looks like that (including skin care products), because my lentils etc dont go on the fridge. I do have more fruit in mine, though.
Agreed. And – it’s the fridge of someone who clearly has a second separate kitchen (and fridge) that her chef uses to prepare meals.
Yeah my thought too. That’s not her Chef’s fridge. Assuming he’s allowed to cook solid food. Which may be the case, not for her obviously but for her kids.
Yeah, we should all have guessed by now that GP has multiple fridges and a private chef.
Yes, her fridge looks bountiful compared to mine, which is basically mustard, sriracha sauce and milk for coffee. I can cook, but I end up wasting food – how much can one person eat?
Yep looks similar to ours except ours has more beer and less strategically-placed products on the top shelf.
My fridge is mostly liquids too, including a big bottle of Jose Cuervo fully mixed margaritas. Now the world knows my deepest, darkest secret. 😯
Btw, the solids are in the freezer or the cupboards.
It actually looks fuller than my fridge! I never eat takeouts but we buy and cook only what we eat in a day (if we decide to make an elaborate dish then it lasts two meals, but that happens once or twice a week).
That’s our Goop: putting the “ew” back in chew.
I observed wealth up close due to an event hosted by a relative by marriage for a member of her husband’s extended family. There are no leftovers. What is not consumed gets tossed out. Food shopping for whatever meal is planned for who ever will be present is done by the cook on a as need basis. Not surprised that the fridge looks em pty.
scammer
I can not believe she does not have a separate refrigerator for cosmetics.
I thought the same thing, little poor me has a minifridge in my bathroom. I cannot believe she doesnt.
Gwyneth’s fridge looks like it was stocked by a rack jobber at a grocery store.
Everything is brand- and color-coordinated.
Not only her personal chef, but also the kids must have their own fridge somewhere else.
I’m sure she has a housekeeper who stocks it for her!
Snake oil salesman. That’s the only thing that comes to mind every time I read anything about this woman. It’s crazy how she’s been able to get a pass.
OK, I know about “Girl Dinner” but what is “Boyfriend Breakfast?!”
As to whether I have “gotten to know her better?” No, her fridge pretty much looks exactly as I thought it would.
I don’t have a ton of food in my fridge all the time either, because I tend to do one big shop a couple of times a month and smaller ones every few days, for perishable dinner ingredients. But I sure have more than she does.
Yikes, Gwynnie certainly is the epitome of rich white women why don’t eat but live off of white whine, diet pills and sneaky ciggs lol. And then cover up their hair falling out with fake tans and cleanses.
Not to be too judgemental (aha), but I’m pretty sure she’s gotten a boob job? She used to be extremely flat, I remember the nudes of her and Brad Pitt from back in the day. How does carrying around toxic materials in your boobs rhyme with her detox for life/ alternative medicine lifestyle exactly?
When I see a refrigerator story like this one I hear, in an F. Scott Fitzgerald voice, “The thin are different from you and me.”
Haters gonna hate. GP looks radiant, healthy, beautiful, fit, amazing. Her fridge looks very well stocked to me, too—lots of summer foods and drinks. Puts my fridge to shame, but then again, I live alone.
Why does she called her home the Paltrow Martin household. shouldn’t it be the Paltrow Falchuk household?
Pretty sure she said “Faltrow” (as in Falchuk/Paltrow) Martin household
The subtitles said “Faltrow Martin” so maybe that’s how she combines Falchuk and Paltrow?
Eh- it looks like mine except for much much cleaner and nicer. I go to the grocery store daily. And she probably has a second fridge. I also keep serums in the fridge.
She definitely has new boobs. Her fridge looks like a pallid version of Martha Stewart’s. I agree the *real* food is in another location for the chef to access, and even though she presents herself as being a great cook and total foodie, it’s all smoke and mirrors. I love to cook and am addicted to herbs and spices — my fridge is robust and throwing out leftovers is anathema in our household. In fact I made a shrimp and white bean stew the other night and we had enough for a second meal last night. Goop is so tiresome.
This is the pinnacle of shallowness.
I have this weird addiction to fridge organization videos on YouTube. They’re pretty much the same – lots of drinks and fruits and veggies in pretty containers plus a snack drawer for kids’ stuff. I always wonder the same thing. Where’s the FOOD? I always have leftovers in my fridge!
There’s a Gwyneth Paltrow dollhouse on Instagram that is miniaturized version of Gwyneth’s real life home. The refrigerator looks exactly like this, nothing but liquid!
So organized! Mine is a disaster. Lots of condiments! Love that they have red hots!
I think “A Spectrum of Milks” be the ideal name for the WASP-iest garage band ever.
I’d normally see this as an opportunity to laugh about famous incredibly wealthy people with more dollars than sense. Thing is she can influence impressionable folks struggling with diet.
Also, I don’t get wanting to look in someone’s fridge – seeing fabulous homes with incredible views is super entertaining, but some boundaries are great too.