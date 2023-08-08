Carley Fortune confirms: the Sussexes bought the rights to ‘Meet Me at the Lake’

This weekend, the Sun exclusively reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought the rights to Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake, a romance-drama bestseller. While Deadline picked up the story, I was unsure if this was really happening. As it turns out, it is. Carley Fortune confirmed the news and she sounds incredibly pleased that the Sussexes will produce the film adaptation for Netflix.
Author Carly Fortune has confirmed that her bestselling romance novel Meet Me at the Lake will be adapted for Netflix by Harry and Meghan’s production company. News that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions had acquired rights to Fortune’s book broke over the weekend, weeks after their exclusive, multi-million pound deal with Spotify was terminated.
In a statement to The Independent, Fortune said: “I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership.”
A former journalist, Fortune’s second book Meet Me at the Lake was released in the US on 2 May, and debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list. It is published by Penguin Random House, who also published Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.
The book follows Will and Fern, “two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects”. The plot bears some likeness to Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance, as one of the protagonists in Fortune’s story lost a parent in a car crash and struggled with alcohol and drug use.
[From The Independent]
Fortune is Canadian and the book is supposed to be a love letter to Toronto, a city Meghan called home for eight years. While the Sun’s report, over the weekend, made it sound like Fortune made a bad deal because of the Sussex connection – as opposed to more seasoned producers – it actually sounds like Fortune is beyond pleased that Meghan and Harry will take this on. I would imagine nothing will move during the strikes – the first thing that needs to be done is adapting the book into a screenplay, and the writers are still very much on strike, and Netflix is very much a struck company. So we wait! Seriously though, it sounds like a good fit and just an old-fashioned love story. People who have read the book: who are you dreamcasting in these roles? If any of you say Blake Lively, I will scream.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Wishing them lots of success, be it H&M, or CF – after all the initial negative noise.
Let’s see, of course we’ll need a cute ginger and a beautiful bi-racial for the leads.
Hmmm. 🤔😁🥰
Well I said just yesterday that if we didn’t hear from a spokesperson that it wouldn’t happen. Well the writer herself has said yes they have gotten it from her. I hope that this works out well for the both of them. I will patiently wait till it comes to fruition. I wonder who spilled the beans to the the sun?
I’ve never read the book but I hope the adaptation turns out. Romance isn’t something Netflix does well (other than Bridgerton). Nora Roberts is the biggest romance novelist and her recent movie there (Brazen) flopped.
I feel like I have never seen a good Nora Roberts adaptation. Even Angels Fall, with Heather Locklear as the lead, was very meh.
I think Netflix does romance okay as series, not as movies. So it will be interesting to see how this turns out. I’m watching it regardless, haha.
I dunno, the amount of cheesy, low budget romance movies (usually centered around Christmas) I have watched on Netflix is endless.
As soon as this news was confirmed I bought and downloaded the book. Can’t wait to read!
I’m kinda happy it’s true! It’s just a fairly standard romance but there are some serious themes in it and it’s definitely a love letter to Toronto/Muskoka (two of my fav places so I’m definitely biased).
I think mixing serious docs and some light romance or rom coms is great for Meghan. Girl needs some light fluffy stuff in her life! I’m confident the team at WME and Netflix will make sure this project is supported.
I actually like Carley’s first book Every Summer After better but I think it would be harder to adapt as it takes place over 20ish years. No suggestions to who should play the roles.
My understanding is that Netflix bought it for them to produce? The wording was weird. Was that because they have a development deal still and these are part of the terms, or is that a way of getting around Netflix being a struck company and the writers being on strike?
All the best to them. I suspect more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.
I’m excited to have this confirmed! Another Archewell project. I’m sure this will be delayed because of the strikes but everything is delayed right now, so it is what it is.
I feel like Meghan is one of those people who alternates candy with kale, so to speak. I’m that way too, I’m sure many of us are. I can read a very heavy book about history or politics and then I switch to an Emily Henry book and then its Nora Roberts and then I’m back to a very heavy nonfiction book and then I read a more “serious” fiction book etc. I feel like Meghan operates the same way, so when people yesterday were saying M would never do a cheesy romance movie I disagreed – I can see this very much as something she would enjoy being a part of, while also doing “heavier” projects.
I’m reading an Emily Henry book right now, LOL. I’m pleased to hear this news just because it helps dispel those stupid rumors that Netflix is “so done with the Sussexes”–eye roll.
Meghan herself said she misses romcoms and we need more of those (her fave movie is when Harry met Sally) so I wonder where this notion of her not doing cheesy romance movies came from.
Right?? This is clearly something that Meghan has been interested in doing. Not everything they do has to be super serious etc. I’m excited for this.
There is most definitely a dearth of good romcoms. Hoping that this will be a success.
I haven’t read the book, but I’m thinking Kaley Cuoco. I floved the Flight Attendant, I’d watch her in anything and it seems like a good connection for Archewell Productions to make…
I haven’t read this one, but I do have some Audible credits at the moment, so I might have to check this one out.
I really hope Carley realises she will be targeted with abuse by working with H and M .
It’s what happens to anyone who associates with anything they do .
Yikes, I hadn’t thought about that, but it is true.
Mostly from bots and derangers. And the daily mail.
It’s sad that was my first thought too. All of the comments on her Insta were super positive for hours but the bots/trolls came in over night. They will definitely tank her reviews too. I’m sure that was discussed and Carley is a former journalist so she will get it. She’s also going to sell a zillion new copies so I’m sure the royalties will ease any annoyance! She’s just finishing her third book I believe so she’s good. I’m proud of her I’ve followed her career for years and to become a best selling author is amazing.
Maybe Archewell didn’t/couldn’t announce the deal because of the ongoing strikes.
That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if WME orchestrated the deal and will package it helping find the director, production team and cast.
Sydney Sweeney and Dylan O’Brien?
I was a bit un-generous yesterday and said it sounded more like a Before Sunrise ripoff than H&M’s love story. I probably won’t read it but I do hope it goes well for them, wish them every success.
Meet me at the lake is on my tbr but I’ve read Every Summer After and I liked it. Guess I have a reason to move it up on my list.
Can’t wait to see how they adapt the book..I’ll definitely be watching.
I wish Meghan would have a book club à la Reese Witherspoon. She used to have “tig reads” and she could use that to find projects she might be interested in producing.
I bought the Audible version yesterday and am looking forward to getting to it. I’m excited for Harry and Meghan hope this venture is successful for them.
Romance is not my thing but I’ll definitely watch whatever Meghan puts out. So far I’ve genuinely enjoyed everything she and Harry been a part of including Suits.